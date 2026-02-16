For her 1981 wedding to King Charles III, Princess Diana wore a wedding dress that defined an entire era of royal bridal fashion.



Designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, the iconic gown was made from ivory silk taffeta and antique lace, delivering peak 1980s fairytale maximalism in every possible way.



The silhouette featured a ruffled neckline, dramatic puff sleeves trimmed with lace and bows, and a full crinoline skirt that looked straight out of a storybook.



But the most headline-making detail was the train. Measuring a jaw-dropping 25 feet long, it remains the longest train ever worn by a British royal bride.



It was so massive that it had to be folded “like a bedsheet” just to fit into the carriage, and Diana reportedly told bridesmaid India Hicks to do her “best” while carrying it down the aisle.



The gown was also packed with intricate detail. It was hand-embroidered with around 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and pearls, and featured antique Carrickmacross lace that once belonged to Queen Mary.



Diana’s custom tulle veil was also stitched with 10,000 micro-pearls to create what designer Elizabeth Emanuel later described as a “fairy dust effect,” ensuring she shimmered as she walked down the aisle.



Diana had a small blue bow sewn into the waistband for her “something blue,” and an 18-carat gold horseshoe charm set with diamonds stitched into the label for good luck.



To finish her bridal look, Diana chose the Spencer Tiara, a family heirloom previously worn by her sisters, instead of borrowing a tiara from Queen Elizabeth II.



However, despite its dreamy design, the dress came with its own chaos.



Diana accidentally spilled perfume on the front of the gown shortly before the ceremony, forcing her to hold the fabric a certain way to hide the stain.



Moreover, silk taffeta creases easily, and once the gown was folded into the coach, it emerged visibly wrinkled, something that reportedly horrified the designers as they watched the broadcast.



Even decades later, much of the conversation around Princess Diana’s wedding dress remains surprisingly negative, with many critics still fixated on the creases and overall silhouette.



One fashion critic noted, “Even as a kid I thought Diana's was ugly. Ever since then I have thought it was ugly. I can't imagine it ever being considered a classic—anything other than exemplary ‘wow so eighties.”’



Another wrote, “The train is indeed impressive but the dress looks like flouncy furniture covers to me. She was so young and beautiful, they overdress her.”



“Agreed. Diana's dress ended up being an unruly tremendous wrinkled mess. Truly unfortunate no matter if we are considering the decade or not,” added a third user.



“Honestly, same. I know absolutely nothing about fashion and am very fond of Diana but this dress (to me) seemed ill fitting and even though it was expensive, those sleeves made it look cheap, like those plasticky dresses you get for halloween.”

