Hollywood, in a lot of ways, is obsessed with the art of reinvention, and for many stars, this reinvention begins with their face.

In recent years, a wave of cosmetic trends has become prolific in Tinseltown, from injectables like Ozempic-slimmed jawlines to buccal fat removal, both of which have become as popular as they are controversial among netizens.

Some transformations from these procedures are subtle, but others are more shocking, for better or worse.

This list takes you through some of Hollywood’s most talked-about facial overhauls over the years. Whether they were the result of cosmetic procedures, accidents, or simply the passage of time, these stars have caught headlines for their drastically changed looks.