“Why Fillers But No Makeup?”: Pamela Anderson Slammed For Natural Appearance At NYC Screening
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Why Fillers But No Makeup?”: Pamela Anderson Slammed For Natural Appearance At NYC Screening

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free journey continues to spark heated debates online.

In light of the 57-year-old actress embracing her natural look, many recently accused her of using fillers and having undergone plastic surgery.

The Baywatch star, who was once synonymous with ’90s glamour, recently attended a screening of her new film, The Last Showgirl, at The 92nd Street Y in New York City on Tuesday, November 12.

Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free journey continued to spark discussions during a recent screening of her new film, The Last Showgirl

Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images for Film Independent

Image credits: Pamela Anderson

Dressed in a white button-down shirt and a coordinating linen midi skirt, Pamela completed her look with nude heels and her signature blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Staying true to her commitment, she walked the red carpet without any makeup and confidently showcased her natural beauty.

However, her appearance quickly fueled negative commentary online and reignited discussions around her decision to adopt a makeup-free lifestyle.

The Baywatch star’s below appearance at The 92nd Street Y triggered accusations of using fillers and undergoing plastic surgery

Image credits: John Lamparski / Getty Images

“It isn’t natural if you have had plastic surgery a few times over the years (face and body) and still get fillers. You can find millions of women (and men) aging naturally if you just look around,” said one outspoken commenter.

Another echoed the sentiment by asking, “Why fillers but no makeup? There’s vegan non toxic makeup on the market, but the fillers are unknown & potential poison.”

“For the love of God, Pammy, please put some slap on. She’s gone from one extreme to the other,” wrote another. “Too much when she was young and didn’t need it and now nowhere near enough when she does need it. She looks embalmed.”

The ’90s icon is the co-founder and owner of Sonsie Skin, a vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand

Image credits: Pamela Anderson

Pamela has not only spoken about her makeup-free journey in the past but also seemed to suggest she didn’t want plastic surgery done to alter her looks.

“I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror. I don’t want to chase [aging] and I don’t want to do all the crazy sh– to myself,” she told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast last year, seemingly hinting at cosmetic procedures, according to Prevention.

The former Playboy Playmate also famously removed her 34DD breast implants in 1999.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and I’m very happy with my decision,” she said at the time.

“She doesn’t do anything invasive, she doesn’t do any surgery, she doesn’t filler, she doesn’t do any Botox,” claimed celebrity facialist Klara Chrzuszcz

Celebrity facialist Klara Chrzuszcz claimed Pamela is her client and noted that the ’90s icon doesn’t undergo any surgery or Botox.

“She doesn’t do anything invasive, she doesn’t do any surgery, she doesn’t filler, she doesn’t do any Botox,” she told the U.S. Sun.

“She’s a very natural girl but still, when it comes to skincare, she is very adventurous,” added the founder of the New York-based Klara Beauty Lab.

jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The thing I always "love" about these celeb stories on BP is if you have short term memory loss no worries! Just scroll down and the same point will be repeated about six times. Talk about filler!

garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the world is brands, and every new brand that comes tells us its friendly, but its not friendly, its just more stuff, that does not replace anything, it just adds to it, adds to the total S*t pile that is the earth thanks to people. Oh and who cares?

