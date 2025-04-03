Benny Blanco’s Net Worth Might Surprise You — The Hitmaker’s Fortune Runs Deep

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Joseph Levin — better known as Benny Blanco — has been dominating headlines lately thanks to his engagement to pop icon Selena Gomez. But behind the viral romance is a producer-songwriter who’s been shaping the sound of modern pop for nearly two decades.

Blanco has worked with a who’s who of the music industry — Ed Sheeran, BTS, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, among them — penning and producing some of the biggest hits of the last 20 years. With hundreds of millions of records sold and a shelf full of awards, his impact on music is undeniable.

Now, with all eyes on his relationship and career, many are wondering just how much the man behind the music is really worth. This article breaks down Benny Blanco’s fortune, the sources behind it, and how he became one of the industry’s most influential behind-the-scenes names.

RELATED:

What Is Benny Blanco’s Net Worth in 2025?

Share icon Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Benny Blanco is estimated to be worth a hefty $50 million — a figure built on years of shaping the soundtracks of the 2000s and beyond.

He’s the creative force behind massive hits like Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and Wiz Khalifa’s “Work Hard, Play Hard.”

Among the more intriguing chapters in his career is his work with Justin Bieber—his now-fiancée Selena Gomez’s ex. Blanco co-wrote and produced Bieber’s 2015 hit “Love Yourself,” a track long rumored to be about Gomez herself.

Recognized early on for his influence, Blanco ranked fourth on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list in 2012.

A Brief Look at Benny Blanco’s Music Career

Humble Beginnings

Benjamin Joseph Levin was born on March 8, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. From an early age, music was already pulling him in. He’s often said that hearing Nas’s “The World Is Yours” and Domino’s “Sweet Potato Pie” on tape at just five years old left a lasting impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Inspired by Nas’s music, Blanco initially set out to become a rapper, adopting the name “Benny Blanco” as his persona in the “white rapper” lane. He started making beats at 15, “messing around” with his Casio keyboard. By his own admission, those early tracks were “very elementary.”

Still, they found their way into unexpected places — like Hip-Hop Honeys, an adult film promoted by The Source magazine founder Jonathan Shecter. As strange as it sounds, Blanco considers it his first major milestone (per Reuters).

In a 2012 interview with VIBE, he recalled hustling hard in high school to break into the industry — scrubbing toilets, making tuna fish sandwiches, and doing whatever it took to get someone to hear his demo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Blanco’s hustle was relentless. At 17, he was cold-calling industry names like Jimmy Iovine and Polow Da Don, even pretending to be a lawyer just to get someone on the phone. By his own account, there were many turning points in his early career.

Pivotal moments included meetings with legendary producers Gamble and Huff and landing an internship with Disco D (David Shayman). Around the same time, he enrolled at the Institute of Audio Research (IAR) in New York and worked with Disco D every day.

The first time the world really heard Benny Blanco was through his work on Spank Rock’s Bangers and Cash EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Disco D’s tragic death by suicide at just 26, Blanco set out to honor his mentor’s legacy — sampling 2 Live Crew and bringing D’s edgy, irreverent style to life in the project.

Share icon Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

At 18, Benny Blanco started DJing — but the moment that truly changed his trajectory came when he crossed paths with pop producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.

Share icon Image credits: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Dr. Luke who told him he should be making pop music. That advice would soon launch Blanco into a whole new stratosphere.

Mainstream Success

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Blanco’s path to mainstream success began when Dr. Luke took him under his wing and signed him to his production company, Kasz Money Productions. At the time, Blanco was content working with underground artists in the indie hip-hop and electronic scenes.

However, under Dr. Luke’s guidance, he began transitioning into pop — and eventually met heavyweight producers like Max Martin.

By 22, Blanco was already landing major credits, producing tracks like “Eenie Meenie” by Justin Bieber and Sean Kingston and “My First Kiss” by 3OH!3 featuring Ke$ha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3OH!3 project marked his first effort “outside of Luke,” and he quickly put everything he’d learned into play. That momentum led to collaborations with chart-topping artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Ke$ha.

Share icon Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Blanco helped craft some of the biggest hits of the 2010s, including Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa’s “Payphone,” Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite,” Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl,” Justin Bieber’s “Lonely,” and Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love.” But his first major breakthrough came in 2008 with Britney Spears’ “Circus.”

Branching out on his own, Blanco took on both songwriting and production duties for Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” — a massive success that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, he’s produced 29 number-one singles.

Solo Artist Career

Benny Blanco launched his solo career in July 2018 with his debut single, “Eastside,” featuring Halsey and Khalid. Released under his own label, Friends Keep Secrets (in partnership with Interscope Records), the track debuted at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Later that year, he followed up with several singles, including “I Found You” with Calvin Harris, “Better to Lie” with Jesse and Swae Lee, and “Roses” with Juice WRLD featuring Brendon Urie. His debut album, Friends Keep Secrets, dropped on December 7, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

In the years that followed, Blanco continued releasing a steady stream of singles, including “I Found You / Nilda’s Story” with Calvin Harris and Miguel, “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin, and “Lonely” with Justin Bieber.

He also teamed up with BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — alongside Snoop Dogg — for the track “Bad Decisions.”

Most recently, on March 21, 2025, Blanco and fiancée Selena Gomez dropped a full-length collaborative album titled I Said I Love You First.

How Does Benny Blanco Make His Millions?

Share icon Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

With a career as long and prolific as his, it’s no surprise that Benny Blanco has built an impressive fortune. While the bulk of his wealth comes from songwriting and producing, he’s also launched his own labels, made savvy business moves, and even stepped into the spotlight with his own cooking shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royalties and Streaming Credits

ADVERTISEMENT

Producing and writing record-breaking hits with some of the biggest artists in the generation comes with its perks. A significant amount of Blanco’s wealth comes from royalties and streaming credits.

The producer earns money each time one of those songs is streamed and used. With his collaborations, including artists like Ed Sheeran, Eminem, and Avicii, among others, Blanco cashed in the big bucks.

However, in 2019, Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, announced that Benny Blanco had sold 93 songs from his music catalog.

These include songs like “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran, “Lonely Together” by Avicii,” “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company acquired 100% of Benny Blanco’s copyrights in this catalog of songs released since 2015 for an undisclosed amount (per Variety).

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In June 2023, Litmus Music — founded by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll in partnership with Carlyle Global Credit — announced it had acquired a portfolio of Benny Blanco’s compositions.

The deal includes “numerous multi-platinum hits and hundreds of songs,” according to Billboard.

Label and Business Ventures

In 2014, Benny Blanco launched two imprint labels under Interscope — Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets. The labels signed a range of artists, including Ryan Beatty, Cashmere Cat, Tory Lanez, and Jessie Ware.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to The Tab, both imprints became defunct by 2024, with Interscope relaunching a new A&M Records label under Blanco’s leadership.

TV Shows and Cookbooks

Share icon Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Benny Blanco has also ventured beyond music, starring in two cooking shows alongside chef and restaurateur Matty Matheson. The duo launched their first series, Matty and Benny Eat Out America, on YouTube in March 2020.

That same year, Blanco made his television debut as a fictionalized version of himself in Dave, the FXX comedy series created by Lil Dicky, appearing in both Seasons 1 and 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2021, he and Matheson reunited for a second YouTube cooking series, Stupid Fcking Cooking Show*, hosted on Blanco’s own channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Eastside” singer also published his own cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, in April 2024. He co-authored it with Jess Damuck. The book debuted on the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today bestseller lists.

How Does Benny Blanco Spend His Money?

Real Estate Portfolio

Benny Blanco has dropped some serious cash on real estate — and he’s got the taste to match. He once owned a wildly eclectic Los Angeles home that was featured in Architectural Digest for its bold, quirky design.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also had a sleek bachelor pad in New York City, which he sold for $3.6 million in March 2025 (per Realtor). After getting engaged to Selena Gomez, the couple took things up a notch — scooping up a $35 million Beverly Hills mansion, according to TMZ.

The $225,000 Ring That Sealed the Deal With Selena Gomez

On December 11, 2024, Gomez announced their engagement with an Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse of the stunning rock.

Share icon Image credits: @selenagomez

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cosmopolitan, the ring features a marquise diamond set on a pavé band — an elegant, vintage-inspired style valued at around $225,000. Less than five percent of diamonds are marquise-cut, a shape with roots dating back to 18th-century France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art Collection

Much like his offbeat charm, Benny Blanco’s splurges reflect a taste for the quirky and unexpected. When he appeared in PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue, he was photographed at home in Los Angeles — framed by The Musician, a striking portrait by George Condo.

That was just a glimpse. In his Architectural Digest profile the same year, Blanco opened the doors to his eclectic art collection, featuring works by Martin Wong, Nicholas Devlin, Amia Yokoyama, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, and Salvador Dalí.

The collection also includes sculptural and playful pieces like a Lola Abbey chair made entirely of baguettes, a towering ceramic by Jasmine Little, Raul Nieves’s Gargoyle 2 wall sculpture, and Tomory Dodge’s Arrangement (per Art News).

FAQ

Is Benny Blanco richer than Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is worth $1.3 billion, which is significantly higher than her fiancé Benny Blanco’s $50 million net worth (as per Bloomberg).

ADVERTISEMENT