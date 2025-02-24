ADVERTISEMENT

One of the scariest things that can happen to you in life is waiting for the results of a serious medical screening. The anxiety, the fear—they’re palpable. What you need at that moment is support and empathy, not someone shouting at you.

Internet user u/another-sad-gay-bich recently went viral on the TraumatizeThemBack online group. She shared how she clapped back at a rude protestor who shouted at her outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic after she’d gone there for some cancer tests. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the internet reacted. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

If you suspect that you may have cancer, it’s absolutely vital that you go see your doctor

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman shared how a protestor heckled her when she was getting screened for ovarian cancer. Here’s her story

Image credits: another-sad-gay-bich

Cancer affects around a fifth of people globally at some point in their lives

Planned Parenthood provides a wide range of reproductive healthcare-related services, from sex education and prenatal care to infertility services, and treatment for STDS.

Their other services include vaccinations, cancer screenings, birth control, mental health services, postpartum services, as well as wellness and preventative care, among others.

Protests outside of Planned Parenthood aren’t anything new. Not every American agrees with the services provided at these clinics. However, for millions of other people, these clinics provide essential care.

Case in point, the author of the viral post was able to get tested for ovarian cancer at Planned Parenthood while she was “between insurances.” Luckily, her tests came back negative. At the time of writing, the woman’s post had been upvoted 20k times and had garnered over 360 comments.

Cancer is pervasive around the world. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, there were 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths globally.

The WHO reports that around a fifth of people develop cancer in their lifetime. Meanwhile, 1 in 12 women and 1 in 9 men die from the disease.

The most commonly occurring cancers include: lung cancer (12.4% of all new cases), female breast cancer (11.6%), colorectal cancer (9.6%), prostate cancer (7.3%), and stomach cancer (4.9%).

Keep an eye out for changes in your body and health and don’t be scared of reaching out to a medical professional for some tests

The CDC notes that in the United States, nearly 1.78 million new cancer cases were reported. In 2022, over 608k Americans lost their lives due to cancer.

Generally speaking, the sooner you know that you may have cancer, the better your chances of treatment and survival. That’s why it’s so important to get regular screenings and to get in touch with your doctor if you have worrying symptoms.

The CDC warns that ovarian cancer may cause the following signs and symptoms:

Vaginal bleeding (particularly if you are past menopause), or discharge from your vagina that is not normal for you;

Pain or pressure in the pelvic area;

Abdominal or back pain;

Bloating;

Feeling full too quickly, or having difficulty eating;

A change in your bathroom habits, such as a more frequent or urgent need to urinate and/or constipation.

If you have unusual bleeding, see a doctor immediately. Meanwhile, if you have any of the other signs for 2+ weeks, go see your doctor. These signs may not mean that you necessarily have cancer, you may have other health problems, but you won’t know until you get tested.

Have you ever had a cancer scare, dear Pandas? What was your visit to the doctor’s office like? What did your family and friends do to support you? If you feel like sharing, you can share your experiences in the comments below.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the story. Many people had similar stories of their own to share, too

