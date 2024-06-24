98 Hilarious Photoshop Edits By Master Troll James Fridman Who Takes Photo Requests Too Literally (Best Of All Time)
People usually edit photos because they want to enhance the lighting and color, remove blemishes from their faces, change the composition, or maybe just adjust the background elements. But Photoshop wizard James Fridman tweaks photos upon request—to troll the owners! The British graphic designer retouches images in the most hilarious and unexpected ways possible. One needs to be careful when asking him to edit their photos because he might take their word for it quite literally. Today, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of his best work through the years. So continue scrolling to enjoy his witty antics, and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
As you look at the posts, you might have realized that James doesn’t Photoshop images in the typical way. He has a knack for taking suggestions and interpreting them in the most hilarious and literal way possible.
But don’t feel too bad for the people he trolls. He kind of warns them about what’s to come, as his social media description reads, “Do not submit any personal photos that you do not want to be made public. Terms and conditions apply.”
Sharing his journey, he told The Telegraph, "When I first started using image manipulation software, it was something new and not as widespread as it is now, so everyone was learning and experimenting. I did some funny edits for friends and family, and they ended up on the internet. Apparently, people found it quite entertaining and asked for more—that’s how I ended up creating my Twitter account."
Today, his obvious misinterpretations of people’s basic editing requests have amused a large number of people. At the time of writing, the content guru had nearly 1.8 million followers on Facebook, more than 2.3 million fans on X (formerly Twitter), and a whopping 2.4 million admirers on Instagram.
He hit the bullseye on this one, I'd say. Me likey XD
In a world where many of us try to get the perfect click by using good lighting, filters, and editing tools, James refuses to conform to conventional standards of beauty or perfection. He doesn’t edit the images as per the requests but instead shares positive messages about the person. He tries to remind us that social media often sets unrealistic beauty standards.
In the past few years, his work has garnered significant media attention. In January 2018, he received a nomination for the "Weird" Shorty Awards. In December of that year, he established the James Fridman Foundation with a mission to help and support young people impacted by societal problems.
Their website states, “The difficulties young people are facing today, created by modern society, have an immense impact on their mental well-being and healthy development. Lack of knowledge, understanding, and appropriate skills on how to build resilience and an emotional shield leads to an inability to work through the challenges modern life has put upon them.” The foundation is trying to help children overcome hardships through art, humor, and creativity.
In a professional setting, sometimes photographs need to be edited to enhance the quality of the image so that, when printed, they don't appear pixelated. There are times when graphic designers need to ensure that the image is consistent with brand standards, and therefore they might make certain changes.
Professional photos for advertising and corporate communications need to convey the intended message effectively. This means that they may require a lot of editing to improve lighting, color balance, sharpness, and composition.
pity he left his face in, a ski mask wouldve been perfect
On behalf of all Americans (I'm not American), I can only wish for that.
But James is setting an example of how we shouldn’t question our self-worth by seeing perfect-looking photos. We should embrace our so-called imperfections confidently. He also tries to convey the importance of not giving in to societal pressures. Kudos to people like him for spreading body positivity.
Looking at these funny edits surely reminds you that sometimes things are perfect just the way they are. No Photoshop required, especially from James. How do you like his hilarious and creative take on editing photos? Don’t forget to share this with someone who loves to retouch their pics.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and behold, beauty! :-)
Looks more like the cover picture of a horror movie. The Washing (as opposed to The Shining) XP
Girl, find yourself a man that doesn't need photoshop to look happy to be with you!
Thought the middle girl was Maddie Ziegler for a second.
A lot of these were wholesome!
Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career ew-30 websites on internet Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Www.Join.Payathome9.Com
His humour is fantastic but I like it when it's really needed, he boosts peoples confidence!!
A lot of these were wholesome!
Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career ew-30 websites on internet Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Www.Join.Payathome9.Com
His humour is fantastic but I like it when it's really needed, he boosts peoples confidence!!