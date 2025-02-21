Drake’s Net Worth Just Hit $250 Million — Here’s Where The Money Comes From

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham, known as Drake, began his entertainment career at just 15. Before dominating the music industry, he landed a role on the Canadian TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

He began his acting career out of necessity, using his earnings to support his family while his mother struggled with illness.

Highlights Drake's net worth is $250 million, making him one of the top five richest rappers.

Drake's 2025 streaming day on Spotify hit a record 92.4 million streams.

Tours contribute significantly to Drake's wealth, grossing $508.2 million from 315 shows.

Drake's real estate includes The Embassy in Toronto and a $75 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Drake's luxury car collection features a Bugatti Veyron and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Drake subsequently entered the music industry, releasing his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006. Since then, the rapper has never looked back, releasing eight studio albums to date.

Gradually, the rapper built a brand around himself, venturing into fashion, scoring multiple endorsements, and amassing an impressive real estate portfolio.

Let’s break down the key sources of his impressive net worth and how he chooses to spend it.

RELATED:

Drake’s Net Worth in 2025

.@Drake earns the biggest streaming day for a rapper on Spotify in 2025, with 92.4 million streams as a lead artist on February 14. He surpasses Kendrick Lamar’s record of 92.3 million (Feb 12). pic.twitter.com/Ke5DQ6dqiP — chart data (@chartdata) February 15, 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake’s net worth is $250 million as of January 2025. This makes him one of the top five richest rappers globally, including Jay-Z at $2 billion, Dr. Dre at $500 million, and Ye at $400 million.

Share icon Image credits: @champagnepapi

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an exponential growth from his net worth in 2019 when Drake was placed at number 3 in the Forbes Hip Hop Cash Kings list with a net worth of $ 75 million.

In 2020, Drake faced a dip in his portfolio and was perched at number 49 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list with a total net worth of $49 million.

Subsequently, in 2021, Vibe reported that the rapper’s net worth had increased by $1 million.

Drake Birth date: Oct. 24, 1986 Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Birth name: Aubrey Drake Graham Father: Dennis Graham Mother: Sandi Graham Marriages: N/A Children: Adonis (b. 2017) Education: Forest Hill Collegiate Institute Birth date: Birthplace: Oct. 24, 1986 Toronto, Ontario, Canada Birth date: Birth name: Oct. 24, 1986 Aubrey Drake Graham Birth date: Father: Oct. 24, 1986 Dennis Graham Birth date: Mother: Oct. 24, 1986 Sandi Graham Birth date: Marriages: Oct. 24, 1986 N/A Birth date: Children: Oct. 24, 1986 Adonis (b. 2017) Birth date: Education: Oct. 24, 1986 Forest Hill Collegiate Institute

A Breakdown of Drake’s Musical Career

The “Hotline Bling” rapper’s success in the music industry results from multiple revenue streams comprising album sales, streaming earnings, touring, and royalties. A massive chunk of Drake’s wealth comes from royalties from music downloads and streams.

He is also part of Billboard’s list of Most Digital Song Sales No. 1s in the 21st Century.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Mixtapes to Major Deals

Drake released his first mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006. He subsequently founded his own record label, All Things Fresh, which eventually became October’s Very Own (OVO). The next year, Drake released his second mixtape, Comeback Season.

Share icon Image credits: @champagnepapi

The standout track from the mixtape “Replacement Girl” sampled “Man of the Year” from Brisco, Lil Wayne, and Flo Rida. Lil Wayne loved it and invited Drake to join him on his Tha Carter III tour.

During this time, the duo recorded several songs together. In the summer of 2009, the rapper released his third mixtape, So Far Gone, and signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records.

According to The Hit Music Academy, the rapper received a $2 million advance when he signed on with the record company with a standard 18% royalty fee.

Debut Album and Exponential Success

The rapper became a force to be reckoned with after the release of his debut album, Thank Me Later, in 2010. In the same year, Drake set out on his Away From Home Tour and launched the OVO Fest in Toronto, an event that takes place in the city every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, the self-proclaimed Champagne Papi released his second LP, Take Care, which earned the rapper his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

According to Billboard, Drake’s album sold 631,000 copies in its first week of release and over 2.2 million copies overall.

In 2012, Drake officially founded his record label, OVO Sound, with producer Noah “40” Shebib and manager Oliver El-Khatib. The label was initially a subsidiary of Warner Music Group until 2022 and is now an independent label.

Share icon Image credits: @champagnepapi

Drake went on to release a string of studio albums, which include Thank Me Later in 2010, Take Care in 2011, Nothing Was the Same in 2013, Views in 2016, Scorpion in 2018, Certified Lover Boy in 2021, Honestly, Nevermind in 2022 and For All the Dogs in 2023.

Drake’s Streaming Records

Drake was the number one most-streamed artist of 2018 in the US on Spotify, with over 8.6 billion on-demand streams. The “God’s Plan” singer has been consistently featured in the top 5 on the list since 2015.

As per Universal Music Canada, Drake became the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify in 2018. According to Free Your Music, Spotify pays an average of $0.00437 for each stream as of April 2024. Apple Music‘s average per-play rate is $0.01.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a rough estimate of Drake’s streaming earnings can be easily calculated from this, the actual amount he takes home is significantly lower. A portion of the revenue is distributed among record labels, distributors, and other stakeholders, meaning only a fraction goes directly into the artist’s pocket.

Drake’s Revenue Streams and Brand Endorsements

Headline Tours

A major avenue where the rapper makes big bucks is his headline tours. Placed at No.1 in Billboard’s latest list of Biggest Rap Tours of All Time, there’s no doubt that the rapper’s tours make a significant contribution to his net worth.

The “In My Feelings” singer has raked in a gross total of $508.2 million across 315 shows since his first headline show in April 2010 at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, with over 4.1 million attendees. However, the rapper started touring alongside Lil Wayne on the America’s Most Wanted Tour the previous year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Over the years, Drake has headlined ten major concert tours, including his most recent Anita Max Win Tour, which commenced on February 4, 2025, in Perth. According to Drake’s official website, he’ll be touring through the land down under until mid-March 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake’s biggest show to date at the O2 Arena in London in April 2019 earned him an impressive $13.5 million. The rapper’s It’s All A Blur Tour was declared the highest-grossing hip-hop tour in history by Hypebeast in September 2024.

The 80-date sold-out tour grossed a stupendous $320.5 million, with 1.3 million tickets sold. Tour guests included 21 Savage, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genius (@genius)

Drake also has a residency at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas as part of a lucrative 10-show run, which, according to Billboard, reportedly earns him $10 million.

Brand Endorsements and Collaborations

Given his global reach, the Canadian rapper enjoys a plethora of lucrative endorsement deals with big brands like Sprite, State Farm, Nike, Stake, and Apple Music. Drake’s Apple Music deal was reportedly $19 million and included exclusive releases and promotional appearances.

Drake has had a longstanding relationship with Nike since his 2013 Jordan collaboration. In 2020, GQ reported that the rapper would be taking his relationship with Nike to the next level with the release of a new sub-label called Nocta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nocta started the collaboration with the release of NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which led to the release of multiple colorways and additional products under the brand. There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the partnership’s estimated worth, but it remains under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Drake’s partnership with online crypto casino Stake since 2022 has earned him big bucks. According to the Financial Times, the rapper rakes in $100,000 annually from the partnership.

Business Ventures

In addition to the deals and partnerships, Drizzy has launched independent projects. These projects include his bourbon-based whiskey, Virginia Black, Better World Fragrance candles, and Mod Champagne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Better World Fragrance House (@betterworldfragrancehouse)

Drake’s OVO Sound label is thriving having signed artists like PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, and Roy Woods. Additionally, the rapper collaborated with Canada Goose, BAPE, and the Toronto Raptors to produce clothing under his OVO Brand. On that note, Drake has been serving as the Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013. (per Variety).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper also took a peek back into his acting days and co-founded a multidisciplinary production company called DreamCrew with Adel “Future” Nur in 2017. The company is responsible for producing hit shows like Euphoria and Top Boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Drake ventured into the gaming industry, investing in 100 Thieves and joining as a co-owner.

Air Drake

Among the rapper’s collaborations and business ventures, by far the most amusing is his partnership with Cargojet. In 2019, the company gifted the rapper a private Boeing 767 jet, which is reportedly worth $185 million (per Travel and Leisure).

The company gave Drizzy the private jet, which the rapper calls Air Drake, for free as they believe the free publicity does wonders for their sales.

According to E! News, the plane had to undergo a $100 million makeover to fit the rapper’s extravagant taste.

Drake’s Lifestyle and Spending Habits

With such an impressive net worth, the Canadian rapper and entrepreneur lives a life steeped in luxury. From an expensive car collection to an impressive real estate portfolio, Drake knows how to use his money well.

Real Estate Portfolio

Three properties stand out the most in the rapper’s extensive portfolio: The Embassy in Toronto, Canada, the YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills, California, and his Beverly Hills Mansion.

Share icon Image credits: @champagnepapi

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite selling the YOLO Estate in 2022 for $12 million, it remains one of Drake’s most celebrated and iconic real estate properties. He purchased the California mansion for $7.7 million in cash in 2012.

The YOLO estate comprises several mansions, with the primary residence spanning 12,000 square feet and a separate 2,000-square-foot party house.

From equestrian stables to one of the largest private pools in Southern California, the house is nothing short of a maximalist’s dream. In subsequent years, the rapper acquired an adjacent property, which accumulated to a total of 6.7 acres with a gross investment of $14.8 million.

In 2016, Drake spent $6.7 million on a two-acre lot in an upscale Toronto neighborhood called The Bridle Path. The Embassy is a huge 50,000-square-foot mansion built on the lot.

The rapper left no stone unturned to make his Canadian abode an ultimate extravaganza. The mansion boasts a 10-car garage, a full-size NBA basketball court, a gym, an awards room, a 3,200-square-foot master suite, and so much more.

The Embassy was featured in Architectural Digest in 2020. Drake has mentioned that he didn’t want to spare any expense to construct the mansion since it was located in his hometown and would be an iconic part of the legacy he leaves behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drizzy wanted the house to exude the amount of work he’d put in to amass his wealth throughout his career. The lavish house is rumored to have cost him nearly $100 million.

In March 2022, Drake added to his real estate portfolio by purchasing British singer Robbie Williams’ 20-acre Beverly Hills mansion in an off-market deal for $75 million (per Daily Mail). The rapper listed the property on the market for $88 million the following year.

More recently, Drake added a Texas ranch to his real estate holdings. According to Robb Report, the “God’s Plan” rapper shelled out $15 million in October 2024 to purchase a 313-acre property that used to be The Inn at Dos Brisas in Houston, Texas.

The property boasts multiple haciendas and casitas, accompanied by an equestrian center, sports court, organic farm, and much more.

Luxury Cars

The 6 God has also used his immense wealth to amass an impressive collection of luxury cars, which includes an array of rare and pricey rides.

Share icon

Image credits: @champagnepapi

In October 2022, GQ UK made a list of all the hot wheels that Drizzy has had in his possession — past and present. These include a Bugatti Veyron — Sang Noir Edition, Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and Rolls-Royce Wraith.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Drake’s most impressive riddles includes a Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom, a bespoke edition customized by Tony Bet.

Philanthropy

In addition to his luxury purchases, the “One Dance” singer also makes it a point to give back to society. Drake is known to give away large sums of money to his audience while on tour. More recently, Billboard reported that the rapper handed out $45,000 to fans at a show in Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, during the filming of the “God’s Plan” video, he donated the entire production budget to help Miami residents. He’s also been an avid contributor to his hometown, Toronto, donating significant sums of money to various causes.

During his Drizzmas giveaway stream with Adin Ross in 2024, the rapper shared that he had pitched a “God’s Plan”- inspired charity show to Jeff Bezos.

What’s Next For Drake?

Drake is currently on tour in Australia and recently released a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on February 14, 2025.

According to Billboard, the album has already broken records for the biggest R&B and Soul album by first-day streams in Apple Music’s history worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: @champagnepapi

Despite being at the helm of Lamar’s viral diss track, Drake remains unfazed in making waves in his career as his net worth grows. Over the course of almost two decades, he has built a diverse and prosperous empire that has made him one of the most financially successful artists of his generation — it will take a lot more than a Grammy-winning diss track to dim his shine.

FAQ

Who’s richer, Drake or Kendrick Lamar?

As of February 2025, Drake’s net worth is approximately $250 million, while Kendrick Lamar’s net worth is around $140 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

What is Drake’s yearly salary?

Drake’s annual earnings fluctuate based on his music releases, endorsement deals, and various business ventures. Being part of the entertainment industry, the rapper doesn’t earn a fixed salary, and his income can vary dramatically, typically falling between $50 million and $250 million.

ADVERTISEMENT