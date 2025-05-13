“The Worst Thing That I Ever Did”: 19 Celebrities Before And After Plastic Surgery
When you’re a celebrity, your appearance can be just as valuable as your talent, sometimes even more so. So it’s no surprise that many stars choose to invest in their looks, turning to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements to stay camera-ready.
But beauty tweaks don’t always go according to plan.
At least, that’s what the internet seems to think. These celebrity transformations sparked a lot of reactions online, with many people saying they took it too far. Do you agree?
Madonna
Madonna, aged 65, recently confirmed she has undergone cosmetic surgery after persistent rumors, but has not specified the types or frequency of these interventions. A review of her changing appearance by board-certified surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub led him to identify evidence of at least "twelve cosmetic facial procedures." Dr. Weintraub also suggested these procedures likely cost a sum in the "six-figure" range.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron's noticeably wider jaw and stockier facial features in 2021 prompted fan speculation, with some jokingly referring to a "chad filter." Efron attributed his changed look to a nasty fall in 2013 that "shattered his jaw," though he appeared with his previous look in films for years after that incident. Hollywood plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie expressed skepticism about Efron's explanation, suggesting the dramatic transformation might be due to cosmetic surgeries and the use of muscle-building drugs.
Jocelyn Wildenstein
Jocelyn Wildenstein's journey with plastic surgery reportedly began with mutual eye lifts alongside her then-husband, Alec. She continued to have more work done, later stating a motivation for some facelifts was Alec's aversion to aging, as he "hates to be with old people." Her transformed appearance earned her the public nickname "Catwoman," a label she doesn't seem to dislike, while also asserting that some of her features, like her "cat eyes — and high cheekbones," are hereditary.
Michael Jackson
The progressive alteration of Michael Jackson's nose, resulting from several reported rhinoplasties, became a widely discussed and controversial element of his evolving image. Photographic evidence reveals the dramatic extent of these changes, culminating in a highly refined, and arguably over-stylized, nasal appearance. Ultimately, numerous surgical interventions, including rhinoplasty, contributed to a distinct, almost otherworldly look in his later years, starkly contrasting with his earlier features.
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley has disclosed that silicone injections from an illegitimate practitioner are responsible for her puffy cheeks. Separately, Dr. Youn posits that her skin's waxy quality might be attributable to a history of multiple laser treatments and Botox applications.
Donatella Versace
Significant alterations to Donatella Versace's face are evident, particularly her remarkably taut and smooth skin, which could indicate a facelift. Her fuller cheeks might be the outcome of either cheek implants or dermal filler injections. There is also speculation that procedures like lip augmentation have contributed to her current look.
Joan Van Ark
Formerly a prominent figure in soap operas like Dallas and Knots Landing, Joan Van Ark's appearance has been significantly impacted by numerous plastic surgery procedures. Reports indicate she underwent treatments such as Botox, laser therapy, facelifts, brow lifts, cheek implants, and dermal fillers. The cumulative and reportedly excessive nature of these interventions has rendered her once-celebrated features nearly unrecognizable.
Courteney Cox
According to dermatologist surgeon Dr. Daniel Lanzer, Courteney Cox likely had filler injected into her cheeks, lips, and around her eyes, and possibly underwent a "mini face lift." Dr. Lanzer explains that this type of facelift offers more natural results by focusing on the lower face and neck. He notes that Courteney's preference for a natural look aligns with a significant trend in cosmetic surgery where patients are seeking more subtle enhancements.
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke has confirmed undergoing facial surgery, attributing many procedures to repairing boxing injuries and stating, "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together." He has detailed having five operations on his nose, one on a smashed cheekbone, and cartilage taken from his ear to rebuild his nose. Despite these admissions, many experts believe Rourke has undergone additional cosmetic operations beyond those he has publicly discussed.
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell has candidly spoken about receiving Botox and fillers, though unconfirmed rumors suggest he may have undergone more extensive surgical work like facelifts. He admitted to using these non-surgical treatments to combat aging but later had some fillers removed, believing he had gone too far. The resulting shifts in his appearance have provoked considerable public discussion and differing opinions.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne has expressed significant regret over her most recent facelift, which took place in October 2021. She revealed that the procedure left her with uneven eyes and a misaligned mouth, stating, "That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops.” Osbourne also mentioned she had to wait for the initial results to heal before undergoing corrective surgery.
Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson, the 66-year-old often cited as the world's first supermodel, has openly discussed her extensive use of cosmetic procedures in an attempt to prevent aging. These interventions, including a facelift, breast surgery, tummy tuck, liposuction, and Botox, have resulted in a markedly different appearance compared to her early modeling days.
Lara Flynn Boyle
Lara Flynn Boyle has not publicly confirmed any cosmetic surgeries, yet noticeable alterations like plumper lips and smoother skin emerged in the early 2000s, attributed by observers to possible collagen and Botox. Further changes by 2006 led experts to speculate about a range of procedures, including rhinoplasty, lip augmentation, fillers, or even a facelift. Her previously defined facial structure has since become puffier, a change some believe could be from fillers wearing off and resulting in sagging.
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling openly acknowledges having undergone plastic surgery but clarifies that the extent of work done is not as extensive as many believe. She has faced public speculation about cosmetic procedures since she was 17, a persistent rumor her father, Aaron Spelling, once dismissed. This scrutiny regarding her appearance has been a long-standing aspect of her career.
Kim Basinger
A medical expert has commented that Kim Basinger is aging beautifully, largely attributing it to a healthy lifestyle, but also suggested she may have undergone some cosmetic treatments. This expert pointed to the possibility of anti-wrinkle injectables like Botox to address crow's feet and dermal fillers to smooth lines around her mouth, based on comparisons to previous photos.
Katie Price
Katie Price, a former glamour model who has been in the public eye for three decades, has had numerous cosmetic procedures on her face and body. Over the years, she has undergone tweakments, Botox, and reconstructive surgeries. Specific procedures include 16 breast surgeries (both augmentations and reductions), three Brazilian bum lifts, a rhinoplasty, and six facelifts.
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston has acknowledged taking significant steps to maintain a youthful look, including admitting to the use of collagen injections. However, she also revealed that a negative experience with a Botox experiment made her hesitant about certain other surgical procedures.
Nicole Kidman
Comparisons of Nicole Kidman's appearance over time have led some to believe she may have had a facelift to tighten skin and reduce wrinkles, as well as Botox injections for fine lines. Despite ongoing speculation from fans and critics about various potential procedures, Kidman herself has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors.
Her upper lip and upper jaw has had something done because she can no longer form words properly or move her lips in a normal manner
Joan Rivers
The late Joan Rivers candidly acknowledged her extensive history with plastic surgery, confirming procedures like facelifts, neck lifts, and eyelid surgery without apology. While some might have considered her cosmetic work excessive, Rivers herself remained unapologetic about her choices.
She remained unapologetic right up until the time she died getting plastic surgery
Most of them don't even look like themselves anymore they just look like they've been in a horrific car accident and were unable to be helped to look normal again
