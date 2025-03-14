Snoop Dogg’s Net-Worth Revealed: From Rap Royalty To High-Stakes Business Deals

ADVERTISEMENT

One of hip-hop’s most renowned figures, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — better known as Snoop Dogg — has built an illustrious career over three decades. Rising to fame with chart-topping albums, his success extends far beyond music, with ventures in business, investments, acting, and endorsements.

Throughout his career, Snoop Dogg has worked to establish himself as a brand rather than just a musician or business owner. He has diversified his earnings across various industries, successfully tapping into ventures that aren’t strictly on-brand for a hip-hop artist.

Highlights Snoop Dogg's net worth in 2025 is $160 million, up from $9-$17 million in 2007-2019.

Snoop Dogg is an angel investor in startups like Reddit and Klarna.

Snoop Dogg released his own wine brand, 19 Crimes, and a cookbook.

His business ventures aim to uplift Black artists and entrepreneurs.

Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records in 2022 for an estimated $50 million.

Beyond his wealth, fame, and music, Snoop Dogg is one of the few artists from his generation who has stayed relevant in mainstream media.

In this dive, we’ll explore his early career, rise to fame, impressive net worth, and how the rap star spends his fortune.

RELATED:

Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth in 2025

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / NBC

As of the time of publishing, Snoop Dogg’s net worth is $160 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). This is an exponential increase from the rapper’s net worth between 2007 and 2019, which stayed in the $9 million — $17 million range for the best part.

These figures aren’t all that surprising, considering that he has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million worldwide since the onset of his career in 1992 (per Death Row Records).

ADVERTISEMENT

​While Snoop Dogg’s estimated net worth of $160 million may not match that of his contemporaries like Dr. Dre, who is worth $500 million (per Investopedia), he has demonstrated a keen interest in investing across a diverse array of companies, brands, and startups.

How Does Snoop Dogg Make His Money?

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / Frazer Harrison

Snoop Dogg capitalized on his fame during his peak years and remained adaptable in pursuing various opportunities to expand his empire. He embraced changing trends, ventured into different fields, including acting and presenting, and even published a cookbook.

He’s also been an early-stage angel investor in startups, including Eaze, Reddit, Robinhood, and Klarna. The rapper has transitioned into complete pop-culture ubiquity with a kid’s YouTube channel, his own brand of wine called 19 Crimes, and a continuous number of film and TV show appearances.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Snoop Dogg credited Master P with teaching him how to be a better businessman, stating, “It’s called show business. I had mastered show. But Master P showed me how to master the business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the main reasons behind the rapper’s business ventures is to create opportunities for artists and other Black entrepreneurs. He is dedicated to uplifting Black artists, who often find themselves at a disadvantage due to their connections with wealthy white individuals who profit from their talent without providing fair compensation.

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / Peacock

Snoop Dogg is strategic with his investments, choosing companies that align with his values. When approached by a brand ambassador, he often negotiates for equity rather than a standard deal.

His ultimate goal is to build a brand where he creates and owns everything himself, positioning it to compete with industry giants that have dominated for decades.

Music Career and Royalties

Share icon

Image credits: @snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg’s musical journey began in church, where he sang and played piano before shifting to rap in sixth grade. In a 1993 interview with The Los Angeles Times, he recalled rapping in school hallways, drawing such large crowds that the principal often mistook the gatherings for fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right then, the rapper realized that he had a talent for music. After graduating from high school, Snoop became involved with gangs, frequently encountered legal troubles, and faced prison several times.

In 1992, Snoop Dogg caught the attention of famed producer Dr. Dre with a freestyle verse he had recorded on a homemade tape featuring En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go.” This opportunity led to an audition that would kickstart his remarkable rap career.

Share icon

Image credits: @snoopdogg

He was featured on Dre’s solo debut, “Deep Cover,” and subsequently on his solo debut album, The Chronic. The rapper’s debut album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre, was released in 1993 by Death Row Records.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums charts. It sold almost a million copies during its first week of release and became certified quadruple platinum in 1994.

The rapper’s second album, Tha Doggfather, released in 1996, also made waves, debuting at number one on both charts and being certified double platinum in 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg eventually left Death Row Records and signed with No Limit Records. He recorded his next three albums: Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told in 1998, No Limit Top Dogg in 1999, and Tha Last Meal in 2000.

Share icon

Image credits: @forstonerzonlyradio

The rapper signed with Priority Records, a division of Capitol/EMI, in 2002, where he released Paid tha Cost to Be da Boss. In 2004, he signed with Geffen Records for his following three albums, R&G (Rhythm and Gangsta): The Masterpiece, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment, and Ego Trippin’.

Snoop Dogg has released 21 studio albums over three decades. His latest album, Missionary, was produced by Dr. Dre and featured collaborations with artists like Sting and Jelly Roll.

The famous rapper earns a hefty amount through royalties and charges $250,000 for a 16-bar verse feature (via Revolt TV). Despite contributing to the music industry and receiving 17 Grammy nominations, the rapper has never won the prestigious award.

In a full circle moment, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records — which was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C., and Dick Griffey in 1992 — from MNRK Music Group in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Complex, experts estimated the acquisition was worth about $50 million. Interestingly, the deal did not include the rights to Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur’s music (per Billboard).

Share icon

Image credits: @forstonerzonlyradio

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg has also earned a significant amount from his music tours. He was part of Billboard’s list of 25 Top-Grossing Hip-Hop Touring Acts of All Time for his show in Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, which was part of his 2022 world tour, grossing $2.9 million.

In February 2025, Billboard announced that Snoop Dogg would partner with Web3 music streaming platform Tune. FM. The legendary rapper’s new single, “Spaceship Party,” will be the first project streamed under the partnership. The rapper also plans to move a chunk of his catalog, including his Death Row Records material, to Tune. FM.

Business Ventures and Investments

In his interview with The New York Times, Snoop Dogg shared that he was inspired by Dr. Dre, Puffy, and Russell Simmons, who were in his field but could “jump outside of it and become bigger.”

In 2015, he co-founded Casa Verde Capital, an investment firm focused on the cannabis industry with Karan Wadhera. According to Forbes, Casa Verde has a portfolio worth about $300 million and is one of the first cannabis-focused investment funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: @casaverdecap

In 2022, the “Gorgeous” rapper launched his own line of cannabis-infused snacks called Uncle Snoop’s Snazzle Os with Tsumo Snacks. Casa Verde also invests in other companies, including online dispensary platform Dutchie, cannabis delivery platform Eaze, and cannabis-focused digital media platform Merry Jane.

The rapper’s more recent business venture is a gin brand, Still G.I.N, which he co-founded with Dr. Dre. He’s previously invested in the beverage industry, signing a multi-year partnership with 19 Crimes winery in 2020 with his own wine under the brand Snoop Cali Red.

Snopp also owns a branded apparel line called The SnooperMarket and a dog apparel and accessory line called Snoop Doggie Dogs.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg has invested in many tech companies and startups. He is a minority shareholder in the Swedish financial tech company Klarna, which Forbes estimated had a $2.5 billion net worth in 2019.

The rapper told the outlet that he had been “doing business in Europe for years with fashion brands, telecommunication companies, and more.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg has long been an eye for smart investments, getting in early on some of today’s biggest platforms. In 2014, he participated in Reddit’s $50 million funding round and also backed Robinhood (HOOD) with a $13 million seed investment.

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / SOPA Images

Beyond finance, he expanded into digital entertainment, launching Doggyland in 2022 — a YouTube channel for kids that has grown to over 1 million subscribers.

Brand Endorsements and Sponsorships

Snoop Dogg believes that as long as a brand incorporates a sense of “fun,” he’s all in. The rapper has focused on building a brand around his persona, explaining that when companies compensate him, they’re essentially paying for a version of Snoop Dogg.

In 2014, Forbes reported that the rapper had earned $10 million alone from concert sales, cameo feeds, and endorsements. The rapper has had lucrative partnerships with major brands appearing in their campaigns, including Corona, Dunkin’, PetCo, Skechers, BeyondMeat, Solo Stove, BIC EZ Reach lighters, and GrubHub.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gettyimages / Astrid Stawiarz

He also has a multi-year partnership with shoe brand Skechers and a sneaker line with the company. He told Esquire that he credits his friend Martha Stewart for advising him to partner with Skechers.

The hip-hop legend’s friendship with Stewart has produced a series of business collaborations for Snoop Dogg. In 2017, Forbes reported that he made millions from their VH1 cooking show, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, and his cannabis lifestyle platform, Merry Jane.

This also resulted in spin-offs Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge and Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween. The duo also appeared in ad campaigns with Tostitos, Skechers, and BIC EZ Reach lighters — the latter with whom they launched a brand of handbags called Best Bud Bags.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beyond these partnerships and projects, Snoop Dogg has built a multi-million-dollar NFT collection, featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, and Meebits. He has also teamed up with major video game companies, appearing as a playable character and contributing music to games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Show Appearances and Acting Career

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has seamlessly expanded into acting, making memorable appearances in both film and television. Often playing himself, he has brought his signature persona to projects like Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder and Pitch Perfect 2.

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages /Amy Sussman

His TV credits include guest roles on Empire, The Simpsons, and Weeds, while his voice-acting skills have shined in Black Dynamite, Sanjay and Craig, and Dog Gone Trouble.

Beyond entertainment, Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing in 2016. He even took on a judging role in The Voice Season 26, reportedly earning $13 million (per The Sun).

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / NBC

Recently, the rapper cashed in as an NBC correspondent during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. According to The Sun, Snoop Dogg reportedly earned $499,300 alongside daily expenses for his coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate, Luxury Assets and Philanthropy

Unlike his expansive investment and brand portfolio, Snoop Dogg’s real estate holdings are surprisingly modest. He has lived in Diamond Bar, California, since 1998 and has maintained a home there for decades.

Snoop Dogg bought the property for $720,000, which is now valued at $1.7 million. He also owns a space in Inglewood, California, known as the Compound, a 20,000-square-foot building with a trio of recording studios (per House Beautiful).

The hip-hop legend’s car collection is slightly more impressive. The rapper owns a Cadillac de Ville ‘Brown Sugar,’ a Cadillac Snoop de Ville Lowrider, a Polaris Slingshot — The Batman, and a Snoop Chrysler 300C, among others (per GQ UK).

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / NBC

Snoop Dogg has consistently used his wealth and influence to give back to the community through various philanthropic efforts. In 2005, he founded the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), which provides at-risk youth with access to sports opportunities. Several of these youth have gone on to play in the NFL.

Beyond youth sports, Snoop hosts an annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for underprivileged families in Inglewood and has stepped up to support disaster relief efforts, including aiding victims of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Over the years, he has collaborated with organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and Mothers Against Police Brutality, using his platform to drive positive change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / Lester Cohen

FAQ

How high is Snoop Dogg’s IQ?

Snoop Dogg has a staggering IQ of 147 (per The Things).

Who is Snoop Dogg’s real-life partner?

Snoop Dogg married his high-school girlfriend, Shante Monique Broadus, on June 14, 1997. In 2004, however, he filed for divorce from his wife, but the couple reconciled three years later and renewed their vows in 2008. Since 2021, Monique Broadus has also doubled as the rapper’s manager.