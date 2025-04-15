ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z might not have invented the internet, but they definitely rewrote the way we talk online. Born between the late 90s and early 2010s, this generation turned group chats, TikTok, and memes into a full-blown cultural language.

Sure, Gen Alpha is on the rise, but Gen Z slang is still everywhere. Whether you’re simply trying to keep up with a conversation or want to sharpen your skills for your next slang trivia showdown, we bring you a useful cheat sheet.

Below are 49 Gen Z slang terms you’ll actually hear and see in the wild, plus how to use them without sounding like you’re trying too hard.

    49 Gen Z Slang Words

    1. Aura

    Meaning: Cool, confident energy radiating from a stylish, suave person. A person’s aura is measured in aura points, which could be positive or negative.

    Example: It’s been a long time since I was this excited about a villain. Just look at his aura. (Source: @MCUPerfectGifs)

     

    2. Basic

    Meaning: Unremarkable, unoriginal, driven by common mainstream trends.

    Example:  “I’m such a basic babe with my nails…I really just want a nice pink.” (Source: @cinderCHERELla)

    3. (No) Cap

    Meaning: The act of lying or the lie itself. “No cap” is a disclaimer that the associated statement is the truth.

    Examples: “Stop capping.” “I really did that, no cap.”

    4. Bop

    Meaning: A catchy, danceable song.

    Example: “The new Miley Cyrus is a proper bop.” (Source: @kingidris_)

    5. Bussin’

    Meaning: A description of a very enjoyable thing or experience.

    Example: “Yoo fam, lunch was bussin’ 😋 Hope y’all feasting too!” (Source: @basil_web3)

    6. Caught in 4K

    Meaning: Caught doing something incriminating, especially something the perpetrator had denied doing, with irrefutable evidence.

    Example: “Caught lying in 4K. I’d be quiet if I were you.” (Source: @Night__Nomad)

    7. Cook

    Meaning: To allow someone to do something in their unique way. Often used in the expression “Let them cook” or to embarrass someone or expose their falsehood.

    Example: “He cooked, served, ate, and left no crumbs.” (Source: @willeamst). “Bro, if someone ever finds my private Twitter, I’m cooked.” (Source: @moveeitt)

    8. Crash out

    Meaning: To do extreme, publicly embarrassing things in reaction to something that upset you.

    Example: “Every time my trainer sets me up for an ab workout, I be wanting to crash out.” (Source: @ktowwn_)

    9. Delusionship

    Meaning: A blend of “delusion” and “relationship.” Exaggerated romantic thoughts about a person you don’t know personally.

    Example: “Don’t flirt with me. I’m in a strict delusionship right now” (Source: @failedtwink)

    10. Drip

    Meaning: A stylish, trendy outfit complemented with high-end accessories and worn with confidence.

    Example: “THE DRIP, GAWD!“ (Source: @MelechThomas)

    Image credits: flappynoisehole

    11. Face card

    Meaning: Exceptionally attractive facial features. Used as an analogy to a credit card, as in “ face card never declines.”

    Example: “This face card is pure insanity. Might be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.” (Source: @W0LFOFWALLSTRT)

    12. Fit (check)

    Meaning: Shortened form of ‘outfit.’ Used in the phrase “fit check” to show off or review one’s outfit.

    Example: “Jacob Elordi with the Triple Bottega Bag Airport Fit.” (Source: @StreetFashion01)

    @przyrodzenie5cm

    #maninsuitmeme#shannonsharpe#fitcheck#fit#check#meme

    ♬ dźwięk oryginalny – tik tok

    13. Flop

    Meaning: A shameful failure.

    Example: “Chelsea has always given Real Madrid good players until it got to Hazard, an absolute flop.” (Source: @__Somto_)

    14. Gagged

    Meaning: Positively surprised, stunned.

    Example: “Coworkers were gagged because of how pretty she was.“ (Source: @monvveraa)

    15. Ghost

    Meaning: Breaking off contact with someone, especially a romantic prospect, without prior warning. It may be used alone or in the phrase “go ghost.”

    Example: “People don’t ghost you. They just never valued you.” (Source: @KevinSzabo14)

    16. Glaze

    Meaning: To praise someone to an embarrassing degree.

    Example: “Seriously, stop glazing celebrities.” (Source: @Inhumansoflate1)

    17. Glow-up

    Meaning: To become more attractive over time.

    Example: “Maybe a hot take, but Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung were the glow-up of the century.” (Source: @hunterbadbatch)

    18. GOAT

    Meaning: Acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.”

    Example: “Thursdays are GOATed, no cap.” (Source: @Phuongnghiem01)

    19. Gucci

    Meaning: A derivative of “good.”

    Example: “I’ve been on holiday for the past 10 days. It’s all Gucci [at] this side.” (Source: @mandymatsinhe)

    20. Hit different

    Meaning: Having a powerful effect. Often used to describe an experience that is better enjoyed in a particular context.

    Example: “Music just hits different in the car.” (Source: @_Gottalovezik)

    21. The ick

    Meaning: A sharp change from attraction to intense irritation or annoyance, usually caused by a trivial, random action.

    Example: “Serial complainers give me the ick.” (Source: @wezi_)

    22. IJBOL

    Meaning: Acronym meaning “I just burst out laughing.”

    Example: “Sorry, but IJBOL.”

    23. It’s giving

    Meaning: A prefix phrase to describe the impression something gives.

    Example:  “It’s giving Gen Z energy.”

    24. Iykyk

    Meaning: Acronym meaning “If you know, you know.” Usually added after a comment directed at a niche group.

    Example: “Bored Panda is where it’s at. IYKYK.”

    25. Karen

    Meaning: A stereotypical middle-aged, racist, condescending Caucasian woman who makes overbearing demands of service providers.

    Example: “The Karen behind the fence poured boiling water on the car because she doesn’t want people parking in front of her house.” (Source: @TheGeneral_0)

    26. Lock-in

    Meaning: To shut out all distractions and focus entirely on a goal.

    Example: “Currently the most locked-in I’ve been in years. I love it.” (Source: @mabintou)

    27. Lit

    Meaning: An adjective to describe a thoroughly enjoyable thing or experience. A lit situation is a ‘lituation.’

    Example: “H&M music festival was so lit!” (Source: @PilatesPapii)

    28. Mid

    Meaning: A condescending term for a low-quality thing; Mediocre.

    Example: “My workout was unbelievably mid tonight. I should have just stayed home.” (Source: @amxldn)

    29. Moot

    Meaning: A variant of “mutual,” used to describe a person you have exchanged followers with on social media.

    Example: “You always have horrible takes, but I forgive you, moot.” (Source: @killah_swine)

    30. OOMF

    Meaning: An acronym for “One of my friends.”

    Example: “What are your intentions with my oomf?” (Source: @durfitymou)

    31. Out of pocket

    Meaning: Used to describe a surprisingly wild thing.

    Example: “I love Rarepairs, but Fang x Shelly is the most outofpocket couple I’ve ever seen!“ (Source: @safira_rob92034)

     

    32. Periodt

    Meaning: A variation of ‘period.’ It emphasizes an earlier statement and insists that no other opinions will be accepted.

    Example: “It’s never too early to eat ice cream. Periodt.” (Source: @azil30)

    Image credits: tenor.com

    33. Pick-me

    Meaning: A person who panders to the opposite sex to an embarrassing degree.

    Example: “A pick-me is putting other women down for male attention, not being nice to your partner.” (Source: @___inCANdescent)

    34. Ratio

    Meaning: To have more comments or quotes than likes on a controversial social media post.

    Example: “You’re getting the ratio you deserve for this ill-conceived post.” (Source: @TTNSSE)

    35. Rizz

    Meaning: Short for “charisma.” A measure of confidence and flirtatious attractiveness.

    Example: “Delayed replies mean she’s dumbfounded by my rizz.” (Source: @Fimiii06)

    36. Salty

    Meaning: Acting angry towards a person for a ridiculous or petty reason.

    Example: “Ever been salty towards someone in real life cause they crossed you in your dream?” (Source: @ayodejia_)

    37. The bag

    Meaning: A slang term for money. Used as “secure the bag” — to become financially successful or “fumble the bag” — to lose a jackpot

    Examples: “You don’t have to lose yourself in the process trying to secure the bag.” (Source: @realweirdgene) “Fumbling the bag isn’t always about money. You can fumble valuable people too.” (Source: @TheQuoteBoook_)

    38. Shook

    Meaning: To be shocked and distressed by a revelation.

    Example: “Finding out Kordell is a 2002 baby has me shook.” (Source:
    @Oyindamadeee)

    39. Simp

    Meaning: Making an embarrassing amount of overboard, unrequited gestures toward a romantic interest.

    Example: “Everybody in this drama is fine. Who will I simp for?” (Source: @zia_tiffah)

    40. Slap

    Meaning: Delivering an enhanced, excellent experience.

    Example: “Starving myself so the food will slap when I finally eat” (Source: @feyiisetan)

    41. Slay

    Meaning: To execute a task or wear an outfit flawlessly. It may be used as a standalone exclamation with an accompanying hair flip.

    Example: “Oh, that fit is crazy! I love it; you’re slaying so hard!” (Source: @ArtsEmry)

    42. Sksksk

    Meaning: A nonsensical expression used to depict loud laughter in text.

    Example: “Whenever I sing, and someone comes in, I would act nonchalant while panicking sksksk.” (Source: @carteshine)

    43. Sus

    Meaning: Short for “suspicious”

    Example: “I haven’t received any mail in 2 weeks. That’s very sus.” (Source: @mo_oduyoye)

    44. Down bad

    Meaning: Having over-sentimental, usually unrequited romantic feelings for a person. A variant is “down horrendous.”

    Example: “I’m so down bad, it’s actually horrendous. The things I’d do to just be shown a sliver of affection.” (Source: @abusuble)

    45. Skill issue

    Meaning: A taunt used to tell someone that they’re having a hard time with doing something because they’re not good enough, not because it’s intrinsically difficult

    Example: I know I’m not perfect and love myself regardless. The fact you can’t do the same is just a skill issue. (Source: @___Wordsmiff___)

    46. Tea

    Meaning: Juicy gossip or something stunning or attractive, usually a person’s body.

    Examples: “Spill the tea!” “My face is so pretty, and my body is so tea. Bless my heart.“ (Source: @soleiljolina)

    47. Touch grass

    Meaning: Used to tell a chronically online person to take a break from social media and ground themselves in reality.

    Example: I think you all need to go outside, get a job, touch some grass, breathe some fresh air, and have some real social interaction with real people in real life.” (Source: @ijbolpete)

    48. Understood the assignment

    Meaning: Used to praise someone who did something excellently.

    Example: “Whoever (was) in charge of music for TNT tonight understood the assignment, lol.” (Source: @Kameron_Hay)

    49. Vibe check

    Meaning: Assessing the emotions and ambiance of a person or thing.

    Example: “You trust people by getting to know them. I trust people by vibe check.“ (Source: @Q3ndra)

    FAQ

    How do you say hello in “Gen Z?”

    Gen Z slang words for “Hello” include “Wassup,” “Sup,” or “Wazza.” All are variations of “What’s up?”

     

