Actress Bella Thorne Issued Warning About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz 10 Years Ago

Exactly one decade ago, actress Bella Thorne, best known as the star of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up spoke to Seventeen magazine about an unnamed “mean girl” who is “in the business.”

At the time speculation abounded. But one name seemed to fit more than the rest—Nicola Peltz, wife to Brooklyn Beckham, and alleged frienemy of Bella.

And now, as some netizens say, Nicola is at least partly to blame for the rift between Brookyln and his family, so Bella’s comments have resurfaced.

Bella Thorne saw the future when she seemingly hinted 10 years ago that Nicola Peltz was a “mean girl”

Bella’s comment came in 2015, one year after Nicola acted in the independent film Affluenza opposite Bella’s boyfriend at the time, Greg Sulkin. Bella told Seventeen, “I have a mean girl. She’s in the business and she’s very, very mean. I stay away from her at all costs. I never say hello to her. Her siblings are not mean like she is.”

Some online detectives seemed to know right away that Bella was talking about Nicola.

‘’Bella might not have been singling out one girl, but if I had to pick one, I’m placing my bet on Nicola Peltz,” the Daily Mail quoted a fan as saying.

Long before Nicola married her son, Victoria Beckham allegedly had a disagreement with her

In the 10 years since Bella’s comments, Nicola has earned a reputation for speaking her mind, a trait that some say is driving a wedge between her and the Beckham family.

The troubles have allegedly affected her husband’s relationship with his own family, with Brooklyn taking his wife’s side in many of the disputes.

Before her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022, Nicola and Victoria Beckham apparently had “differences” over Nicola’s choice of wedding dress.

Sources say Nicola Peltz called in-laws toxic in latest tit-for-tat that’s breaking up the Beckham family

Plus, recently, sources told TMZ that Nicola was “sick of Beckham’s narcissistic ways.”

Sources said of Nicola, “She always talks back to them and stands up to Brooklyn,” referring to Victoria and David. The source said Nicola feels her in-laws are “toxic” and “performative.”

The other Beckham boys meanwhile, Cruz, 20 years old, and Romeo, 22, seem to be standing up for each other at some of Nicola’s other apparent digs.

From bash to crash: David Beckham’s 50th birthday was missing one very important guest

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

But even if the years long prickly relationship between Nicola and her in-laws remained largely behind the scenes, it all came bursting into view earlier this month during David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

In no less than three locations, Miami, Paris, and London, David celebrated his fiftieth trip around the sun with his wife and all but one of his children.

Brooklyn was noticeably absent from his father’s parties. In picture after picture, the oldest Beckham child is missing from the lavish spreads captured in social media photos.

Comments online questioned Brooklyn’s absence. “Where’s Brooklyn,” one asked. “Absolutely disgraceful that Brooklyn hurt his father after all the love and encouragement given to him,” another said. Underneath the photos one person wrote, “Happy Birthday David. Beautiful family photos but where is Brooklyn and his wife?”

“No wonder kids of parents with much more money have no aspirations,” netizens call out nepotism

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz’s family has money.

Her father is billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who previously held seats on the board of directors of companies such as Heinz, Wendy’s, and Mondelez International.

Like Brooklyn, she is called a “nepo baby” with Brooklyn’s circle of friends, including the son of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey.

David Beckham tells a reporter: “I feel like something’s missing”

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Both David and Victoria have done interviews since the fallout from the birthday bash.

Speaking to Time Magazine about getting back into soccer, David said “There’s a lot of players that say, ‘Oh, well, I miss the locker room. I miss the banter,’” he says. “I don’t miss any of that, because I have that with my family and with my friends. I miss training every day. I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something’s missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play.”

Some are interpreting his final comment about waking up to feel ‘like something’s missing’ to be a comment about the strained relationship between him and his son.

“I’m a good mum,” Victoria Beckham on who she is now

Victoria, meanwhile, sat down for an interview about design and fashion on the Reviewed by Osa YouTube channel.

When asked “Who is Victoria Beckham?”, she told the host that “I’d like to think I’m a good mum, a good wife. I try to be the best that I can.”

Name-calling and accusations are the latest chapter to the Beckham family drama that has the Internet fired up

