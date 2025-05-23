ADVERTISEMENT

What bright spark decided that we all need to be running around after bunches of colored paper? Someone who lived in China way back in the 7th century. Apparently...

Life might have been very different for many people nowadays if we were still bartered. But here we are. Chasing money. Grinding 'til the cows come home. Just to put food on the table. It is, in this day and age, simply impossible to survive without money.

But what if we could change that by abolishing money altogether? That’s a question being asked by one online community that believes living life shouldn't come with pay walls. The 66,000 members of r/Antimoneymemes are self-proclaimed “money abolitionists."

The page is filled with spicy posts that call out capitalism, calling for equality/dignity instead. As they rightfully state, “Communities/eco systems make the world go round, not colored pieces of paper.” Bored Panda has put together the best content from the page for you to scroll through while the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and you patiently await your next paycheck.