When you’re a celebrity, your appearance can be just as valuable as your talent, sometimes even more so. So it’s no surprise that many stars choose to invest in their looks, turning to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements to stay camera-ready.

But beauty tweaks don’t always go according to plan.

At least, that’s what the internet seems to think. These celebrity transformations sparked a lot of reactions online, with many people saying they took it too far. Do you agree?

#1

Madonna

Celebrity before and after plastic surgery comparison showing changes in facial features and hairstyle.

Madonna, aged 65, recently confirmed she has undergone cosmetic surgery after persistent rumors, but has not specified the types or frequency of these interventions. A review of her changing appearance by board-certified surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub led him to identify evidence of at least "twelve cosmetic facial procedures." Dr. Weintraub also suggested these procedures likely cost a sum in the "six-figure" range.

Michel Dufour / Getty Image , Frazer Harrison / Getty Image , yahoo.com Report

emilu avatar
Emilu
Emilu
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dunno about the worst thing, but definitely an awful choice.

    #2

    Zac Efron

    Actor Zac Efron in before and after photos illustrating celebrities before and after plastic surgery transformations.

    Zac Efron's noticeably wider jaw and stockier facial features in 2021 prompted fan speculation, with some jokingly referring to a "chad filter." Efron attributed his changed look to a nasty fall in 2013 that "shattered his jaw," though he appeared with his previous look in films for years after that incident. Hollywood plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie expressed skepticism about Efron's explanation, suggesting the dramatic transformation might be due to cosmetic surgeries and the use of muscle-building drugs.

    zacefron , Leottte Report

    #3

    Jocelyn Wildenstein

    Side-by-side comparison of a female celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing dramatic facial changes.

    Jocelyn Wildenstein's journey with plastic surgery reportedly began with mutual eye lifts alongside her then-husband, Alec. She continued to have more work done, later stating a motivation for some facelifts was Alec's aversion to aging, as he "hates to be with old people." Her transformed appearance earned her the public nickname "Catwoman," a label she doesn't seem to dislike, while also asserting that some of her features, like her "cat eyes — and high cheekbones," are hereditary.

    jocelynewildenstein , jocelynewildenstein , Jessica Sager Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I may have spent far too long making kissy faces at my screen in response to the second picture 😅

    #4

    Michael Jackson

    Side-by-side photos showing a celebrity before and after plastic surgery, highlighting dramatic changes in appearance.

    The progressive alteration of Michael Jackson's nose, resulting from several reported rhinoplasties, became a widely discussed and controversial element of his evolving image. Photographic evidence reveals the dramatic extent of these changes, culminating in a highly refined, and arguably over-stylized, nasal appearance. Ultimately, numerous surgical interventions, including rhinoplasty, contributed to a distinct, almost otherworldly look in his later years, starkly contrasting with his earlier features.

    Anthony Barboza / Getty Image , Mark Mainz / Getty Image , rememore Report

    #5

    Priscilla Presley

    Side-by-side comparison of a female celebrity before and after plastic surgery showcasing dramatic changes in appearance.

    Priscilla Presley has disclosed that silicone injections from an illegitimate practitioner are responsible for her puffy cheeks. Separately, Dr. Youn posits that her skin's waxy quality might be attributable to a history of multiple laser treatments and Botox applications.

    paramountpictures , ant gorman , cbsnews Report

    #6

    Donatella Versace

    Celebrity before and after plastic surgery comparison showing changes in facial features and appearance over time.

    Significant alterations to Donatella Versace's face are evident, particularly her remarkably taut and smooth skin, which could indicate a facelift. Her fuller cheeks might be the outcome of either cheek implants or dermal filler injections. There is also speculation that procedures like lip augmentation have contributed to her current look.

    Mitchell Gerber / Getty Image , Gareth Cattermole / Getty Image , Samed Anık Report

    #7

    Joan Van Ark

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing differences in facial features and appearance.

    Formerly a prominent figure in soap operas like Dallas and Knots Landing, Joan Van Ark's appearance has been significantly impacted by numerous plastic surgery procedures. Reports indicate she underwent treatments such as Botox, laser therapy, facelifts, brow lifts, cheek implants, and dermal fillers. The cumulative and reportedly excessive nature of these interventions has rendered her once-celebrated features nearly unrecognizable.

    cbs , Studio 10 , Dr. Ashley Steinberg Report

    #8

    Courteney Cox

    Celebrity before and after plastic surgery comparison showing changes in facial features and appearance.

    According to dermatologist surgeon Dr. Daniel Lanzer, Courteney Cox likely had filler injected into her cheeks, lips, and around her eyes, and possibly underwent a "mini face lift." Dr. Lanzer explains that this type of facelift offers more natural results by focusing on the lower face and neck. He notes that Courteney's preference for a natural look aligns with a significant trend in cosmetic surgery where patients are seeking more subtle enhancements.

    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Image , Charley Gallay / Getty Image , Rebecca Sullivan Report

    #9

    Mickey Rourke

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing noticeable changes in facial features.

    Mickey Rourke has confirmed undergoing facial surgery, attributing many procedures to repairing boxing injuries and stating, "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together." He has detailed having five operations on his nose, one on a smashed cheekbone, and cartilage taken from his ear to rebuild his nose. Despite these admissions, many experts believe Rourke has undergone additional cosmetic operations beyond those he has publicly discussed.

    mgm , sonypictures , Hope Wilson Report

    #10

    Simon Cowell

    Simon Cowell before and after plastic surgery, showing changes in facial appearance in two side-by-side images.

    Simon Cowell has candidly spoken about receiving Botox and fillers, though unconfirmed rumors suggest he may have undergone more extensive surgical work like facelifts. He admitted to using these non-surgical treatments to combat aging but later had some fillers removed, believing he had gone too far. The resulting shifts in his appearance have provoked considerable public discussion and differing opinions.

    Comic Relief: Red Nose Day , The Diary Of A CEO , erdemhospital Report

    #11

    Sharon Osbourne

    Side-by-side comparison of a female celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing noticeable facial changes and expressions.

    Sharon Osbourne has expressed significant regret over her most recent facelift, which took place in October 2021. She revealed that the procedure left her with uneven eyes and a misaligned mouth, stating, "That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops.” Osbourne also mentioned she had to wait for the initial results to heal before undergoing corrective surgery.

    Eva Rinaldi , Howie Mandel Does Stuff Clips , Kirsty Hatcher Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her neck looks out of proportion with her head in the second picture.

    #12

    Janice Dickinson

    Side-by-side images of a female celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing noticeable facial changes.

    Janice Dickinson, the 66-year-old often cited as the world's first supermodel, has openly discussed her extensive use of cosmetic procedures in an attempt to prevent aging. These interventions, including a facelift, breast surgery, tummy tuck, liposuction, and Botox, have resulted in a markedly different appearance compared to her early modeling days.

    Glenn Francis , janicedickinson , telegrafi Report

    #13

    Lara Flynn Boyle

    Before and after photos of a female celebrity showing changes from plastic surgery, highlighting celebrity transformation effects.

    Lara Flynn Boyle has not publicly confirmed any cosmetic surgeries, yet noticeable alterations like plumper lips and smoother skin emerged in the early 2000s, attributed by observers to possible collagen and Botox. Further changes by 2006 led experts to speculate about a range of procedures, including rhinoplasty, lip augmentation, fillers, or even a facelift. Her previously defined facial structure has since become puffier, a change some believe could be from fillers wearing off and resulting in sagging.

    Alan Light , Michael Tullberg / Getty Image , dailymail Report

    #14

    Tori Spelling

    Celebrities before and after plastic surgery showing changes in appearance and style over time.

    Tori Spelling openly acknowledges having undergone plastic surgery but clarifies that the extent of work done is not as extensive as many believe. She has faced public speculation about cosmetic procedures since she was 17, a persistent rumor her father, Aaron Spelling, once dismissed. This scrutiny regarding her appearance has been a long-standing aspect of her career.

    torispelling , torispelling Report

    #15

    Kim Basinger

    Celebrity before and after plastic surgery comparison showing facial changes and transformations over time.

    A medical expert has commented that Kim Basinger is aging beautifully, largely attributing it to a healthy lifestyle, but also suggested she may have undergone some cosmetic treatments. This expert pointed to the possibility of anti-wrinkle injectables like Botox to address crow's feet and dermal fillers to smooth lines around her mouth, based on comparisons to previous photos.

    Alan Light , extratv , express.co.uk Report

    #16

    Katie Price

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity before and after plastic surgery, highlighting dramatic facial changes.

    Katie Price, a former glamour model who has been in the public eye for three decades, has had numerous cosmetic procedures on her face and body. Over the years, she has undergone tweakments, Botox, and reconstructive surgeries. Specific procedures include 16 breast surgeries (both augmentations and reductions), three Brazilian bum lifts, a rhinoplasty, and six facelifts.

    ThePriceyCom , Rob Moore , dailymail.co.uk Report

    #17

    Anjelica Huston

    Side-by-side photos of a female celebrity showing before and after plastic surgery transformation and changes.

    Anjelica Huston has acknowledged taking significant steps to maintain a youthful look, including admitting to the use of collagen injections. However, she also revealed that a negative experience with a Botox experiment made her hesitant about certain other surgical procedures.

    abc , RedCarpetReport , dailymail Report

    #18

    Nicole Kidman

    Side-by-side comparison of a female celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing changes in appearance and style.

    Comparisons of Nicole Kidman's appearance over time have led some to believe she may have had a facelift to tighten skin and reduce wrinkles, as well as Botox injections for fine lines. Despite ongoing speculation from fans and critics about various potential procedures, Kidman herself has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors.

    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Image , Taylor Hill / Getty Image , vanityclinic.com Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her upper lip and upper jaw has had something done because she can no longer form words properly or move her lips in a normal manner

    #19

    Joan Rivers

    Side-by-side images of a female celebrity before and after plastic surgery showing noticeable facial changes and aging.

    The late Joan Rivers candidly acknowledged her extensive history with plastic surgery, confirming procedures like facelifts, neck lifts, and eyelid surgery without apology. While some might have considered her cosmetic work excessive, Rivers herself remained unapologetic about her choices.

    Harry Langdon , pietown , cbsnews Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She remained unapologetic right up until the time she died getting plastic surgery

