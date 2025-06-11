Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Amid Fiery Feud, Brooklyn Beckham Allegedly Told Parents David And Victoria He Wants “No Contact”
Brooklyn Beckham wearing a black cap with cherub design, sitting inside a car, looking slightly to the side and smiling.
Celebrities, News

Amid Fiery Feud, Brooklyn Beckham Allegedly Told Parents David And Victoria He Wants “No Contact”

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly gone radio silent on his famous family, headed by his father David Beckham and his mother Victoria Beckham.

As David prepares for the honor of a lifetime—a knighthood from King Charles—his eldest son has not been in contact with the parents or his three younger siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, according to sources.

Highlights
  • Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut off contact with his famous family amid an escalating feud.
  • He found about his father receiving knighthood from King Charles through the news.
  • There is also "bad blood" from years of friction between Victoria and Nicola.

“I’m sure he will regret saying that some day,” a netizen commented online about the frosty family feud.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut off contact with his famous family amid an escalating feud

    Brooklyn Beckham wearing a black cap and white shirt, sitting in a car with a calm expression amid family feud.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Amid a rift within the Beckham family, Brooklyn may have chosen Team Peltz over Team Beckham.

    Sources recently claimed there is “bad blood” between his mother, 51, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, from even before they got married in 2022.

    Tensions have escalated to a point where there has reportedly been no contact between Brooklyn and his family. He and Nicola were reportedly kept in the dark about his football legend father finally receiving knighthood from King Charles.

    Brooklyn Beckham and family dressed formally, posing on staircase in a stylish home amid reported no contact feud.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    The first-born Beckham son and Nicola only “found out through the media” that David would be getting his much-desired royal accolade as part of the British monarch’s annual birthday honors list this Friday, June 13.

    “Brooklyn is so happy for his dad as he knows it was something important to him, but there was no communication and no one from the family reached out,” a close source told Page Six.

    The first-born Beckham found out about David’s impending knighthood by King Charles from the news  

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing for Glamour cover, highlighting Brooklyn Beckham no contact with parents news

    Image credits: glamourgermany

    Sources further claimed that Brooklyn only knew about the royal honor through the news because he has not been in touch with his family.

    “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect,” a source told the outlet.

    On the other hand, another source close to Brooklyn denied that he had asked for no contact with his family and said, “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor.”

    “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact,” a source claimed

    David and Victoria Beckham posing outdoors in neutral tones amid Brooklyn Beckham family no contact feud.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Comment on social media from Janet Bruce-Ross expressing frustration about kids respecting parents amid Brooklyn Beckham family feud.

    The internet went rampant with their speculation related to the family feud, with one saying, “I believe the parents especially his mother had something to do with their separation.”

    “Stop his allowance that will shut him up,” one said, while another quipped, “Another rich nepo kid throwing a tantrum.”

    “Another Harry whose become his wife’s lap dog,” said another, making a reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

    Brooklyn Beckham with a woman at night, amid fiery feud and alleged no contact with parents David and Victoria Beckham.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Comment from May May discussing emotional manipulation targeting vulnerable men, isolating them from family and friends.

    “Very sad. The Meghan Markle wannabe broke up the Family,” another said.

    “His wife is extremely rich,” one said.

    Brooklyn currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

    Brooklyn currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actress and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz

    Brooklyn Beckham with family near decorated Christmas tree during holiday gathering amid alleged no contact feud.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Comment by Andrea MacDonald expressing skepticism about Brooklyn Beckham's alleged no contact with parents David and Victoria amid feud.

    The couple skipped David’s recent 50th birthday celebrations last month, with sources claiming he didn’t even wish his father a happy birthday over the phone.

    One of the reasons why Brooklyn allegedly missed the birthday celebrations was because of tensions with his brother Romeo, who was dating Kim Turnbull at the time.

    The brothers were reportedly not on speaking terms because Brooklyn did not approve of Kim dating him and questioned her motives.

    Romeo and Kim attended David’s birthday celebrations together, but they have since broken up after seven months of dating.

    Brooklyn Beckham kissing woman outdoors, wearing sunglasses and casual clothing amid alleged no contact feud with David and Victoria Beckham.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Comment by Desley McPhee reflecting on family relationships, shared amid Brooklyn Beckham no contact feud with parents.

    Sources also claimed that ties between Victoria and Nicola were icy, with the Spice Girls alum allegedly making her daughter-in-law cry on her wedding day.

    The “bad blood” from years of friction still persists, a source told Us Weekly last month.

    “Things never really got smoothed over, and you can tell it still affects everyone,” the source went on to say. “The tension is still present and it’s hard for Brooklyn at times. Brooklyn’s having a tough time with it. He’s super stubborn and just wants space from his family right now.”

    Victoria and Nicola allegedly still have “bad blood” from years of friction

    Brooklyn Beckham with family dressed formally at an event amid reported family no contact feud with parents David and Victoria.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    In what appeared to be a loud-and-clear message, Brooklyn made a declaration of love to his wife in a recent Instagram post.

    He shared footage of himself riding around on a bike with Nicola and said he would always “choose” her.

    “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby,” he wrote in the caption.

    A source close to the Beckhams claimed Brooklyn’s message was “very pointed.”

    “This post was like a dagger to their hearts but they will always be there for Brooklyn,” they told The Sun.

    “He’s putting his wife first,” a netizen wrote online

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Heather Curtis discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s alleged no contact decision.

    Facebook comment from Mary Selig expressing sadness over Brooklyn Beckham's alleged no contact feud with parents David and Victoria.

    Comment by Mary Alison expressing resignation and wishing the best after failed attempts amid Brooklyn Beckham no contact feud.

    Comment by Kristin Oliphant labeled Top Fan about a rich nepotism kid throwing a tantrum online.

    Comment by Michael Reed expressing support for Brooklyn Beckham amid alleged no contact request with parents David and Victoria.

    A social media comment from Stacey Harrison expressing sadness amid Brooklyn Beckham's alleged no contact with parents David and Victoria.

    Comment about Brooklyn Beckham amid fiery feud, mentioning alleged no contact request to parents David and Victoria.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing respect and family amidst Brooklyn Beckham's alleged no contact with parents.

    Comment discussing Brooklyn Beckham's alleged no contact wish amid fiery feud with parents David and Victoria.

    Comment by Hazel de Klerk discussing family and relationship issues amid Brooklyn Beckham's alleged no contact with parents.

    Comment discussing Brooklyn Beckham and his potential public identity amid a family feud over contact with parents David and Victoria.

    Comment by Elaine Halstead expressing support for Brooklyn Beckham wanting no contact with parents amid feud.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

