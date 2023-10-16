50 Bits Of Information From The ‘Unusual Facts’ FB Page That May Raise Eyebrows Interview
Hungry for some interesting bits of information? You're in the right place! Today, we have prepared for you a list of quite unbelievable and amazing facts you may not have heard about. The range of topics is wide, so we believe anyone can find some knowledge that matches their interests.
The Facebook page 'Unusual Facts' is dedicated to collecting the most fascinating information and sharing it with their community. Scroll down to find out which facts impressed us the most that we just had to feature them in this post, so you can check them out yourself!
Bored Panda got in touch with Hazel Lindsey, the founder of SwH Learning, an online educational platform for students aged 11-18 with a passion for all things science- and math-related. We were curious if the tutor could share an unusual or lesser-known scientific fact from her area of expertise that has the potential to amaze or intrigue our readers. Hazel said: “There are more than 60,000 miles of blood vessels (veins, arteries, capillaries, etc.) in the human body. If they were laid end-to-end, that's enough to wrap around the Earth at least twice.”
We were curious if Lindsey ever encountered any scientific mysteries or enigmas that still puzzle the scientific community. Hazel provided us with some insights about the teenage stage in human life: “We're still not completely sure why humans seem to be the only species that go through a teenage stage in their life. One of my lecturers at Cambridge University, Dr. David Bainbridge, wrote a book on this (Teenagers: A Natural History). He believes that adolescence evolved between 800,000 and 300,000 years ago, extremely close to a great leap forward in human brain size when our ancestors’ brains grew to the size of those of modern humans. However, there is also a large reorganization of the brain during the teenage years, as it doesn't grow much between the ages of 12 and 20, so it could be that the teenage years allow our brain to develop more than other species.”
What happens to the sunflowers after they die? If they're storing radioactive contaminants in their stems and leaves, do they need to be stored somewhere after they die to prevent the contaminants from leaching back into the soil? Is there a science panda who knows?
We also wanted to know what areas of science or scientific theories have been widely misunderstood or misrepresented and would benefit from clarification. The founder of SwH Learning shared with us: “This is a tricky one! In my experience, it's not necessarily certain scientific theories that have been misrepresented, but more how science in general is reported in the press, on social media, etc. Everything is geared towards clicks, meaning scientific advances and breakthroughs are often hyped up well beyond what they actually mean in a practical sense.”
Perhaps Bruce Lee was indeed a dragon reincarnate and a being that was out of this world. A legendary man, mad respect *bows*
Good. That makes a lot more sense than the usual story of fish eggs hitching a ride on the legs of the ducks. PS. Tomato seeds remain alive when eaten by humans.
For similar reasons, the Chinese can read texts that are two thousand years old. Despite the profusion of mutually-incomprehensible spoken dialects, written Chinese has remained exceptionally stable. For comparison, The Canterbury Tales are six hundred years old and are all but unintelligible to an unprepared reader.
Finally, Hazel added: “The discovery of a new compound that could potentially be used to fight cancer 15-20 years in the future, for example, will be revealed as a miracle cure on an Instagram post, leading to a lot of false hope and skepticism about science in general when inevitably nothing more is heard for a long time.”
If only his cousin was called Roll...just so you could have Rock and Roll
In Australia, we use horses instead of opossums in the production of snake antivenins. Rabbits and sheep are also sometimes used.
Gosh, I hope the love letter was addressed to her mom...
Yet we have local governments who are putting in more restrictions, more lights causing more pollution and claim they do it for green issues. How can closing a section of road 200 meters long causing vehicles to drive an extra 3 KM environmental, especially when it now goes through a residential area and held up at several junctions.
I did a project on her in elementary school, loved her
They make most of their money selling gifts (like mugs and t-shirts), coins, stamps, and peerages (you too can become a baron for $50).
If this is true, no man anywhere gets to tell a woman she should smile more ever again.
I know where I would live for 65 days a year if I could
I'm so glad Disney's Finding Nemo wasn't accurate. That would be a whole different kind of movie.
I think it's enough to cut down on meat consumption, there are so many tasty options that don't require meat, we maybe consume more than we need to but our taste buds will rebel if we try to cut it out altogether. I just try for meat free days or 2 out of 3 main meals being meat free, I don't think I could stick to much more than that, at least right now, maybe I'm getting there slowly.
Interesting thing: All branches of a tree bound together would be as thick as the stem. Or to say it in other words: If a branch branches into two other branches, those other branches would each be 50% as thick as the original branch
Well, technically everything is edible, it's just that some things are edible more than once.
They could do that in the UK and turn pot holes in to mini hot tubs
