“The Lord’s Work”: Donatella Versace Flaunts “New Face” At Devil Wears Prada Musical Premiere
Celebrities, News

“The Lord’s Work”: Donatella Versace Flaunts “New Face” At Devil Wears Prada Musical Premiere

Donatella Versace looked strikingly different to her fans during an appearance at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical over the weekend.

The fashion mogul, 69, shared photos from the event—prompting the internet to question whether her youthful glow was the result of filters, Photoshop, or something more.

The gala, which benefited Elton John’s AIDS Foundation, marked the grand opening of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, a theatrical adaptation of the beloved 2006 film.

Highlights
  • Donatella Versace sparked buzz with a youthful appearance at The Devil Wears Prada Musical premiere.
  • Social media debated if her look was due to filters, Photoshop, or cosmetic work.
  • The event benefited Elton John’s AIDS Foundation, with Versace wearing a red AIDS ribbon in support.
  • The fashion mogul's appearance led to comparisons with Lindsay Lohan's recent speculated changes.
What People Think

  • Fashion Enthusiast: Embraces Donatella's bold look as a celebration of fashion's transformative power.

  • Natural Beauty Advocate: Criticizes heavy editing, calling for transparency and authenticity in beauty standards.

  • Celebrity Critic: Sees celebrity transformations as superficial distractions detracting from real issues.

Donatella Versace stunned fans at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical

Fashion icon with a refreshed look at the Devil Wears Prada musical premiere.

Image credits: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Blonde woman with long hair and gold necklace at musical premiere.

Image credits: Versace

With music penned by Elton himself, the production pays homage to the comedy drama that famously starred Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Donatella stepped onto the red carpet in a heavily embellished sheer bronze mini dress, layered over a black sweetheart neckline bodysuit. She completed the look with bold knee-high brown leather platform boots.

Her ensemble was accessorized with a red AIDS awareness ribbon, a poignant nod to the evening’s charitable cause.

Social media exploded with theories about the fashion mogul’s glowing look, with fans debating whether it was the result of filters, Photoshop, or possible cosmetic work

Fashion icon in a sparkling dress on the red carpet at a musical premiere.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Her outfit received plenty of admiration, but it was her facial appearance that sent fans into a frenzy.

Netizens flooded social media with comments speculating whether she had undergone a recent cosmetic procedure or simply employed a heavy hand with Photoshop.

“Donatella said new face, who this?” quipped one social media user, while another joked, “Babe wake up new Donatella face just dropped.”

“Donatella new face,” one wrote. Another branded it, “The best face she has bought.”

“That first pic had me!! It doesn’t appear like Donatella Versace got new work done, it was just a good filter & some editing,” read one theory.

The high fashion queen dazzled on the red carpet in a sheer bronze mini dress and showed her support with a red AIDS awareness ribbon

Stylish woman in sequined dress at musical premiere, showcasing elegance and confidence on the red carpet.

Image credits: donatella_versace

“False alarm everyone Donatella Versace’s face it’s still the same someone just had free time and Photoshop,” said another.

Some compared the iconic Italian designer’s appearance to Lindsay Lohan, who also recently faced speculation about undergoing a dramatic transformation.

“Did you find Lindsay Lohan’s doc, Donatella?”

“People, someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles,” read another comment, while a third said, “I’m sure it’s the same doctor as Lindsay, Demi and Brad.”

“Babe wake up new Donatella face just dropped,” one social media user said about her appearance

Fashion designer at Devil Wears Prada Musical premiere, showcasing a new look in a sparkling dress.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/WireImage

“There’s a Dr in Europe who’s been doing the Lord’s work,” one joked.

Over the years, Donatella’s appearance has often been a topic of public discussion and fascination.

In past interviews, she has maintained a pragmatic attitude toward beauty and aging.

“I’m not like this genetically, I use tons of cream and take care of my hair and skin,” she said at the Vogue Festival in 2013.

Some netizens compared her transformation to Lindsay Lohan, who also made fans think she recently underwent a dramatic change in appearance

She has also stated she doesn’t believe in women keeping things completely “natural.”

“I don’t even know what my natural colour is. Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables,” she said in a 2010 interview.

The high fashion queen’s signature blonde hair has been a defining feature of her style and public image for decades, and the origins of her striking locks date back to her childhood.

At the age of 11, Donatella was encouraged by her older brother Gianni Versace—the founder of the luxury fashion house Versace—to dye her hair blonde.

“I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables,” Donatella previously said

Gianni, who was 19 at the time, was inspired by Italian singer Patty Pravo.

“Back then Gianni was so obsessed with Pravo, an iron-straight-haired ‘blond,’ that he persuaded eleven-year-old Donatella to dye her own hair just like his heroine,” Ingrid Sischy, the co-author of Versace, wrote in the book’s first chapter.

“They both knew their mother would have a fit, but the adoring younger sister went along with her brother’s invention of her new blond look,” wrote Ingrid, “and she has never looked back.”

One fan thought the “toned down makeup and more natural hair” helped “a great deal” in Donatella’s recent red carpet appearnace

Tweet referencing Donatella Versace's "new face" at a musical premiere.

Image credits: jahmoodz

Tweet discussing a top plastic surgeon's work, referencing Donatella Versace's "new face" at a musical premiere.

Tweet discussing transformative facial work at a musical premiere.

Image credits: robsmithonline

Comment by LEV.IS not LEE.VAIZ discussing Donatella Versace's "new face" at a musical premiere with 199 likes.

Image credits: LevisRyann

Tweet joking about Donatella Versace's presence at the Devil Wears Prada musical premiere.

Image credits: Barbzdomain

Tweet reacting to Donatella Versace's appearance at the Devil Wears Prada musical premiere.

Image credits: secretdivvva

Tweet discussing Donatella Versace's "new face" at Devil Wears Prada musical premiere, questioning her look.

Image credits: RosalieVntura

Tweet by Misti Layne commenting on makeup and hair changes at a public event.

Image credits: MistiLayne

Tweet remarking on Donatella Versace's appearance at the musical premiere.

Image credits: gdffolio

Tweet by John Eddie referencing Prince Charming, discussing a new look and making a humorous comparison.

Image credits: CyrusEddie

Tweet expressing disbelief about someone's appearance with crying emojis.

Image credits: starryxtars

Tweet about Donatella Versace's new appearance at musical premiere.

Image credits: LaurenDani90

Tweet discussing makeup changes, highlighting improvement with lighter makeup for mature skin and hair.

Image credits: GgV0gue

Tweet about Donatella Versace’s new face, with a comment on a natural look after dissolving fillers.

Image credits: alyssa_____m

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

