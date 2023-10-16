ADVERTISEMENT

Hungry for some interesting bits of information? You're in the right place! Today, we have prepared for you a list of quite unbelievable and amazing facts you may not have heard about. The range of topics is wide, so we believe anyone can find some knowledge that matches their interests.

The Facebook page 'Unusual Facts' is dedicated to collecting the most fascinating information and sharing it with their community. Scroll down to find out which facts impressed us the most that we just had to feature them in this post, so you can check them out yourself!

Bored Panda got in touch with Hazel Lindsey, the founder of SwH Learning, an online educational platform for students aged 11-18 with a passion for all things science- and math-related. We were curious if the tutor could share an unusual or lesser-known scientific fact from her area of expertise that has the potential to amaze or intrigue our readers. Hazel said: “There are more than 60,000 miles of blood vessels (veins, arteries, capillaries, etc.) in the human body. If they were laid end-to-end, that's enough to wrap around the Earth at least twice.”
khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not one to find meaning after death but this seems sensible.

We were curious if Lindsey ever encountered any scientific mysteries or enigmas that still puzzle the scientific community. Hazel provided us with some insights about the teenage stage in human life: “We're still not completely sure why humans seem to be the only species that go through a teenage stage in their life. One of my lecturers at Cambridge University, Dr. David Bainbridge, wrote a book on this (Teenagers: A Natural History). He believes that adolescence evolved between 800,000 and 300,000 years ago, extremely close to a great leap forward in human brain size when our ancestors’ brains grew to the size of those of modern humans. However, there is also a large reorganization of the brain during the teenage years, as it doesn't grow much between the ages of 12 and 20, so it could be that the teenage years allow our brain to develop more than other species.”

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happens to the sunflowers after they die? If they're storing radioactive contaminants in their stems and leaves, do they need to be stored somewhere after they die to prevent the contaminants from leaching back into the soil? Is there a science panda who knows?

We also wanted to know what areas of science or scientific theories have been widely misunderstood or misrepresented and would benefit from clarification. The founder of SwH Learning shared with us: “This is a tricky one! In my experience, it's not necessarily certain scientific theories that have been misrepresented, but more how science in general is reported in the press, on social media, etc. Everything is geared towards clicks, meaning scientific advances and breakthroughs are often hyped up well beyond what they actually mean in a practical sense.”
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps Bruce Lee was indeed a dragon reincarnate and a being that was out of this world. A legendary man, mad respect *bows*

david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good. That makes a lot more sense than the usual story of fish eggs hitching a ride on the legs of the ducks. PS. Tomato seeds remain alive when eaten by humans.

god_2 avatar
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For similar reasons, the Chinese can read texts that are two thousand years old. Despite the profusion of mutually-incomprehensible spoken dialects, written Chinese has remained exceptionally stable. For comparison, The Canterbury Tales are six hundred years old and are all but unintelligible to an unprepared reader.

Finally, Hazel added: “The discovery of a new compound that could potentially be used to fight cancer 15-20 years in the future, for example, will be revealed as a miracle cure on an Instagram post, leading to a lot of false hope and skepticism about science in general when inevitably nothing more is heard for a long time.”
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only his cousin was called Roll...just so you could have Rock and Roll

david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Australia, we use horses instead of opossums in the production of snake antivenins. Rabbits and sheep are also sometimes used.

foogel avatar
Lama
Lama
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's called synesthesia and quite a few people experience this with numbers and colors specifically. But some people also experience a link between other senses like smell, taste, sound, touch. It's very interesting!

star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet we have local governments who are putting in more restrictions, more lights causing more pollution and claim they do it for green issues. How can closing a section of road 200 meters long causing vehicles to drive an extra 3 KM environmental, especially when it now goes through a residential area and held up at several junctions.

mycroft1967 avatar
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They make most of their money selling gifts (like mugs and t-shirts), coins, stamps, and peerages (you too can become a baron for $50).

lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

those are not igloos, those are hunters huts with half the roof cut away

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is true, no man anywhere gets to tell a woman she should smile more ever again.

foogel avatar
Lama
Lama
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Raw peppers are also very healthy, they contain lots of vitamin C. If you cook them for too long, this will break down. So when it comes to peppers: try eating some raw (especially red) and some (not overly) cooked.

boredpanda_183 avatar
Josephine Blogs
Josephine Blogs
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so glad Disney's Finding Nemo wasn't accurate. That would be a whole different kind of movie.

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's enough to cut down on meat consumption, there are so many tasty options that don't require meat, we maybe consume more than we need to but our taste buds will rebel if we try to cut it out altogether. I just try for meat free days or 2 out of 3 main meals being meat free, I don't think I could stick to much more than that, at least right now, maybe I'm getting there slowly.

leigh_2 avatar
Leigh
Leigh
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's got serious rust on it and yet they just kept slapping more paint on it . It's made of wrought-iron which is not known for its durability. France needs to fix it before it falls apart.

chet44 avatar
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting thing: All branches of a tree bound together would be as thick as the stem. Or to say it in other words: If a branch branches into two other branches, those other branches would each be 50% as thick as the original branch

dinemellon avatar
RamiRudolph
RamiRudolph
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, technically everything is edible, it's just that some things are edible more than once.

star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They could do that in the UK and turn pot holes in to mini hot tubs

familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where in the Mediterranean? Which civilization?

Note: this post originally had 65 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

