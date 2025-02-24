ADVERTISEMENT

When you witness discrimination, you have two choices: stay silent and move on or speak up and challenge it.

Many of us like to think we’d always choose the latter, but with so much injustice in the world, it doesn’t always happen as often as we’d hope. That’s why seeing others take a stand can be inspiring—especially through conversations in spaces such as the Facebook group Feminist Info. Dedicated to women’s rights, this group tackles complex and often overlooked issues head-on.

Check out some of their most eye-opening takes below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

#1

Tweet about social justice supporting trans and non-binary people against racism and discrimination.

    #2

    Text post supporting social justice, praising trans women and drag queens for their kindness and safety in 90s NYC clubs.

    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    THIS. It's repulsive we're still having to say these things and cis white males are still trying to tell us what is safe and comfortable.

    #3

    Tweet highlighting social justice issues about gender expectations and relationship dynamics.

    tai
    tai
    Well that isn't happening unless two forms of idiot collide.

    #4

    Social media post comparing ex found cheating at a party with a boyfriend enjoying buffalo chicken dip alone.

    #5

    Tweet highlighting social justice: A woman shares workplace experience where a man answered a question meant for her.

    #6

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #7

    Tweet highlighting a social justice issue by questioning gender armor disparities in video games.

    #8

    Tweet about an Uber driver embracing social justice, supporting the LGBTQ+ community and living with a lesbian couple.

    #9

    Tweet showing a bartender helping a woman avoid an uncomfortable situation, illustrating social justice on social media.

    #10

    Woman in a fur hat expresses social justice message about kindness and politeness being mistaken for flirting.

    #11

    Post about standing up for social justice at work, highlighting a supportive team member.

    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    These are the only men that can ever claim "not all men" but would never actually say that.

    #12

    Social media post highlights inequality in childbirth narratives, emphasizing the focus on mothers and babies over fathers.

    #13

    Tweet discussing social justice and feminist therapy research related to women's communication in certain backgrounds.

    #14

    Text post about standing up for social justice, discussing gender norms and receiving mixed family reactions.

    #15

    Tweet advocating social justice, challenging beauty standards and embracing natural appearances in women.

    #16

    Social media post advocating for women embracing their uniqueness for survival.

    #17

    Text highlights a man's reflection on social justice issues related to women's safety at night.

    #18

    Social media post advocating social justice, discussing men's role in childbirth decisions.

    #19

    Tweet advocating for social justice, highlighting gender roles in household chores and work-life balance.

    #20

    A tweet addressing social justice, discussing fathers, daughters, and forgiveness dynamics.

    #21

    Text exchange highlighting social justice awareness, addressing safe relationships in healthcare settings.

    #22

    Social media post highlights gender statistics concerning OnlyFans usage, sparking social justice discussion.

    #23

    Tweet highlights gender respect issues in social justice.

    #24

    Social media post humorously addressing gender roles and social justice, with 24 likes and engagement options.

    #25

    Social media post highlighting social justice with text on relationship dynamics and jealousy.

    #26

    Tweet highlighting social justice by challenging gender roles; men claim to provide, women call for action.

    #27

    Social justice message on social media challenging perceptions about women's equality.

    #28

    Social media post advocating for social justice, discussing LGBTQ representation in books.

    #29

    Social media post advocating for social justice by challenging body image standards set by certain men.

    #30

    Tweet highlighting social justice issues around gender roles and birth control responsibility.

    #31

    A tweet criticizing unrealistic women characters, highlighting social justice issues in writing.

    #32

    Social media post advocating social justice, highlighting the global issue of child marriage with a strong statement.

    #33

    Tweet from ItGIRL humorously discussing gender roles related to noise investigation, highlighting social justice themes.

    #34

    Tweet by Julia Claire humorously seeking a deepfake of her dad apologizing, highlighting social justice on social media.

    #35

    Social media post about finding joy in simple things, contrasting teenage angst with adult hobbies like Greek yogurt and birdwatching.

    #36

    Tweet about self-confidence and social justice with a comedic reference to Winnie the Pooh's crop top fashion.

    #37

    Screenshot of a tweet advocating social justice, questioning the notion that household work isn't considered real work.

    #38

    Social media post highlighting the imbalance in household responsibilities and advocating for social justice in partnerships.

    #39

    Social media post advocating for women keeping their last names, highlighting a stand for social justice.

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Now you have a republican christian conservative wanting to change voting rights to require any person voting to present their birth certificate and only allowing voting for those whose names legally match that.......make it make sense.

    #40

    Kera Lovell's tweet advocating for social justice, highlighting the value of women's time in breastfeeding.

    #41

    Tweet discussing body positivity and social justice, challenging weight expectations for women post-high school.

    Libstak
    Libstak
    17 to 18 is not a fully mature body, it is late adolescent/teenage. Womens bodies do not fully mature until at least 25.

    #42

    Stacey Patton discusses spanking versus abuse in a social justice tweet on child brain response.

    #43

    A tweet advocating for social justice regarding baby changing stations in men's washrooms.

    #44

    Social media post advocating for social justice, emphasizing workers' rights to sick days without guilt.

    #45

    Tweet criticizing patriarchy, advocating for social justice and emotional intelligence in relationships.

    #46

    Social media post challenging gender stereotypes and standing up for social justice.

    #47

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #48

    Social media post by Danielle humorously questioning where to put a phone during a wedding.

    #49

    Tweet on social justice, highlighting the need to stop glamorizing overworking and address burnout.

    #50

    Social media post appreciating the tender portrayals of men in Lord of the Rings, highlighting respect and friendship.

    #51

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #52

    Text post about social justice where a cashier recounts a story involving a customer at Forever 21 with a declined card.

    #53

    Text post discussing Pixar films and reflecting on life's outcomes through their stories on social justice themes.

    #54

    Tweet highlighting the value of library cards and free audiobooks, emphasizing social justice benefits of accessible resources.

    #55

    Social media post on social justice: humorous take on gender nonconformity and challenging norms.

    #56

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #57

    Social media post humorously discussing preferences and the challenges of genuine communication in social justice contexts.

    #58

    Fridge filled with groceries and vase of flowers, highlighting a social media moment of social justice and gratitude.

    #59

    Social media post expressing joy for fanfiction and connecting with LGBTQ+ community.

    #60

    Tweet about fictional characters and miscommunication trope with a man laughing on a beach at night, highlighting social justice themes.

    #61

    Tweet discussing contrasting uses of group chats for social justice versus spreading harmful content.

    #62

    Social media post humorously recalling past abundance of toilet paper and eggs for pranks.

    #63

    Social media post challenges societal norms on marriage and parenting with a commentary on peer pressure.

    #64

    Social media post highlighting social justice with a humorous exchange between a customer and a cashier about decency.

    #65

    Social media post challenges the phrase "the customer is always right" in a witty discussion on consumer behavior.

    #66

    Social media post highlighting a humorous moment related to social justice and acceptance.

    #67

    A social media post advocating for social justice on respectful personal space in crowded areas.

    #68

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #69

    A tweet advocating social justice, highlighting women's lifelong awareness of behavior and a call for men to be conscious too.

    #70

    Tweet humorously describing an "Alaskan bear era" lifestyle. Social justice keywords.

    #71

    Text post challenging period secrecy, advocating for social justice.

    Nikki Gross
    Nikki Gross
    I ALWAYS keep a small plastic bag in my backpack purse that has 3 different sizes of pads and 2 different tampons. I also keep a package of each (ALWAYS take advantage of sales) under my bathroom cabinet in case of emergencies or if someone is running short on money. I'm close to 48, but I went into Peri-Menopause at 39 and full blown Menopause at 40 (I cannot wait for that to be over) due to Cancer and Chemotherapy. As someone that had horrible and irregular periods, believe me I know what it's like to be caught off guard. Ladies, we need to look out and after each other, especially given our current situation and political climate, it's even more important now then ever before.

    #72

    Text post about a humorous ER visit highlighting a unique migraine remedy, advocating social justice in healthcare.

    #73

    Tweet highlighting social justice issues in U.S. literacy rates, with statistics on adult and high school graduate reading levels.

    #74

    Tweet highlighting hypocrisy in social justice discussions on social media.

    #75

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #76

    Tweet humorously highlighting job interview expectations, featuring Harry Potter's triumphs versus Excel skills. Social justice theme.

    #77

    A screenshot of a tweet about a social justice encounter at the gym.

    #78

    Social media post by Ron Placone discussing the shift from "cost of living" to "cost of survival" due to economic challenges.

    #79

    Social media post about coming out during football practice, highlighting social justice and humor in a coach's reaction.

    #80

    Tweet about ADHD as a tool against propaganda, highlighting social justice themes.

    #81

    Social media post humorously addressing social justice themes with a woman sitting outside, referencing a thesis title.

    #82

    Text post about social justice features a story on kittens and a foster mom's humorous remark about an orange kitten.

    #83

    Tweet about a man helping a woman change a tire, highlighting kindness and social justice on social media.

    #84

    Tweet about starting a jar for social justice, adding money each time kids are mentioned.

    #85

    Kelly shares a humorous story about meeting a soulmate on social media related to social justice themes.

    #86

    Text post about social justice and personal authenticity on social media, featuring a humorous dating anecdote.

    #87

    AI-generated humorous obituary making a statement on social justice through satire on social media.

    #88

    Tweet humorously suggests ending the five-day work week for dishwashing; a call for social justice.

    #89

    A tweet about the difference in dating experiences related to personal desires in relationships, highlighting social justice issues.

    #90

    Social media post discussing childhood anxiety, maturity misconceptions, and social justice, with comments questioning behavior norms.

    #91

    Tweet advocating for self-love and social justice, urging against harmful narratives.

    #92

    Social media post by Derek Guy questioning why wealthy people commit crimes, suggests living peacefully with $500K.

    #93

    Tweet about checking "excessive crying" on a symptom list, social media humor for social justice.

    #94

    Social media post expressing nostalgia for childhood fantasy series and their impact on young girls.

    #95

    Tweet standing up for social justice with humor, suggesting specialized grocery stores for experienced shoppers.

    #96

    Text image about social justice, discussing how to judge a man's character based on his reactions to women setting boundaries.

    #97

    Tweet about understanding frustration, referencing an Apple Watch and social justice.

    #98

    Two hands grasping each other, illustrating a social media post about social justice and community support.

    #99

    Social media post humorously discussing a child's reaction to learning about mitochondria.

    #100

    Social justice comment criticizing opinions on women's hairstyles and personal choices.

    #101

    Social media post advocating for social justice, discussing Starbucks policy changes and supporting libraries as community spaces.

    #102

    Social media post by Charlotte discussing social justice, highlighting the impact of shared experiences on fear.

    #103

    Tweet humorously debating life insurance, highlighting social justice themes on social media.

    #104

    Tweet about adulting humor and a weekend spent doing nothing, related to social justice conversations on social media.

    #105

    Social media post featuring humorous exchange about childhood misconceptions and social justice awareness.

    #106

    Text image challenging social norms about women's attire in education settings, promoting social justice.

    #107

    Text post on social media discussing a humorous conversation overheard about wanting to be stronger for practical reasons.

    #108

    Text exchange about planning a vacation with spreadsheets, highlighting a humorous approach to relationships and social justice themes.

    #109

    Feminist-Social-Justice-Takes

    #110

    Tweet addressing social justice themes by JessPected, discussing women's independence and empowerment.

    #111

    Social media post about cats symbolizing consent and resistance against control.

    #112

    Text post advocating for social justice, highlighting LGBTQ+ perspectives against heteronormative views on relationships.

    #113

    Text post discussing two men in a coffee shop talking about body image and strength, emphasizing social justice themes.

    #114

    Social media post comparing natural look and makeup look, highlighting social justice issues in beauty standards.

    #115

    Text questioning teachers' personal lives, reflecting on social justice themes.

    #116

    Social media post addressing emotional intelligence and impact related to social justice.

    #117

    Tweet about social justice, discussing avoidant behavior and relationships, gaining 3.9 million views.

    #118

    Tweet by Beau Degás on social justice, expressing gratitude for friends setting new standards for personal treatment.

    #119

    Person shares a story on social media about their grandma's move from Poland to NYC and her confidence in making friends.

    #120

    Text message about support from management for mental health, illustrating a stand for social justice on social media.

    #121

    Text message about high school friendship highlights social justice and kindness.

