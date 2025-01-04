ADVERTISEMENT

Capitalism is considered by many to be the most efficient and productive economic system. But whether it truly is or isn’t, there’s no denying it’s far from perfect. In fact, its role in creating inequality, driving overconsumption, and causing environmental damage raises the question: is it really worth all the harm it causes?

One place on the internet where this conversation is happening is the Instagram page Humans of Capitalism. It shares photos that humorously expose just how absurd—and even dystopian—our society has become. Scroll down to see some of their most recent posts and let us know what you think!

#1

humans_of_capitalism

    #2

    humans_of_capitalism

    jjdilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    WTF. This guys a drag queen!! A crossdresser!!! And Disney supports this kinda stuff in their parks? Near CHILDREN???!!!! Somebody call Ron DeSantis -- he'll end this woke BS real quick. /s/

    #3

    humans_of_capitalism

    #4

    humans_of_capitalism

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    "And then we post it to Instagram and make x100 more! All on your name! (but we take the money)"

    #5

    humans_of_capitalism , pubity

    #6

    humans_of_capitalism

    #7

    humans_of_capitalism

    #8

    humans_of_capitalism

    #9

    humans_of_capitalism

    normeo127
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    As a small country at the bottom of the world NZ needs tourism to support the economy. Annoying as the slow camper-vans can be I say welcome... (Please stay on the left!!)

    #10

    humans_of_capitalism

    #11

    humans_of_capitalism

    #12

    humans_of_capitalism

    hilltoptrails13
    Rick
    Rick
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    I don't understand why people have the desire to hit a golf ball from a boat. It's kinda like going fishing on a golf course.

    #13

    humans_of_capitalism

    #14

    humans_of_capitalism

    #15

    humans_of_capitalism

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    niklas-schmidt83
    Original Kinkster
    Original Kinkster
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    "Couple supports the French economy with 12 million dollars per day"

    #16

    humans_of_capitalism

    annette_easton
    Annette Easton
    Annette Easton
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Hey I would much rather do that than actually go up in a hot air balloon.

    #17

    humans_of_capitalism

    #18

    humans_of_capitalism

    parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    This doesn't seem too terrible, if you're a people-person. (It looks like a massive anxiety-inducing crowd to me, but I don't think that's why this was posted here.) We have indoor pools and they're good for when the weather is bad or you just don't have a beach in your city. This is just a gussied-up indoor pool made to model an experience that people enjoy, but can't always access.

    #19

    humans_of_capitalism

    michaellargey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    "Direct cremation"? You mean you can have it done in installments?

    #20

    humans_of_capitalism

    #21

    humans_of_capitalism

    #22

    humans_of_capitalism

    #23

    humans_of_capitalism

    #24

    humans_of_capitalism

    #25

    humans_of_capitalism

    #26

    humans_of_capitalism

    tabbygirl04152020
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited)

    He’s holding her by her hair, but she’s got her hands on her boobs and not her ponytail? WTF? She must be really confident in their relationship.

    #27

    humans_of_capitalism

    #28

    humans_of_capitalism

    #29

    humans_of_capitalism

    #30

    humans_of_capitalism

    #31

    humans_of_capitalism

    #32

    humans_of_capitalism

    #33

    humans_of_capitalism

    #34

    humans_of_capitalism

    #35

    humans_of_capitalism

    #36

    humans_of_capitalism

    michaellargey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    "One per employee. Please leave the ones with swirls. They are for management."

    #37

    humans_of_capitalism

    #38

    humans_of_capitalism

    #39

    humans_of_capitalism

    #40

    humans_of_capitalism

