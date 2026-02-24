“It’s Inappropriate”: Melania Trump’s Governors Dinner Outfit Sparks Fierce Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

First Lady Melania Trump’s “inappropriate” fashion choice at the high-profile annual White House Governors Dinner she hosted alongside President Donald Trump quickly sparked intense backlash online.

The couple welcomed several notable political figures to the East Room of the White House on Saturday, February 21.

Although the event was a formal black-tie gala, the First Lady opted for an unconventional ensemble, prompting reactions like, “Inappropriate for black tie… Maybe she needed a translation into what black tie means.”

Highlights Melania Trump’s “inappropriate” shimmery look for the Governors Dinner alongside President Donald Trump sparked widespread backlash and criticism.

The First Lady’s fashion choice raised questions about the traditionally accepted “black-tie” dress code for women at the high-profile event.

The controversy also unfolded amid reported political tension surrounding the event’s guest list, particularly between Democratic leaders and Trump.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recently hosted the annual Governor’s Dinner at the White House

Melania Trump smiling at governors dinner event, wearing a black outfit amid formal table setting and guests applauding

Image credits: firstladyoffice

The gathering is a longstanding black-tie tradition held during the National Governors Association (NGA) winter meeting, offering governors from both parties a rare opportunity to interact informally with the President and Cabinet members.

The 2026 dinner featured guests including Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, along with Cabinet members Pete Hegseth and Doug Burgum, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife, and several others.

Melania Trump attending a governors dinner, smiling and dressed in a black outfit amid a formal gathering.

Image credits: Al Drago/Getty Images

The evening also included a performance by award-winning violinist Rusanda Panfili, providing entertainment for the notable attendees.

As a strictly black-tie affair, the dress code requires high-formal evening attire.

Men are generally expected to wear a tuxedo or dinner suit, distinguished from a standard business suit by its materials, along with a mandatory black bow tie.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump walking down red carpet at governors dinner, Melania’s outfit sparks fierce backlash

Image credits: Al Drago/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit, sparking fierce backlash online.

Image credits: AgentStewart007

Tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit, calling it inappropriate for black tie attire.

Image credits: estencooke

Meanwhile, according to Vogue, women traditionally opt for floor-length evening gowns crafted from formal fabrics such as silk, chiffon, satin, or velvet.

However, some modern flexibility in the rules deems sophisticated cocktail dresses, typically knee-length or longer, or formal pantsuits and jumpsuits crafted from luxurious, evening-appropriate materials as acceptable.

The 55-year-old former model’s unconventional fashion choice for the black-tie event sparked intense backlash online

Melania Trump at governors dinner wearing a controversial outfit, walking beside Donald Trump on a red carpet.

Image credits: Al Drago/Getty Images

In what many critics labeled an “inappropriate” choice for the occasion, Melania Trump opted for an unusual color and material combination, pairing metallic silver floral puff brocade slim-leg ankle pants by Dolce & Gabbana, retailing for $2,395, with a black long-sleeve tie-neck blouse from the same brand, valued at $2,245.

She completed the look with a shiny silver belt, silver Christian Louboutin heels, and matching statement earrings.

Melania Trump wearing a black blouse and silver textured pants at a governors dinner, sparking outfit backlash.

Image credits: Al Drago/Getty Images

Criticism intensified as the First Lady was accused of disregarding the established black-tie dress code.

While many acknowledged the outfit was high-fashion, netizens argued that a floor-length gown was expected for such a formal White House gala.

One fashion critic wrote, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, someone needs to replace her stylist. Black tie doesn’t mean disco ready.”

Black lace blouse with bow detail worn by Melania Trump sparking backlash at governors dinner outfit event.

Image credits: MELANIAJTRUMP

Melania Trump’s patterned pants featured in Governors Dinner outfit generating fierce backlash on social media.

Image credits: MELANIAJTRUMP

Another user commented, “Where did she get all that tin foil? Does she know it’s for cooking?”

“What’s worse is she’s not wearing a black tie! The woman is such a terrible dress code breaker,” a third user added sarcastically.

Critics argued her outfit looked like “Granny’s curtains transformed into trousers,” while supporters called her “respectful” and “elegant”

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in the East Room for the Governors Dinner pic.twitter.com/9jy5Th1fCs — Nick Gilbertson (@Gilbertson_DC) February 22, 2026

Twitter user criticizing Melania Trump’s Governors Dinner outfit, calling it inappropriate and not fitting black tie dress code.

Image credits: ejls1

“It’s not a bad-looking outfit, but it’s a ridiculous choice for a black tie event. I would say she gets it right about 30% of the time,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “Well, I generally admire her fashion choices but in this case consider it to be entirely inappropriate and in fact unbecoming.”

“That outfit is loud and tacky and definitely not black tie. Neither one of them has taste.”

However, many defended Mrs. Trump amid the backlash.

Donald Trump speaking at a formal dinner with attendees seated, highlighting Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit controversy.

Image credits: firstladyoffice

Melania Trump wearing a silver outfit and shoes at the governors dinner sparking fierce backlash.

Image credits: MELANIAJTRUMP

One supporter wrote, “How silly. Some people just irked that she looked so good in those silver trousers. Green monster….”

Others agreed, saying, “It’s winter. Why do only the men get to wear pants? She looks elegant, they aren’t sequined, they’re classic. Far from disco pants, and she looks incredibly modern, powerful, and sleek. That’s why her critics are afraid of her.”

“Are people seriously criticizing a woman for wearing pants in 2026?” others questioned.

Melania Trump at a governors dinner, wearing a light blue outfit, seated among guests in a formal dining setting.

Image credits: Al Drago/Getty Images

“No, her outfit is very dressy and respectful. I love it!!! Women can wear what they feel good in today!”

While Melania is primarily known for a wardrobe of neutral block colors such as black, cream, and navy, silver and other metallic tones have emerged as her go-to choices for high-profile celebrations in 2026.

Melania’s fashion controversy came on the heels of political turmoil that marked this year’s annual Governor’s Dinner guest list

Military band performs at an elegant governors dinner event with Melania Trump's controversial outfit in the background.

Image credits: firstladyoffice

To ring in New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago on December 31, she wore a fully sequined silver gown by The New Arrivals, and most recently opted for the silver Dolce & Gabbana pants at the Governors Dinner.

As for the event itself, it was marked by significant political tension, with most Democratic governors reportedly absent following a dispute over White House meeting invitations.

Moreover, the National Governors Association (NGA) officially withdrew its sponsorship of the dinner for the first time in history, saying it was disappointed in the administration’s decision to turn what has traditionally been a bipartisan gathering into a partisan occasion.

The controversy was reportedly fueled by President Trump’s exclusion of Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis from the official guest list.

“I love the outfit, I wouldn’t wear it to a black tie function, but she’s literally first lady and can wear whatever she wants,” wrote one netizen

Melania Trump at Governors Dinner wearing a controversial outfit that sparked fierce backlash and claims of inappropriateness.

Image credits: LKaye2

Tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit, sparking fierce backlash on social media platforms.

Image credits: RocchiRosanne

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit as inappropriate glitter pants for a professional event.

Image credits: julest10003

Tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit as inappropriate and underdressed compared to formal tuxedo attire.

Image credits: rothschild48154

Tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s Governors Dinner outfit, expressing disinterest in First Lady’s clothing choices.

Image credits: SusanDa77076666

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit, sparking fierce backlash.

Image credits: marykspa

Tweet criticizing backlash over Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit comments, highlighting focus on clothing amid events.

Image credits: 1021Diane

Melania Trump at Governors Dinner wearing pants, sparking fierce backlash and debate over inappropriate outfit choice.

Image credits: policywishes

Tweet criticizing Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit, calling it beautiful but inappropriate and sparking backlash.

Image credits: PastaKing999

Tweet questioning payment for Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit, highlighting social media backlash and controversy.

Image credits: Skydive101

Tweet by Duncan Williamson discussing communication issues, related to Melania Trump’s governors dinner outfit backlash.

Image credits: todlad52

Tweet criticizing government productions as a waste of taxpayer money, showing public backlash on social media.

Image credits: damonmi

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Melania Trump's governors dinner outfit sparking backlash.

Image credits: Fi49902Lawrence