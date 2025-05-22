Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Actress Bella Thorne Issued Warning About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz 10 Years Ago
Bella Thorne wearing a blue cap, taking a selfie showing a close-up of her face with natural makeup and freckles.
Celebrities, News

Actress Bella Thorne Issued Warning About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz 10 Years Ago

Exactly one decade ago, actress Bella Thorne, best known as the star of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up spoke to Seventeen magazine about an unnamed “mean girl” who is “in the business.”

At the time speculation abounded. But one name seemed to fit more than the rest—Nicola Peltz, wife to Brooklyn Beckham, and alleged frienemy of Bella. 

Highlights
  • A 2015 interview in Seventeen Magazine resurfaces that quotes Bella Thorne talking about a “mean girl” with lots of money
  • Netizens are wondering if it could be Nicola Peltz, wife of Brooklyn Beckham, who some think is driving a wedge between Brooklyn and his family
  • Online opinions range from supportive to accusatory, painting Nicola as the puppeteer to Brooklyn’s marionette

And now, as some netizens say, Nicola is at least partly to blame for the rift between Brookyln and his family, so Bella’s comments have resurfaced.

    Bella Thorne saw the future when she seemingly hinted 10 years ago that Nicola Peltz was a “mean girl”

    Bella Thorne wearing a red sequin top, posing with hands near her face in a studio setting, warning about Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: bellathorne / Passes

    Bella’s comment came in 2015, one year after Nicola acted in the independent film Affluenza opposite Bella’s boyfriend at the time, Greg Sulkin. Bella told Seventeen, “I have a mean girl. She’s in the business and she’s very, very mean. I stay away from her at all costs. I never say hello to her. Her siblings are not mean like she is.”

    Some online detectives seemed to know right away that Bella was talking about Nicola.

    ‘’Bella might not have been singling out one girl, but if I had to pick one, I’m placing my bet on Nicola Peltz,” the Daily Mail quoted a fan as saying.  

    Long before Nicola married her son, Victoria Beckham allegedly had a disagreement with her

    Bella Thorne posing with red nails and silver jewelry, giving a warning about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: bellathorne

    In the 10 years since Bella’s comments, Nicola has earned a reputation for speaking her mind, a trait that some say is driving a wedge between her and the Beckham family. 

    The troubles have allegedly affected her husband’s relationship with his own family,  with Brooklyn taking his wife’s side in many of the disputes. 

    Before her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022, Nicola and Victoria Beckham apparently had “differences” over Nicola’s choice of wedding dress. 

    Sources say Nicola Peltz called in-laws toxic in latest tit-for-tat that’s breaking up the Beckham family

    Young woman wearing a blue cap taking a selfie indoors, highlighting Bella Thorne's warning about Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    Bella Thorne in a red and black jacket sitting on a red Ducati motorcycle, related to Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz warning.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    Plus, recently, sources told TMZ that Nicola was “sick of Beckham’s narcissistic ways.”

    Sources said of Nicola, “She always talks back to them and stands up to Brooklyn,” referring to Victoria and David. The source said Nicola feels her in-laws are “toxic” and “performative.”

    The other Beckham boys meanwhile, Cruz, 20 years old, and Romeo, 22, seem to be standing up for each other at some of Nicola’s other apparent digs.

    From bash to crash: David Beckham’s 50th birthday was missing one very important guest

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing with Bella Thorne and others at a formal event with a cloud-themed backdrop.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    But even if the years long prickly relationship between Nicola and her in-laws remained largely behind the scenes, it all came bursting into view earlier this month during David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

    In no less than three locations, Miami, Paris, and London, David celebrated his fiftieth trip around the sun with his wife and all but one of his children.

    Brooklyn was noticeably absent from his father’s parties. In picture after picture, the oldest Beckham child is missing from the lavish spreads captured in social media photos.

    Comments online questioned Brooklyn’s absence. “Where’s Brooklyn,” one asked. “Absolutely disgraceful that Brooklyn hurt his father after all the love and encouragement given to him,” another said. Underneath the photos one person wrote, “Happy Birthday David. Beautiful family photos but where is Brooklyn and his wife?”

    “No wonder kids of parents with much more money have no aspirations,” netizens call out nepotism

    Bella Thorne smiling and hugging a man outdoors at night, related to Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz warning story.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Comment by Joy Easterbox debating Brooklyn Beckham's choices, relating to Bella Thorne warning about Nicola Peltz.

    Nicola Peltz’s family has money. 

    Her father is billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who previously held seats on the board of directors of companies such as Heinz, Wendy’s, and Mondelez International. 

    Like Brooklyn, she is called a “nepo baby” with Brooklyn’s circle of friends, including the son of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey.

    David Beckham tells a reporter: “I feel like something’s missing”

    Bella Thorne posing in a black halter top, makeup accentuating her green eyes and soft pink lips against a plain background.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    Both David and Victoria have done interviews since the fallout from the birthday bash.

    Speaking to Time Magazine about getting back into soccer, David said “There’s a lot of players that say, ‘Oh, well, I miss the locker room. I miss the banter,’” he says. “I don’t miss any of that, because I have that with my family and with my friends. I miss training every day. I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something’s missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play.”

    Some are interpreting his final comment about waking up to feel ‘like something’s missing’ to be a comment about the strained relationship between him and his son.

    “I’m a good mum,” Victoria Beckham on who she is now

    Bella Thorne in a black bikini sitting on a boat at sunset with a scenic water background, related to Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: bellathorne

    Victoria, meanwhile, sat down for an interview about design and fashion on the Reviewed by Osa YouTube channel. 

    When asked “Who is Victoria Beckham?”, she told the host that “I’d like to think I’m a good mum, a good wife. I try to be the best that I can.”

    Name-calling and accusations are the latest chapter to the Beckham family drama that has the Internet fired up

    Comment by Jan Murphy reading Another spoild brat on a white background with bold black text.

    Comment in Cyrillic text discussing devil eyes and iris position in a social media post about Bella Thorne warning about Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz.

    Comment from user Janette Ender saying she has crazy eyes, related to Bella Thorne warning about Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz years ago discussion.

    Comment on social media post by Everned Nwochika stating Her face even tells the story related to Bella Thorne warning about Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz.

    Comment by Joan Russo criticizing public figures for caring about money and plastic appearances in social media posts.

    Comment by Cherri Thomas criticizing Nicola Peltz, mentioning jealousy and Brooklyn Beckham in an online discussion.

    Comment screenshot showing user Nadia Cajee replying "She's a spoilt brat" on a social media post about Bella Thorne warning about Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz.

    Screenshot of a comment praising someone's appearance, mentioning a mean wife in a casual online conversation.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Bella Thorne's warning about Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz from 10 years ago.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing cutting off money related to Bella Thorne warning about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Bella Thorne's warning concerning Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz from 10 years ago.

     

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Attractive women and BP seems to have found an excuse to share pictures of them - mean tweets being the excuse. Find a good looking women with mean tweets and you've got your BP story.

    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that what this is? I have no clue who any of these people are. They sound like rich a******s to me. I can see better T&A anywhere.

    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I accidentally clicked on this article so I feel obligated to comment. Whoand why are you crying about which 3 homes you're staying in? I'm eating cold pizza for lunch. Sucks to be you. I wish my life was so difficult.

