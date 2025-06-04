Selena Gomez’s Net Worth In 2025: Latest Figures Reveal She Earns More From Makeup Than Music

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Marie Gomez began her career as a child actress at ten. At 32, she’s built an empire as a singer, producer, entrepreneur, and the face behind Rare Beauty’s viral blush.

Best known for her breakout role as Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez parlayed her early fame into a successful pop music career.

However, her biggest financial win came in 2020, when she launched her cosmetics brand, which reshaped her trajectory from pop star to mogul.

Now, with her company dominating the beauty industry, Gomez’s net worth has skyrocketed and pushed her into billionaire territory.

The Debate Around Selena Gomez’s True Net Worth

According to Bloomberg, Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $1.3 billion, officially placing her in the billionaire club alongside her longtime friend Taylor Swift, who now sits at $1.6 billion (per Forbes).

But on May 13, 2025, Forbes publicly disputed that claim, reigniting a fierce debate over Gomez’s financial standing.

Both publications agree that Rare Beauty is the powerhouse behind Gomez’s fortune. With a 51% stake in the brand, her ownership makes up the vast majority of her wealth.

However, Forbes called her billionaire status premature, pointing instead to financial trouble at Wondermind, the mental health startup Gomez co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey, in 2021.

The outlet reported that Wondermind had failed to pay employees, freelancers, and vendors in recent weeks, owing “tens of thousands of dollars” in outstanding debts.

While the company claims those debts have been cleared, Forbes strengthened its position with internal leaks: a source revealed that nine employees were laid off with only two weeks’ severance, and just four staffers remained. Teefey allegedly told staff she had taken out a loan against her home to keep the company afloat.

Forbes estimates Selena Gomez’s net worth is $700 million, which is well short of the 10-figure threshold. The conflicting reports have sparked headlines and heated fan discussions, especially when compared to Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2024, which was approaching the billion-dollar mark.

Making Waves at Disney

Selena Gomez began her career at Barney and Friends when she was ten (per US Weekly). After being let go, she made brief appearances on Disney Channel shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montana, before landing her breakout role as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.

She starred in all four seasons of the show and its spin-offs (per People) and eventually became one of the highest-paid child TV stars of all time (per Business Insider).

Gomez also starred in Disney movies like Princess Protection Program and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, and recorded tracks for their soundtracks.

Flourishing Pop Music Career

In 2008, Gomez signed with Hollywood Records and formed the pop-rock band Selena Gomez and the Scene. The group released three albums: Kiss and Tell, A Year Without Rain, and When the Sun Goes Down (per Just Jared).

Their biggest hit, “Love You Like a Love Song,” peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2011.

After the band was put on hiatus, Gomez launched her solo career with 2013’s Stars Dance, led by the single “Come & Get It.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 97,000 copies in its first week (per Billboard).

In 2014, she parted ways with Hollywood Records, signing with Interscope later that year (per Billboard). But before exiting, she released a greatest hits album, For You, and formally cut professional ties with her mother and stepfather, appointing WME and Brillstein as her new reps (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Gomez released her second solo studio album, Revival, in 2015. It debuted at No. 1 in the US, sold 117,000 units in its first week, and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

Her third album, Rare (2020), included “Lose You to Love Me,” her first No. 1 single in the US and Canada. In 2021, she dropped Revelación, her first Spanish-language EP, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album (per Entertainment Weekly).

On March 21, 2025, she released her fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, a collaborative record with fiancé Benny Blanco (per Billboard).

Across her career, she’s also scored global hits with collaborations like “Wolves,” “Taki Taki,” “It Ain’t Me,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “Calm Down (Remix).”

TV and Movie Roles

Beyond music, Gomez has built an impressive acting and production résumé. She starred in the 2011 romantic comedy Monte Carlo, followed by a standout turn in 2012’s Spring Breakers, which IndieWire dubbed a “future cult favorite.”

She voiced Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide (per Box Office Mojo).

She executive-produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, which aired from 2017 to 2020. In 2019, she appeared in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York and later donated $1 million to Time’s Up amid renewed scrutiny of Allen (per People).

Gomez also helmed and starred in Selena + Chef on HBO Max, a cooking series highlighting food-related charities for four seasons. It earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Culinary Series (per Variety).

But her most acclaimed TV work to date is Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu mystery-comedy she co-created and stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show became Hulu’s most-watched comedy premiere and ran for four seasons (per The Wrap).

Her work has earned her three Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (2023), along with a 2024 nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series as a producer (per Deadline).

In 2025, she appeared in Emilia Pérez, a musical crime comedy, earning supporting actress nominations at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

And in a nostalgic twist, Gomez briefly reprised her role as Alex Russo in the pilot and finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 1.

How Rare Beauty Has Become The Billion-Dollar Engine

Selena Gomez’s biggest financial powerhouse is Rare Beauty, the cosmetics company she launched in 2019. She has a 51% stake and built a personal fortune closely tied to the brand’s explosive growth. Bloomberg reports that 81% of her net worth 2025 stems from Rare Beauty alone.

According to Forbes, the company’s only known investors are private equity firm New Theory Ventures and CEO Scott Friedman. Rare Beauty products are sold exclusively through Sephora and the brand’s official website, generating $367 million in revenue in 2023.

In March 2024, Business of Fashion estimated Rare Beauty’s valuation at around $2 billion, noting that $70 million came from a single breakout product: the $23 Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. However, by May 2025, Forbes had revised the company’s valuation to $1.3 billion.

Sales growth has been staggering. In September 2024, TIME reported that Rare Beauty’s revenue had doubled from 2021 to 2022, and tripled the following year, surging to $400 million between May 2023 and May 2024.

Despite the astronomical numbers, Gomez has remained candid about her approach to business. She told TIME that she relies heavily on her team to manage operations and financial decisions, especially during product development.

“It gets overwhelming,” she said, adding that she never wanted Rare Beauty to “be about making a lot of money, and that’s it.”

Streaming Royalties And Tour Earnings

According to Bloomberg, Gomez has earned $23 million from album sales. Including the three records released with Selena Gomez & the Scene, she’s now released seven studio albums.

Her concert tours have brought in even more. She’s earned an estimated $62 million from touring, with the 2016 Revival Tour alone generating over $30 million in ticket sales.

TV and Film Paydays

Gomez earned a modest $3,000 per episode for her earliest role on Barney and Friends, but her income soared with Wizards of Waverly Place, where she reportedly made $3 million across four seasons.

As a lead and executive producer on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Gomez is believed to earn around $6 million per season, matching her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin (per Variety).

She also serves as an executive producer on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Endorsements and Brand Partnerships

Gomez became Instagram’s most-followed celebrity in 2016 and made history again in 2023 as the first woman to surpass 400 million followers (per Billboard).

With that reach, she reportedly earns about $2.5 million per sponsored Instagram post (per Influencer Marketing Hub).

Her brand deals have been just as lucrative. She reportedly earned $30 million from her 2017 collaboration with Puma (per E!News) and received $10 million for her 2016 partnership with Coach (per People).

Real Estate Portfolio

Like many A-listers, Gomez has invested heavily in California real estate. Her first major purchase was a $2.175 million traditional-style home in Tarzana, which she renovated and sold for $3.45 million in 2014.

That same year, she bought a $3.69 million Mediterranean-style mansion in Calabasas, which she sold at a loss of $3.3 million. She also purchased and sold properties in Fort Worth and Studio City.

Gomez owns a $4.9 million estate in Encino, formerly owned by Tom Petty, which she purchased in 2020 (per Architectural Digest).

In February 2025, TMZ reported that she and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, upgraded to a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills following their engagement.

Philanthropic Endeavours

Philanthropy has long been a defining part of Selena Gomez’s public identity. Since 2009, she has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, using her platform to advocate for children’s rights worldwide.

She’s traveled to countries including Ghana, Chile, and Nepal to support clean water initiatives, education, and healthcare programs (per UNICEF). In 2012, she was also named the first ambassador of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

In 2020, Gomez extended her advocacy work into her business, launching the Rare Impact Fund alongside Rare Beauty. One percent of all product sales are donated directly to the fund, which accepts external donations.

To date, it has raised $16 million and supported 26 organizations across five continents, with a focus on mental health initiatives.

The Rare Impact Fund prioritizes expanding access to mental health resources, especially within marginalized communities.

Gomez is also a longtime supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation (per Billboard), further solidifying her commitment to meaningful causes.