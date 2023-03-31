131 Painfully Relatable Memes About Money
One of the best ways to cope with a struggle you’re facing is to find humor in the situation. Much to our therapists’ dismay, we tend to do that with the pandemic, our relationship issues and, of course, our unfortunate financial situations. So if you’re looking to bond with your fellow pandas over how empty your bank account is or how painful it is every time you have to pay rent, we’ve got the perfect list for you.
Below, you’ll find some of the most relatable money memes that Bored Panda has collected from around the internet. So enjoy finding some hilarity in the struggle of being broke, and be sure to upvote the pics you find most relevant to the current state of your finances!
My grandmother does that despite having plenty of money, she also cuts up toothpaste and lotion tubes to get it all. She is the good kind of frugal, but I still wish she'd spend more money on herself.
"you offered 10 grand if someone could hand me in. I caught me, so where's my 10 grand?"
Another rich American. It's €1.12 in the Euro-zone :)
Me lying battered and bruised in a crumpled heap, wedged between some bushes, seeing the looming shadow of 'Overdue Bills': "Noooooooooooooo!"
Invent a game? What makes you think you'll get any money that way