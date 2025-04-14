“Absolutely Stunning”: Miracle Burns Survivor Shares Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Wedding Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailed “Australia’s bravest girl” as a child, burn survivorSophie Delezio has just lived her fairytale, marrying her childhood sweetheart in a romantic countryside ceremony.

Once trapped under a burning car at age two and hit by another vehicle just three years later, Sophie cheated the grim reaper in two instances against all odds.

Highlights Burn survivor Sophie Delezio, once dubbed “Australia’s bravest girl,” tied the knot in a ceremony surrounded by loved ones and the doctors who saved her life.

After surviving two near-fatal accidents as a child and undergoing over 100 surgeries, Sophie fulfilled her dream of walking down the aisle by undergoing another surgery ahead of the big day.

The emotional celebration marked a full-circle moment for Sophie, who wore the same prosthetic legs she once danced in at her school formal.

Now, photos from Sophie’s happily ever after were flooded with love from online users, with people congratulating the newlyweds and calling the miracle survivor “absolutely stunning.”

Burn survivor Sophie Delezio married her childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony

Image credits: soph.delezio

Delezio, 24, tied the knot with long-time partner Joseph Salerno, 25, with whom she shares a son, in an intimate estate, Anambah House, on Saturday, April 12.

Around 160 friends and family members, including the very doctors who had performed over 100 life-saving surgeries on Sophie following the two near-fatal accidents she endured as a child, arrived at the wedding to witness the couple’s emotional “I do.”

The doctors who performed life-saving surgeries on Sophie when she was a child were among the guests

Image credits: soph.delezio

In the photos shared from the wedding, the miracle burn survivor appeared in a long, flowing gown with lace detailing, complete with a long veil and a train that was carried by her loving bridesmaids.

Sophie’s four bridesmaids wore matching beige-colored gowns. While Joseph was dressed in a chocolate brown suit, his groomsmen were in beige suits that matched the bridal party. Following the ceremony, the wedding party celebrated by popping champagne and letting out cheers.

Sophie completed her wedding look with the diamond heart and pearl drop earrings gifted to her by Italian movie star Sophia Loren back in 2007. In an interview with Woman’s Day magazine, she gushed about the special jewelry: “They are the most beautiful earrings you could ever imagine.”

Online users shared messages of love and support for the newlyweds

Image credits: soph.delezio

Messages of love and support flooded in the comments for Sophie, with many praising her appearance and celebrating the occasion.

One user said she looked “absolutely stunning” and deserved all the happiness in the world, while another shared, “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish all the health and happiness for your little family.”

A third congratulated the couple, saying, “Congratulations to the couple. Sophie, you have a beautiful smile and an amazing family and outlook on life.”

Sophie was trapped under a burning vehicle as a kid, suffering burns to 85% of her body

Image credits: Getty Images/Fairfax Media

Australia first rallied around Sophie Delezio when she was a child, who captured the nation’s attention in December 2003, when a car crashed into her childcare center in Fairlight, Sydney, trapping her and another toddler under the burning vehicle.

Sophie suffered burns to 85 percent of her body, lost both legs below the knee, her right hand, and right ear, and spent months in hospital before being discharged in June 2004.

The driver, who was later cleared of negligence due to a suspected seizure, was not held liable, leading to legal changes to better support victims of similar accidents.

Three years later, she was hit by a car that threw her 18 meters out of her wheelchair

Image credits: soph.delezio

Incredibly, Sophie faced another traumatic accident in May 2006, just three years later, when the five-year-old was hit by a car near her home in Sydney while crossing the road in her wheelchair with her nanny.

The crash threw her 18 meters out of her wheelchair, leaving her with a broken jaw, broken collarbone, nine broken ribs, punctured lungs, two fractured vertebrae and a brain injury.

The then-five-year-old suffered a heart attack after the car crash

Image credits: soph.delezio

Sophie also suffered a heart attack during the ordeal, with doctors asking her family twice if they would like to turn off her life support. The second driver, aged 80, was convicted and placed on a good behavior bond. Sophie’s resilience through both incidents turned her into a symbol of courage across Australia, with her story later featured on national television.

Despite the tragic accidents, she recovered and continued her education at a specially adapted school. Reflecting on her journey, Sophie shared that she doesn’t want people’s pity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Delezio (@soph.delezio)

In an interview with Pedestrian.TV, she said, “There doesn’t have to be this idea of pitying and sympathy where it comes to someone with a disability… the whole meaning around the world ‘disabled’ is you’re not able to do things. That really affects me and a lot of people I know, because we are just as able as other people.”

She went on to explain that while disabled individuals may do things differently, that doesn’t make them any less capable. “There are things I can do that you might not be able to, and vice versa. We all have our own strengths and weaknesses, regardless of our physical ability,” she added.

Sophie welcomed a baby boy with her long-time partner in 2024

Image credits: soph.delezio

In the years since her life was changed by two devastating accidents, Sophie Delezio has gone on to celebrate countless personal milestones. One of the most joyful came in September 2024, when she and her longtime partner Joseph welcomed their baby boy, Frankie, a moment Sophie described as making it “the best year of her life,” in an Instagram post.

The couple first met in Year 9 at Oxford Falls Grammar and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

The miracle survivor underwent surgery to walk down the aisle on her wedding day

Image credits: soph.delezio

Image credits: soph.delezio

Determined to walk down the aisle on her wedding day, Sophie underwent surgery following their engagement and shared her recovery journey with followers on Instagram, saying, “Life threw me a major curveball and I had to undergo surgery in order for me to walk down the aisle next year.”

In a touching full-circle moment, she wore the same specially made prosthetic legs she once danced in at her school formal, but this time, to walk toward the love of her life.

“That’s a full-circle moment, wearing those same legs for the wedding,” she told Woman’s Day magazine.

Online users commented on Sophie Delezio’s wedding

