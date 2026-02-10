Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Confession About Cheating On Girlfriend After Medal Victory
Big moments in life often make people reflect on their past actions, and that appeared to be the case for Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreidat the2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, February 10, when he admitted to cheating on his girlfriend during a post-win media interaction.
Referring to her as the “love of his life,” the bronze medallist broke down in tears as he said he hoped to win her back.
- Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid confessed to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Breaking down on live television, he expressed his desire to win her back, drawing both sympathy and mockery from netizens.
- This was not the first time Lægreid mentioned his girlfriend in an interview; in 2025, he revealed that he had kicked her out of their apartment.
His emotional confession drew mixed reactions online, with some accusing him of putting on a performance and others praising him for being open and honest.
“Lol, give him a Golden Globe too,” a netizen wrote, while another commented, “Publicly owning up to your mistake shows you actually want to take responsibility.”
Winter Olympics champion admitted on live television that he had been unfaithful in his relationship
“Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world,” Lægreid began in his interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK after placing third in the Men’s 20km Individual race.
“And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake and cheated on her,” the 28-year-old added.
He explained that he told his girlfriend about his infidelity a week ago and that he has had the worst time since.
“I had the gold medal in my life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. I wish I could share this with her,” he lamented.
After calming down and composing himself, the biathlete said, “You never know how many chances you get, and I don’t think I’ll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I’m willing to do anything.”
“I am willing to drop a nuclear b*mb on NRK and commit social su**ide and be hated by everyone, because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realize how much I love her,” he asserted.
When asked about the identity of the lady in question, the sportsman remained silent out of respect and to ensure her privacy.
“But I hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel for both of us, and that she can still love me,” he expressed.
Lægreid’s TV confession has both charmed and displeased netizens
“The guy has a conscience. That should be celebrated at a time when so many do not,” a social media user sympathized with Lægreid, while another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “I think it [the public confession] shows he wants to do better.”
NEW: Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admits to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.
Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he talked about the “worst week” of his life.
“I had a gold medal in my life, and there are… pic.twitter.com/VDB1pNlRue
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026
“As someone who has had her heart shattered by a serial cheater, I can say that this has got to be the best apology I’ve seen, and he seems genuinely sorry,” a third chimed in.
A critic, meanwhile, offered, “He will only do it again and again,” while another commented, “Can we just point out the guy has been with her for six months and cheated? She got a lucky escape, if you ask me.”
“Some sort of manipulation tactic, no doubt,” said the next person about Lægreid’s NRK interview.
Tuesday was not the first time Lægreid mentioned his girlfriend in the public domain
In a March 2025 interview with Norwegian outlet Madshus, Lægreid said he avoided hugging his then-girlfriend for two months while preparing for the World Championships.
He also admitted at the time that he had barred her from staying at their apartment, as he was trying to avoid contact with others to prevent falling sick.
He described himself as an “old-school psycho” during the interview. “I’ve been living alone, making my own food, not going to the grocery store,” he added.
The 2026 Winter Olympics opened on February 6 and will last until February 22.
Lægreid’s teammate, Johan-Olav Botn, won the gold medal on Tuesday, while Éric Perrot of France came in 14.8 seconds behind the winner to secure the silver medal.
“I would never trust someone like him,” a netizen remarked
That poor woman. You know this will now haunt her THE REST OF HER LIFE. Selfish batard.
