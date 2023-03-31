One of the best ways to cope with a struggle you’re facing is to find humor in the situation. Much to our therapists’ dismay, we tend to do that with the pandemic, our relationship issues and, of course, our unfortunate financial situations. So if you’re looking to bond with your fellow pandas over how empty your bank account is or how painful it is every time you have to pay rent, we’ve got the perfect list for you.

Below, you’ll find some of the most relatable money memes that Bored Panda has collected from around the internet. So enjoy finding some hilarity in the struggle of being broke, and be sure to upvote the pics you find most relevant to the current state of your finances!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

wifeatron3000 Report

47points
POST
View more comments
#2

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

introvertsmemes Report

44points
POST
View more comments
#3

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

UltGameKing Report

36points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To work? pft you think I can afford the gas?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

imlookingforaunicorn Report

35points
POST
TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandmother does that despite having plenty of money, she also cuts up toothpaste and lotion tubes to get it all. She is the good kind of frugal, but I still wish she'd spend more money on herself.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

jibrilss15 Report

35points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

reddit.com Report

34points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Listen man, I'm about to rob a bank. How about you come with me? I normally don't share, seems like you could use the money though."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

34points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe my charger will work if I don't eat avocado toast and drink so much coffee.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

ronnieth024 Report

33points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you get into a crash. Or someone rear ends you.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

theron225 Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#10

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

OneSeries7449 Report

33points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just hanging in there and hoping somebody comes by to fix me :(

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Money_Muffin_8940 Report

33points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

omfg I would kill for a new washer and dryer and I'm not even old yet

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

defibrilator_memes Report

32points
POST
Sander
Sander
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In The Netherlands it's common to save a minimum of one or two months income for emergencies. Guess we don't need as much.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

31points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"you offered 10 grand if someone could hand me in. I caught me, so where's my 10 grand?"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

31points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of you to assume I can afford 5 rolls of toilet tissue.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#15

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

moneyhoneyrachel Report

30points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha I don't know what would make me think I had 200 dollars in the first place

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

introvertsmemes Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*shakes in terror of lower house prices, higher minimum wage, and no inflation*

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

tylerseher Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#18

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

shivam183 Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol I've been doing this since I was a little kid

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

chromatic45 Report

29points
POST
Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great, If I die because of my pet alligator attacks me in my sleep, I don’t need to pay my bills! Awesome plan!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

winkysocks21 Report

29points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

MemesCentraI Report

29points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HaHa, Loving this!

1
1point
reply
#22

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

stale_poptart Report

28points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you're the mf who pays my bills, eh?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

thebestbobever Report

28points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another rich American. It's €1.12 in the Euro-zone :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

josephjordan_ Report

28points
POST
#25

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#26

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

IchHuhn Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#27

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Axyyz_1776 Report

27points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have no problem with this if our money went back into public works as opposed to mostly military.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

kbsoperfect Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#29

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Boswatch3r Report

25points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lottery can be so annoying, I got an email telling me I had won a prize on the Euromillions draw, checked and it was for a whopping £4, early retirement here I come!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

yugiohyugioh Report

25points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Simpsons had it going for them. Big nice house, two cars, a piano, basically anything they could want. On top of that, they had 3 kids and only homer had to work.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

25points
POST
#32

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

moneyhoneyrachel Report

25points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a mum of 2 lovely (yet expensive) daughters, I laughed way more than is appropriate at this one!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

reddit.com Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#34

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

reddit.com Report

24points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me lying battered and bruised in a crumpled heap, wedged between some bushes, seeing the looming shadow of 'Overdue Bills': "Noooooooooooooo!"

0
0points
reply
#35

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

24points
POST
#36

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Kerrawesome Report

24points
POST
#37

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

futuresuccesmovement Report

24points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Usually it's "I'm just running in for a gallon of milk. Milk is getting more and more with each trip to the store.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Pipberry Report

23points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prescription: no credit card for 6 months!

0
0points
reply
#39

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Butterflies_Books Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#40

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

davetowers646 Report

22points
POST
Mama Penguin
Mama Penguin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello darkness my old friend...

3
3points
reply
#41

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

kazakimelody Report

22points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I drive quite a bit for work, I religiously check diesel prices and plan my stops accordingly to save the pennies.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Time Is Money

IGotATurtle Report

22points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much will you pay me if I wait 2 weeks?

0
0points
reply
#43

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh god look at the drink too, I don't even hold my drink that way

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Icantfinduserpseudo Report

22points
POST
#45

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

wakeupandsmellthemoney Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tax fraud is always an option. Either you get caught and you receive free food and shelter, or you make more money. Win-win

0
0points
reply
#46

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

banker__x Report

22points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you never get out of bed you'll save a fortune

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

SunshineSeattle Report

21points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

95% of the restaurants in my area charge ridiculous prices for mediocre food. i'd rather just take the 10 bucks and make something that will last a few nights.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

GamezINVADER Report

21points
POST
#49

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

21points
POST
#50

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#51

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

simplifimoney Report

21points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kick it in the gas tank. That usually works

0
0points
reply
#52

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

milk_connoisseur23 Report

21points
POST
#53

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

KaleBrecht Report

20points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What are you hoping to get? Six eggs?

1
1point
reply
#54

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

TheManWithNoName88 Report

20points
POST
#55

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

adibabrar1 Report

20points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Invent a game? What makes you think you'll get any money that way

0
0points
reply
#56

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

_burtmacklin44_ Report

20points
POST
#57

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

27Ricky27 Report

20points
POST
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then using a knife to take out 75 cents

0
0points
reply
#58

Relatable-Memes-About-Money

Report

20points