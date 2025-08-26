Donatella Versace’s Stunning Transformation Shocks Fans Who Say “She Looks 15 Years Younger”

ADVERTISEMENT

Donatella Versace has always been a fashion icon, but her latest photo has people seeing her in a whole new light.

Posted on her personal Instagram page, Donatella’s picture stunned the internet, with many netizens stating that this was the best she had looked in a long time.

Versace’s new look has caught the attention of an aesthetic expert who has weighed in on what the fashion giant might have done to achieve her latest appearance.

Donatella Versace’s new look has fans stunned and experts talking

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

This week, the 70-year-old designer shared a glamorous Instagram photo where she posed in a sequined dress, bathed in the glow of what she described as the “summer twilight.”

Immediately noticeable were her fresh-faced complexion, sharper features, and noticeably youthful glow.

The photo gained a lot of praise online, with fashion luminaries such as Vera Wang and Marc Jacobs, as well as celebrities like Lauren Sanchez-Bezos and Paris Hilton, immediately sharing words and emojis of admiration for Donatella.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

Over two days, Donatella’s fresh-faced look has attained over 216,000 likes on Instagram.

Donatella’s appearance has been the subject of interest among netizens for years, partly because she has admitted to usingBotox on her face.

Fans, however, have long speculated that she has also had facelifts, cheek and lip fillers, and possibly a rhinoplasty.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

Donatella’s latest transformation has reopened conversations about her potentialprocedures, as there must be a reason for her new fresh-faced look.

An expert has suggested subtle tweaks and dissolving fillers for Donatella’s face

Donatella’s latest transformation caught the eye of Anastasia Koles, the founder of ALTA MediSpa.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

Speaking to theDaily Mail, Koles suggested that Donatella’s new look may be linked to subtle cosmetic “tweakments” rather than drastic changes.

“When it comes to Donatella, it’s impossible to say with certainty what procedures she may or may not have had without assessing her in person.

“From images, her lips do appear smaller compared to before, which can happen for a few reasons,” she explained.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

Koles speculated on theprocedures that Donatella Versace might have done over the years.

“In the past, she seems to have had permanent fillers, likely silicone, in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers layered on top.

“If the HA filler has been dissolved or has naturally broken down, that could explain the reduction in volume,” Koles added.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

The ALTA MediSpa founder further speculated about the possibility of a facelift.

“The initial widening of her lips may also have been due to silicone combined with the effects of a high-tension facelift, where the skin is pulled quite tightly to the sides of the face,” she said.

Koles added that Donatella’s newly defined jawline could be the result of dermal filler or modern skin-tighteningtreatments such as RF microneedling, both of which are commonly used to create a sharper, more contoured appearance.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

Yet Koles was quick to note that sometimes, the simplest explanation could be the truest.

“Natural aging itself can also play a role, as changes in skin and tissue over time can make lips and facial features look different,” she said.

Fans have called Donatella Versace’s fresh-faced look the “biggest upgrade in history”

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

Fans were less clinical in their reactions, but they were very impressed nonetheless.

The designer’s Instagram photos quickly went viral, with people flooding the comments section to express their disbelief.

One admirer gushed that Donatella’s glow-up was “the biggest upgrade in history,” while another joked that she had stumbled upon the secret “doc” behind Lindsay Lohan’s own recent transformation.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

These comparisons weren’t random. Just as Donatella’s new look was making waves, Lindsay Lohan had also been praised for a strikingly youthful appearance, leading many online to speculate that both stars might be benefiting from the same cosmetic genius in Hollywood.

“From Lindsay Lohan to Donatella Versace, 2024 will officially be remembered as the year of faces that inexplicably transformed,” one social media user wrote.

Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

One commenter added, “This is shocking, not gonna lie,” while another declared: “The plastic surgeon who’s doing these faces is probably one of the best out there—TOP TIER WORK!!”

Netizens have weighed in on Donatella Versace’s fresh-faced look on social media

