Disney’s ‘Tangled’ Remake Under Fire After Leaked Set Photo Leaves Fans Appalled With Major Change

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Disney‘s live-action remakes have rarely escaped controversy, and Tangled is already drawing backlash just weeks into production.

Newly leaked set photos from the upcoming remake have left viewers stunned after revealing an unexpected change to the kingdom of Corona. Many are now debating whether Disney has altered one of the animated classic‘s most iconic visual elements.

Highlights Leaked Tangled set photos have sparked fierce debate over a major visual change.

Fans are split over whether Disney is straying too far from the animated classic.

The backlash follows growing scrutiny of Disney's recent live-action remake choices.

The images quickly went viral, sparking debate across social media over whether the remake will remain faithful to the source material.

“Cancel the whole movie,” one angry fan wrote on X.

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Disney’s Tangled remake set photos leak online revealing major change

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s iconic 2010 animated movie Tangled reportedly began production late in June. According to sources, filming is expected to take place in Spain, across various cities of Catalonia, including Tarragona and Girona.

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Later that same month, images of Rapunzel’s hidden town and the Corona kingdom’s castle surfaced online. The locations are reportedly being recreated using practical sets in Alicante, Spain.

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios

On July 7, an image offering fans a clearer look at the castle set was shared by X user @TangledUpdates. However, the user noted that the live-action version seemed to have altered the color palette of the Corona kingdom’s sun tapestries.

In the animated version, the kingdom’s banners largely feature a purple-and-gold palette, which has become one of the film’s defining visual motifs. However, the live-action adaptation will reportedly feature blue as its primary color.

Tangled live-action’s color palette change has fans of the original divided

Image credits: @TangledUpdates/X

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The set photos quickly went viral, garnering more than 2 million views on X in less than 24 hours. While some praised the use of practical sets, others focused on the altered color palette.

“Yellow and blue when yellow and purple are complementary colors? When is Rapunzel’s dress purple?” one furious fan asked.

Some users argued that replacing the purple-and-gold palette abandoned one of the film’s most recognizable visual signatures. Others felt it signaled broader creative departures that could result in an unfaithful adaptation.

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios

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Another user said, “How incompetent does the directing team have to be to not manage to keep the color of a tapestry that was already very good in the original?”

“This movie exists to rage-bait me,” a third person added.

While many remained skeptical, others argued it was too early to judge the film based on a single leaked photo. Some also suggested the altered colors could be adjusted in post-production or explained within the story.

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Disney’s recent live-action adaptations were criticized for creative liberties

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, development on the Tangled remake was halted after the critical and commercial failure of Snow White.

The live-action adaptation took several creative liberties, including changing Snow White’s origin and the Dwarves’ role in the story. Similarly, other recent live-action remakes from Disney, such as The Little Mermaid, were criticized by some viewers for changing the ethnicity of certain characters.

As a result, the early glimpse of Tangled has left some fans concerned about whether the remake will remain faithful to the original film.

Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

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Actor Milo Manheim, who plays Flynn Rider in the upcoming remake, admitted to feeling nervous about living up to the fans’ expectations. Speaking to VMan, the 25-year-old revealed that he grew up loving the original and hoped to honor the character.

“I think that is what scares me a little bit, finding the balance of making it my own while also honoring the iconic character he is,” Manheim said.

The live-action remake will also feature Teagan Croft in the lead role of Rapunzel, with Kathryn Hahn playing the villainous Mother Gothel. However, the film currently has no confirmed release date.

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Tangled is streaming on Disney+.