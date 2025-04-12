ADVERTISEMENT

Every new day is a chance to learn something new. It's probably impossible to see and experience everything that the world has to offer, but the internet can really help us to get to know our planet and its inhabitants better.

The Instagram page "Mind blowing facts" is like a treasure trove of interesting tidbits that might surprise even the biggest fans of trivia. Did you know that all blue-eyed people probably have one common ancestor? And have you ever heard that cat allergies might apply even to tigers and lions? Scroll down and see some interesting facts you can surprise your friends and family with the next time you see them!

To learn more about the process of researching interesting things, Bored Panda reached out to Steve Silverman, the creator of the "Useless Information" podcast. Steve has been sharing interesting, lesser-known stories from history for more than 30 years now. He kindly agreed to let us into the research and fact-checking process. Read on to also find out who would be a dream guest for his podcast!

More info: Useless Information

#1

Tigers lounging, highlighting a fascinating fact about allergies to cats.

Because..... Lions and tigers are cats. This is currently the first "mind blowing" fact. Does not bode well for the rest of the list.

    #2

    Car stranded in floodwater in Arizona, illustrating the "Stupid-Motorist Law."

    #3

    Silhouette of a person near a carousel, highlighting fascinating facts about an accessible amusement park in Texas.

    These fascinating facts come to you from the project "Untold Hidden Things." The Facebook page, titled "Facts that will blow your mind," is the most popular, with over 4.9M followers. The following for the Instagram page is a bit more modest, with 137k curious minds.

    But the creators have also branched out into YouTube, with the channel "Untold Hidden Things" presenting fascinating facts and interesting, lesser-known stories in video format. The scope of the topics is wide: from recent scientific breakthroughs to the legend of the 800-million-year-old mummy.

    #4

    Urinal at Amsterdam Airport with fly target, illustrating fascinating facts about cleaning cost reduction strategies.

    #5

    African grey parrot engaged in token exchange experiment, highlighting fascinating animal intelligence.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A group of monkeys were taught something similar, the male monkeys ended up giving their tokens to the females who would then let the males have s*x with them.

    #6

    A woman from the 1950s smiles, known for winning "The $64,000 Question," defying expectations on the game show.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We cannot let a woman win! it might give other women the idea they maybe as clever as men! We cannot have that!

    Steve Silverman, the man behind the "Useless Information" podcast, has been researching obscure and forgotten true stories for more than 30 years. Back when he got started, there was no Internet, so the research process was quite different. It required more ingenuity and time, naturally.

    "In the early days, due to the lack of online newspaper archives, most of my research was confined to books," Steve tells Bored Panda. "The main problem that I found with using books was that the authors were simply reinterpreting what they read in previous books, which resulted in stories that weren't very well-researched," he notes.
    #7

    Massive space alcohol cloud ten thousand light-years away, larger than our solar system, with trillions of pints of beer.

    #8

    Snakes on Brazil's Snake Island, habitat of the golden lancehead viper, highlighting fascinating facts about wildlife.

    #9

    Woman and puppy sharing a tender moment; dogs sense human emotions and offer comfort, a fascinating fact.

    As time went by, Steve's research methods evolved. Now he uses books only as a secondary source. Yet he still runs into some problems here and there. "Ideally, it would be great to interview the subject of each story, but since the bulk of the stories that I share with my audience occurred prior to 1950, that is nearly impossible to do," he shares.

    "So, I mostly scour the newspaper archives to pull together the articles that were printed at the time that the story occurred."
    #10

    Bees flying near a hive in Australia, affected by fermented flower nectar.

    #11

    Pair of red chili peppers on black background with fact about spicy sensation, highlighting fascinating facts.

    #12

    Clam used for monitoring water quality in Warsaw water plant, detecting toxins to ensure safety.

    Steven lets us into his rigorous process of finding new fascinating stories. "Of course, it all begins with finding stories that are both obscure and interesting," he says. "The main way that I do this is with search terms. I'll simply type a search term into one of the online newspaper databases and then see if I can find anything."
    #13

    Man in a suit holding a toy house, illustrating fascinating facts about the origin of the word "mortgage."

    #14

    Woman sitting on the floor beside a bed, expressing clinomania, surrounded by casual clothes in a dimly lit room.

    #15

    Classroom filled with students listening to a speaker, highlighting fascinating facts about an empowering program for youth.

    He gives us an example: "I may type in 'absurd story' or 'totally bizarre' and so on. Most of the time, I find little to nothing. Then there are days when I sit down and find several new stories in just a few hours." Steve has a spreadsheet to keep track of all the possible search terms to make the process easier. "I compare it to trying to find a needle in a haystack," he quips.
    #16

    Man embracing a gorilla at The Gorilla Foundation with a smile, part of fascinating facts.

    #17

    Close-up of a woman's face with blue eyes against a sunset, highlighting fascinating facts about ancestral origins.

    officialmbf Report

    #18

    Clown dressed as Joker, highlighted with a fact about emotional support during termination meetings in New Zealand.

    Some stories, of course, sound so unbelievable a person might even doubt that they're true. But Steven takes pride in his fact-checking abilities. "To verify these stories, I first research the stories as fully as possible. Then, I print everything out on paper, place the articles in date order, and read through the stories in the sequence in which they were originally covered in the press."
    #19

    Silhouetted alpacas nuzzle at sunset, emphasizing fascinating facts about their social needs.

    #20

    Bottled water with red cap highlighting expiration fact; date is for the bottle itself.

    #21

    Ancient Greek building on a sunny day with text about Athenian ostracism, sharing fascinating historical facts.

    "As I am doing so, I write down any questions that I may have, after which I go back and do further research to see if I can find the answers," he goes on. "Once I am satisfied that I have all of the information that I need, I will sit down to write the story. If I feel that my research is incomplete, I will set the story aside and work on a different topic."
    #22

    British flag flying against a cloudy sky, highlighting a fascinating fact about global invasions.

    #23

    Wyoming welcome sign with text about women’s voting rights, highlighting a fascinating fact.

    #24

    Couple by a river in a lush Indian rainforest they replanted over 26 years, now home to diverse wildlife.

    Throughout his many years of research, Steve hasn't had to make any notable corrections to his published stories. "Occasionally, I will find additional information long after I have written a story, so I then will place the addendum on my website." One example was the story "The Woman with the X-Ray Camera," which he updated seven years after it first came out.
    #25

    The moon drifting from Earth, 1.5 inches annually.

    #26

    Scenic view of the Milky Way galaxy over a forested valley, illustrating fascinating astronomical facts.

    #27

    Mexican railroad brakeman Jesus Garcia with a hat, saved Nacozari by driving a burning train carrying dynamite safely away.

    On April 1st, Steve published the 237th episode of his podcast. He has covered so many interesting events and written about so many fascinating people that it's probably hard to pick one that would make a dream guest. Still, for Steve, it's the 1970s rock star Peter Frampton. The particular story that fascinates Steven is how Frampton magically recovered his most prized guitar after a plane crash.
    #28

    Burger King Whopper on April Fools' Day 1998, featuring a joke for lefties.

    #29

    Two wolves in a snowy forest, illustrating the keystone species concept from fascinating facts.

    #30

    Couple cuddling on a bench by the water during sunset, highlighting the benefits of oxytocin for health and anxiety.

    "I had heard him tell a story on TV years ago about how his prized guitar, along with all of his tour equipment, was destroyed in an airplane crash," Steve recounts the story. "Amazingly, the guitar somehow survived and was returned to him many years later, after which he had it restored."

    "The story fits perfectly with all of the other stories that I tell, but I've never sought out an interview with him, mainly because my podcast is so very far removed from the music industry," Steve tells us.
    #31

    Burning house with text about Dolly Parton's donations to families after 2016 Tennessee fires, highlighting her generosity.

    #32

    Labrador resting head on table outdoors, showcasing a fascinating fact about dogs reacting to inequality.

    #33

    Prison cell door with keyhole in Germany, related to fascinating legal facts about escaping prison.

    #34

    Stick shift car gear with fact about only 18% of Americans being able to drive it, showcasing fascinating facts.

    #35

    Smiling child wearing tiara, highlighting facts about child beauty pageant laws in France.

    #36

    Dolphins protect swimmers from a shark by forming a circle, a fascinating fact showcasing their intelligence and teamwork.

    #37

    Cruise ship sailing at sunset, highlighting intriguing facts you might not know.

    #38

    A contemplative person rests on a table next to text about how grudges impact health.

    #39

    Woman holding a cat closely, promoting a fascinating fact about health benefits of cat ownership reducing heart attack risk.

    #40

    Aerial view of the Mississippi River with dramatic sky, illustrating a fascinating fact about a deliberate levee breach.

    #41

    Tiger walking in snow, showcasing unique stripes; no two share the same pattern, like human fingerprints.

    #42

    Puerto Rico coastline view with text about underwater mountain reaching deep into the Caribbean Sea. Facts image.

    #43

    View of Earth from space, highlighting city lights and coastlines; fascinating facts about oxygen and fire.

    #44

    Young woman with windblown hair, standing outdoors. Text reads: "People who look young for their age tend to have a higher life expectancy."

    #45

    Kintsugi pottery repaired with gold highlights imperfections, showcasing a fascinating Japanese art form.

    #46

    Close-up of a Hawaiian pizza slice with pineapples, showcasing one of 80 fascinating facts.

    #47

    Ginger cat lying down, demonstrating bunting behavior, a fascinating fact about feline trust.

    #48

    Close-up of a dripping faucet with a drop of water, highlighting a fascinating fact about purified tap water.

    #49

    A black dog walking on grass, related to fascinating facts about animal heroes.

    #50

    Guinea pigs eating carrots; Swiss law prohibits owning one due to their social nature.

    #51

    Underwater waterfall in Denmark Strait, nearly three times taller than Angel Falls, surrounded by ocean and land.

    #52

    A white male duck, also known as a drake, swimming in clear water.

    #53

    Thief in a beanie prying a door open, illustrating a fascinating fact about unexpected justice.

    #54

    Game Boy displaying Tetris screen, highlighting fascinating fact about AI learning to pause Tetris to avoid losing.

    #55

    Flag with a quote attributed to Thomas Jefferson, highlighting the need to update a nation's constitution regularly.

    #56

    A mosquito on a leaf, illustrating a fascinating fact about their impact on human health.

    #57

    Titanic docked, highlighting a movie fact about Lake Wissota's timeline error.

    #58

    House by a lake surrounded by autumn trees, reflecting in water.

    #59

    Silhouette of a person meditating at sunrise, illustrating fascinating facts about meditation benefits for the brain.

    #60

    Sunset over hills with text about photic sneeze reflex, a fascinating fact.

    #61

    Blonde woman in a colorful headscarf leans out of a vintage truck, illustrating a fascinating fact about attractiveness and arrest.

    #62

    Man in a shirt stands outdoors, associated with fascinating facts. Text below describes a 2003 rescue incident.

    #63

    Sea wolf with distinct features, thrives on aquatic food in British Columbia.

    #64

    Woman drinking water from a clear glass, illustrating a fascinating fact about aging and hydration efficiency.

    #65

    Antarctic iceberg with text about the continent having no bees or wasps, linking to fascinating facts.

    #66

    A glass of soda with ice, highlighting a fascinating fact about illegal free refills of sugary drinks in France.

    #67

    Woman raising arms by a lake, showcasing fascinating facts about night owls and early society's impact.

    #68

    Golden retriever looking alert with tongue out, against a blurred natural background, highlighting fascinating dog fact.

    #69

    Bearded man outdoors, showcasing fascinating facts about facial hair and skin hydration benefits.

    #70

    Classroom setting with students, focusing on reducing sleepiness and improving academic performance, showcasing fascinating facts.

    #71

    A woman holds a curtain outdoors, with text about perfectionism raising anxiety and depression chances.

    #72

    Eiffel Tower illuminated at night, originally meant for 1889 fair; now a famous tourist and broadcast landmark.

    #73

    Smiling person with text about comedians and research on humor and depression; fascinating facts explored.

    #74

    Ladybug on a leaf with text about a fascinating ladybug fact.

    #75

    Close-up of corn with text about "corn sweat," highlighting how it increases humidity significantly by releasing water.

    #76

    A girl laughing with two dogs while sitting outside, highlighting fascinating facts about dog behavior.

    #77

    Misty forest with sunlight, highlighting a fact about Sweden's forest biomass increase and sustainable tree planting.

    #78

    Person standing beside giant sequoias, illustrating fascinating facts about one of the largest and oldest trees on Earth.

    #79

    Red truck on sunny highway with a mountain view, depicting highway hypnosis.

    #80

    Aerial view of a busy Los Angeles highway, highlighting its synchronized traffic lights to reduce congestion.

