To make more sense of how we got here, let’s take a little trip back in time to see how capitalism came to be. Its origins can be traced to the 16th century, when Britain’s main source of wealth and power was broken up after the plague Black Death killed more than half of Europe’s population.

A new class of merchants came to replace them and began trading with other countries. The newfound opportunity for export and import started changing the local economy and determined the prices of goods.