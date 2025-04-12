ADVERTISEMENT

Every new day is a chance to learn something new. It's probably impossible to see and experience everything that the world has to offer, but the internet can really help us to get to know our planet and its inhabitants better.

The Instagram page "Mind blowing facts" is like a treasure trove of interesting tidbits that might surprise even the biggest fans of trivia. Did you know that all blue-eyed people probably have one common ancestor? And have you ever heard that cat allergies might apply even to tigers and lions? Scroll down and see some interesting facts you can surprise your friends and family with the next time you see them!

To learn more about the process of researching interesting things, Bored Panda reached out to Steve Silverman, the creator of the "Useless Information" podcast. Steve has been sharing interesting, lesser-known stories from history for more than 30 years now. He kindly agreed to let us into the research and fact-checking process. Read on to also find out who would be a dream guest for his podcast!

More info: Useless Information | Facebook | X