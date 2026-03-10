ADVERTISEMENT

Have politicians always been this corrupt, or are we living in a particularly precarious time? While the government is supposed to work for its people, many citizens of countries around the world have realized they can’t trust their leaders. But one advantage we have over the generations before us is that we have access to the internet. And nobody can silence your views online.

Bored Panda has compiled a list below of brutal political posts from social media. And clearly, these people are fed up with the systems that are supposedly in place to protect them. This might not be the most fun list to scroll through, pandas. But we hope it reminds you that, no matter how frustrated you are with the state of the world, you’re not alone.

#1

What A Great Use Of White Privilege

Screenshot of a social media post about politics highlighting a controversial tactic involving Mexican flags and ICE agents.

CrunchM Report

18points
POST
    #2

    Serious Question

    Tweet questioning U.S. war funding priorities versus healthcare and taxes, part of brutal social media politics posts.

    Weird-Thought2112 Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    It Makes Sense

    Tweet about American athletes and the President representing America, reflecting brutally honest social media politics posts.

    Weird-Thought2112 Report

    15points
    POST

    Depending on which country you live in, you might love your president or leader, or you might be plotting a move abroad as soon as possible. Even if your country is one of the happiest, wealthiest, or healthiest statistically, there’s no such thing as utopia. And no matter where you are, deciding on who should run the nation will never be unanimous.

    According to a 2025 report from the Pew Research Center, the majority surveyed in 20 out of 25 countries believe that their political system is in need of either major changes or complete reform. And at least eight-in-ten adults believe this in Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, and the United States.     
    #4

    We Need Medicare For All - Now

    Tweet highlighting medical debt bankruptcies in the US versus zero in many countries, linked to social media posts about politics.

    BernieSanders Report

    15points
    POST
    #5

    The United States' Greatest Enemy: Geography

    Screenshot of a brutally honest social media post about politics highlighting unexpected political opinions online.

    covie_93 Report

    14points
    POST
    #6

    That's Why Educated People Don't Like President

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing political views of history teachers in a brutally honest tone.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    14points
    POST
    Not everyone is optimistic about the future, though. In 12 countries surveyed, about four-in-ten adults expressed skepticism that their political system can change, despite the fact that they strongly desire change. In Greece, for example, over two-thirds of citizens desire complete reform or major changes to their political system. But they’re not convinced that effective change is possible. 

    In India, Kenya, and South Africa, on the other hand, over half of those surveyed say that they’re confident the system can change. And in Sweden and the Netherlands, over two-thirds of the population doesn’t see the need for major changes to the political system.   
    #7

    I Honestly Would Be Surprised If He Even Read One

    Screenshot of a brutally honest social media post about politics discussing crimes and overdue library fines.

    Olympiadreamer Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    So Crazy It Just Might Work

    Social media post about politics suggesting releasing Epstein files in Spanish to provoke MAGA reactions.

    ExactlySorta Report

    14points
    POST
    #9

    Especially If It’s A President

    Social media post about politics demanding accountability for powerful Epstein clients, regardless of status, with high engagement.

    mmpadellan Report

    14points
    POST
    As far as how people view their governments, Pew found that 47% believe that few or none of the elected officials in their country are honest. Meanwhile, 46% of citizens believe that few or none of their politicians understand the needs of ordinary people, and 40% say that few or none of them are ethical. Meanwhile, only 18% think that the majority of their country’s leaders are well-qualified for their positions. 
    #10

    The Irony

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a brutally honest political opinion about mask-wearing and public safety.

    covie_93 Report

    14points
    POST
    #11

    I Used To Get Mad At My Dad Because He Wouldn’t Let Me Spend The Night At My School Friends Houses. Now I Thank Him For That

    Social media post about Epstein Files highlighting political and social commentary on race and parenting concerns.

    detox02 Report

    14points
    POST
    #12

    Lasted About As Long As My New Years Resolutions

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously addressing politics with a focus on peace and societal issues.

    dannywallace Report

    14points
    POST

    It’s no secret that people around the world are fed up, particularly younger generations. The survey found that the desire for drastic political change was stronger among young adults than older adults in nine countries. In Canada, for example, over half of adults between the ages of 18 and 34 want political reform, while only 29% of those over the age of 50 feel the same way. Perhaps part of the reason for this is how active the younger generations are on social media. 

    #13

    Who’s The Leech

    Screenshot of a brutally honest social media post about politics comparing federal taxes paid by Tesla and illegal immigrants.

    TheCABK Report

    14points
    POST
    #14

    Different Rules For Different Crowns, I Guess

    Tweet by Alex Cole discussing politics, highlighting contrasts in arrests between UK and US in social media post.

    acnewsitics Report

    13points
    POST
    SM
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    In fact, he was arrested and convicted. And not only did enough people still vote for him to get elected our highest court said he can commit any crime and not be prosecuted.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Maga Gets Another Snowflake Award

    Social media posts about politics showing brutally honest opinions that reflect sharp political divides and commentary.

    Gr8daze Report

    13points
    POST

    While social media certainly wasn’t created to be a tool used for political activism, that’s how many people choose to use it today. A 2023 survey from Pew found that nearly half of social media users had been politically active online in the past year. Over a third said they had taken part in a group that shares an interest in an issue or cause, and over a quarter had encouraged others to take action on issues that they consider important. 14% had also looked up rallies or protests in their area on social media. 
    #16

    The Super Bowl Half-Wit Show

    Social media posts about politics humorously challenge knowledge of government branches and favorite topics.

    Lloiu Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    Don’t Talk If You Don’t Know

    Social media posts discussing politics, food prices, and the impact of food stamps on agricultural subsidies.

    snowpie92 Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    There Are Like Half-A-Dozen Worse-Than-Watergate Scandals Going On Simultaneously And Getting Next To No Coverage In The Press

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing media ownership related to politics and social media platforms.

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    13points
    POST

    40% of adult social media users in the U.S. believe that social media is very important when it comes to finding others who share the same views and care about the same issues. Nearly one-third also say these platforms are important for getting involved with political or social issues that they're passionate about. And over a quarter say that social media gives them a venue to express their political opinions.
    #19

    Why Does He Live In This Century?

    Social media post humorously discussing politics and voting rights in a brutally honest political commentary style.

    snowpie92 Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Unintended Consequences

    Screenshot of social media post humorously discussing the SAVE voting act and birth certificate issues in politics.

    rupret1 Report

    13points
    POST
    #21

    I Will Not Explain Basic Empathy And Compassion

    Social media post expressing frustration about explaining human rights in political discussions online.

    blockhim2026 Report

    13points
    POST

    Social media can also shape people’s political views, so it’s important to be cognizant of the content you’re consuming. Euro News reports that Gen Z is the generation most likely to have their political views influenced by social media. 44% of Zoomers say social media has played a role in how they’ve formed their social and political views. However, it’s common for social media users to find themselves in echo chambers, so it’s important to ensure that you’re being exposed to various points of view. 
    #22

    So, DEI Is Good Now?

    Tweet about diversity and erasing identity accompanied by a dance scene, featuring social media posts on politics.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    13points
    POST
    #23

    “Math Is Math” - Mr Incredible

    Screenshot of social media posts discussing politics and tax rates with brutally honest opinions about costs and benefits.

    yikesamerica Report

    13points
    POST
    #24

    The Consequences Of Lawbreaking At The Highest Levels Of Power

    Brutally honest social media post about politics highlighting the broken democracy in the US versus Brazil and Korea.

    John_1992_funny Report

    12points
    POST
    Are you feeling politically charged after scrolling through this list, pandas? Keep upvoting the posts that you wholeheartedly agree with, and let us know in the comments below how you’re currently feeling about the state of the world. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring similar content, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here.
    #25

    Extraordinary

    Social media post criticizing political actions in Iran, highlighting a controversial bombing of a school full of girls.

    cem_uk_ Report

    12points
    POST
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago

    If only there was a way to free people from oppression without k*****g them

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Cruelty Has Always Been The Point. It Is A Feature, Not A Bug

    Social media post about politics criticizing the US using warehouses for terrorizing, highlighting brutal political honesty.

    CrunchM Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    The Constitution Is In English Too, And Yet They Don’t Understand That Either. Language Is Definitely Not The Issue

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a brutally honest political opinion with high engagement.

    detox02 Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    Sovereignty For Thee, Not Me

    Brutally honest social media post contrasting American election decisions with Venezuelan oil control debate.

    Cow_Boy_2017 Report

    12points
    POST
    #29

    Billion-Dollar Income, Zero Tax

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing politics and federal income tax issues with a personal reaction.

    Cow_Boy_2017 Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    They Do Not Care

    Social media post debating political views on wars in Ukraine and Israel, reflecting brutally honest politics opinions.

    acnewsitics Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    A Flashing Red Light And A Million Wailing Sirens

    Social media post about politics criticizing voter ID laws as a warning sign in a political debate.

    Hornpipe_Jones Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    The Core Memory Never Fades

    Social media post about politics commenting on the president's attitude, with engagement icons visible.

    detox02 Report

    12points
    POST
    #33

    "Woke Mind Virus"

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing empathy and the woke mind virus in a brutally honest political context.

    jzux Report

    11points
    POST
    #34

    Meanwhile, It Feels Like Some Leaders Get A Lifetime Pass For Way Worse

    Tweet discussing political accountability, highlighting South Korea's swift action on insurrection and presidential arrest.

    AzPetrich Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    American Dream

    Screenshot of a social media post about politics stating Europe is the new American dream with engagement icons visible.

    TimurNegru Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    Meanwhile The U.S. President Is Trying To Tell Americans To “Move On” After He Appears 38,000 Times In The Files

    Tweet by Rep. Melanie Stansbury listing countries investigating leaders over the Epstein Files in a brutally honest political post.

    Maga_1992 Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    Deception Of Public Opinion

    Two brutally honest social media posts about politics discussing Puerto Rico's food stamp program and US wealth extraction.

    snowpie92 Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Pattern Recognition

    Social media post criticizing Republican presidents for starting war and damaging economy in brutally honest political commentary.

    Gorotheninja Report

    11points
    POST
    #39

    Happier, Or Just Less Aware?

    Social media post about politics debating conservatives, happiness, family values, and lack of empathy in political opinions.

    Leon_Kennedy1977 Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    Billionaires Aren't Job Creators - They're Profit-Takers

    Screenshot of a social media post about billionaires and capitalism, under honest social media posts about politics.

    willily_thoumas Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    Fiends Forever

    Social media post humorously commenting on politics, leaders, and legal issues involving the U.S. and Israel.

    ExactlySorta Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    Funny How That Works Out Huh

    Screenshot of a brutally honest social media post discussing changes in political slogans and public opinion.

    KaamDeveloper Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    Retirement Is Now Fictional

    Social media post highlighting generational struggles and political issues in modern society.

    inurmomsvagina Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    Line Cook Learns Oil Splashes Aren’t The Only Burns In The Kitchen

    Social media posts about politics discussing taxes, discrimination, and regional stereotypes in candid online conversations.

    th3netw0rk Report

    10points
    POST
    #45

    Booing The Vice-President

    Social media post ranting about politics, respect for the White House, and reactions to booing the Vice President.

    Stotallytob3r Report

    10points
    POST
    #46

    All True. And Yet, They Still Have Not Acted

    Tweet by Bill Kristol discussing Congress's role in stopping force and supporting civil liberties in a political crisis.

    BillKristol Report

    10points
    POST
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Their loyalty to the Dear Leader is much stronger than their loyalty to their country.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Bye, Nicki

    Social media post humor about politics, mentioning Megan Thee Stallion and a political change reference.

    GianmarcoSoresi Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    Straight To The Nile

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a cartoon woman holding a basket, discussing daycare costs in a political context.

    Martin_084 Report

    8points
    POST
    #49

    They Still Don’t Understand How Tariffs Work

    Social media post discussing tariffs and political perspectives with reader-added context clarifying economic impacts.

    ObserbAbsorb Report

    8points
    POST
