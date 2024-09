ADVERTISEMENT

Though people say that curiosity is what killed the cat, being curious often results in learning all sorts of fascinating stuff. Some sources suggest that it can even lead to a higher success rate in life!

If you’re a curious person yourself, you can probably attest that such people can be interested in a hundred things at once; they might be delving deeper into the subtleties of a certain animal species one minute and be watching documentaries about the New York City Ballet the next.

That’s why curious individuals are often fans of random fun facts and today, we have quite a few of them on this list, as shared by the ‘All That's Interesting’ Instagram account. Covering everything from volcano activity to wonders of the animal kingdom, and fascinating archeological finds—among other things—the facts ought to scratch your curious brain, so wait no longer, scroll down to find them and enjoy!