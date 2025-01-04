ADVERTISEMENT

Capitalism is considered by many to be the most efficient and productive economic system. But whether it truly is or isn’t, there’s no denying it’s far from perfect. In fact, its role in creating inequality, driving overconsumption, and causing environmental damage raises the question: is it really worth all the harm it causes?

One place on the internet where this conversation is happening is the Instagram page Humans of Capitalism. It shares photos that humorously expose just how absurd—and even dystopian—our society has become. Scroll down to see some of their most recent posts and let us know what you think!