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We all love a good “hard work pays off in the end” story. That is until the person who did all the hard work decides they’re done grinding like a machine. Then the vibe dives real quick. Especially if certain people got a little too accustomed to the lifestyle it afforded them.

One guy turned to an online community to vent after decades of physically tough work left him exhausted but still labeled “lazy” by his own family. His crime? Wanting a regular 9-5 in an office, but only after funding everyone else’s comfy life from day one.

More info: Reddit

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Working brutal hours for years might sound admirable, until everyone starts expecting you to never, ever stop

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After decades of overtime, sweat, and sacrifice, one dad thought he’d finally earned the right to slow down a little

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Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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With the kids grown and the mortgage gone, he took a lower-paying job with better hours and less stress and strain

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Instead of support, though, his wife and adult kids accused him of being selfish and even “cruel” for wanting to cut back

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Image credits: Standard_Kick_9789

Now he’s set a boundary, telling his wife to get a job if she wants to keep funding their kids’ lavish lifestyles, but still asked netizens if that makes him a jerk

The original poster (OP) spent year after year (after year) working what most people would call an absolutely brutal schedule. Six weeks straight of 12-hour days, followed by just three weeks off, all to make sure his family never had to worry about money. It wasn’t glamorous, but it paid the bills, and then some.

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That sacrifice meant OP’s wife could stay home full-time, taking care of the house and raising their kids. Meanwhile, his income covered everything: the mortgage, living expenses, college funds, retirement savings, emergency funds, brand-new cars, you name it. Safe to say, this wasn’t just scraping by; it was full-on financial stability.

Now 55, OP says his body is worn down, and honestly, not in a “I need a spa day” kind of way, more like “I physically cannot keep doing this forever.” So, with both kids grown, educated, and employed, he decided to apply for a less demanding office role at his company. Then he actually landed it.

The only catch? While the hourly rate is better, his income nosedives without the overtime. Still, he figured it was time; to him, this is what year after year of grind bought him. To his family? Not so much. So, after they branded him “lazy,” he went online to ask if wanting to ease off makes him a jerk.

Instead of celebrating the fact that he can finally breathe a little, OP’s wife and (adult) kids seem more focused on what’s no longer going to be flowing into their bank accounts. That’s where things get messy, because this isn’t really about money anymore; it’s about expectations and entitlement.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Psychologists often talk about “lifestyle creep,” where people gradually get used to a higher standard of living, to the point where it starts feeling par for the course. In OP’s case, decades of comfy living have quietly reset his family’s expectations, which is why they’re complaining so loudly now.

Experts say transitions like this can create tension, especially when adult children are still financially dependent or emotionally tied to that support system. Letting go of that dynamic isn’t always smooth sailing – something OP’s finding out the hard way.

Then there’s the issue of financial boundaries. Relationship pros say couples often clash when one partner feels their contributions are being taken for granted. When expectations around money aren’t clearly aligned, resentment builds fast. OP doesn’t seem that uptight about finances, but his wife clearly is.

You see, long-term overwork doesn’t just impact energy levels; it can have serious physical and mental health consequences too. Specialists warn that constantly pushing through exhaustion for can lead to chronic issues. So, slowing down isn’t laziness, it’s survival. And OP’s (deservedly) desperate for it.

This doesn’t look like a man “walking away from responsibility,” it’s more like someone finally putting the brakes on being everyone else’s financial safety net. Funny how his sacrifice was expected, but his exhaustion is negotiable. What’s your take? Has OP done enough, or should he keep his nose against the grindstone for his kids? Tell us in the comments!



In the comments, readers agreed that the original poster was definitely not the jerk in the scenario and slammed his family for acting so entitled