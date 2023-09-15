‘Economic Left’: 98 Times People Realized That Modern Capitalism Is Starting To Look Ridiculous Interview
We live in a strange version of modernity. People idolize billionaires and gush about their lifestyles on social media. Those same billionaires are preparing to leave us all behind here on our good ol’ Earth and fly off to live on Mars. Kids want to be Twitch streamers or TikTokers when they grow up. What’s the common thread between all these problems, you ask? Capitalism, of course!
The Instagram page Economic Left provides commentary and top-tier memes to rid you of some of that doom and gloom. Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the page to know more about the art of anti-capitalist memery. Check out these humorous posts and lull your anti-capitalist rage knowing we’re all in this together.
This post may include affiliate links.
Oh my f*****g GOD. Can we stop with always associating the rainbow to being anything but a band of all colours? I love rainbows. They're pretty. They're so, so colourful. They're great for those who can't make up their minds on what a favourite colour palette. I just want to support Pink Floyd all the more now.
I've also heard "Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are concerned Millennials are not playing lotteries as much as the older generations." The word "concerned" ... actually concerns me it is used in this construct of an absurd thought.
Because you people are worth hating. Fortunately, most of you are old and living in the soon to be underwater state of florida.
Even as someone who's pro-choice, I will always acknowledge that a fetus is still an unborn human baby. A fetus doesn't magically turn into a human once they're born. You can say they're a "clump of cells" because we all are clumps of cells. Fetus is just the word for the stage of development of a human. Same with infant, toddler, child, adolescent/teenager, adult, senior.
Ever notice that companies treat their employees like spoiled children? "For this good employee, who has worked so hard this week. I'm giving them an extra $5. Now, it will appear on your next pay cheque. That means it will be taxed. But better than nothing, eh?" Other employees: "Don't you think we should deserve more, and to other people who worked their asses off all year?" "Well... the company can't really afford to give any more money than that. Plus our shareholders don't want to see any more money spent on production staff. So.... But I mean, if we get in more sales and increase the profits for the company then maybeee.... we'll look into doing something small..." Oo
in Poland it's Comunism, it was real and when somone from Poland fled to USA in 1970' you didn't belive us when we told you that at those days at grocery stores all you could find between shippings was mustard and vinegar, cause our "comunistic gouvernment" was sendind away all goods made in Poland to Russia. Soviet Union? XD union means something else it was Russia's Supremacy.
At some point America needs to know when the competition ends. XD js
The term "excused" and "inexcused" absence for calling in sick like... I can't. I just can't.
This is what I think of, too. Except it's more like $14.15, and going up to $15 next month, because the government says so.