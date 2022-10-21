As rewarding as it is, being an A-list celebrity also requires a lot of sacrifices, and one of the biggest ones is anonymity and autonomy.

They go to the beach and there's already a swarm of paparazzi waiting for them in the dunes, taking thousands of shots as soon as they arrive.

With so many pictures taken of them throughout their careers, it's no wonder that some gems slip through the cracks.

So the Instagram account Best Of Vintage Style is dedicated to searching for and sharing images of famous people that only a few of their fans have seen.

Continue scrolling to take a look at actors, singers, models, and other well-known people from angles you may have missed.

Cher, Elton John And Diana Ross, 1975

Cher, Elton John And Diana Ross, 1975

Nathaniel
1 hour ago (edited)

Two Queens or three Queens? They are all looking pretty fantastic.

Patrick Swayze, 1995

Patrick Swayze, 1995

Phoebe Bean
1 hour ago

I think he was promoting his movie To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! (photo by Ellen Mark)

Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Photoshoot For Speed, 1994

Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Photoshoot For Speed, 1994

Phoebe Bean
55 minutes ago

Upvoting this one because.... Keanu!!!!

Matt Damon, Jude Law And Gwyneth Paltrow, The Talented Mr. Ripley 1999

Matt Damon, Jude Law And Gwyneth Paltrow, The Talented Mr. Ripley 1999

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

This film was so beautifully shot. I love it.

Grace Jones, 1981

Grace Jones, 1981

Abhinc
44 minutes ago

Painted photograph titled Blue-Black in Black on Brown, created in New York by Jan-Paul Goude for the cover of her fifth album, Nightclubbing

Barack And Michelle Obama, 1989

Barack And Michelle Obama, 1989

Ms.M.
1 hour ago

❤️ ❤️

Cindy Crawford, 1992

Cindy Crawford, 1992

Phoebe Bean
1 hour ago

Her daugher Kaia looks almost identical

Jane Fonda, 1963

Jane Fonda, 1963

When Prince Harry Met The Spice Girls 😁 (1997)

When Prince Harry Met The Spice Girls 😁 (1997)

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

At that time this would put a smile on any teenage boys face. I did not like the music, but something else appealed to me.... Back then Baby Spice was my fave.

Back To The Future, 1985

Back To The Future, 1985

Phoebe Bean
57 minutes ago

Da doggie!!!

John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John, 1978

John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John, 1978

Phoebe Bean
57 minutes ago

RIP Olivia, one of my favorite singers.

Johnny Depp And Kate Moss, 1995

Johnny Depp And Kate Moss, 1995

Phoebe Bean
1 hour ago

He was 32 and she, 21.

Al Pacino, 1983

Al Pacino, 1983

Anti
1 hour ago

Let me introduce you to my little friend

Grace Jones And Dolph Lundgren, 1985

Grace Jones And Dolph Lundgren, 1985

Richard Gere, 1979

Richard Gere, 1979

Ms.M.
1 hour ago

oh MYYY

Cameron Diaz, 1991

Cameron Diaz, 1991

Marlon Brando, 1953

Marlon Brando, 1953

DubMaccaT
55 minutes ago

BRMC

Liv Tyler, Joaquin Phoenix And Jennifer Connelly, Inventing The Abbotts, 1997

Liv Tyler, Joaquin Phoenix And Jennifer Connelly, Inventing The Abbotts, 1997

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

I had such a crush on Jennifer Connolly when I was growing up. Started with watching her in Labyrinth.

Prince

Prince

Phoebe Bean
52 minutes ago

Purpleeeeee Rainnnnn, purpleeeee raiiiiinnn!

Sean Connery And Claudine Auger, 1965

Sean Connery And Claudine Auger, 1965

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

"Sit on my lap and we will discuss whatever arises."

Audrey Hepburn Checking The Oven, 1950's

Audrey Hepburn Checking The Oven, 1950's

Beth S
48 minutes ago

For a moment the strap on her dress made my brain think she had a cigarette hanging out of her mouth. LOL

Jacques Charrier And Brigitte Bardot, 1959

Jacques Charrier And Brigitte Bardot, 1959

Elvis And Priscilla Presley

Elvis And Priscilla Presley

Sophia Loren And Paul Newman Photo Shoot For Lady L, 1965

Sophia Loren And Paul Newman Photo Shoot For Lady L, 1965

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Straight male here, I have the serious hots for Sophia in this photo, but also serious hots for Paul.

Patrick Swayze And Lisa Niemi Swayze

Patrick Swayze And Lisa Niemi Swayze

Sharon Tate, 1968

Sharon Tate, 1968

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Poor woman.

Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip, 1947

Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip, 1947

Phoebe Bean
53 minutes ago

Together forever.

Audrey H

Audrey Hepburn, 1959

Friends

Friends

Suddenly
23 minutes ago

Ross' shoes/boots

Betty White

Betty White

Suddenly
19 minutes ago

Ohh, that dress. Beautiful

Patrick Swayze And Brooke Shields, 1986

Patrick Swayze And Brooke Shields, 1986

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn

Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder, 1991

Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder, 1991

Christy Turlington In Portofino, Beginning Of 1990s

Christy Turlington In Portofino, Beginning Of 1990s

Sean Connery In Goldfinger, 1964

Sean Connery In Goldfinger, 1964

Abba

Abba

Phoebe Bean
53 minutes ago

I love ABBA. Dancing Queeeeeeeeeeeeeen !!!

Grace Kelly Trying On Dresses With Her Mum

Grace Kelly Trying On Dresses With Her Mum

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Her mum does not look impressed.

Sophia Loren And Marcello Mastroianni, 1963

Sophia Loren And Marcello Mastroianni, 1963

Reddie Mercury At Wembley, 1986

Reddie Mercury At Wembley, 1986

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

"Reddie Mercury"? Freddie in his yellow jacket, classic image. Is Caro Caro here for this?

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Audrey Hepburn above, Sophia Loren here. Beauty overload.

Princess Diana On Ski Vacation

Princess Diana On Ski Vacation

Phoebe Bean
31 minutes ago

Chances of my hair looking like that when doing some exercise: 0.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Full of Giggles
35 minutes ago

She was gorgeous!

Grace Kelly And Cary Grant

Grace Kelly And Cary Grant

Jennifer Aniston, 1999

Jennifer Aniston, 1999

Rachel Ratty
48 minutes ago

love the Jen - she always looks fab

Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt And Jack Nicholson For A Vanity Fair Cover, 2003

Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt And Jack Nicholson For A Vanity Fair Cover, 2003

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Such promise, shame they never made it in Hollywood.

Cher

Cher

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Look at that stomach!

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

Princess Diana, 1997

Princess Diana, 1997

Sylvester Stallone Amd Jennifer Flavin, 1988

Sylvester Stallone Amd Jennifer Flavin, 1988

Sophia Loren In Venice, 1955

Sophia Loren In Venice, 1955

Full of Giggles
37 minutes ago

Love her dress!

Sylvester And Wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone

Sylvester And Wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

I don't get the theme of the photo?

Bon Jovi And Cindy Crawford During A Video Shoot, 1994

Bon Jovi And Cindy Crawford During A Video Shoot, 1994

Beth S
44 minutes ago

Jon Bon Jovi is truly a gorgeous man - inside and out.

Jane Fonda And Robert Redford In Barefoot In The Park, 1967

Jane Fonda And Robert Redford In Barefoot In The Park, 1967

Grace Kelly’s Wedding To Prince Rainier III Of Monaco, April 1956

Grace Kelly’s Wedding To Prince Rainier III Of Monaco, April 1956

Robert Downey Jr. And Sarah Jessica Parker

Robert Downey Jr. And Sarah Jessica Parker

Phoebe Bean
29 minutes ago

I forgot they were an item once...

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer

Shirley Temple And Guy Madison, 1945

Shirley Temple And Guy Madison, 1945

Robert Redford And Lena Olin, 1990

Robert Redford And Lena Olin, 1990

Phoebe Bean
28 minutes ago

Such a great Swedish actress.

