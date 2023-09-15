We live in a strange version of modernity. People idolize billionaires and gush about their lifestyles on social media. Those same billionaires are preparing to leave us all behind here on our good ol’ Earth and fly off to live on Mars. Kids want to be Twitch streamers or TikTokers when they grow up. What’s the common thread between all these problems, you ask? Capitalism, of course!

The Instagram page Economic Left provides commentary and top-tier memes to rid you of some of that doom and gloom. Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the page to know more about the art of anti-capitalist memery. Check out these humorous posts and lull your anti-capitalist rage knowing we’re all in this together.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

26points
POST
#2

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

23points
POST
#3

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

21points
POST
#4

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

21points
POST
Moxitron Jazz
Moxitron Jazz
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how very un-shizer of you Dusseldorf...

0
0points
reply
#5

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

20points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my f*****g GOD. Can we stop with always associating the rainbow to being anything but a band of all colours? I love rainbows. They're pretty. They're so, so colourful. They're great for those who can't make up their minds on what a favourite colour palette. I just want to support Pink Floyd all the more now.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#6

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

19points
POST
Hamad§
Hamad§
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm this is not the case it the UK. Libalrays are extremely important here. Can't believe in America ppl think reading is bad!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

18points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because mocking a greiving widow and mother is ”funny” now. 🤦🏼‍♀️

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

17points
POST
#10

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

16points
POST
#11

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

16points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never know what people do behind closed doors.

0
0points
reply
#12

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

15points
POST
#13

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

15points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've also heard "Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are concerned Millennials are not playing lotteries as much as the older generations." The word "concerned" ... actually concerns me it is used in this construct of an absurd thought.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

14points
POST
Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because you people are worth hating. Fortunately, most of you are old and living in the soon to be underwater state of florida.

-2
-2points
reply
#15

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

14points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even as someone who's pro-choice, I will always acknowledge that a fetus is still an unborn human baby. A fetus doesn't magically turn into a human once they're born. You can say they're a "clump of cells" because we all are clumps of cells. Fetus is just the word for the stage of development of a human. Same with infant, toddler, child, adolescent/teenager, adult, senior.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#17

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

13points
POST
#18

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

12points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just pure exploitation.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

12points
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They usually have the brain of Homer, too.

0
0points
reply
#20

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

12points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that is why you are not a CEO, Megan.

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

12points
POST
#22

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

11points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Capitalism, now executing children for trying to watch the game for free.

-1
-1point
reply
#23

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

11points
POST
#24

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

11points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ever notice that companies treat their employees like spoiled children? "For this good employee, who has worked so hard this week. I'm giving them an extra $5. Now, it will appear on your next pay cheque. That means it will be taxed. But better than nothing, eh?" Other employees: "Don't you think we should deserve more, and to other people who worked their asses off all year?" "Well... the company can't really afford to give any more money than that. Plus our shareholders don't want to see any more money spent on production staff. So.... But I mean, if we get in more sales and increase the profits for the company then maybeee.... we'll look into doing something small..." Oo

3
3points
reply
#25

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

11points
POST
#26

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

11points
POST
#27

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

11points
POST
#28

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

10points
POST
Agnieszka Zok
Agnieszka Zok
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in Poland it's Comunism, it was real and when somone from Poland fled to USA in 1970' you didn't belive us when we told you that at those days at grocery stores all you could find between shippings was mustard and vinegar, cause our "comunistic gouvernment" was sendind away all goods made in Poland to Russia. Soviet Union? XD union means something else it was Russia's Supremacy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

10points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At some point America needs to know when the competition ends. XD js

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

10points
POST
Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Republicans are the party of hate and injustice.

1
1point
reply
#31

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

10points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a cup of tea.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

10points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don’t hoard bread because it goes bad fast. That is why. Idiot.

-1
-1point
reply
#33

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

10points
POST
#34

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

9points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And most of them use that money to make better for those poor people with clean water projects, medication, solar power etc. Now do rapartists with million dollar estates that spend their money on blood diamonds.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

9points
POST
#36

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

9points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the government claim it back. Very simple. That is what other countries do.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

9points
POST
#38

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

8points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there so many times.

0
0points
reply
#39

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

8points
POST
#40

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

8points
POST
#41

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

8points
POST
#42

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

8points
POST
#43

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
#44

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

7points
POST
Kim
Kim
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except that owner pays rent, taxes, electricity bill, etc and actually hired all of them. Get rid of him and you have several unemployed workers. F-ing idiot.🤦🏼‍♀️

-2
-2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
#46

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The term "excused" and "inexcused" absence for calling in sick like... I can't. I just can't.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

XD I can think of so many other analogies for that, too.

0
0points
reply
#48

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#49

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
#50

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

7points
POST
Susan Reid Smith
Susan Reid Smith
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm still going to use reusable shopping bags.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#53

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#54

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#55

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#56

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#57

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#58

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

6points
POST
#59

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft , x.com Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#60

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

5points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft

economicleft Report

5points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what I think of, too. Except it's more like $14.15, and going up to $15 next month, because the government says so.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#62

Anti-Capitalist-Jokes-Economicleft