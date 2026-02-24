US Olympics Hero Jack Hughes Breaks Silence After Women’s Team Rejects White House Invite

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA hockey hero Jack Hughes addressed the controversy surrounding the women’s hockey team’s decision to decline President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House for his State of the Union address.

The refusal sparked heated backlash, with many critics calling the women’s team “unprofessional” and even demanding they be “stripped of their medals” over what they perceived as disrespect toward the President.

Highlights Team USA men’s hockey star Jack Hughes fired back at the backlash over the women’s hockey team declining President Donald Trump’s White House invitation.

Hughes argued that “people are so negative,” suggesting that even the polite refusal was being treated as a “political statement,” but critics accused him of ignoring the bigger issue.

Netizens dragged the hockey star for “disrespecting” not only his female counterparts but also his own mother, who helped lead the women’s team to Olympic gold.

Hughes, who accepted the White House invitation as part of the men’s squad, responded to the backlash targeting his fellow athletes and their reasons for declining.

Reacting to Jack’s latest remarks, netizens wrote online, “They simply declined an invitation from the man who insulted them. They made no political statements of any kind.”

The Olympic gold-winning women’s team declined President Donald Trump’s invitation following his “demeaning” remarks

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes wearing a USA hat and sweater, speaking in a casual indoor setting.

Both Team USA’s women’s and men’s hockey teams won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

To mark the men’s team’s historic first Olympic gold medal in 46 years, Donald Trump personally congratulated the squad over a phone call, reportedly facilitated by FBI Director Kash Patel.

During the conversation, the President invited the team to the White House to attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24, and was heard on the call making a joke about inviting the women’s team as well.

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes and teammate celebrating with gold medals wearing white team jackets and black beanies.

He said, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”

In a video clip capturing the moment, some members of the men’s hockey team were seen laughing at the 79-year-old’s comment.

Shortly after the remarks went viral online, the women’s team formally declined the invitation to the White House, citing a scheduling conflict.

In a public statement released on February 23, the team said, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Some social media users supported their decision with comments like, “I am so proud of the women’s US hockey team for standing up for what is right and just…” and “Thank you ladies. All us women are getting tired of him dissing us – I am proud of you for standing up to him!”

Many even criticized the men’s team for accepting the invitation despite the remarks, writing, “Evidently, the women’s team has more integrity than the men’s team.”

Two USA women's ice hockey players celebrating on ice, holding an American flag and biting their gold medals.

Team USA men’s hockey star Jack Hughes addressed the controversy, arguing that not “everything is so political”



There were also critics who attacked the women’s team’s refusal. One user harshly wrote, “They should be stripped of their medals… Their president supports them. They should reciprocate 100% or forego their medals…”

“They don’t deserve the invite. I wish they would have lost.”

Amid the backlash, Jack Hughes, who secured the winning goal for the men’s hockey team at the Olympics, issued a response, saying, “People are so negative out there.”

He exclusively told the Miami Herald, “They’ve got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today… They are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”

Man in a tuxedo speaking at a podium with a golden eagle, related to US Olympics hero Jack Hughes breaking silence.

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes speaking on concussion effects amid women's team rejecting White House invite.

Highlighting the support and bond between the men’s and women’s hockey squads, Hughes added, “Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group.”

“After we won the gold medal we were in the cafeteria at 3:30am in the morning with them and we go from there, pack our bags and we’re on the bus. People are so negative about things.”

“I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us,” Hughes added.

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes celebrating with teammates wearing gold medals and protective goggles in a locker room setting.

The 24-year-old athlete was also asked about his feelings regarding the White House trip, amid netizens demanding that the men’s team also decline their invitation.

Addressing the matter, Hughes told the outlet, “Yeah, we’re excited. Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the US and when you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic.”

“No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that.”

Jack’s remarks backfired, as netizens criticized him for “disrespecting” his mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, who is a coach for the Women’s National Hockey Team

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes wearing medal and USA cap, speaking to news reporter during interview.

However, Jack’s response sparked further backlash, with many netizens expressing their displeasure, especially in light of his mother’s role as a coach for the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team.

One critic wrote on a viral Reddit thread, “IMO: these men are a disappointment for their morals. And got lucky winning that gold.”

A second added, “His mom… a coach (player development consultant actually) FOR the women’s gold medal team that they mocked. Him and his brother literally laughed along while Trump insulted their mom and what she helped achieve. F**king Shamfeul!”

“These guys have been raised in the petri dish of hockey culture; deep thought and ethical considerations are not part of their DNA,” fumed one netizen

US Olympics women's hockey team celebrating victory on ice with gold medals and fans in the background.

“Not just that his mom was on the coaching staff for the women’s gold medal team. So they were basically laughing at her as well,” a third commented.

“I want to hear from his mother. His mother is Ellen Hughes, silver medalist for team USA, and consultant to the current Women’s USA team. I want to hear how she feels about her sons laughing at that ‘joke.’”

Others sarcastically chimed in, saying, “There is a reason for the backlash and obviously you aren’t bright enough to figure it out.”

US Olympics women's hockey team players celebrating with gold medals on ice after winning Olympic event.

As pointed out by the majority of the comments, Jack’s mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, is officially the Player Development Consultant for the national women’s hockey team.

Reportedly, she played a significant role in helping lead the U.S. women to a gold medal victory over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

In her personal life, Ellen is a former standout hockey player herself, having won a silver medal with Team USA at the 1992 World Championships. She is also the mother of three NHL players, Jack and his brothers, Quinn and Luke Hughes.

“I thought the Hughes brothers were raised right… but this is so disappointing,” wrote one social media user

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes speaking publicly after women's team rejects White House invitation in formal setting

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes speaking publicly after women's team declines White House invitation.

US Olympics hero Jack Hughes speaking out after women's team rejects White House invitation, wearing a black jacket.

