People usually edit photos because they want to enhance the lighting and color, remove blemishes from their faces, change the composition, or maybe just adjust the background elements. But Photoshop wizard James Fridman tweaks photos upon request—to troll the owners! The British graphic designer retouches images in the most hilarious and unexpected ways possible. One needs to be careful when asking him to edit their photos because he might take their word for it quite literally. Today, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of his best work through the years. So continue scrolling to enjoy his witty antics, and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones.

As you look at the posts, you might have realized that James doesn’t Photoshop images in the typical way. He has a knack for taking suggestions and interpreting them in the most hilarious and literal way possible.

But don’t feel too bad for the people he trolls. He kind of warns them about what’s to come, as his social media description reads, “Do not submit any personal photos that you do not want to be made public. Terms and conditions apply.”
Sharing his journey, he told The Telegraph, "When I first started using image manipulation software, it was something new and not as widespread as it is now, so everyone was learning and experimenting. I did some funny edits for friends and family, and they ended up on the internet. Apparently, people found it quite entertaining and asked for more—that’s how I ended up creating my Twitter account."

Today, his obvious misinterpretations of people’s basic editing requests have amused a large number of people. At the time of writing, the content guru had nearly 1.8 million followers on Facebook, more than 2.3 million fans on X (formerly Twitter), and a whopping 2.4 million admirers on Instagram.
In a world where many of us try to get the perfect click by using good lighting, filters, and editing tools, James refuses to conform to conventional standards of beauty or perfection. He doesn’t edit the images as per the requests but instead shares positive messages about the person. He tries to remind us that social media often sets unrealistic beauty standards.
In the past few years, his work has garnered significant media attention. In January 2018, he received a nomination for the "Weird" Shorty Awards. In December of that year, he established the James Fridman Foundation with a mission to help and support young people impacted by societal problems.
Their website states, “The difficulties young people are facing today, created by modern society, have an immense impact on their mental well-being and healthy development. Lack of knowledge, understanding, and appropriate skills on how to build resilience and an emotional shield leads to an inability to work through the challenges modern life has put upon them.” The foundation is trying to help children overcome hardships through art, humor, and creativity.
bojanlebar avatar
Boy-Ahn
Boy-Ahn
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does a glass in front of her makes it look clumsy?!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
In a professional setting, sometimes photographs need to be edited to enhance the quality of the image so that, when printed, they don't appear pixelated. There are times when graphic designers need to ensure that the image is consistent with brand standards, and therefore they might make certain changes.

Professional photos for advertising and corporate communications need to convey the intended message effectively. This means that they may require a lot of editing to improve lighting, color balance, sharpness, and composition.
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On behalf of all Americans (I'm not American), I can only wish for that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
But James is setting an example of how we shouldn’t question our self-worth by seeing perfect-looking photos. We should embrace our so-called imperfections confidently. He also tries to convey the importance of not giving in to societal pressures. Kudos to people like him for spreading body positivity.

Looking at these funny edits surely reminds you that sometimes things are perfect just the way they are. No Photoshop required, especially from James. How do you like his hilarious and creative take on editing photos? Don’t forget to share this with someone who loves to retouch their pics.
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and behold, beauty! :-)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like the cover picture of a horror movie. The Washing (as opposed to The Shining) XP

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Girl, find yourself a man that doesn't need photoshop to look happy to be with you!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
