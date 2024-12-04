“The Lord’s Work”: Donatella Versace Flaunts “New Face” At Devil Wears Prada Musical Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

Donatella Versace looked strikingly different to her fans during an appearance at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical over the weekend.

The fashion mogul, 69, shared photos from the event—prompting the internet to question whether her youthful glow was the result of filters, Photoshop, or something more.

The gala, which benefited Elton John’s AIDS Foundation, marked the grand opening of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, a theatrical adaptation of the beloved 2006 film.

Donatella Versace stunned fans at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical

Image credits: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Image credits: Versace

With music penned by Elton himself, the production pays homage to the comedy drama that famously starred Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Donatella stepped onto the red carpet in a heavily embellished sheer bronze mini dress, layered over a black sweetheart neckline bodysuit. She completed the look with bold knee-high brown leather platform boots.

Her ensemble was accessorized with a red AIDS awareness ribbon, a poignant nod to the evening’s charitable cause.

Social media exploded with theories about the fashion mogul’s glowing look, with fans debating whether it was the result of filters, Photoshop, or possible cosmetic work

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Her outfit received plenty of admiration, but it was her facial appearance that sent fans into a frenzy.

Netizens flooded social media with comments speculating whether she had undergone a recent cosmetic procedure or simply employed a heavy hand with Photoshop.

“Donatella said new face, who this?” quipped one social media user, while another joked, “Babe wake up new Donatella face just dropped.”

“Donatella new face,” one wrote. Another branded it, “The best face she has bought.”

“That first pic had me!! It doesn’t appear like Donatella Versace got new work done, it was just a good filter & some editing,” read one theory.

The high fashion queen dazzled on the red carpet in a sheer bronze mini dress and showed her support with a red AIDS awareness ribbon

Image credits: donatella_versace

There’s a Dr in Europe who’s been doing the Lord’s work https://t.co/1yWEsx29p9 pic.twitter.com/BiphxxOQBP — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) December 3, 2024

“False alarm everyone Donatella Versace’s face it’s still the same someone just had free time and Photoshop,” said another.

Some compared the iconic Italian designer’s appearance to Lindsay Lohan, who also recently faced speculation about undergoing a dramatic transformation.

“Did you find Lindsay Lohan’s doc, Donatella?”

“People, someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles,” read another comment, while a third said, “I’m sure it’s the same doctor as Lindsay, Demi and Brad.”

“Babe wake up new Donatella face just dropped,” one social media user said about her appearance

Image credits: Neil Mockford/WireImage

“There’s a Dr in Europe who’s been doing the Lord’s work,” one joked.

Over the years, Donatella’s appearance has often been a topic of public discussion and fascination.

In past interviews, she has maintained a pragmatic attitude toward beauty and aging.

“I’m not like this genetically, I use tons of cream and take care of my hair and skin,” she said at the Vogue Festival in 2013.

Some netizens compared her transformation to Lindsay Lohan, who also made fans think she recently underwent a dramatic change in appearance

From Lindsay Lohan to Donatella Versace 2024 will officially be remembered as the year of faces that inexplicably transformed pic.twitter.com/yX5WfCFhlW — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) December 3, 2024

She has also stated she doesn’t believe in women keeping things completely “natural.”

“I don’t even know what my natural colour is. Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables,” she said in a 2010 interview.

The high fashion queen’s signature blonde hair has been a defining feature of her style and public image for decades, and the origins of her striking locks date back to her childhood.

At the age of 11, Donatella was encouraged by her older brother Gianni Versace—the founder of the luxury fashion house Versace—to dye her hair blonde.

“I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables,” Donatella previously said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Gianni, who was 19 at the time, was inspired by Italian singer Patty Pravo.

“Back then Gianni was so obsessed with Pravo, an iron-straight-haired ‘blond,’ that he persuaded eleven-year-old Donatella to dye her own hair just like his heroine,” Ingrid Sischy, the co-author of Versace, wrote in the book’s first chapter.

“They both knew their mother would have a fit, but the adoring younger sister went along with her brother’s invention of her new blond look,” wrote Ingrid, “and she has never looked back.”

One fan thought the “toned down makeup and more natural hair” helped “a great deal” in Donatella’s recent red carpet appearnace

Image credits: jahmoodz

Image credits: SOULbeautifulme

Image credits: robsmithonline

Image credits: LevisRyann

Image credits: Barbzdomain

Image credits: secretdivvva

Image credits: RosalieVntura

Image credits: MistiLayne

Image credits: gdffolio

Image credits: CyrusEddie

Image credits: starryxtars

Image credits: LaurenDani90

Image credits: GgV0gue

Image credits: alyssa_____m

