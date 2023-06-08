Wildfire Smoke From Canada Turns New York Sky Orange, And Air Pollution Becomes The Worst Of Any City On The Planet Right Now

Seeing an orange sky is a wonderful experience when it’s the result of a stunning sunrise or sunset. But unfortunately, for residents of New York and various other cities on the East Coast of the United States, orange skies have turned into an absolute nightmare.

Over the past 6 weeks, Canada has been battling devastating wildfires that have ripped through more than 3.3 million hectares of land. And while they struggle to get the fires under control, smoke is spreading rapidly down the coast and turning the air quality hazardous in many cities.

While Canada is on track to have its most destructive wildfire season in history, the impacts are being seen farther south as well

Cities on the East Coast of the US have watched their air turn into a hazardous orange haze, due to smoke from the wildfires

New York City has been hit the worst, so residents have been sharing harrowing images of their seemingly apocalyptic sky

The city became increasingly orange throughout the day on June 7, 2023, causing New Yorkers to become increasingly concerned

They are now being urged to stay indoors, close doors and windows and use air purifiers

Canada has always had a wildfire season from May to October, but this level of devastation and pollution is unprecedented

Officials report that increased temperatures and droughts, caused by climate change, have led to this year’s uncontrollable fires

Canada’s wildfire season spans from May through October, but CBS News reports that destruction at this scale, this early on in the season, is unprecedented. Sadly, yet unsurprisingly, climate change has impacted how harmful wildfire season can be. Canada recently experienced the nation’s hottest day on record, reaching 49.6 degrees Celsius, or 121 degrees Fahrenheit, in Lytton, British Columbia. Fires are now blazing through the Canadian prairies of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where high temperatures and little to no rain have put the areas at a greater risk this season. The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System has reported that the damage caused by these fires so early in the season is already 13 times worse than the nation’s 10-year average.

It’s impossible to say exactly how all of these fires started, but experts note that dry, hot seasons are prone to having more lightning than usual. Typically, about half of Canada’s wildfires are started by lightning, while the other half are caused by humans. It has been confirmed that the fires in Quebec began with lightning this year, but officials have not determined the cause of fires started in Alberta. Other fires throughout the country have been linked to human causes, such as throwing cigarette butts out windows and camping fires. Canada is doing everything they can to get these fires under control as quickly as possible, but it won’t be an easy feat. The nation is at “national preparedness level 5,” meaning they’ve committed as many national resources as possible to fight the fires, and the US has sent hundreds of firefighters, support personnel and equipment to help aid Canada.

Now, New York’s air quality has become the worst of any city on the planet, surpassing Delhi and Dubai

While Canada is working hard to quell fires, New Yorkers are simply trying to breathe

While Canada struggles to bring an end to these raging fires, their neighbors down south are simply trying to breathe. New York City has been coated in an eerie orange smoke shroud due to the fires, but it’s much more dangerous than many residents initially realized. NYC has reported the worst air quality the city has ever experienced, reaching over 56 times the World Health Organization’s pollution limit. “It’s suffocating,” Rishabh Mehta, a tourist from India visiting NYC, told The New York Times. “We can’t walk long distances. If we keep walking long distances, we get tired early.” Outdoor events have been canceled, and residents have been urged to stay indoors, close windows and doors and use air purifiers.

“A healthy person may be able to withstand a day or two without too many issues, but at these levels, even they are at risk,” Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with NYU Langone Health and Allergy & Asthma Network, told CNN. “But someone who is vulnerable has much higher risk. Most vulnerable include (the) elderly, children, those with underlying lung issues like asthma, COPD, lung cancer, heart disease and pregnant women.” Wearing face masks is also recommended, but it’s important that it’s the right kind of mask. N95s, KN95s, KF94s provide the best protection, according to Linsey Marr, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech University.

This dangerous air quality can have devastating impacts on residents’ health

And some are highlighting the role that climate change plays in natural disasters such as this

Unsurprisingly, the fires and subsequent smoke have impacted residents’ lives in many different ways. Dani Harkin, a 54-year-old New Yorker, told The New York Times that the smell from the smoke has been overwhelming and triggering. “Last night, we didn’t really realize, but it smelled — it smelled like 9/11,” she shared. “Like, ‘That’s fire.’ It smelled like the day. I won’t forget that smell.” The smoke has also put a temporary end to air travel in certain cities. On Wednesday, June 7th, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for flights en route to LaGuardia Airport in New York, and all flights headed to Newark Liberty International Airport were delayed due to low visibility.

If you live in an area affected by these wildfires, please take extreme caution when going outside. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 4.2 million premature deaths were caused by fine particulate matter being inhaled in 2016. And as William Barrett, the national senior director of clean air advocacy with the American Lung Association, says, “If you can see or smell smoke, know that you’re being exposed.” Unfortunately, the Canadian Government says the warmer than normal temperatures will continue to put the country at high risk during this wildfire season, so it won’t be easy tackling these natural disasters. We would love to hear your thoughts on this tragic situation in the comments below, pandas, and remember to stay safe out there.

