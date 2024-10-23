Decoding Gen Z And Gen Alpha Slang Trivia

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the Gen Z & Gen Alpha Language Proficiency Test!

We all know at least one person who is Gen Z or Gen Alpha, whether that person is your child, grandchild, sibling, or someone that you know in another way. We are sure you must have come across some of the terms used in this test, but are you sure you know their meaning?

Grab a seat and get ready to take on the challenge!

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock Project