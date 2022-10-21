58 Rarely Seen Vintage Pics Of Celebs That People Shared On This Instagram Account
As rewarding as it is, being an A-list celebrity also requires a lot of sacrifices, and one of the biggest ones is anonymity and autonomy.
They go to the beach and there's already a swarm of paparazzi waiting for them in the dunes, taking thousands of shots as soon as they arrive.
With so many pictures taken of them throughout their careers, it's no wonder that some gems slip through the cracks.
So the Instagram account Best Of Vintage Style is dedicated to searching for and sharing images of famous people that only a few of their fans have seen.
Continue scrolling to take a look at actors, singers, models, and other well-known people from angles you may have missed.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Cher, Elton John And Diana Ross, 1975
Patrick Swayze, 1995
I think he was promoting his movie To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! (photo by Ellen Mark)
Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Photoshoot For Speed, 1994
Matt Damon, Jude Law And Gwyneth Paltrow, The Talented Mr. Ripley 1999
Grace Jones, 1981
Cindy Crawford, 1992
Jane Fonda, 1963
When Prince Harry Met The Spice Girls 😁 (1997)
Back To The Future, 1985
John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John, 1978
Johnny Depp And Kate Moss, 1995
Grace Jones And Dolph Lundgren, 1985
Cameron Diaz, 1991
Marlon Brando, 1953
Liv Tyler, Joaquin Phoenix And Jennifer Connelly, Inventing The Abbotts, 1997
Prince
Sean Connery And Claudine Auger, 1965
Audrey Hepburn Checking The Oven, 1950's
Jacques Charrier And Brigitte Bardot, 1959
Elvis And Priscilla Presley
Sophia Loren And Paul Newman Photo Shoot For Lady L, 1965
Patrick Swayze And Lisa Niemi Swayze
Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip, 1947
Audrey Hepburn, 1959
Friends
Betty White
Patrick Swayze And Brooke Shields, 1986
Audrey Hepburn
Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder, 1991
Christy Turlington In Portofino, Beginning Of 1990s
Sean Connery In Goldfinger, 1964
Abba
Grace Kelly Trying On Dresses With Her Mum
Sophia Loren And Marcello Mastroianni, 1963
Reddie Mercury At Wembley, 1986
Sophia Loren
Princess Diana On Ski Vacation
Chances of my hair looking like that when doing some exercise: 0.
Ah, the yesteryears...
Most of these pictures really made me smile.
Ah, the yesteryears...
Most of these pictures really made me smile.