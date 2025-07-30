ADVERTISEMENT

Fire is an essential part of most people’s everyday lives. We use it to cook dinner on the stove, make our homes cozier, keep ourselves warm during the winter time and light up the candles on a cake to ensure that our birthday wishes always come true. But no matter how used to fire we become, we must always remember that it does pose serious risks.

Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of heartbreaking photos of catastrophic wildfires. From flames that ripped through forests to homes that became engulfed in minutes, these images certainly aren’t easy to look at. But they’re reminders of just how devastating wildfires can be, so remember Smokey Bear’s wise words: “Only you can prevent wildfires.”