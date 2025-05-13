ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a celebrity, your appearance can be just as valuable as your talent, sometimes even more so. So it’s no surprise that many stars choose to invest in their looks, turning to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements to stay camera-ready.

But beauty tweaks don’t always go according to plan.

At least, that’s what the internet seems to think. These celebrity transformations sparked a lot of reactions online, with many people saying they took it too far. Do you agree?