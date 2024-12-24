ADVERTISEMENT

Winter, and the holidays especially, is a great time for some trivia games with friends and family. We here at Bored Panda want to help you up your game at the brainiac gatherings this holiday season, so, we've compiled yet another set of interesting facts to whip out during a trivia evening.

These are coming to you courtesy of the "Undiscovered Facts" Instagram page. So, scroll down and find some intriguing, quick but cool facts. Who knows, some of them might even surprise you; like how long it took the creators of the Oreo cookie to come up with its iconic design!

More info: Instagram