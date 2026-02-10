Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Confession About Cheating On Girlfriend After Medal Victory
Olympic medalist in white winter gear holding skis, showing emotional expression after a medal victory.
Relationships, Sports

Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Confession About Cheating On Girlfriend After Medal Victory

Seema Sinha
1

29

1

Big moments in life often make people reflect on their past actions, and that appeared to be the case for Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreidat the2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, February 10, when he admitted to cheating on his girlfriend during a post-win media interaction.

Referring to her as the “love of his life,” the bronze medallist broke down in tears as he said he hoped to win her back.

Highlights
  • Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid confessed to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
  • Breaking down on live television, he expressed his desire to win her back, drawing both sympathy and mockery from netizens.
  • This was not the first time Lægreid mentioned his girlfriend in an interview; in 2025, he revealed that he had kicked her out of their apartment.

His emotional confession drew mixed reactions online, with some accusing him of putting on a performance and others praising him for being open and honest.

“Lol, give him a Golden Globe too,” a netizen wrote, while another commented, “Publicly owning up to your mistake shows you actually want to take responsibility.”

    Winter Olympics champion admitted on live television that he had been unfaithful in his relationship

    Olympic medalist holding skis and bronze medal, smiling with winter gear after medal victory in outdoor setting.

    Olympic medalist holding skis and bronze medal, smiling with winter gear after medal victory in outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Getty/Alexander Hassenstein

    “Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world,” Lægreid began in his interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK after placing third in the Men’s 20km Individual race.

    “And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake and cheated on her,” the 28-year-old added.

    Olympic medalist aiming rifle during winter biathlon event at Milano Cortina 2026 with snow-covered mountains in background.

    Olympic medalist aiming rifle during winter biathlon event at Milano Cortina 2026 with snow-covered mountains in background.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Voigt

    He explained that he told his girlfriend about his infidelity a week ago and that he has had the worst time since.

    “I had the gold medal in my life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. I wish I could share this with her,” he lamented.

    Olympic medalist in winter gear holding mascots, wearing bronze medal, showing emotion after medal victory.

    Olympic medalist in winter gear holding mascots, wearing bronze medal, showing emotion after medal victory.

    Image credits: Grega Valancic

    After calming down and composing himself, the biathlete said, “You never know how many chances you get, and I don’t think I’ll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I’m willing to do anything.”

    Olympic medalist wearing white jacket and beanie, holding skis, emotional after surprising cheating confession.

    Olympic medalist wearing white jacket and beanie, holding skis, emotional after surprising cheating confession.

    Image credits: NRK TV

    “I am willing to drop a nuclear b*mb on NRK and commit social su**ide and be hated by everyone, because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realize how much I love her,” he asserted.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Lib Dunk reacting to a romantic Valentine’s Day message, related to Olympic medalist cheating news.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Lib Dunk reacting to a romantic Valentine’s Day message, related to Olympic medalist cheating news.

    Image credits: libdunkmedia

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on his girlfriend after victory.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on his girlfriend after victory.

    Image credits: moraltreason

    When asked about the identity of the lady in question, the sportsman remained silent out of respect and to ensure her privacy. 

    “But I hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel for both of us, and that she can still love me,” he expressed.

    Olympic medalist skiing in winter sports gear with rifle on back during biathlon race in snowy mountain setting

    Lægreid’s TV confession has both charmed and displeased netizensOlympic medalist skiing in winter sports gear with rifle on back during biathlon race in snowy mountain setting

    Image credits: sturlal

    “The guy has a conscience. That should be celebrated at a time when so many do not,” a social media user sympathized with Lægreid, while another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “I think it [the public confession] shows he wants to do better.”

    “As someone who has had her heart shattered by a serial cheater, I can say that this has got to be the best apology I’ve seen, and he seems genuinely sorry,” a third chimed in.

    Twitter post reacting to an Olympic medalist’s cheating confession after winning a medal in a worldwide broadcast.

    Twitter post reacting to an Olympic medalist’s cheating confession after winning a medal in a worldwide broadcast.

    Image credits: givemebudlight

    Olympic medalist in winter gear, wearing a knit cap, embracing a teammate while holding Fischer skis after a medal victory.

    Olympic medalist in winter gear, wearing a knit cap, embracing a teammate while holding Fischer skis after a medal victory.

    Image credits: Getty/Harry How

    A critic, meanwhile, offered, “He will only do it again and again,” while another commented, “Can we just point out the guy has been with her for six months and cheated? She got a lucky escape, if you ask me.”

    Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Confession About Cheating On Girlfriend After Medal Victory

    Image credits: Usmanrdabai

    Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Confession About Cheating On Girlfriend After Medal Victory

    Image credits: Getty/Picture Alliance

    “Some sort of manipulation tactic, no doubt,” said the next person about Lægreid’s NRK interview.

    Tuesday was not the first time Lægreid mentioned his girlfriend in the public domain

    Olympic medalist celebrating with arms raised, wearing race bib 50 and sports gear during biathlon event.

    Olympic medalist celebrating with arms raised, wearing race bib 50 and sports gear during biathlon event.

    Image credits: sturlal

    In a March 2025 interview with Norwegian outlet Madshus, Lægreid said he avoided hugging his then-girlfriend for two months while preparing for the World Championships. 

    He also admitted at the time that he had barred her from staying at their apartment, as he was trying to avoid contact with others to prevent falling sick. 

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Madshus (@madshus1906)

    He described himself as an “old-school psycho” during the interview. “I’ve been living alone, making my own food, not going to the grocery store,” he added.

    Olympic medalist emotional and tearful after victory, facing a woman in winter sports gear during celebration.

    Image credits: Getty/Alexander Hassenstein

    The 2026 Winter Olympics opened on February 6 and will last until February 22.

    Lægreid’s teammate, Johan-Olav Botn, won the gold medal on Tuesday, while Éric Perrot of France came in 14.8 seconds behind the winner to secure the silver medal.

    “I would never trust someone like him,” a netizen remarked 

    Olympic medalist responding to fan comments on social media after shocking confession about cheating incident.

    Olympic medalist responding to fan comments on social media after shocking confession about cheating incident.

    Image credits: kraffty

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating after medal victory.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating after medal victory.

    Image credits: popbrainrot

    Tweet discussing an Olympic medalist's shocking confession about cheating on his girlfriend during a live interview.

    Tweet discussing an Olympic medalist's shocking confession about cheating on his girlfriend during a live interview.

    Image credits: lilcyl

    Tweet expressing opinion on cheating after Olympic medal victory, addressing manipulation and advising against reconciliation.

    Tweet expressing opinion on cheating after Olympic medal victory, addressing manipulation and advising against reconciliation.

    Image credits: emkenobi

    Tweet by Charlotte Clymer responding to a comment about an Olympic medalist’s cheating confession after medal victory.

    Tweet by Charlotte Clymer responding to a comment about an Olympic medalist’s cheating confession after medal victory.

    Image credits: cmclymer

    Tweet from user Cokeboy discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating after victory.

    Tweet from user Cokeboy discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating after victory.

    Image credits: speedupdates111

    Tweet by Paul A. Szyplua reacting to Olympic medalist's shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend after medal victory.

    Tweet by Paul A. Szyplua reacting to Olympic medalist's shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend after medal victory.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

    Tweet from Thepsychologist replying to CollinRugg with laughing and nauseated face emojis, discussing a man crying after cheating confession.

    Tweet from Thepsychologist replying to CollinRugg with laughing and nauseated face emojis, discussing a man crying after cheating confession.

    Image credits: Thediarytruth

    Olympic medalist revealing shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend after winning medal, shown in social media post screenshot.

    Olympic medalist revealing shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend after winning medal, shown in social media post screenshot.

    Image credits: NuncaBob

    Tweet text about Olympic medalist breaking down in tears after cheating on girlfriend in Olympic village.

    Tweet text about Olympic medalist breaking down in tears after cheating on girlfriend in Olympic village.

    Image credits: rareAURA9

    Tweet by user Rad Rad Doc questioning why an Olympic medalist made a cheating confession on public TV after medal victory.

    Tweet by user Rad Rad Doc questioning why an Olympic medalist made a cheating confession on public TV after medal victory.

    Image credits: RadRadDoc

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend.

    Image credits: richgoingstrong

    Tweet discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on his girlfriend after medal victory.

    Tweet discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on his girlfriend after medal victory.

    Image credits: ConquestVi2036

    Tweet from MOASS on a Boat criticizing an Olympic medalist’s public confession about cheating on girlfriend after medal victory.

    Tweet from MOASS on a Boat criticizing an Olympic medalist’s public confession about cheating on girlfriend after medal victory.

    Image credits: AllMyCoin

    Tweet discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend after medal victory.

    Tweet discussing an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession about cheating on girlfriend after medal victory.

    Image credits: KolozsyShawn

    Olympic medalist in a tweet replying about humility after a shocking confession related to cheating on girlfriend.

    Olympic medalist in a tweet replying about humility after a shocking confession related to cheating on girlfriend.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    Tweet by user John Galt criticizing Olympic medalist's integrity after cheating confession, posted on social media platform.

    Tweet by user John Galt criticizing Olympic medalist's integrity after cheating confession, posted on social media platform.

    Image credits: MapleRage_GenX

    Tweet by Lou Sassle replying to @JomboyMedia, mentioning a gold medal win in relation to Olympic medalist cheating confession.

    Tweet by Lou Sassle replying to @JomboyMedia, mentioning a gold medal win in relation to Olympic medalist cheating confession.

    Image credits: LouSassle716

    Tweet on social media expressing sadness about an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession of cheating after victory.

    Tweet on social media expressing sadness about an Olympic medalist’s shocking confession of cheating after victory.

    Image credits: Madredeamor

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    That poor woman. You know this will now haunt her THE REST OF HER LIFE. Selfish batard.

    0
    0points
    reply
