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Harry Styles Sparks Concern After Choking On Water And Collapsing Onstage During Scorching Heatwave
Harry Styles lying onstage, appearing distressed, during a scorching heatwave. Harry Styles collapse sparks concern.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Harry Styles Sparks Concern After Choking On Water And Collapsing Onstage During Scorching Heatwave

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Harry Styles’s performance at Wembley Stadium concert on June 26 sparked concerns among fans after a routine stage moment suddenly went wrong.

The singer was performing during London’s intense heatwave when he appeared to choke on water before briefly collapsing on the stage.

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, as several worried about the former One Direction star’s health.

Highlights
  • During his Together Together tour residency at Wembley Stadium, Harry Styles sparked sudden crowd concern after accidentally inhaling water.
  • Amid a scorching 36.4°C London heatwave, the 32-year-old singer began coughing heavily.
  • While some panicked fans feared he had collapsed from heat exhaustion or an asthma attack, Styles quickly got back up.

“I thought he passed out,” one concerned fan wrote.

RELATED:

    Harry Styles’ recent performance sparked concern after the singer collapsed on the stage

    Harry Styles arrives, looking concerned, dressed in a leopard print jacket and jeans.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    The frightening moment occurred during Styles’ show at Wembley Stadium as part of his Together Together tour.

    During concerts, Styles often performs what fans call his “whale” moment, where he takes a mouthful of water and sprays it into the crowd.

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    According to videos shared online, the singer appeared to accidentally inhale some water while preparing for the stunt.

    He immediately started coughing before dropping to the floor and lying on his back while trying to catch his breath.

    One concertgoer described the scene to the Daily Mail, adding, “As Harry ran down the stage for the final time in preparation for his famous whale, he sprayed the crowd before he then started to cough.”

    Harry Styles choking on water and spitting it out onstage during a performance.

    Image credits: harrysbrasil/X

    “Managing to suppress his chokes, he performed the whale before falling to the floor, where he lay on his back and continued to cough and splutter. It was quite worrying, but he quickly got up to continue with the gig.”

    Footage from the show showed Styles hitting his chest and loosening his tie as he tried to regain his breath.

    Fortunately, he was able to sit up moments later and continue the concert.

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    After the clips went viral online, fans were divided over how serious the moment really was

    Harry Styles collapsing onstage from heatwave and dehydration during a scorching heatwave.

    Image credits: harrysbrasil/X

    Screenshot of a fan expressing concern for Harry Styles in extreme heat.

    Image credits: AkanInyne1

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    Screenshot of a fan concerned about Harry Styles breathing after collapsing.

    Image credits: etr8134

    “This is terrifying! Does anyone look after his welfare?” one person wrote.

    Another fan commented, “He really was struggling to breathe.”

    Several others admitted they initially feared he had collapsed from heat exhaustion.

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    “I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream!! Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!!!” one fan wrote.

    “I got so scared for a second,” another added.

    However, others felt the incident was being blown out of proportion.

    Harry Styles sparks concern, collapsing on stage during heatwave after choking on water.

    Image credits: harrysbrasil/X

    “He choked a little on water; it’s not a medical emergency. He just needed a moment,” one commenter argued.

    Another wrote, “It was a scary moment. This is a grown a** man. Stop treating him like a toddler. Nothing scary. He lost his breath.”

    One fan pointed out that Styles later reassured the crowd.

    “I’ve seen another TikTok of him afterward saying, ‘It just went down the wrong hole, it’s okay, I’m okay, thank you so much,’ before running about!!” the commenter wrote.

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    London’s heatwave had already become a major concern at Wembley

    Harry Styles onstage, smiling despite later choking on water and collapsing during scorching heatwave.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern for Harry Styles after choking on water and collapsing.

    Image credits: DestinTexan

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Harry Styles struggling and loosening his tie after choking.

    Image credits: occasionaldsco

    The incident happened during one of the hottest weeks the UK has experienced this year.

    Earlier in the week, health officials issued warnings as temperatures continued to soar across the country.

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    Wembley Stadium was expecting temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius when Styles took the stage, while some parts of London later reached 37.5 degrees Celsius.

    Styles himself had already addressed the weather during a previous Wembley show.

    “We’re going to look after each other. Please try to stay hydrated. If you need anything at any point, please let me know. We can stop at any time,” he told the crowd.

    London Ambulance vehicles, possibly responding to Harry Styles collapsing onstage during the heatwave.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

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    “It’s all good. We’re gonna look after each other, have fun, dance, get sweaty, sing, scream.”

    Wembley also relaxed its water bottle policy and offered discounted water to help fans cope with the extreme conditions.

    One attendee noted just how intense the heat was during Friday’s performance.

    “After the first two songs, he took off his jacket and his shirt was already soaked with sweat,” the concertgoer said.

    Meanwhile, some fans wondered whether Harry Styles’ asthma may have played a role

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    A person using a pink umbrella for shade during a scorching heatwave.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

    The incident also sparked discussions about Styles’ asthma.

    Although the singer rarely speaks publicly about the condition, longtime fans know he has used inhalers on stage in the past.

    One fan even recalled Styles joking with audiences during previous concerts by asking, “Does anyone else have asthma? Make some noise for asthma!”

    Because of that history, some viewers wondered whether the combination of intense heat, physical exertion, and water choking may have made the situation feel worse.

    “He has asthma, so that’s definitely heat triggering his asthma attack,” one fan speculated.

    Another wrote, “Think he was exhausted. He was sweating so much, it was so hot, and he had coughed a few times, so maybe his asthma was playing up. He put on an amazing show in crazy heat.”

    “He really was struggling to breathe,” wrote one user

    Tweet expressing concern after Harry Styles choking on water and collapsing onstage.

    Image credits: itsbeensoheavy

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    Tweet by chels showing concern about Harry Styles choking on water and collapsing onstage during heatwave.

    Image credits: manicahahahahah

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    Tweet by Louise Mullen hoping Harry Styles gets checked out after choking on water and collapsing onstage.

    Image credits: LouiseM86645

    Tweet by Caz Agnes explaining initial thoughts about Harry Styles collapsing onstage during a heatwave.

    Image credits: CazAgnes

    Screenshot of a tweet by Shell on June 27, 2026, saying Harry Styles was struggling to breathe onstage.

    Image credits: Shelley41447315

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    Screenshot of a tweet on June 27, 2026, expressing concern that people might think Harry Styles falling was part of the show.

    Image credits: louehamalarry

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    Screenshot of a tweet from The Divine World on June 27, 2026, emphasizing providing immediate support to Harry Styles.

    Image credits: sreejitg587

    Screenshot of a tweet on June 27, 2026, stating the user would have jumped on stage to help Harry Styles.

    Image credits: defencelouess

    Screenshot of a tweet by carlyn ON TOUR on June 27, 2026, expressing fear for Harry Styles after collapsing.

    Image credits: tears2dream

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    A comment about Harry Styles choking on water and collapsing onstage due to heatwave and asthma concerns.

    Image credits: tanya_loveot5

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    A comment questioning why no one checked on Harry Styles after collapsing onstage in the heatwave.

    Image credits: neonsigns28

    A comment questioning Harry Styles' choice of long sleeves during a summer heatwave.

    A brief comment wondering about the atmosphere the night Harry Styles collapsed onstage.

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    A comment stating Harry Styles was struggling in the heatwave before collapsing onstage.

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    Concert staff needed for Harry Styles collapsing onstage during the scorching heatwave, due to choking on water.

    Concern for Harry Styles collapsing onstage after choking on water during scorching heatwave.

    Harry Styles collapsing onstage from choking on water during a scorching heatwave, likely due to asthma.

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    Fan concern as Harry Styles collapses onstage, choking on water during the scorching heatwave, possibly an asthma attack.

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    Fan concern for Harry Styles collapsing onstage after choking on water during scorching heatwave.

    A social media comment asking, Why did no one rush to help him?, referring to Harry Styles collapsing onstage.

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    A social media comment stating, that was kinda scary, glad he's okay though, regarding Harry Styles collapsing onstage.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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