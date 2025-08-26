Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Donatella Versace’s Stunning Transformation Shocks Fans Who Say “She Looks 15 Years Younger”
Donatella Versace with wavy blonde hair wearing a sequined top, showing a stunning youthful transformation on a boat.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Donatella Versace’s Stunning Transformation Shocks Fans Who Say “She Looks 15 Years Younger”

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Donatella Versace has always been a fashion icon, but her latest photo has people seeing her in a whole new light. 

Posted on her personal Instagram page, Donatella’s picture stunned the internet, with many netizens stating that this was the best she had looked in a long time.

Versace’s new look has caught the attention of an aesthetic expert who has weighed in on what the fashion giant might have done to achieve her latest appearance.

Highlights
  • Donatella Versace surprised fans with a glowing, youthful new look at 70.
  • An aesthetic expert explained how dissolving fillers, facelifts, or natural aging may play a role in Versace's fresh-faced look.
  • Social media erupted, with fans calling it “the biggest upgrade in history.”
RELATED:

    Donatella Versace’s new look has fans stunned and experts talking

    Donatella Versace in a stunning gold feathered gown at a dimly lit event showcasing her youthful transformation.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    This week, the 70-year-old designer shared a glamorous Instagram photo where she posed in a sequined dress, bathed in the glow of what she described as the “summer twilight.” 

    Immediately noticeable were her fresh-faced complexion, sharper features, and noticeably youthful glow. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The photo gained a lot of praise online, with fashion luminaries such as Vera Wang and Marc Jacobs, as well as celebrities like Lauren Sanchez-Bezos and Paris Hilton, immediately sharing words and emojis of admiration for Donatella. 

    Donatella Versace wearing a sparkling sequined gown sitting in a luxury car showcasing her stunning transformation.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    Over two days, Donatella’s fresh-faced look has attained over 216,000 likes on Instagram.

    Donatella’s appearance has been the subject of interest among netizens for years, partly because she has admitted to usingBotox on her face. 

    Fans, however, have long speculated that she has also had facelifts, cheek and lip fillers, and possibly a rhinoplasty. 

    Donatella Versace's Stunning Transformation Shocks Fans Who Say "She Looks 15 Years Younger"

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donatella’s latest transformation has reopened conversations about her potentialprocedures, as there must be a reason for her new fresh-faced look.

    An expert has suggested subtle tweaks and dissolving fillers for Donatella’s face

    Donatella’s latest transformation caught the eye of Anastasia Koles, the founder of ALTA MediSpa. 

    Donatella Versace in a pink top and jeans on a balcony with greenery, showcasing her stunning transformation.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking to theDaily Mail, Koles suggested that Donatella’s new look may be linked to subtle cosmetic “tweakments” rather than drastic changes. 

    “When it comes to Donatella, it’s impossible to say with certainty what procedures she may or may not have had without assessing her in person. 

    “From images, her lips do appear smaller compared to before, which can happen for a few reasons,” she explained. 

    Donatella Versace wearing a flowing pale pink gown, posing elegantly indoors with vintage decor background.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Koles speculated on theprocedures that Donatella Versace might have done over the years.

    “In the past, she seems to have had permanent fillers, likely silicone, in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers layered on top. 

    “If the HA filler has been dissolved or has naturally broken down, that could explain the reduction in volume,” Koles added.

    Donatella Versace speaking at an event with a man behind her, showcasing her stunning transformation and youthful appearance.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    The ALTA MediSpa founder further speculated about the possibility of a facelift. 

    “The initial widening of her lips may also have been due to silicone combined with the effects of a high-tension facelift, where the skin is pulled quite tightly to the sides of the face,” she said. 

    Koles added that Donatella’s newly defined jawline could be the result of dermal filler or modern skin-tighteningtreatments such as RF microneedling, both of which are commonly used to create a sharper, more contoured appearance.

    Donatella Versace wearing a sleek black gown with sunglasses, showcasing her stunning transformation and youthful look outdoors.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet Koles was quick to note that sometimes, the simplest explanation could be the truest. 

    “Natural aging itself can also play a role, as changes in skin and tissue over time can make lips and facial features look different,” she said.

    Fans have called Donatella Versace’s fresh-faced look the “biggest upgrade in history”

    Donatella Versace with blonde hair and hoop earrings holding a sparkling cup, showcasing her stunning transformation.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    Fans were less clinical in their reactions, but they were very impressed nonetheless. 

    The designer’s Instagram photos quickly went viral, with people flooding the comments section to express their disbelief. 

    One admirer gushed that Donatella’s glow-up was “the biggest upgrade in history,” while another joked that she had stumbled upon the secret “doc” behind Lindsay Lohan’s own recent transformation.

    Donatella Versace in a stunning black and beige dress with feather details, showcasing her remarkable transformation and youthful appearance.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These comparisons weren’t random. Just as Donatella’s new look was making waves, Lindsay Lohan had also been praised for a strikingly youthful appearance, leading many online to speculate that both stars might be benefiting from the same cosmetic genius in Hollywood.

    “From Lindsay Lohan to Donatella Versace, 2024 will officially be remembered as the year of faces that inexplicably transformed,” one social media user wrote.

    Donatella Versace wearing sunglasses and casual outfit showcasing her stunning transformation and youthful appearance indoors.

    Image credits: donatella_versace/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One commenter added, “This is shocking, not gonna lie,” while another declared: “The plastic surgeon who’s doing these faces is probably one of the best out there—TOP TIER WORK!!”

    Netizens have weighed in on Donatella Versace’s fresh-faced look on social media

    Comment from Taylor Hunter Overcash praising Donatella Versace's stunning transformation for looking 15 years younger.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Rene Volkova praising Donatella Versace’s stunning transformation for looking 15 years younger.

    Comment by Alejandro Ortiz praising Donatella Versace’s stunning transformation that shocked fans noticing her youthful look.

    Comment box with user Helen Cooperstein saying her opinion on a photo’s subject, discussing Donatella Versace’s stunning transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media praising Donatella Versace's stunning transformation, noting her youthful appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Aaron Albertson praising Donatella Versace's softer makeup look and youthful appearance.

    Comment by Pauline Sangra praising Donatella Versace's stunning transformation that makes her look 15 years younger.

    Comment praising Donatella Versace's stunning transformation and looking 15 years younger after leaving her fashion brand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text about Donatella Versace's transformation, highlighting a softer neutral tone makeup look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Linda Angel expressing love vibes towards Courtney on a social media post.

    Donatella Versace's Stunning Transformation Shocks Fans Who Say "She Looks 15 Years Younger"

    Donatella Versace smiling with platinum blonde hair and flawless skin, showcasing a stunning transformation surprising fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donatella Versace looking radiant and youthful, showcasing her stunning transformation that impresses fans greatly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Donatella Versace's transformation, mentioning her youthful hands and speculation about surgeries or AI image.

    Alt text: Leilani Richard commenting on Donatella Versace's transformation, praising her softer eye look and youthful appearance.

    Text message from Art Athanson praising a photo and encouraging to keep his brother’s legacy and vision alive with a heartfelt blessing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image of Donatella Versace showcasing her stunning transformation with a youthful and fresh look, surprising fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Red Zurbano praising Donatella Versace's stunning transformation and youthful makeup look.

    Comment stating she looks 15 years younger in response to Donatella Versace's stunning transformation discussed online.

    Comment from Di Cadallora praising Donatella Versace's stunning transformation, noting her youthful appearance without black eye makeup.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT