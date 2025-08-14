ADVERTISEMENT

People disagree about politics. What would they argue about on the Internet if not the political and economic state of the world? That sometimes seeps into meatspace, too. In the U.S., for example, 45% of Americans say they talk about politics with most of their social networks.

A big debate people have around politics is often how much government should be involved in people's lives. Statists would say that a lot, while anti-statists believe that no government – left, right, or centrist – should be in charge.

The subreddit "[Stuff] Statists Say" is dedicated to roasting governmantalists for their political takes. And here we present to you the top posts these internet anarchists have shared over the years.

More info: Reddit

#1

FBI Break Into Man's Home Over Lawful Purchases And Statists Cheer

Tweet mocking statists about government raids and profiteering, highlighting anarchist perspective on questionable takes.

Anon:

Just have government break into everyone's house and steal s**t, totally cool.

SusanRosenberg:

This is the exact thing that makes me worried about my farm being registered with the USDA.

the9trances Report

Aha. But selling insulin at grotesque mark up prices so people literally die rather than be able to afford it is "totally cool"? These posts are ridiculous...

    #2

    I See The Leftists Are Still Confusing Net Worth With Cash

    Tweet mocking statist views on capitalism and wealth redistribution, shared by Mikel Jollett on social media.

    guitargodgt:

    Posts like that are the explanation for why 20% of the US population has nothing in retirement and no savings account and 58% have less than $1k saved.

    Daily_the_Project21:

    Doesn't that just create an incentive to not make more than $999 million? Wouldn't Bezos just sell all his shares, cause the stock to go crashing causing a ripple effect of panic selling, f**k the whole market and economy, and then retire somewhere where none of this matters to him? That's what I'd do.

    NtsParadize , x.com Report

    And what would Daily_the_Project21 gain from all this? "If I were a billionaire I'd be an utter sociopath" isn't the clever argument he thinks it is...

    #3

    Mods Aren't Part Of The 14%

    Reddit r/Socialism survey stats mocking statists with unemployment, living with parents, and free speech support percentages.

    byzantinian:

    Anon:

    Holy s**t they're actually insane.
    "14.2% of people believe free speech should all be protected. Why is that?"
    "My guess is that a lot of people haven't really put that much thought into it beyond that it allows f*scists a platform."
    What.

    Justbackwards Report

    Ah, random reddit surveys, the most reliable method of research...

    The world was probably never this divided over politics in recent decades. And nowhere is that divide as stark as in the United States. As a 2024 Gallup poll shows, the percentage of moderate voters in America has reached historical lows. Only 34% of Americans describe themselves as moderates, while 37% say they're Republicans and only 25% identify as liberals.

    Although those who say they are liberal or very liberal are in the minority, it's still the highest percentage in a long time. In 1992, only 17% of Americans said they were liberals. The percentage of Americans identifying as conservatives has been steady since 1992, when it was 36%.

    Still, both conservatives' and liberals' ideologies are at their most extreme in 30 years. 24% of Republicans claim they are 'very conservative,' and 18% of Democrats say they are 'very liberal.'
    #4

    Government Enforced Monopoly? Must Be Capitalism

    Tweet mocking statists about capitalism, corporations suing farmers, and questioning economic fairness in growing food rights.

    Saivlin:

    IP laws aren't a free market. They are, by definition, a government granted monopoly. While there is ample debate about whether and to what extent IP law and/or its individual components (eg, patent, copyright, trade mark, trade secret) helps or hinders the economy as a whole, it's still a government granted monopoly.

    nosmokingbandit:

    Any jerk can file a suit against any other jerk for literally any reason. The ability to sue means nothing. We should save our outrage until the ruling.

    McDooglehimer Report

    If Pepsi in the USA is suing farmers in India, what court does that go to? Who's going to enforce this? nosmokingbandit has it right. Go ahead and sue. It means nothing.

    #5

    Come Again?

    Newspaper clipping with a quote supporting state surveillance and ID cards to combat a virus, mocking statist views.

    asbandit65:

    “Civil liberties lobby” that’s a ridiculous way of saying people who value individual liberties.

    Itz_Mushi Report

    #6

    He Should Be Forced To Give Away More!

    Anarchists mocking statists with a tweet about millionaire donations and questioning their takes on wealth redistribution.

    Anon:

    If I was a billionaire, I wouldn't donate s**t to anybody. I would still be hated the exact same but have an extra $100 million in wealth.

    Anon (OP):

    If I were a billionaire I would donate because I want to. It's not morally Okay to force someone to distribute their wealth on the other hand. There is a difference between donation and forced distribution and that difference is consent.

    reddit.com , x.com Report

    This is so absurd... the whole article, but this... people defending obcene wealth concentration while people above 70 are forced to work to pay for health-care... They really think Bezos is the victim of the system and needs defenders here? Are we seriously talking about "concent" in this context? I'm out...

    This extreme divide bleeds out into people's relationships. Some even go as far as to cut contact with relatives or friends who are on the different side of the political ideology spectrum. A 2020 Pew survey showed that Americans had very few friends who supported another presidential candidate.

    Republicans and Democrats are really at each other's throats by making assumptions as well. A 2020 study showed that 8 in 10 Republicans believe that the Democratic Party has been taken over by socialists. In turn, 8 in 10 Democrats believe that the Republican Party has been seized by racists.
    #7

    We Gave You Chance, Now It's $50!

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking statists, advocating for $25/hr after $15/hr failed, highlighting anarchists mocking statists' takes.

    triflingo:

    Are people really that f**king dumb?

    tosseriffic:

    Ironically, life is more tolerable when you keep it in the front of your mind at all times that most people are complete f**king morons. Legitimately half of the people you meet have sub 100 IQ, and one in six has an IQ below 85.

    SamLovesNotion Report

    And we can both guess where "trifilingo" and "tosseriffic" are located in that IQ statistic...

    #8

    It's Not Like The Advent Of Streaming Services Had Anything To Do With It

    Tweet mocking statists highlighting public services over capitalism with a comparison of Blockbuster and library DVDs.

    PleaseDoNotClickThis:

    I didn't get shot when I stopped funding Blockbuster.

    Erthwerm:

    Quick somebody ask her if she still has a DVD/Blu-Ray player or if she just streams/downloads stuff.

    limp-duck- Report

    I have a bluray player. So... congrats on a brilliant argument! And the first one...

    #9

    Rich People Can "Own" People By Paying Them A Lot Of Money

    Reddit thread showing anarchists mocking statists debating ownership and freedom with sarcastic comments.

    Darth_Parth:

    Bruh if you offer someone $1M to clean your house, you're the one getting owned.

    Ed_Radley:

    It's all relative. If their time is valuable enough to them that they can't even be bothered to pick up after themselves because of the lost value, buy all means pay somebody that $1 million and let the value generation commence.

    reddit.com Report

    But experts say that people are most often wrong and tend to see the members of the opposite party as more extreme than they actually are. "We're flattening people out in terms of our view of them," Tania Israel, author of Beyond Your Bubble: How to Connect Across the Political Divide, Skills and Strategies for Conversations That Work, told NPR. "And we're not really seeing the full complexity of people on the other side."
    #10

    “Anticapitalist Etsy Shop”

    Anticapitalist Black Cat sticker with red and black background, symbolizing anarchists mocking statists on Reddit.

    shook_not_shaken:

    This is what happens when leftoids change the definition of capitalism from "the free market" to "when exclusively non-workers own the means of production". Just let them have their fantasy, you can't have a discussion with people who change the definitions of words.

    ICantBelieveItsNotEC:

    Everyone is against capitalism until they suddenly realise that they can be a capitalist too.

    L2P-Lennon Report

    #11

    Are You Kidding Me?

    Reddit post from r/socialism mocking buying stocks as a method for revolution, highlighting capitalism’s hypocrisy.

    AYE-BO:

    What's hilarious is that capitalists are literally eating the rich at the moment. Much more so than any dumb a*s wannabe commie or hippy ever has or will. It may not be long term. It wont effect them much in the end. But the little people are definitely showing the rich people that we can use their own dirty tricks against them.

    Whiprust:

    LibCaps are often just as class conscious as Socialists of any type. We all eat the rich, but what State Socialists usually don't realize is that the government is what's feeding the rich in the first place. If anything the whole r/WSB debacle is proving that you can't eat the rich until you eat the government.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    What If I Don't Declare My Job ?

    Comment stating taxation is theft argument is anarchist nonsense, mocking statist views on income tax consent.

    goose-and-fish:

    Every time you buy something the government takes a slice. Own property, government takes a slice. Die, government takes a slice.
    It’s not like employment is the only tax government collects.

    molotok_c_518:

    Use a service? Taxed.
    Use a utility? Taxed.
    If the government could find a way to tax air, you know they'd be all over that.

    NtsParadize Report

    But 'tis the nature of socialization online. And nowadays, most of us do get our news and express our political opinions on social media. Most of us know that political discussions online are usually pointless and only cause our blood pressure to rise. But that toxic environment doesn't come out of nowhere; it's created by people. And some researchers suggest that netizens who choose to participate in political discussions online might already be uncivil.
    #13

    Homeowners Hold Housing Hostage, Keeping It Away From People Who Can Live In The House

    Anarchists mocking statists with a tweet about landlords not providing housing but holding it hostage for rent.

    ImmySnommis:

    Construction workers do not "provide" housing.
    Miners and loggers provide housing. Construction workers, in fact, do the opposite of providing housing. They take the material created to build housing, hold them hostage for payment of labor, and refuse to work without pay.
    Just about as dumb.

    MichaelFowlie:

    That’s like saying supermarkets don’t “provide” food.

    GoldAndBlackRule Report

    #14

    I Would Like To File A Complaint

    Protesters holding Black Lives Matter banner beside a politician discussing government surveillance and authority concerns.

    Messengerw1:

    A country that enforced a mandatory gun buy back program now passing more authoritarian policies?
    Shocker.

    BoredPotatoes357 Report

    vive la resistance or some s**t like that. What nobody knows is Governments have enough data about us. The privacy all talk about is only our imagination. You want to safe go off the grid. No passport, no bank account, no mobile or laptop, no credit card.

    #15

    Because We All Know Taxes Actually Go Towards War And Not "Social Programs"

    Military jets on runway with soldiers walking nearby, illustrating an anarchist mocking statist perspective on taxes.

    burneralt012:

    They go towards "social programs" too, but most of the money is spent on bureaucracy and corruption, and government always pays far too much money compared to companies, so very little actually money actually ends up in the pockets of the poor as a result. We've spent 15 trillion on the war on poverty so far, and the rate is still the same.

    opaqueperson:

    As a disclaimer, let's not jump on the bandwagon to say Amazon (or the "rich") doesn't pay taxes. Amazon does pay the legally required taxes, or the IRS would be hounding them. They just make little to no profits so they pay limited income taxes, due to losses, costs, and other totally normal, totally legal situations. And of course #TaxationIsTheft

    Gbustahsnow Report

    Researchers Michalis Mamakos and Eli Finkel studied politically engaged users' behavior on Reddit. They found that those who facilitate a toxic environment on non-partisan subreddits do the same thing on political ones.

    "Our findings suggest that online political discourse is uncivil largely because the people who opt into it are generally uncivil," Mamakos said. "Such individuals undermine the democratic values that should be present in the public sphere."
    #16

    Oh, Americans Hate The Bill Of Rights Now? The USA Is Screwed. From The Grovel Institute

    Tweet from Gravel Institute mocking statist views on the Constitution, related to anarchists mocking statists' questionable takes.

    TheAmbiguousAnswer:

    The constitution includes voting rights, banning slavery, and the Bill of Rights; more specifically, it includes amendments that guarantee you can speak out on tyranny (1st Amendment), resist them invading your life (4th Amendment), and guarantees you can back those rights (and others) up with force (the 2nd Amendment, our favorite amendment).
    I can understand wanting to amend the constitution, but when someone wants to throw nearly 30 of those amendments that have accumulated over 300 years, and start a new one... really f**king sus.

    VoidAgent:

    I think some people simply do not fully grasp how integral to the existence of the United States the Constitution is. To them, it’s more like...a really famous Congressional bill or maybe a Supreme Court ruling. Important, but we could probably do without it. In actuality, it is the document that outlines that which the US is built upon. Without the Constitution, the United States is simply not the United States anymore.

    GoldAndBlackRule , x.com Report

    #17

    Some Boot-Licking In My Fortune Cookie

    A note mocking statists, stating a patriot rejoices in getting a parking ticket as proof the system works, reflecting anarchist views.

    the9trances:

    I think it's pretty insightful, actually.
    People who claim to love "democracy" only truly love it when their personal flavor wins and forces its view on the rest. This seems like a satirical take on that.

    deefop:

    Quite true.
    I'm listening to a Tom Woods episode today with Peter Schiff where he's talking about living down in Puerto Rico, and they have tons of elite progressives from California moving down there to escape the horrific taxes, all while vociferously rooting for politicians that will increase the very taxes they're trying to escape.
    It's f**king mind boggling and hypocritical to a fare thee well.

    El_Maquinisto Report

    #18

    The People Who Work On Supermarket Checkouts Are Capitalist Oppressors

    An anarchist post on Socialism_101 questioning if cashiers belong to the working class under Marxist analysis.

    SRIrwinkil:

    These are the same folks who don't consider any trades person who makes money a true part of the working class, the reason clearly being that well paid working folk absolutely disproves some of their root theories.
    Trash goblins think that plumbers aren't working class simply because they made good money.

    reddit.com Report

    The "[Stuff] Statists Say" subreddit is the place for netizens with slightly anarchistic views. Yet we have to be exact here: anarchism and anti-statism are two different things. Anarchists are usually against establishments of any kind, believing that all governments are (or are destined to become) evil. Anti-statists tend to be more moderate, believing in the minimization of state and its power.
    #19

    "If You Taxed Inheritance At 100% You Get A Lot Closer To Equality Of Opportunity"

    Online exchange mocking statists debating inheritance tax and equality of opportunity in anarchist and statist discussion.

    WhatMixedFeelings:

    Why save for your family if the government’s gonna steal all your possessions when you die? This is a great way to eliminate motivation.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    What Does She Think The Second Amendment Is For? Hunting?

    Tweet from Charlotte Clymer criticizing gun brandishing at Michigan protest, highlighting anarchists mocking statists' questionable takes.

    Savant_Guarde:

    I stop paying attention when people start out with the debate tactic "call to authority".
    I am vet and gun owner but...
    Means nothing to the argument. It's kinda like when Mark Kelly says the same s**t, right before he drops to his knees for Bloomberg.

    McBeast58_ , x.com Report

    #21

    Unintended Consequences

    Screenshot of news headlines about gig workers and California gig economy laws affecting freelance jobs.

    Anon:

    I love it when they f**k themselves and wonder where the d**k came from.

    reddit.com Report

    Some people suggest that Americans might be the biggest anti-statists of all. Author and journalist John Judis points to the debate over national health insurance in the U.S. He says that people want support from the government, yet they still don't like or trust it.

    In 2025, 57% of Americans think that healthcare is the government's responsibility. But when it comes to insurance, the majority (53%) still say they'd prefer a healthcare system based on private insurance vs 43% who want the government to run it.
    #22

    North Korea And China Are Champions Of Human Rights

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing U.S. human rights record during a UN review by multiple countries.

    Ibeagoodman (OP):

    Update:
    It looks like UN Watch is an organization devoted to critiquing the UN, and this tweet was sarcasm.
    https://unwatch.org/

    Ibeagoodman Report

    #23

    Yes, If A Car Factory Is Near Me, I Can Pop In For A Day And Churn Out A Vehicle For Myself Under Socialism

    Reddit debate on capitalism versus socialism with anarchists mocking statist views on private property and economic production.

    skp_005:

    I don't see what you guys don't get, it is all written in the response, let me point it out:
    "if ... they have the resources for you to do so then go ahead"
    So, you can't make a vehicle because they will never have the resources.
    Glad I could help.

    GoldAndBlackRule Report

    #24

    Smh

    Screenshot of tweets mocking statist views on government control of guns and racism, highlighting anarchist critiques of statist logic.

    SnooBananas6052:

    I'd much rather it be the exact opposite: 330 million gun owners, except the federal government.

    Trucker_Cole Report

    I much rather a different scenario. Nobody owns guns. Period

    Essentially, Judis proposes that Americans have a general ideological predisposition against giving the government too much power. "Americans have supported, or have come to support, specific governmental remedies, such as Social Security, the minimum wage, and environmental and consumer protections," he writes.

    "But, when a new program that expands government is proposed, they have displayed a general ideological predisposition against the power of government."
    #25

    Statist Wants Climate Lockdowns To Halt Climate Change

    Tweet mocking statists on climate lockdowns, highlighting anarchists' critique of statist opinions and questionable takes.

    Abandon_All-Hope:

    Wow. It’s like the authoritarians found this new way to suppress people and now they want to use it to get more of what they want.
    This was always a danger of complying with COVID lockdowns. If people get used to them, they will become a new tactic.

    LiberalKiwi Report

    #26

    "YoU mIsSpElLeD CaPiTaLiSm!"

    Twitter exchange mocking statist views on socialism and capitalism with anarchists questioning statists’ questionable takes.

    C0uN7rY:

    Ah, the old "Managers and CEO's sit around and get paid while the little guys do all the work!" trope.

    TheMaybeMualist Report

    #27

    I Can’t Even Think Of A Witty Remark, This Is Just So Incredibly Dumb

    Tweet from Existential Comics highlighting capitalism's history of colonization, war, and genocide as critiqued by anarchists mocking statists.

    Ok-Refrigerator9272:

    Right because communism is viewed as evil because of "a" famine. Right, among other things

    reddit.com Report

    What's your take on statism, Pandas? Do you think government bureaucracy and public institutions such as libraries are a waste of time and money? Or are they a necessary evil? Let's have some civil discussions in the comments, shall we? And, if you don't feel up to it, cheer yourself up with some anti-capitalist memes right here!
    #28

    Chinese Embassy To The United States Openly Admitting To Ethnic Genocide And Forced Sterilization Of Uighurs

    Tweet from Chinese Embassy about Xinjiang women, with image of children playing outside, criticizing statist views.

    Arzie5676:

    CCP propaganda (a communist dictatorship): still allowed on social media.
    Trump: that’s a bridge too far for the sensibilities of social media.

    ArbitraryOrder Report

    #29

    How About We Replace "The Economy" With "Everyone's Jobs"

    Text post mocking statist views by replacing "the economy" with "rich people's yacht money" in political arguments.

    TheDragonReborn726:

    Yes, The entire country’s economy boils down to rich people buying yachts. And if they didn’t buy yachts that money would be distributed by the government efficiently and effectively!
    How does this even remotely make sense?

    uncico Report

    #30

    So Basically The State Should Prevent All Deaths

    Text image showing a critique of US government negligence and state violence causing deaths in Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19.

    HarryBergeron927:

    The government is incompetent and k*lls people! And to remedy this, we must grant more power to the incompetent k*lling machine!
    This actually makes sense to auth left.

    JanisVanish Report

    #31

    Saw This On Twitter And Couldn't Resist To Post It Here

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking statist views on inflation and economic pricing, shared by an anarchist user.

    diegonou Report

    #32

    F**king Based

    Reddit post mocking statist views on taxation and government spending with a sarcastic response about money and gunpoint.

    Spitzly Report

    #33

    Imagine Simping For North Korea

    Red and blue infographic comparing USA and North Korea on social and economic rights, mocking statist claims from an anarchist view.

    Lumpy-Ad9393 Report

    #34

    They Have The Word “Tiananmen” Banned From From Title In This Sub Reddit Lmaoo

    Reddit post showing a censored title mentioning Tiananmen Square with an image of tanks on the street mocking statists.

    Careful_Angle825 Report

    #35

    Capitalism Forced Businesses To Shut Down. Abolish Capitalism And Everything Will Be Fine

    Reddit comments mocking statists and debates on capitalism and government in anarchist discussions.

    NotCausarius Report

    #36

    When You Hate BLM So Much You Become A Communist

    Tweet by Ian Miles Cheong expressing a controversial political opinion mocking statists in online discussion.

    pjokinen Report

    #37

    What The F**k Is Wrong With These People

    Historic photo of military tanks in a large public square, used in anarchists mocking statists meme content.

    garnished_fatburgers Report

    #38

    It’s Almost Like This Isn’t A Case Of The State Forcing The Economy To Shut Down And Then Claiming Credit For It Getting Better Once They Allow It To Open Again... Are People Seriously Dumb Enough To Buy This Propaganda?

    Reddit post mocking statist claims with an image of Joe Biden on the phone, highlighting anarchist satire on statists.

    Ksais0 Report

    #39

    TheRightCan’tMeme Mod Stopping The Spread Of Misinformation

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment mocking statist views by correcting misinformation about the USSR and state capitalism.

    Cowardly_Squrrel Report

    #40

    Huh?

    Screenshot of Twitter users mocking statists with ironic comments about state capitalism and state-owned petroleum companies.

    zmenimpak Report

    #41

    Wars Are Totally Capitalism

    Meme with a monkey puppet looking sideways, mocking statists with anarchists questioning capitalism and communism.

    NtsParadize Report

    #42

    “Back Doors Are A Myth, We Just Want To Work With Companies To Access Encrypted Messages.”

    Screenshot of FBI tweet on encryption challenges with a photo of FBI Director Christopher Wray speaking at a hearing

    PatronSaintofHorses Report

    #43

    I Told Her She Didn't Have A "Right" To Rule Others And Got A Response. Have A Feeling I Won't Be Hearing Back From Her Again!

    Tweet exchange mocking statist views on rights and authority, featuring anarchist perspective on individual humanity and power.

    Brokea*scars Report

    #44

    Wake Up Everyone, It Shouldnt Be Possible For People To Fail

    Online discussion mocking statist views on capitalism and personal responsibility in a sarcastic anarchist exchange.

    achas123 Report

    #45

    Capitalism Is When Public Housing

    Post from LateStageCapitalism mocking public housing rules, highlighting anarchist views on statist control and questionable policies.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    Individuals Can't Make Their Own Rational Decision So Let's Let The Government (A Group Of Individuals) Decide Whats Best For Everyone

    Tweet from NYT Business discussing government involvement in economic life with an illustration of a hand supporting a broken bridge.

    cliffiscool Report

    #47

    Because The People Should Never Be Allowed To Decide What’s In Their Best Interest!

    Screenshot of a discussion mocking statists with sarcastic political comments about voting and government coalitions.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    We Unanimously Support The People Of Cuba But Above All The Communist Party Of Cuba, The Same One The People Of Cuba Are Revolting Over

    Post mocking statists with a message supporting Cuba and socialism against perceived external threats.

    k**l_cia_people Report

    #49

    “I’m Literally Trying To Give Everybody Money.”

    Tweet by Andrew Yang humorously illustrating statists views, featured in posts mocking statists with anarchist perspectives.

    LiberalKiwi Report

    #50

    We Don't Know That Other People Have Feelings, Apparently

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking libertarianism as part of anarchists mocking statists in humorous online posts.

    kngsgmbt Report

    #51

    Ndt Makes A Rare Valid Point. Smash Mouth Helpfully Proves His Point

    Tweet exchange showing data on causes of death and a blunt reply, reflecting anarchists mocking statists with questionable takes.

    iAmAddicted2R_ddit Report

    #52

    Liberal Denies Obama's War Crimes And Is Offended When I Give Evidence

    Online debate between users mocking statists with posts about war casualties and drone strikes.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Hmmm. Who Do You Think Created This Problem Chris?

    Tweet mocking statist policies on student and business loans, highlighting contradictions in loan approvals at age 17.

    C0mmunismBad Report

    #54

    Best Statist Comeback Ever

    Online discussion mocking statists with historical examples of presidential assassinations and political attacks.

    somethingtostrivefor Report

    #55

    State Worship Creeps Me The F**k Out

    Tweet from CNN Politics about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a superhero comic, illustrating anarchists mocking statists.

    _ziggyv_ Report

    #56

    I Bet This Person Is A Wonderful Dinner Guest

    Tweet mocking statist views on big government and taxation, shared by an anarchist in a sarcastic tone.

    broham1987 Report

    #57

    This Riot Is A Gift That Keeps On Giving: Trump Supporters Have Profaned Holy Ground

    Tweet mocking the Senate floor as sacred, highlighting anarchists' critiques of statists in political posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Ig Stalin And Mao Weren't Dictators

    Reddit post mocking statists with a quote about left-wing authoritarianism and right-wing tyranny claims.

    account637 Report

    This comment has been deleted.

    #59

    "All Of The Stores Around Me Closed Down! Where Will I Buy Food To Feed My Kids? This Is Capitalism's Fault!"

    People outside a Target store with graffiti, illustrating anarchists mocking statists with questionable takes.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Labor Theory Of Value At It Again

    Reddit post mocking statist views on job pay and work preference, highlighting anarchist critique of economic issues.

    Johnfish76239 Report

    #61

    How Can They Be This Close But Still So Far Away?

    Tweet mocking statist views on government bailouts and capitalist lobbying involving Jeff Bezos and government spending.

    GeneralCuster75 Report

