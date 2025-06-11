Amid Fiery Feud, Brooklyn Beckham Allegedly Told Parents David And Victoria He Wants “No Contact”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly gone radio silent on his famous family, headed by his father David Beckham and his mother Victoria Beckham.

As David prepares for the honor of a lifetime—a knighthood from King Charles—his eldest son has not been in contact with the parents or his three younger siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, according to sources.

He found about his father receiving knighthood from King Charles through the news.

There is also "bad blood" from years of friction between Victoria and Nicola.

“I’m sure he will regret saying that some day,” a netizen commented online about the frosty family feud.

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut off contact with his famous family amid an escalating feud

Amid a rift within the Beckham family, Brooklyn may have chosen Team Peltz over Team Beckham.

Sources recently claimed there is “bad blood” between his mother, 51, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, from even before they got married in 2022.

Tensions have escalated to a point where there has reportedly been no contact between Brooklyn and his family. He and Nicola were reportedly kept in the dark about his football legend father finally receiving knighthood from King Charles.

The first-born Beckham son and Nicola only “found out through the media” that David would be getting his much-desired royal accolade as part of the British monarch’s annual birthday honors list this Friday, June 13.

“Brooklyn is so happy for his dad as he knows it was something important to him, but there was no communication and no one from the family reached out,” a close source told Page Six.

Sources further claimed that Brooklyn only knew about the royal honor through the news because he has not been in touch with his family.

“Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect,” a source told the outlet.

On the other hand, another source close to Brooklyn denied that he had asked for no contact with his family and said, “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor.”

The internet went rampant with their speculation related to the family feud, with one saying, “I believe the parents especially his mother had something to do with their separation.”

“Stop his allowance that will shut him up,” one said, while another quipped, “Another rich nepo kid throwing a tantrum.”

“Another Harry whose become his wife’s lap dog,” said another, making a reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

“Very sad. The Meghan Markle wannabe broke up the Family,” another said.

“His wife is extremely rich,” one said.

Brooklyn currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

The couple skipped David’s recent 50th birthday celebrations last month, with sources claiming he didn’t even wish his father a happy birthday over the phone.

One of the reasons why Brooklyn allegedly missed the birthday celebrations was because of tensions with his brother Romeo, who was dating Kim Turnbull at the time.

The brothers were reportedly not on speaking terms because Brooklyn did not approve of Kim dating him and questioned her motives.

Romeo and Kim attended David’s birthday celebrations together, but they have since broken up after seven months of dating.

Sources also claimed that ties between Victoria and Nicola were icy, with the Spice Girls alum allegedly making her daughter-in-law cry on her wedding day.

The “bad blood” from years of friction still persists, a source told Us Weekly last month.

“Things never really got smoothed over, and you can tell it still affects everyone,” the source went on to say. “The tension is still present and it’s hard for Brooklyn at times. Brooklyn’s having a tough time with it. He’s super stubborn and just wants space from his family right now.”

In what appeared to be a loud-and-clear message, Brooklyn made a declaration of love to his wife in a recent Instagram post.

He shared footage of himself riding around on a bike with Nicola and said he would always “choose” her.

“My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby,” he wrote in the caption.

A source close to the Beckhams claimed Brooklyn’s message was “very pointed.”

“This post was like a dagger to their hearts but they will always be there for Brooklyn,” they told The Sun.

