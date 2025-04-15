ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z might not have invented the internet, but they definitely rewrote the way we talk online. Born between the late 90s and early 2010s, this generation turned group chats, TikTok, and memes into a full-blown cultural language.

Sure, Gen Alpha is on the rise, but Gen Z slang is still everywhere. Whether you’re simply trying to keep up with a conversation or want to sharpen your skills for your next slang trivia showdown, we bring you a useful cheat sheet.

Below are 49 Gen Z slang terms you’ll actually hear and see in the wild, plus how to use them without sounding like you’re trying too hard.

RELATED:

49 Gen Z Slang Words

1. Aura

Meaning: Cool, confident energy radiating from a stylish, suave person. A person’s aura is measured in aura points, which could be positive or negative.

Example: It’s been a long time since I was this excited about a villain. Just look at his aura. (Source: @MCUPerfectGifs)

Share icon Image credits: dr4gonr1der

2. Basic

Meaning: Unremarkable, unoriginal, driven by common mainstream trends.

Example: “I’m such a basic babe with my nails…I really just want a nice pink.” (Source: @cinderCHERELla)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. (No) Cap

Meaning: The act of lying or the lie itself. “No cap” is a disclaimer that the associated statement is the truth.

Examples: “Stop capping.” “I really did that, no cap.”

4. Bop

Meaning: A catchy, danceable song.

Example: “The new Miley Cyrus is a proper bop.” (Source: @kingidris_)

5. Bussin’

Meaning: A description of a very enjoyable thing or experience.

Example: “Yoo fam, lunch was bussin’ 😋 Hope y’all feasting too!” (Source: @basil_web3)

6. Caught in 4K

Meaning: Caught doing something incriminating, especially something the perpetrator had denied doing, with irrefutable evidence.

Example: “Caught lying in 4K. I’d be quiet if I were you.” (Source: @Night__Nomad)

7. Cook

Meaning: To allow someone to do something in their unique way. Often used in the expression “Let them cook” or to embarrass someone or expose their falsehood.

Example: “He cooked, served, ate, and left no crumbs.” (Source: @willeamst). “Bro, if someone ever finds my private Twitter, I’m cooked.” (Source: @moveeitt)

Share icon Image credits: Imgflip

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Crash out

Meaning: To do extreme, publicly embarrassing things in reaction to something that upset you.

Example: “Every time my trainer sets me up for an ab workout, I be wanting to crash out.” (Source: @ktowwn_)

9. Delusionship

Meaning: A blend of “delusion” and “relationship.” Exaggerated romantic thoughts about a person you don’t know personally.

Example: “Don’t flirt with me. I’m in a strict delusionship right now” (Source: @failedtwink)

10. Drip

Meaning: A stylish, trendy outfit complemented with high-end accessories and worn with confidence.

Example: “THE DRIP, GAWD!“ (Source: @MelechThomas)

Share icon

Image credits: flappynoisehole

11. Face card

Meaning: Exceptionally attractive facial features. Used as an analogy to a credit card, as in “ face card never declines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Example: “This face card is pure insanity. Might be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.” (Source: @W0LFOFWALLSTRT)

12. Fit (check)

Meaning: Shortened form of ‘outfit.’ Used in the phrase “fit check” to show off or review one’s outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Example: “Jacob Elordi with the Triple Bottega Bag Airport Fit.” (Source: @StreetFashion01)

13. Flop

Meaning: A shameful failure.

Example: “Chelsea has always given Real Madrid good players until it got to Hazard, an absolute flop.” (Source: @__Somto_)

14. Gagged

Meaning: Positively surprised, stunned.

Example: “Coworkers were gagged because of how pretty she was.“ (Source: @monvveraa)

15. Ghost

Meaning: Breaking off contact with someone, especially a romantic prospect, without prior warning. It may be used alone or in the phrase “go ghost.”

Example: “People don’t ghost you. They just never valued you.” (Source: @KevinSzabo14)

16. Glaze

Meaning: To praise someone to an embarrassing degree.

Example: “Seriously, stop glazing celebrities.” (Source: @Inhumansoflate1)

17. Glow-up

Meaning: To become more attractive over time.

Example: “Maybe a hot take, but Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung were the glow-up of the century.” (Source: @hunterbadbatch)

18. GOAT

Meaning: Acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.”

Example: “Thursdays are GOATed, no cap.” (Source: @Phuongnghiem01)

19. Gucci

Meaning: A derivative of “good.”

Example: “I’ve been on holiday for the past 10 days. It’s all Gucci [at] this side.” (Source: @mandymatsinhe)

20. Hit different

Meaning: Having a powerful effect. Often used to describe an experience that is better enjoyed in a particular context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Example: “Music just hits different in the car.” (Source: @_Gottalovezik)

21. The ick

Meaning: A sharp change from attraction to intense irritation or annoyance, usually caused by a trivial, random action.

Example: “Serial complainers give me the ick.” (Source: @wezi_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag)

22. IJBOL

Meaning: Acronym meaning “I just burst out laughing.”

Example: “Sorry, but IJBOL.”

23. It’s giving

Meaning: A prefix phrase to describe the impression something gives.

Example: “It’s giving Gen Z energy.”

24. Iykyk

Meaning: Acronym meaning “If you know, you know.” Usually added after a comment directed at a niche group.

Example: “Bored Panda is where it’s at. IYKYK.”



25. Karen

Meaning: A stereotypical middle-aged, racist, condescending Caucasian woman who makes overbearing demands of service providers.

Example: “The Karen behind the fence poured boiling water on the car because she doesn’t want people parking in front of her house.” (Source: @TheGeneral_0)

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Lock-in

Meaning: To shut out all distractions and focus entirely on a goal.

Example: “Currently the most locked-in I’ve been in years. I love it.” (Source: @mabintou)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who’s This? 🃏 (@a.thousand.apologies)

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Lit

Meaning: An adjective to describe a thoroughly enjoyable thing or experience. A lit situation is a ‘lituation.’

Example: “H&M music festival was so lit!” (Source: @PilatesPapii)

28. Mid

Meaning: A condescending term for a low-quality thing; Mediocre.

Example: “My workout was unbelievably mid tonight. I should have just stayed home.” (Source: @amxldn)

29. Moot

Meaning: A variant of “mutual,” used to describe a person you have exchanged followers with on social media.

Example: “You always have horrible takes, but I forgive you, moot.” (Source: @killah_swine)

30. OOMF

Meaning: An acronym for “One of my friends.”

Example: “What are your intentions with my oomf?” (Source: @durfitymou)

31. Out of pocket

Meaning: Used to describe a surprisingly wild thing.

Example: “I love Rarepairs, but Fang x Shelly is the most outofpocket couple I’ve ever seen!“ (Source: @safira_rob92034)

Share icon Image credits: reddit.com

ADVERTISEMENT

32. Periodt

Meaning: A variation of ‘period.’ It emphasizes an earlier statement and insists that no other opinions will be accepted.

Example: “It’s never too early to eat ice cream. Periodt.” (Source: @azil30)

Share icon

Image credits: tenor.com

33. Pick-me

Meaning: A person who panders to the opposite sex to an embarrassing degree.

Example: “A pick-me is putting other women down for male attention, not being nice to your partner.” (Source: @___inCANdescent)

34. Ratio

Meaning: To have more comments or quotes than likes on a controversial social media post.

Example: “You’re getting the ratio you deserve for this ill-conceived post.” (Source: @TTNSSE)

35. Rizz

Meaning: Short for “charisma.” A measure of confidence and flirtatious attractiveness.

Example: “Delayed replies mean she’s dumbfounded by my rizz.” (Source: @Fimiii06)

36. Salty

Meaning: Acting angry towards a person for a ridiculous or petty reason.

Example: “Ever been salty towards someone in real life cause they crossed you in your dream?” (Source: @ayodejia_)

ADVERTISEMENT

37. The bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Meaning: A slang term for money. Used as “secure the bag” — to become financially successful or “fumble the bag” — to lose a jackpot

Examples: “You don’t have to lose yourself in the process trying to secure the bag.” (Source: @realweirdgene) “Fumbling the bag isn’t always about money. You can fumble valuable people too.” (Source: @TheQuoteBoook_)

38. Shook



Meaning: To be shocked and distressed by a revelation.

Example: “Finding out Kordell is a 2002 baby has me shook.” (Source:

@Oyindamadeee)

Share icon Image credits: unknown

39. Simp

Meaning: Making an embarrassing amount of overboard, unrequited gestures toward a romantic interest.

Example: “Everybody in this drama is fine. Who will I simp for?” (Source: @zia_tiffah)

Share icon Image credits: Steve Cicero/Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

40. Slap

Meaning: Delivering an enhanced, excellent experience.

Example: “Starving myself so the food will slap when I finally eat” (Source: @feyiisetan)



41. Slay

Meaning: To execute a task or wear an outfit flawlessly. It may be used as a standalone exclamation with an accompanying hair flip.

Example: “Oh, that fit is crazy! I love it; you’re slaying so hard!” (Source: @ArtsEmry)

Share icon Image credits: tenor.com

ADVERTISEMENT

42. Sksksk

Meaning: A nonsensical expression used to depict loud laughter in text.

Example: “Whenever I sing, and someone comes in, I would act nonchalant while panicking sksksk.” (Source: @carteshine)

43. Sus

Meaning: Short for “suspicious”

Example: “I haven’t received any mail in 2 weeks. That’s very sus.” (Source: @mo_oduyoye)

44. Down bad

Meaning: Having over-sentimental, usually unrequited romantic feelings for a person. A variant is “down horrendous.”

Example: “I’m so down bad, it’s actually horrendous. The things I’d do to just be shown a sliver of affection.” (Source: @abusuble)

ADVERTISEMENT

45. Skill issue

Meaning: A taunt used to tell someone that they’re having a hard time with doing something because they’re not good enough, not because it’s intrinsically difficult

Example: I know I’m not perfect and love myself regardless. The fact you can’t do the same is just a skill issue. (Source: @___Wordsmiff___)

46. Tea

Meaning: Juicy gossip or something stunning or attractive, usually a person’s body.

Examples: “Spill the tea!” “My face is so pretty, and my body is so tea. Bless my heart.“ (Source: @soleiljolina)

47. Touch grass

Meaning: Used to tell a chronically online person to take a break from social media and ground themselves in reality.

Example: I think you all need to go outside, get a job, touch some grass, breathe some fresh air, and have some real social interaction with real people in real life.” (Source: @ijbolpete)

48. Understood the assignment

Meaning: Used to praise someone who did something excellently.

Example: “Whoever (was) in charge of music for TNT tonight understood the assignment, lol.” (Source: @Kameron_Hay)

49. Vibe check

Meaning: Assessing the emotions and ambiance of a person or thing.

Example: “You trust people by getting to know them. I trust people by vibe check.“ (Source: @Q3ndra)

ADVERTISEMENT

FAQ

How do you say hello in “Gen Z?”

Gen Z slang words for “Hello” include “Wassup,” “Sup,” or “Wazza.” All are variations of “What’s up?”