Survivors Reveal Cause Of Ski Resort Explosion That Took Dozens Of Lives On New Year’s

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities in Switzerland have launched a major investigation after a fire ended the lives of at least 40 people during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Le Constellationbar in Crans-Montana.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1:30 am inside the underground venue, which was filled with hundreds of New Year’s guests, as well as the friends of an unidentified individual who was celebrating their birthday.

Highlights An estimated 40 people lost their lives and around 100 more remain hospitalized with severe burns.

Investigators from Zurich are analyzing the scene to determine ignition source and accountability.

Survivors described the moment they believe set the tragedy into motion.

According to Swiss police about 100 people are injured, many in critical condition. Forensic teams are still working to identify victims and notify families as multiple hospitals across the country report significant strain on emergency and burn units.

Witnesses have now come forward to reveal what they believe caused the devastating fire.

RELATED:

A devastating fire injured at least 100 people and claimed the lives of an estimated 40 more on New Year’s Eve

Crowd capturing video with phones at a ski resort explosion site as survivors reveal cause of the deadly incident.

Image credits: KumaonJagran

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the evening, a waiter climbed onto another waiter’s shoulders,” one woman told local media. “He was holding a birthday candle, which was very close to the ceiling, and [the ceiling] caught fire in a couple of minutes.”

Another survivor said there was only one narrow way out of the room, which trapped people inside to be suffocated by the fumes.

Crowd gathered at night with smoke and bright lights, capturing the scene related to ski resort explosion survivors.

Image credits: KumaonJagran

“The staircase leading out of the nightclub was extremely narrow. There was a huge surge in the crowd. We managed to escape just in time.”

Many did not.

Tweet showing a user expressing heartbreak over the ski resort explosion that took dozens of lives on New Year's celebration.

Image credits: I_M_VIPS

ADVERTISEMENT

A witness who believed his younger brother was trapped smashed a window to get inside, only to become witness to a traumatizing scene.

“I saw people burning from head to foot, no clothes anymore,” he told the BBC. “It was very shocking.”

Ski resort explosion at night with bright flames visible through windows and silhouettes of people nearby.

Image credits: SuisseAlert

Police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the fire “started in the basement of the bar.” An emergency services spokesperson added that gas lines may have ignited, triggering what witnesses described as an explosion.

Firefighters said the conditions inside the bar were primed for an explosive spread of the flames

Tweet from user Trevon AI warning about basic safety standards after ski resort explosion survivors reveal cause of deadly incident.

Image credits: TrevonAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Glitch posted on January 1, 2026, discussing safety concerns related to ski resort explosion survivors.

Image credits: Glitchnfa

Authorities have ruled out the possibility of the incident being an act of terror, as there was no indication or remains of any type of explosive device. Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact ignition source.

Instead, firefighters explained the blaze became what they call an “embrasement generalise,” a flash over fire in which every combustible material ignites violently.

Interior view of a ski resort bar with dim lighting, highlighting the setting before the explosion incident.

Image credits: SuisseAlert

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tightly packed bar, the conditions were primed for exactly that outcome. The ceiling and interior structures were made of wood and cabinets were full of alc*hol, which can accelerate ignition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bar scene with glasses and bottles, capturing the aftermath of the ski resort explosion survivors reveal cause.

Image credits: SuisseAlert

“There were sparklers on all tables in the Constellation, and people were celebrating the new year,” an emergency worker said. “Suddenly a fire broke out, and people tried to get out of the confined space, causing chaos.”

Inside Le Constellation were hundreds of young adults, many aged 16 to 26, visiting during peak ski tourism.

Emergency workers are focusing on identifying and connecting patients with families

Emergency responders and vehicles at night at a ski resort after an explosion causing numerous casualties.

Image credits: Rebel_Warriors

In Lausanne, hospital director Claire Charmet said her team has received 22 of the most critically burned victims.

“Recovery will be a long and intensive process, lasting several weeks, perhaps even months,” she said, adding it is still “too early to determine” which patients are at risk, as doctors are still working to identify them and reunite them with loved ones.

Tweet expressing sympathy for injured and grieving families after a ski resort explosion that took dozens of lives.

Image credits: Mind_gymX

Tweet from user Rossi Rosario posted on Jan 1, 2026, commenting on the ski resort explosion survivors revealing the cause.

Image credits: Mp24Rossi

Swiss President Guy Parmelin postponed his traditional New Year address, expressing the government’s “sincere condolences,” while local officials warned residents not to engage in risky activities.

Emergency resources are reportedly overwhelmed. The regional intensive care unit and burn wards are operating at full capacity.

“This evening should have been a moment of celebration and coming together, but it turned into a nightmare,” said regional leader Mathias Renard.

“We are devastated,” Police commander Gisler echoed.

Forensic investigators are combing through what remains of the charred basement to determine accountability and identify victims

Emergency responders at a ski resort explosion site investigating the cause of the deadly New Year's incident.

Image credits: Mind_gymX

French nationals Emma and Albane, who barely escaped, believe the speed of the fire left almost no chance for many inside.

“In a matter of seconds, the entire ceiling was ablaze. Everything was made of wood,” they said.

“200 people [were] trying to get out within 30 seconds through some very narrow steps. We were very lucky.”

Ski resort explosion site with emergency responders and blocked streets in a winter mountain village town scene.

Image credits: Cartman_Freedom

Outside the bar, parents arrived running. Witnesses saw crowds of people trying to help strangers through broken windows. Others stood helplessly in the cold, watching flames where laughter once echoed.

“It is very disturbing because I went to this bar every day of the week,” one man said. “Just the day I don’t go, it burned.”

A deadly explosion and fire hit Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana in Switzerland around 1:30 AM on Jan 1, 2026, during New Year celebrations. Reports suggest around 40 feared dead and nearly 100 injured. The cause is under investigation. Area sealed, major emergency response… pic.twitter.com/pr2Atc1cw1 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) January 1, 2026

🇨🇭🔥🎉 EN IMAGES – Une vidéo montre le tout début de l’incendie au bar « Le Constellation » à Crans-Montana (VS), au moment où le plafond s’enflamme. 20 Minuten) pic.twitter.com/ZfcoZt73WL — SuisseAlert (@SuisseAlert) January 1, 2026

Image credits: SuisseAlert

For the families and friends of the missing, the wait for confirmation may be their longest and most painful hours.

“We haven’t slept [since] last night, we’ve barely eaten,” a man told Italy’s Rai News. He said one of his friends was “burned all over,” while another was taken to Zurich via helicopter. Still, a third one remains missing.

“Another friend of ours…last night we had no news, he couldn’t be found,” he added.

“Devastating.” Netizens extended their condolences to the families of the victims

Tweet by Jessica discussing the devastating ski resort explosion and high casualty count at Le Constellation on New Year's.

Image credits: jayseeonsol

Tweet showing condolences for victims of ski resort explosion, mentioning New Year's and expressing sorrow for lost lives.

Image credits: HopefulofNFTs

Twitter post highlighting the importance of safety culture in preventing ski resort explosion disasters.

Image credits: LinLyn99

Tweet from Abdulrahman expressing grief over ski resort explosion that caused dozens of deaths on New Year's Day.

Image credits: Abdulrahmancrxy

Tweet discussing ski resort explosion tragedy, highlighting lack of emergency exits and safety failures causing dozens of lives lost.

Image credits: CrazyUpsetorZ

Tweet by Lunix on social media reacting to the ski resort explosion that took dozens of lives on New Year's.

Image credits: SolLunix

Tweet from Zywire describing a deadly fire in a packed Swiss ski resort basement with limited exits and panic among survivors.

Image credits: zywiremedia1

Tweet from World of Facts emphasizing the importance of safety in luxury resorts after a ski resort explosion tragedy.

Image credits: Facts__Feed

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning safety concerns related to the ski resort explosion that took dozens of lives.

Image credits: teyb_

Tweet from Freya Holt expressing sorrow over a ski resort explosion tragedy that caused dozens of lives lost on New Year's.

Image credits: freyaholt__

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the ski resort explosion and the need for improved safety measures to prevent disasters.

Image credits: Muhd_Crypto1