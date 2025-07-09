Today, we’ve compiled posts from people answering one serious question: “What’s something surprisingly dangerous most people overlook?” It’s not about fear; it’s about being smart. A tiny slip or careless habit could mean stitches, splints, or worse. Keep scrolling, and maybe rethink that next risky shortcut!

We rarely stop to think how some of our everyday habits could land us in the ER. But the truth is, some “harmless” things , like standing on a wobbly chair or skipping that seatbelt “just this once,” can go wrong in a flash. It’s easy to brush off risks with a “nothing’s happened before” mindset… until something does.

#1 Childbirth. Childbirth is traumatic on a woman's body. Women still die from childbirth.



Aniraks_Shieldmaiden:



And those that don't die have a baby and the first half year of that is terribly exhausting, which can also be dangerous. (I so vouch for a minimum of three months after birth paid leave for mom and then after that also three months for dad. )

#2 Cutting things towards your body, cut away from the body people.

#3 Bullying someone. Students will commit s*****e if they're bullied too much beyond limit.

Whether you’re hiking through the woods or splashing around in the sea, one thing stays constant: safety doesn’t take a vacation. It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of outdoor adventures, but even a fun day under the sun needs a little caution sprinkled in. From loose rocks on trails to unpredictable waves at the beach, risks are always part of the deal. That’s why being a little prepared can make all the difference. A good trip is a safe trip.

#4 Not wearing a life jacket when on a small boat. Slip/lose balance/fall, hit head, drown.



MK-Ultra71:



Nobody plans to drown. But every year thousands do. Wear the damn LIFE jacket.



downvotesdontmatter-:



There was once this interactive French website that simulated how easily and quickly you'd drown without a life jacket.

You're on a boat with some friends, you get knocked off, the boat was already in motion, the waves make it challenging to see you, humans are so dreadfully slow in water, and you tire, get cold, and die.

Terrifying.

#5 Getting close to wild animals, I always see videos of people doing this.

#6 Alcohol.



Catblaster5000:



Truth. Almost k**led me. At least, we think it did. I experienced a mild stroke and pulled out of it ok, but one of the big factors explained was alcohol consumption.



I was drunk every day for about a solid 13 years with very little full days of sobriety in between. Now, I have a couple beers a week, maybe.



Pot helps a lot with quitting drinking. They really need to legalize that s**t.

Now, when it comes to staying safe in the water, we turned to someone who knows it inside out, Mi Chung. He’s not just a seasoned pro swimmer and lifeguard but someone who’s basically grown fins at this point. With years of scanning the surf and diving into rescues, his take on water safety is pretty clear: don’t mess around. “Be a confident swimmer before heading deep,” Mi says, “and always swim with others.” Sounds basic, right? But it’s amazing how often people dive in solo and unprepared. He stresses that swimming with a buddy isn’t just for kids; it’s a golden rule even adults should follow. It adds a safety net and, honestly, makes the experience more fun.

#7 Refusing sun protection.



Ronnie:



Esthetician here, i NEVER leave the house without sunscreen. Even if im driving 5 minutes away or walking my dog. I keep a bottle of sunscreen at every exit to my house, in my car, in my purse, etc…

#8 I was getting my motorcycle license at the same time I was on rotation in the ICU of a trauma hospital. I gave up on the license in a week.

#9 Electricity. Word of advice: hire an electrician for that.



Phoenixhet:



This. I work as an apprentice and I've seen people accidentally hit lugs in a panel with the cover. It's not pretty.

“Enter the water slowly,” he adds, “especially in colder temperatures.” Cold water shock is real and dangerous. Rushing in headfirst isn’t just a dramatic move; it’s a risky one. “Yes, even on tropical beaches, a chill can surprise you,” Mi adds. Warm up, ease in, and enjoy the water; don’t let it surprise you. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Dog bites. Dog fights. Letting your off-leash dogs approach on-leash dogs.



A lot of people base their knowledge around dogs from what they've gleaned in BuzzFeed articles and TV shows and movies. They anthropomorphize their dogs to the extent that their dogs suffer for it.



I could write an essay about this - I love discussing it. But it's understandably unpopular to talk about.



Carrierpigment:



People forget that dogs can easily k**l/maim you, if they want.



I was a groomer for ten years and I can tell you, ALL DOGS BITE, it’s just their threshold of tolerance that determines if or when they will. The amount of times I heard “he doesn’t bite” is astounding, I like to reply with “well then how does he eat?!”



It takes a lot of observation and real knowledge (from reputable sources) to recognize when a dog may bite. It ruins a lot of “cute” videos and pictures of dogs, that’s for sure.

#11 Aspirin, acetaminophen (Tylenol), and ibuprofen (Advil). People pop this stuff like it’s candy.



Scottzilla90:



Get carried away and it’ll f**k up your liver.

#12 Drinking too much water. It will f**k with your eiectrolytes and make you pee your sodium out. Eventually it can cause brain swelling, which can certainly be fatal. No bueno.



10Cinephiltopia9:



I have done this. I went into seizures one day. Blacked out and ended up in the hospital 6 hours later. I was drinking roughly 4 Liters a day

And here’s one that gets ignored way too often: “Don’t overestimate yourself or underestimate the ocean.” Waves can go from playful to powerful in seconds. Mi explains that it’s important to respect the water and know your limits. “Confidence is great, but cockiness in the ocean? That’s a no from me.”

#13 Driving.



So many people act like they are invincible and it's scary to think about. Daily, I see people texting, watching movies, putting on makeup, it is absolutely insane.



My cousin lost her arm in a car wreck. My brother was killed when his friend lost control of the car and slammed head first into a utility pole. My childhood friend was killed going 75 mph in a head on collision on the highway because a drunk was going the wrong way at 4am. It was an open casket, it haunts me to this day.



Just today I saw a kid cut off 4 cars because they couldn't wait 30 seconds for the protected turn, and my wife's boss was in a wreck this morning (the other guy thought stop signs were a suggestion) on his way to work and had to go to the hospital (he is fine).



You are literally driving a 1.5 ton death machine. People need to act more responsible.

#14 Swinging children by their arms ( ie between two adults etc) commonly causes dislocations. The shoulder girdle is the most unstable region of the body.

#15 Not washing produce before you eat it. There's hepatitis for one. The people who pick your veggies poop in the field or a port o John if they're lucky. Guess how they wash their hands? They don't! Wash your food. Also sometimes there are tiny baby snails on leafy greens. They will mess you up. Rat lungworm will ruin your life before it k**ls you years down the road.

Rip currents? Yep, they’re scary but absolutely survivable if you know what to do. Mi explains, “Rip currents are strong, narrow streams of water that rush away from the shore and can sweep swimmers out fast. Don’t try to fight it head-on. Instead, swim parallel to the shoreline. That simple move could save your life.” ADVERTISEMENT Think of it like escaping through the side door instead of slamming into a wall. You won’t win a battle against the ocean; it’s like arguing with gravity. Totally exhausting, and totally avoidable. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Backyard pools. I have a friend who has had to perform CPR twice on kids during pool parties. While that is an anecdotal story, the data on backyard pool deaths is incredible.

#17 Punching. You can k**l someone with that s**t.



max_d_oubt:



Friend threw one punch outside a bar, dude fell n hit his head square on the curb and died, 11 years for manslaughter, aged 21, unless you're acting in self defence, fighting ain't worth it.



Aruu:



This is what k**led possibly the nicest guy from my high-school. He was just trying to break the fight up and some little s**t punched him and k****d him.

Said little s**t got out of prison after a few years and is still picking fights.



Akela1996:



Beating up someone over some petty stupid s**t like having to prove your masculinity in front of a bunch of people. I’m a bartender and it’s always amazed me to see how easily men will just beat the s**t out of each other to assert dominance when in reality they could easily accidentally k**l one another.

#18 Taking medications intermittently rather than as prescribed or not at all.



Antibiotics, antidepressants and HTN meds as mentioned and others including things like HIV meds where you essentially make your body resistant to the meds and make it increasingly difficult to find a class of meds that will work.

Ever got a cut and thought, “It’s nothing”? Not in the ocean. “Open wounds attract marine life and risk infections,” Mi warns. Blood in the water is not just a movie trope. It’s a real safety hazard, for you and others. So cover up those nicks and scrapes before heading in, no matter how small they seem.

#19 Science denial. It's not just a "difference of opinion"; it's ignoring facts, and it gets people k**led.

#20 BHT sold in food in the US and banned in Europe. Proven to cause cancerous tumors in rodents yet added to krispy creme glaze amongst other things in the US.

#21 Bitten by a cat. Their saliva causes massive infections.



purpleteapots:



My cats are indoors only but if they accidentally scratch me or bite me during play, I clean the wound like crazy.

Jellyfish stings? Yeah, they are the worst. “Get out of the water right away,” Mi advises. “Rinse the sting site, but not with fresh water.” Use vinegar or seawater if possible; fresh water can worsen the sting. If the pain intensifies or you have trouble breathing, seek help. It’s not “just a jellyfish.” Take it seriously. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Hot peppers.



"Hey, for this latest dumb as f**k tik-tok challenge I'm going to eat five Carolina Reapers whole!"



Yeah, a Jalapeno is about around 5000 on the scoville scale. A Carolina reaper is around 2.5 million... which is slap bang in the middle of law-enforcement grade pepper spray territory.



There's a curry house in Scotland called Kismot Curry that sells allegedly the world's hottest curry containing the five hottest peppers in the world. It has literally put several people in hospital...and they still sell it.

#23 Horseback riding.



Wear a helmet if you do!



I didn't ONE time and ended up in a trauma unit. I'm ok now.

#24 Driving and taking in the phone (holding it). Handsfree are a thing for a reason.

And let’s not forget our responsibility toward marine life. “Don’t litter, ever,” Mi says with urgency. “Bottles, plastics, wrappers, they don’t vanish. They choke sea creatures and ruin ecosystems.” Every wrapper counts. Every careless toss adds to a growing problem beneath the waves.

#25 Procced meats (with nitrates).

#26 Chiropractor. My brother was k****d in 2011 by one. It is still very traumatic.

#27 Genuinely dislike people who knowingly and willingly drink raw milk like what are you so unintelligent.



lovelygg:



I'm a pharm student but raw milk. Saw a kid with listeria meningitis from the mom giving him raw milk. 20-30% mortality even with abx. The parents didn't like western medicine so the kid was brought in very late. idk what happened I just know they were ventilated when I left the rotation.

Finally, all of Mi’s advice boils down to one thing: awareness. “Know your limits, know the risks, and respect the ocean,” he says. Whether you’re going for a casual swim or planning a beach day with friends, think before you dive. Safety may not look cool but staying alive definitely is.

#28 Smoking or vaping. HELL NO.

#29 Bleach mixed with ammonia.



SpecificObject8683:



Bleach mixed with practically anything else will produce something toxic.

Here's a list:

Bleach + ammonia = chloramine gas

Bleach + acid (like vinegar) = chlorine gas

Bleach + isopropyl alcohol = chloroform

Bleach + peroxide = peracetic acid

Bleach + Lysol = all kinds of nasty s**t

#30 Skiing, someone I knew broke their femur bone from it.



leahgc:



A very good friend of mine went skiing for the first time in college, broke his neck and is paralyzed. He was 18 when it happened.

#31 Box cutters, more people slice through their legs while opening boxes and actually die then you probably think. Be careful people.

#32 Social media.

#33 Pregnancy.

#34 Covid, apparently.

#35 Rust, some of that s**t in your bloodstream can k**l you.

#36 Insults, me and my friends did a roasting challenge and 5 years later we got into a deep conversation and apparently the roasts really got to all of us, especially one of the girls because she went into a depressive state because of something I said. It haunts me but she forgives me, I still don’t forgive myself.

#37 Vending Machines, they k**l more people than sharks.

#38 There is a river that runs through my hometown. A lot of people drown there every summer and it's always an out of towner. Idk why. They put signs up everywhere. People think it's OK anyways because it looks calm but has alot of under currents.

#39 Garage doors.

#40 Holding in your poop for long periods of time can cause deadly diseases or really f**k your intestines up. Bite the bullet and use a public restroom instead of holding it till you get home.

#41 Basically any sport involving jumping or head on collision.

#42 Yeah the brain eating amoeba is my worst irrational fear cause you will NEVER catch me in a lake.



Jenna:



People think I’m crazy for wearing nose plugs in lakes but I refuse to risk getting brain eating amoeba.

#43 Ultrasound student. Never getting an IUD.

#44 Street food in India.

#45 You would be surprised by the amount of people impaling their hand while cutting avocados (never stab an avocado pit while it’s in your hand people and that’s not how you do it anyways smh).

#46 I have brain damage from strangulation (not from kinky s**t though lol) and I cringe when I see how irresponsible people are with breathplay.

#47 If the t&p valve on your home's water heater tank is not working, your tank can become a powerful bomb.



How to test your t&p.

What can happen if you don't check.

#48 Flying small aircraft. I used to fly small planes for fun and transportation. Then one of my friends at work, someone who I used to fly with, died in a small planed crash. I had been flying for years at the time but I didn’t fully understand the danger. Flying in small aircraft is 10X more dangerous than driving. And that’s on a mile per mile comparison. Small jets piloted by professionals are very safe, airlines are extraordinarily safe, but small planes flown by hobbyists... not so much.

#49 An oil leak in a high pressure system.



When looking for the leak, use anything but your hands. The fluid, if it is injected into your body, will require surgery to immediately remove the affected area.



Gangrene will occur within hours if surgery isn't performed.

#50 The sun.

A coronal mass ejection could wipe out the planet at any time. Not so probable but it has happend before. No danger then just some telegraphs that broke, today it could collapse society since we rely on electricty for almost everything we need to live.

Unless you are self sustained with water/food/heat.

#51 If an electrical line falls and lands on your car,



DON’T GET OUT OF THE CAR.



Stay very still and wait for help to arrive.

#52 Pitbull & Infant photo shoots.



The parasites are enough of a risk for a human with a lvl 1 immune system, please don't support your pediatric plastic surgeons.



Nurture your child rather than your social media accounts. Please.

#53 ***Hot Water Tanks.*** They're the most dangerous appliance in your house. I actually built an aluminum enclosure around mine just in case it ruptures. I also keep it on a timer and have the thermostat set a bit lower than "typical." I'm paranoid about those things.



HWTs can explode like a small bomb, sending scaldingly-hot water and debris flying. They can take out walls and severely injure or k**l you if you are nearby. Flush 'em annually and turn your temp down a little bit- most are set to a scalding level which isn't even necessary. Sediment buildup can clog pressure relief valves.

#54 Motorway driving. I feel like a lot of city dwellers just don’t know how to do it. They do ridiculous things like barging onto the motorway, not making room for people trying to join the motorway/when lanes merge, leaving the kind of space between cars that you’d leavd driving around the city, hogging the middle lanes, indicating/breaking at the very last minute, going considerably below the speed limit for no reason, driving a car that really isn’t motorway safe, letting their dogs stick their head out of the window and so on.

#55 Uncleaned cuts.



You can get an infection.

#56 After taking micro, I’m literally never doing anything ever again. Swimming in lakes, eating leftover rice, using a Neti pot, you name it.

#57 Thrift. I’m terrified of scabies.

#58 Never wearing a claw clip while driving and never taking bactrim.

#59 Ah good ol naegleria. honestly I will never give my infant/baby raw honey.

#60 Drying hands with the air thing at restrooms.

#61 Energy drinks.

#62 People; PLEASE wash your dayum hands after you take a dump. Please.

#63 Never drinking coconut water again, scared to eat beef now (mad cow disease is 100% fatal and real),never swimming in lakes/ponds etc. never riding a motorcycle, root canals.. the list goes on. I’m pretty much scared of everything.

#64 Never eat/drink grapefruit while taking medicine.

#65 Putting feet up on a dashboard in the car.

#66 Sushi.. parasitology class NYU just k****d it for me.

#67 If I cant avoid public pools, I make sure I would wash immensely right after. No crevices is safe. Everything needs to be cleaned!

#68 Governments!

#69 White water rafting.

#70 Oysters are a BIG no.

#71 Being barefoot anywhere.

#72 Never eating any sort of brain (brain tacos in Mexico are common)

#73 Will never go in bat caves near the Mississippi or Ohio River Valley.

