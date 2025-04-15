49 Gen Z Slang Phrases You’ll Want To Use Or Risk Sounding Outdated
Gen Z might not have invented the internet, but they definitely rewrote the way we talk online. Born between the late 90s and early 2010s, this generation turned group chats, TikTok, and memes into a full-blown cultural language.
Sure, Gen Alpha is on the rise, but Gen Z slang is still everywhere. Whether you’re simply trying to keep up with a conversation or want to sharpen your skills for your next slang trivia showdown, we bring you a useful cheat sheet.
Below are 49 Gen Z slang terms you’ll actually hear and see in the wild, plus how to use them without sounding like you’re trying too hard.
- 49 Gen Z Slang Words
- 1. Aura
- 2. Basic
- 3. (No) Cap
- 4. Bop
- 5. Bussin’
- 6. Caught in 4K
- 7. Cook
- 8. Crash out
- 9. Delusionship
- 10. Drip
- 11. Face card
- 12. Fit (check)
- 13. Flop
- 14. Gagged
- 15. Ghost
- 16. Glaze
- 17. Glow-up
- 18. GOAT
- 19. Gucci
- 20. Hit different
- 21. The ick
- 22. IJBOL
- 23. It’s giving
- 24. Iykyk
- 25. Karen
- 26. Lock-in
- 27. Lit
- 28. Mid
- 29. Moot
- 30. OOMF
- 31. Out of pocket
- 32. Periodt
- 33. Pick-me
- 34. Ratio
- 35. Rizz
- 36. Salty
- 37. The bag
- 38. Shook
- 39. Simp
- 40. Slap
- 41. Slay
- 42. Sksksk
- 43. Sus
- 44. Down bad
- 45. Skill issue
- 46. Tea
- 47. Touch grass
- 48. Understood the assignment
- 49. Vibe check
49 Gen Z Slang Words
1. Aura
Meaning: Cool, confident energy radiating from a stylish, suave person. A person’s aura is measured in aura points, which could be positive or negative.
Example: It’s been a long time since I was this excited about a villain. Just look at his aura. (Source: @MCUPerfectGifs)
2. Basic
Meaning: Unremarkable, unoriginal, driven by common mainstream trends.
Example: “I’m such a basic babe with my nails…I really just want a nice pink.” (Source: @cinderCHERELla)
3. (No) Cap
Meaning: The act of lying or the lie itself. “No cap” is a disclaimer that the associated statement is the truth.
Examples: “Stop capping.” “I really did that, no cap.”
4. Bop
Meaning: A catchy, danceable song.
Example: “The new Miley Cyrus is a proper bop.” (Source: @kingidris_)
5. Bussin’
Meaning: A description of a very enjoyable thing or experience.
Example: “Yoo fam, lunch was bussin’ 😋 Hope y’all feasting too!” (Source: @basil_web3)
6. Caught in 4K
Meaning: Caught doing something incriminating, especially something the perpetrator had denied doing, with irrefutable evidence.
Example: “Caught lying in 4K. I’d be quiet if I were you.” (Source: @Night__Nomad)
7. Cook
Meaning: To allow someone to do something in their unique way. Often used in the expression “Let them cook” or to embarrass someone or expose their falsehood.
Example: “He cooked, served, ate, and left no crumbs.” (Source: @willeamst). “Bro, if someone ever finds my private Twitter, I’m cooked.” (Source: @moveeitt)
8. Crash out
Meaning: To do extreme, publicly embarrassing things in reaction to something that upset you.
Example: “Every time my trainer sets me up for an ab workout, I be wanting to crash out.” (Source: @ktowwn_)
9. Delusionship
Meaning: A blend of “delusion” and “relationship.” Exaggerated romantic thoughts about a person you don’t know personally.
Example: “Don’t flirt with me. I’m in a strict delusionship right now” (Source: @failedtwink)
10. Drip
Meaning: A stylish, trendy outfit complemented with high-end accessories and worn with confidence.
Example: “THE DRIP, GAWD!“ (Source: @MelechThomas)
Image credits: flappynoisehole
11. Face card
Meaning: Exceptionally attractive facial features. Used as an analogy to a credit card, as in “ face card never declines.”
Example: “This face card is pure insanity. Might be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.” (Source: @W0LFOFWALLSTRT)
12. Fit (check)
Meaning: Shortened form of ‘outfit.’ Used in the phrase “fit check” to show off or review one’s outfit.
Example: “Jacob Elordi with the Triple Bottega Bag Airport Fit.” (Source: @StreetFashion01)
@przyrodzenie5cm
#maninsuitmeme#shannonsharpe#fitcheck#fit#check#meme
13. Flop
Meaning: A shameful failure.
Example: “Chelsea has always given Real Madrid good players until it got to Hazard, an absolute flop.” (Source: @__Somto_)
14. Gagged
Meaning: Positively surprised, stunned.
Example: “Coworkers were gagged because of how pretty she was.“ (Source: @monvveraa)
15. Ghost
Meaning: Breaking off contact with someone, especially a romantic prospect, without prior warning. It may be used alone or in the phrase “go ghost.”
Example: “People don’t ghost you. They just never valued you.” (Source: @KevinSzabo14)
16. Glaze
Meaning: To praise someone to an embarrassing degree.
Example: “Seriously, stop glazing celebrities.” (Source: @Inhumansoflate1)
17. Glow-up
Meaning: To become more attractive over time.
Example: “Maybe a hot take, but Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung were the glow-up of the century.” (Source: @hunterbadbatch)
18. GOAT
Meaning: Acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.”
Example: “Thursdays are GOATed, no cap.” (Source: @Phuongnghiem01)
19. Gucci
Meaning: A derivative of “good.”
Example: “I’ve been on holiday for the past 10 days. It’s all Gucci [at] this side.” (Source: @mandymatsinhe)
20. Hit different
Meaning: Having a powerful effect. Often used to describe an experience that is better enjoyed in a particular context.
Example: “Music just hits different in the car.” (Source: @_Gottalovezik)
21. The ick
Meaning: A sharp change from attraction to intense irritation or annoyance, usually caused by a trivial, random action.
Example: “Serial complainers give me the ick.” (Source: @wezi_)
View this post on Instagram
22. IJBOL
Meaning: Acronym meaning “I just burst out laughing.”
Example: “Sorry, but IJBOL.”
23. It’s giving
Meaning: A prefix phrase to describe the impression something gives.
Example: “It’s giving Gen Z energy.”
24. Iykyk
Meaning: Acronym meaning “If you know, you know.” Usually added after a comment directed at a niche group.
Example: “Bored Panda is where it’s at. IYKYK.”
25. Karen
Meaning: A stereotypical middle-aged, racist, condescending Caucasian woman who makes overbearing demands of service providers.
Example: “The Karen behind the fence poured boiling water on the car because she doesn’t want people parking in front of her house.” (Source: @TheGeneral_0)
26. Lock-in
Meaning: To shut out all distractions and focus entirely on a goal.
Example: “Currently the most locked-in I’ve been in years. I love it.” (Source: @mabintou)
View this post on Instagram
27. Lit
Meaning: An adjective to describe a thoroughly enjoyable thing or experience. A lit situation is a ‘lituation.’
Example: “H&M music festival was so lit!” (Source: @PilatesPapii)
28. Mid
Meaning: A condescending term for a low-quality thing; Mediocre.
Example: “My workout was unbelievably mid tonight. I should have just stayed home.” (Source: @amxldn)
29. Moot
Meaning: A variant of “mutual,” used to describe a person you have exchanged followers with on social media.
Example: “You always have horrible takes, but I forgive you, moot.” (Source: @killah_swine)
30. OOMF
Meaning: An acronym for “One of my friends.”
Example: “What are your intentions with my oomf?” (Source: @durfitymou)
31. Out of pocket
Meaning: Used to describe a surprisingly wild thing.
Example: “I love Rarepairs, but Fang x Shelly is the most outofpocket couple I’ve ever seen!“ (Source: @safira_rob92034)
32. Periodt
Meaning: A variation of ‘period.’ It emphasizes an earlier statement and insists that no other opinions will be accepted.
Example: “It’s never too early to eat ice cream. Periodt.” (Source: @azil30)
Image credits: tenor.com
33. Pick-me
Meaning: A person who panders to the opposite sex to an embarrassing degree.
Example: “A pick-me is putting other women down for male attention, not being nice to your partner.” (Source: @___inCANdescent)
34. Ratio
Meaning: To have more comments or quotes than likes on a controversial social media post.
Example: “You’re getting the ratio you deserve for this ill-conceived post.” (Source: @TTNSSE)
35. Rizz
Meaning: Short for “charisma.” A measure of confidence and flirtatious attractiveness.
Example: “Delayed replies mean she’s dumbfounded by my rizz.” (Source: @Fimiii06)
36. Salty
Meaning: Acting angry towards a person for a ridiculous or petty reason.
Example: “Ever been salty towards someone in real life cause they crossed you in your dream?” (Source: @ayodejia_)
37. The bag
Meaning: A slang term for money. Used as “secure the bag” — to become financially successful or “fumble the bag” — to lose a jackpot
Examples: “You don’t have to lose yourself in the process trying to secure the bag.” (Source: @realweirdgene) “Fumbling the bag isn’t always about money. You can fumble valuable people too.” (Source: @TheQuoteBoook_)
38. Shook
Meaning: To be shocked and distressed by a revelation.
Example: “Finding out Kordell is a 2002 baby has me shook.” (Source:
@Oyindamadeee)
39. Simp
Meaning: Making an embarrassing amount of overboard, unrequited gestures toward a romantic interest.
Example: “Everybody in this drama is fine. Who will I simp for?” (Source: @zia_tiffah)
40. Slap
Meaning: Delivering an enhanced, excellent experience.
Example: “Starving myself so the food will slap when I finally eat” (Source: @feyiisetan)
41. Slay
Meaning: To execute a task or wear an outfit flawlessly. It may be used as a standalone exclamation with an accompanying hair flip.
Example: “Oh, that fit is crazy! I love it; you’re slaying so hard!” (Source: @ArtsEmry)
42. Sksksk
Meaning: A nonsensical expression used to depict loud laughter in text.
Example: “Whenever I sing, and someone comes in, I would act nonchalant while panicking sksksk.” (Source: @carteshine)
43. Sus
Meaning: Short for “suspicious”
Example: “I haven’t received any mail in 2 weeks. That’s very sus.” (Source: @mo_oduyoye)
44. Down bad
Meaning: Having over-sentimental, usually unrequited romantic feelings for a person. A variant is “down horrendous.”
Example: “I’m so down bad, it’s actually horrendous. The things I’d do to just be shown a sliver of affection.” (Source: @abusuble)
45. Skill issue
Meaning: A taunt used to tell someone that they’re having a hard time with doing something because they’re not good enough, not because it’s intrinsically difficult
Example: I know I’m not perfect and love myself regardless. The fact you can’t do the same is just a skill issue. (Source: @___Wordsmiff___)
46. Tea
Meaning: Juicy gossip or something stunning or attractive, usually a person’s body.
Examples: “Spill the tea!” “My face is so pretty, and my body is so tea. Bless my heart.“ (Source: @soleiljolina)
47. Touch grass
Meaning: Used to tell a chronically online person to take a break from social media and ground themselves in reality.
Example: I think you all need to go outside, get a job, touch some grass, breathe some fresh air, and have some real social interaction with real people in real life.” (Source: @ijbolpete)
48. Understood the assignment
Meaning: Used to praise someone who did something excellently.
Example: “Whoever (was) in charge of music for TNT tonight understood the assignment, lol.” (Source: @Kameron_Hay)
49. Vibe check
Meaning: Assessing the emotions and ambiance of a person or thing.
Example: “You trust people by getting to know them. I trust people by vibe check.“ (Source: @Q3ndra)
FAQ
How do you say hello in “Gen Z?”
Gen Z slang words for “Hello” include “Wassup,” “Sup,” or “Wazza.” All are variations of “What’s up?”
