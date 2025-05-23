ADVERTISEMENT

What bright spark decided that we all need to be running around after bunches of colored paper? Someone who lived in China way back in the 7th century. Apparently...

Life might have been very different for many people nowadays if we were still bartered. But here we are. Chasing money. Grinding 'til the cows come home. Just to put food on the table. It is, in this day and age, simply impossible to survive without money.

But what if we could change that by abolishing money altogether? That’s a question being asked by one online community that believes living life shouldn't come with pay walls. The 66,000 members of r/Antimoneymemes are self-proclaimed “money abolitionists."

The page is filled with spicy posts that call out capitalism, calling for equality/dignity instead. As they rightfully state, “Communities/eco systems make the world go round, not colored pieces of paper.” Bored Panda has put together the best content from the page for you to scroll through while the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and you patiently await your next paycheck.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Also Why Workers With Rights Have No Value Under Capitalism, Stress, Pressure, And Burn-Out Is The New Normal For Wage-Slaves

Tweet by silent scyther explaining how capitalism treats nature as worthless until exploited, highlighting ecological crisis roots.

silentscyther Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe if you charged people a users fee to go enjoy nature, there would be more perceived value in maintaining the environment?

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

It turns out money isn’t the man he thinks he is. And capitalism ain’t the chick she claims to be. In fact, more and more people are starting to look down on the two…instead of holding them in high regard. That's according to a global survey of over 34,000 people in 34 different countries.

The 2023 study found that pro-capitalist attitudes dominate in only six of the countries—mainly Poland and the United States. "The most frequently mentioned criticisms of capitalism are that capitalism is dominated by the rich and that capitalism leads to growing inequality," notes Rainer Zitelmann, the author of the research paper "Attitudes towards capitalism in 34 countries on five continents."
RELATED:
    #2

    But Chinnaaa!! Reeeek!!

    Tweet from user Mac criticizing US politicians for focusing on military expansion over infrastructure and social programs, capitalism critique.

    GoodPoliticGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true. Our infrastructure is a mess. So many jobs right there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Zitelmann says the term ‘capitalism’ was deliberately omitted from the first set of questions in the survey. But it was "explicitly mentioned" in the other two sets of questions. The researchers wanted to use the second set of questions to find out what respondents associated with the word ‘capitalism.’

    "This set of questions used a list of ten terms, namely prosperity, innovation, greed, coldness, progress, corruption, freedom, pressure to perform, a wide range of goods, and environmental degradation," explains the expert.

    A third set of questions included 18 positive and negative statements about capitalism, such as: ‘Capitalism is responsible for hunger and poverty’; ‘Capitalism leads to growing inequality’; and ‘Capitalism entices people to buy products they don't need.’ Or: ‘Capitalism has improved conditions for ordinary people in many countries’; ‘Capitalism is an especially efficient economic system’; and ‘Capitalism means that consumers determine what is offered, and not the state.’
    #3

    This, Exactly This

    Tweet from Andé criticizing capitalism, highlighting social views on spending money and wealth hoarding inequality.

    HammondXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The six countries with pro-capitalist attitudes were Poland, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Nigeria, and the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, the eight ‘neutral’ countries included Argentina, Sweden, Mongolia, Romania, Brazil, Nepal, Uganda, and Vietnam.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    20 nations stood firm in their anti-capitalist attitudes. Among those countries: Montenegro, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, and, surprisingly (say the researchers), Switzerland.
    #4

    No One Should Suffer/ Die Due To A Lack Of A Made Up Colored Paper. None!

    Tweet discussing denial of life-saving treatment due to capitalism, with a painting of a determined man speaking to a crowd.

    TheChowderhead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mind boggling to me. I've made a 3 insurance claims in my life and my insurance companies have always covered everything. I feel lucky to be Canadian

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    I Just Want Everyone To Live A Dignified Life With Basic Needs Always Met Bro

    Tweet about rejecting radicalization, supporting human decency, and advocating for universal healthcare against capitalism views.

    Grosdoriane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The right is running to the far, far away corner so fast that they will soon shout "extreme centrist!" without a hint of irony.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    The "Deep State"

    Lisa Simpson presenting a slide claiming capitalism secretly controls the government, reflecting anti-capitalism views.

    HammondXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I read something like this, I get the sense that “capitalism” is just being used as a catchphrase or umbrella term for anything involving money? But there are non-capitalist societies where the same (state behind the state) problems exist. China, Pakistan, India, all over sub Saharan Africa, etc. Venezuela. So, really, isn’t the problem more just human greed? And the fact that there are some people who are willing to do anything to others for that greed? This is a problem that predates capitalism by many thousands of years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The main gripes respondents had with capitalism, according to the survey results, were that it's "dominated by the rich, who set the political agenda"; "leads to growing inequality"; "promotes selfishness and greed"; and "leads to monopolies."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The researchers also found that, in most countries, those with higher incomes and levels of education, men, and those who identified as being on the right of the political spectrum were less anti-capitalist—or more pro-capitalist—than the population at large.
    #7

    Housing Situation

    Image showing a comparison of future housing plans under communism versus current housing under capitalism with tents in a parking lot.

    oike27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Sell Your Body Just To Get Your Basic Needs Met

    Tweet from Left Flank Veterans questioning why guaranteed housing and free healthcare are seen as bad in anti capitalism posts.

    LeftFlankVets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    I Just Want Us To Be Free And Live Happily As Our True Queer Selves Without Fear Or Discrimination

    Social media post expressing empathy and desire for humans to be treated well, reflecting anti capitalism passion.

    nerdquadrat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What radicalised the left was being the only ones left standing while conservatives ran away to cuckoo land. Maybe this is whi it is called "the left", as in "left behind to run things while conservatives obsess over conspiracies"?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Oxfam revealed last year that the richest 1% have more wealth than the bottom 95 percent of the world's population put together. The poverty-fighting NGO wants to level the playing field, and is calling for the wealthiest to be taxed on their income, inheritance, and profits.

    Oxfam is shining a light on the "unfairness of the richest having to pay minimal taxes, while the working class and small business entrepreneurs have staggeringly high taxes to contribute," reports Global Citizen.
    #10

    That Notion Is Changing, We Are Seeing The Capitalist Class For What They Are, Parasites

    Tweet by amber rollo stating there is enough for everyone but society valorizes those who take more, expressing anti capitalism views.

    ambercrollo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Capitalism

    Tweet from Existential Comics highlighting frustrations with capitalism, work, and pensions, reflecting anti-capitalism sentiment.

    existentialcoms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Cunk On Christmas, Your Essential Guide Through The Season Of Capitalism

    Woman beside Santa statue explaining how capitalism impacts children’s gifts based on parental income in a festive setting.

    FareonMoist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just the children. Thanks to a certain strain of religion (of the Protestant/Puritan variety), the poor have always been looked upon as bad, degenerate, and lacking in morals. The more money one has, the more virtue.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To drive the message home, Oxfam points out that billionaire Elon Musk ​​paid just over 3% in taxes from 2014 to 2018; while an entrepreneur in Northern Uganda, who makes an estimated $80 a month in profit, pays a tax rate of 40%. The rich get richer while the poor die trying has never rung more true...

    “Taxes on the richest in wealthier nations could also raise revenue to help their governments live up to existing aid and climate finance commitments, and to deliver much-needed additional investment to fight poverty, inequality, climate change, and humanitarian crises,” argues Oxfam.
    #13

    100% Facts!! Stop Listening To The Sociopath Parasite Capitalists Class

    Tweet expressing frustration with capitalism, highlighting work for basic needs and wealth hoarding by rich people.

    IbaraEleven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Fact

    Tweet expressing strong anti-capitalism views about work and power dynamics, highlighting criticism of capitalism.

    GenZdemagogue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Shut Up And Suffer Like The Rest Of Us! Don't Dare Think We Deserve Better!

    Tweet expressing strong dislike for capitalism, describing daily grief and fear caused by the capitalist system.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might be surprised to know that some of the rich are open to being slapped with higher taxes. In January 2022, more than a 100 millionaires and billionaires signed a letter, calling on world leaders to raise their taxes. The group, which calls themselves “Patriotic Millionaires,” cited the unfairness of the current tax system and rising inequality.

    “This injustice baked into the foundation of the international tax system has created a colossal lack of trust between the people of the world and the elites who are the architects of this system,” they wrote. "To put it simply, restoring trust requires taxing the rich. The world—every country in it—must demand the rich pay their fair share. Tax us, the rich, and tax us now."
    #16

    Capitalists Are Just Sh**ty Exploiters/Parasites. Walking Bags Of Garbage With Feet

    Tweet by Dana White criticizing capitalism, saying it wrongly glorifies rich people over neighbors and family values.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Amazing To See! I. Traore Is A True Legend!!

    Tweet discussing free electricity and water for elderly in Burkina Faso, reflecting posts from people critical of capitalism.

    FearlessAir1238 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Isn't Be A Feel-Good Story

    Young girl raises funds for prosthetic arm after insurance denial, highlighting issues with capitalism and healthcare pay walls.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Last year, Oxfam said that the five richest men globally have more than doubled their wealth since 2020. The charity warned that the world could have its first trillionaire within a decade. But if current trends persist, poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shortly afterwards, more than 250 of the world's mega-rich once again called on governments to "tax our extreme wealth."
    #19

    How Dare You Use Solar

    Tweet discussing solar energy and criticism of capitalism, highlighting issues with monopolizing resources and pay walls.

    Even_Can_9600 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    robertmillar avatar
    Robert Millar
    Robert Millar
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crikey, makes you think that investing in storage techniques is a waste of money! "The problem..." what a dimboid.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    The Stock Market Doesn't Reflect Reality For 95% Of People. It's All A Façade And A Lie

    Partly destroyed house labeled The Economy next to intact porch labeled The Stock Market, critiquing capitalism effects.

    Redmannn-red-3248 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Identify And Clear This From Your Psyche. Undo The Internalized Propaganda

    Tweet about internalizing capitalism, highlighting productivity, guilt for resting, and prioritizing profit over health.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    breathoftheearth avatar
    Mamie Van Boring
    Mamie Van Boring
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel guilty for resting at home because I am a mother. I DNGAF about resting at work I'll take breaks when I want.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “We are surprised that you have failed to answer a simple question that we have been asking for three years: when will you tax extreme wealth?” wrote the millionaires and billionaires.

    “Our request is simple: we ask you to tax us, the very richest in society," they added. "This will not fundamentally alter our standard of living, nor deprive our children, nor harm our nations’ economic growth. But it will turn extreme and unproductive private wealth into an investment for our common democratic future.”
    #22

    Insurance: " Oh You Need That Life Saving Drug? Nahhh You'll Be Ok Without It

    Social media posts criticizing neoliberal capitalism and expressing frustration with insurance limiting access to medicine.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    You Can’t Eat Money…

    Environmental quote about pollution and nature limits, highlighting passion against capitalism and its consequences.

    Ok_Butterfly_8095 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Anything To Make Himself Even Richer

    Meme showing a character ignoring safety to make sacrifices, highlighting capitalism criticism and regulatory defunding.

    TheVeganN3rd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The open letter, titled “Proud To Pay More,” was signed by millionaires and billionaires from 17 countries. They included Disney heir Abigail Disney, screenwriter Simon Pegg, and Valerie Rockefeller.

    “Billionaires are wielding their extreme wealth to accumulate political power and influence, simultaneously undermining democracy and the global economy,” said one of the signatories, Brian Cox. “It’s long past time to act. If our elected officials refuse to address this concentration of money and power, the consequences will be dire.”
    #25

    Reasons Why They Never Would Do A Country Wide Shutdown Again

    Tweet about public services and manufactured scarcity during the pandemic, reflecting strong anti-capitalism views.

    robpertray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A Reminder That Capitalism Blocks Access To Our Basic Needs Through Money Barriers

    Tweet by Daniel Baryon highlighting how health insurance profits from limiting healthcare access, reflecting passion against capitalism.

    AnarkYouTube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    We Are A Social Species And Survived Because Of It, Capitalism Is Unnatural

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, arguing people are born communist and social care should be free without pay walls in society.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Because They Can't Make Enough Colored Paper From It. Living Is Paywalled

    Tweet from user SoSocialism questioning why insurance companies override doctors, highlighting opposition to capitalism and paywalls in healthcare.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    They Can Change Their Image All They Want, They Will Always Be S**t Parasites

    Tweet about tech oligarchs using podcasts and influencers to shape image, illustrating posts from people who hate capitalism.

    RobertSkvarla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    It All Makes Sense

    Text explaining Bayer and Monsanto's controversial roles in pharmaceuticals and pesticides, highlighting capitalism critique.

    HammondXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Innately Worthy

    Tweet expressing strong anti-capitalism views on poverty and the worthiness of people deserving basic needs.

    msolurin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Emphasis Of Imagining Public Abundance! Free Public Transit Dammit!

    Tweet from Jason Hickel discussing capitalism's impact on public transit and creating artificial scarcity of goods.

    jasonhickel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    F**k This Systems Rules, Break'em!

    Socialism and capitalism quote explaining different rules for rich and poor highlighting capitalism issues.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Every F**king Stage Of Vile Capitalism. Exploitation Of Everyone/ Everything

    Tweet comparing historical and modern child labor with a news headline about capitalism and child labor law debates in Florida.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Called Out All Of Them With One Statement

    Tweet from InternetHippo criticizing corporate middle managers with a humorous take on AI, reflecting anti-capitalism sentiments.

    trans-with-issues Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Casino Capitalism 3.0

    Text about student debt, job threats, climate change, and unattainable dreams reflecting anti-capitalism and economic frustration.

    corporateoverlord69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Don't Get Distracted With Culture Wars, This Is A Class War With Working Class Solidarity

    Tweet from Revolutionary Blackout discussing ruling class pushing culture wars to divide workers, highlighting anti-capitalism sentiment.

    SocialistMMA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    The Rich Help The Rich And Leave Those Who Aren’t To Rot

    Cartoon showing US bailout policy with luxury yacht rescued while many people struggle in water, depicting anti-capitalism sentiment.

    Used_Anxiety4580 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Gulp

    Frog labeled capitalists and mouse labeled poor people simping for capitalism in a nature meme about capitalism.

    Neighbor2278 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Sociopath Capitalists Are Holding Us Back!! Help Stop This Nonsense!

    Comparison of China's 2008 and 2020 railway networks highlighting growth amid anti-capitalism social commentary post.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Lesss Goo

    Poster with a bold message advocating endless old-growth forest expansion, reflecting anti-capitalism and environmental views.

    khir0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Reminder #7899 Reason Of Abolishing The Police! They're Parasite Capitalist Security Gaurds. Fuck'em All!

    Police lined up outside Tesla store symbolizing protection of ruling class property in anti-capitalism social media post.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Found The Loophole For Getting Free Healthcare

    Prison system critique highlighting capitalism issues with unaffordable essentials and health insurance executives profiting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Need To Create A World Of Empathy/ Sharing First. F**k This Sociopathic System

    Tweet criticizing capitalism as rewarding sociopathic behavior and punishing empathy, highlighting hate for capitalism.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Capitalism Aka Totalitarianism Aka Fascism Aka Feudalism

    Screenshot of social media posts criticizing capitalism for harsh work expectations and its impact on people with autism and ADHD.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Based

    Sign advocating growing food to trade and eat for free, expressing anti-capitalism views on living life without pay walls.

    Mediocre_Heart_3032 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    You Don't Want To Be A Parasite, You Want Freedom To Live A Dignified Life. No One Is Free Till We All Free From This Oppressive System, Help Destroy It

    Social media post stating the desire for freedom over wealth, reflecting anti-capitalism and passion against pay walls.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Feel Like This Belongs Here

    Tweet about lack of loyalty from corporations with example of Pixar layoffs, illustrating criticism of capitalism and corporate practices.

    SurvingTheSHIfT3095 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    When Healthcare Is Not Considered A Human Right For All

    Collage showing UK, US, and Canadian flags with doctors and captions highlighting criticism of capitalism in healthcare costs.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    judecarriere avatar
    Juade C
    Juade C
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canadian here. If I need stitches I go to ER and get stitches. It costs $5.50… for parking. And we’re all furious about that!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Manifesting Destiny

    Pixel art scene with characters discussing capitalism and looting, highlighting anti-capitalism sentiment in dialogue boxes.

    Charming_Anywhere_89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    The Whole Point Of Being In A Society Is To Make Life Easier Through Cooperation

    Social media posts discussing capitalism and the struggle of modern individualism versus community support.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    It's Morally Good To Steal From Companies.our Basic Needs To Live Should Not Be For Profit

    Comment from theenginemind stating stealing food is a moral choice against capitalism and profit-driven scarcity.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Grow Food Everywhere!

    Side-by-side urban scenes showing a barren strip with a fire hydrant and a lush garden bed promoting growing food everywhere against capitalism.

    khir0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    The Sauce Is Extra

    Anime character in red uniform with text about late stage capitalism, broken ice cream machine, and social contract frustration.

    Charming_Anywhere_89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    We're Being Manipulated

    Young man with curly hair wearing a dark jacket and scarf, with overlaid text criticizing capitalism and media coverage.

    StupidMan69420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Credit Reports Only Started In 1988, I Think False Reporting Should Fall Under Slander And Libel

    Person dressed as Spiderman presenting a slide critical of capitalism and debt with main SEO keywords capitalism hate.

    HammondXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    "You Are Not A Tech Bro, You Are A Modern Day Factory Worker"

    Graffiti on a wall stating a critique of modern work, reflecting themes of capitalism and labor in society.

    Glad_Truck_3146 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    This ( Amongst Others ) Is What Leftist Want

    Black and white image of Captain Jean-Luc Picard with a quote about wealth and humanity, reflecting anti capitalism views.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    They've Trained Us To Become Dancing Bears, And Now We Think That's "Normal"

    Scene from a film with text debating capitalism and human nature, reflecting strong anti-capitalism sentiments.

    FareonMoist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Automation When Its Seized By The Leftist Working Class

    Contrasting views on automation with images reflecting critique of capitalism and labor from right and left perspectives.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    No Empathy For CEO's & Others Who Causes Mass Suffering For Colored Paper

    Tweet from Gritty From Philly criticizing capitalism, highlighting media bias favoring businessmen who profit morally questionable acts.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Colonizing Conditioning Was Taught To Us Young

    Social media post discussing white privilege with an illustration, related to capitalism critiques and social justice views.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Number #8998 Reason To Destroy Capitalism

    Tweet criticizing policy forcing homeless Californians to move camps, highlighting anti-capitalism and poverty issues.

    FearlessAir1238 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    It's The Bourgeoisie

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing capitalism and blaming the rich for societal problems with humor.

    Lucky_Strike-85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Nothing Less Than Revolution For 2025. For Everyone To Live A Dignified Life!

    Man reacting skeptically then approvingly to text comparing United Healthcare and Universal Healthcare, highlighting capitalism critique.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    F**k Lawns Grow Food!

    Tweet discussing the environmental impact of lawns in the U.S. and critiquing capitalism's role in cultural norms.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    I Think Its F**king Extreme To Throw Out Good Food In Dumpsters Because It Didn't "Sell Well "

    Social media post from Evolve Politics stating under capitalism, access to food and shelter is seen as extremist.

    ADignifiedLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Just A Reminder That Slavery Is Legal Under The 13th Amendment For Convicted Felons And America Has The Highest Incarceration Rate On The Planet (Higher Than North Korea And China). We Could Hire Actual Fire Fighters, But Slaves Will Do

    Incarcerated firefighters battling wildfires in LA, highlighting low pay amid capitalism debates and labor issues.

    HammondXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    There Are No Benevolent Billionaires, You Need Just Need To Dig A Little Deeper

    Man with glasses making a serious face, meme caption about billionaires and oligarchs criticizing capitalism.

    HammondXX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!