70 “Undiscovered Facts” That You Might Not Have Known Before Today
Winter, and the holidays especially, is a great time for some trivia games with friends and family. We here at Bored Panda want to help you up your game at the brainiac gatherings this holiday season, so, we've compiled yet another set of interesting facts to whip out during a trivia evening.
These are coming to you courtesy of the "Undiscovered Facts" Instagram page. So, scroll down and find some intriguing, quick but cool facts. Who knows, some of them might even surprise you; like how long it took the creators of the Oreo cookie to come up with its iconic design!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
I want to hear them explain this to the dog. "Yes, yes, apex predator. Yes, emotionally distraught and prone to sudden outburst. Correct, you're not the first dog we've sent in. Now who's a good boy?!?!"
There are a lot of interesting nuggets of knowledge on the Undiscovered Facts Instagram, so, let's explore some of them in more depth, shall we? Like the one about the top-secret Coca-Cola recipe. While it's hard to say whether there are really only two people in the world who know what the recipe is or if that's just a pop culture staple, the recipe still remains a secret to many.
The brand takes this secret very seriously. They proudly state that they've protected it for more than 130. But experts believe that it's impossible for only two people to know the recipe just because of the sheer amount of syrup that they make every day. In 2011, then-Coca-Cola marketing manager Jacquie Wansley told ABC News: "Not a lot of people know. We don't know how many people know."
I'm one of those people who almost always wake up before their alarm goes off. I always thought that it was because waking up at a certain hour just becomes a habit in my mind, but it might be that stress hormones wake us up.
Dr. Russell Foster, head of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at the University of Oxford in Britain told The New York Times that our eyes can detect light changes even when closed. This triggers an increase in cortisol and adrenocorticotropin which help prepare us for activity.
That's the time I'm most likely to wake up and not get back to sleep for more than an hour, making it stressful on the night before work.
Today, we refer to the finger we put a wedding band on as the 'ring finger.' But the belief that there's a vein that connects it straight to our hearts is only a myth from ancient cultures. Although it originated in Egypt, the Romans called the vein 'Vena amoris,' the vein of love. Today, of course, we know that all blood veins go to the heart, but the truth doesn't make the sentiment any less romantic.
Facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva declared Bella Hadid to be "the most beautiful woman in the world." That's according to the Greek ratio of Phi; essentially, it means that Hadid's face is the closest to perfect symmetry there is. That's what De Silva discovered when he ran the model's face through a computer mapping program. Hadid's face was 94.35% close to 'the golden ratio.'
Here's a New Year's resolution for you: how about challenging yourself to become ambidextrous? You might start with brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand. That might increase your brain's neuroplasticity. It forces you to think about what you're doing. "Since you’re using the opposite hand, you’re using the opposite side of your brain which can help strengthen that side," dentist Riddhi Gangolli, BDS, PhD explained.
Well at least that's one problem I don't have to worry about!!
Brazil's interesting law to reduce sentences for inmates for every book they read has some rules. The book limit for a year is 12 books, and only certain books qualify for the program. If an inmate reads 12 books in a year, they reduce their sentence by a month and a half. After they read a book, the prisoners have to write a short essay, detailing what caught their attention: perhaps a character, the language, or a theme.
The Instagram page also shares that we shouldn't be showering every day; it does more harm than good. And dermatologists actually agree: they say that, ideally, you should shower every two to three days. "You can actually make yourself more prone to infection if you over-wash because the skin is protected with some really nice natural bacteria and things that protect it and you want to preserve those," dermatological surgeon Dr. Mary Stevenson explained to Today.
If you ever come to Japan, don't be surprised to see that people there don't use handwritten signatures like we do. Instead, they use stamps. There are three types of seals the Japanese use every day: Mitome-in, Ginko-in, and Jitsu-in. Mitome-in is an unofficial, unregistered stamp, used mostly when accepting deliveries and such. Ginko-in is for bank accounts, and the Jitsu-in is the official and the most important seal.
In 2019, local fishermen came upon a deceased humpback whale in the Amazon rainforest. Experts explain that the high tide washed the baby whale's body into the forest. "During this season, the tide normally rises twice a day to almost 4 meters (13 feet) and floods the mangrove forest, bringing lots of trash, including trash from ships from a lot of places in the world," oceanographer Maura Sousa explained.
What were your favorite facts from this list, Pandas? Don't forget to let us know in the comments. And if you have a trivia night coming up or just want to scroll through some random but intriguing facts, be sure to visit our other listicles like this and this one!
BS. EVERY vein connects to the heart, where else would they go?
I think that depends on what you are doing everyday. Some people hurt my nose when they don't bathe everyday.
at first I thought it was a guy with a picture of a bear on his jacket
Toothpaste and xylitol (artificial sweetener) also produce more saliva and are good for this. That's why dentists recommend people with dry mouths don't rinse after brushing their teeth (usually just at night). There are xylitol mouth sprays or gels (and chewing gum with it in) that are good for dry mouths during the day too. My medications and the fact I often have to breathe through my mouth give me a dry mouth. I tried using xylitol mouth spray, but I'm actually sensitive/allergic to it. I can chew two pieces of gum with it in in a day, but over that I get hives etc.
I'm honestly impressed if half of these are true at this point
I'm honestly impressed if half of these are true at this point