It sometimes feels like just shutting off all sources of news and information might be more comfortable, in the same way that removing the batteries from a beeping fire alarm might seem like an easier solution. So it can be helpful to look at some reminders of what is going on around you from other regular people.

We’ve gathered some painfully relatable posts about politics from the last few weeks for those who might need a reminder about everything that is going on. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1

Tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation, reflecting what people say online about politics today.

DarrigoMelanie Report

    #2

    Tweet by Bernie Sanders discussing federal income taxes and the need to tax the rich amid current political situation.

    SenSanders Report

    #3

    Tweet criticizing political views on immigrants and billionaires, reflecting public frustration with the current political situation online.

    mhdksafa Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, but ... "job creators". Sure, they create jobs, but what they actually use the employees for is to earn money.

    #4

    User expressing frustration with the current political situation in a social media post online.

    GianmarcoSoresi Report

    #5

    Tweet from Nina Turner expressing frustration with current political situation, emphasizing wealth tax for debt-free healthcare.

    ninaturner Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry but he should have left her up there. She comes across as incredibly vacuous.

    #6

    Tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation, referencing American history and tariffs on tea.

    BladeoftheS Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was then, this is now. No, we don't like to pay taxes, but since we have to, everyone should pay their fair share.

    #7

    Tweet by Rep. Jim McGovern expressing frustration with current political situation and its impact on people online.

    RepMcGovern Report

    #8

    Tweet criticizing current political situation on free school lunch funding, reflecting public frustration in online discussions.

    McNasty Report

    #9

    Tweet criticizing current political situation on healthcare, reflecting what people think online in 74 posts.

    UpdateTheGrids Report

    #10

    Social media post expressing frustration with the current political situation and government funding cuts.

    JoJoFromJerz Report

    carmandavis1963 avatar
    Carman Davis
    Carman Davis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Lies! Liar! Misinformation! Lies! Lies! Untruth!! Not based on fact just her opinion!!! Liar!

    #11

    Tweet by Rasmus Jarlov expressing frustration with the current political situation and stance on Greenland citizenship.

    RasmusJarlov Report

    #12

    Tweet showing frustration with the current political situation as people express their thoughts online.

    notcapnamerica Report

    #13

    Tweet from Alex Cole expressing frustration with the current political situation, sparking 203K likes and multiple replies.

    acnewsitics Report

    #14

    User expressing frustration with current political situation by listing disagreements about government spending in an online post.

    adgirlMM Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some jerk's new gold plane. Oh, sorry - it's a "gift." (*cough!* bribe.)

    #15

    Social media user expressing frustration with political and economic inequality in a viral online post.

    TheRealDon85 Report

    #16

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing strong frustration with the current political situation and healthcare impact.

    JamesTate121 Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing frustration with the current political situation and diversity issues online.

    quadcarl_carl Report

    #18

    Tweet highlighting frustration with the current political situation, urging testing for everyone in the White House.

    suchnerve Report

    #19

    Social media post expressing frustration with current political situation and views on diversity and inclusion.

    LeftSentThis Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have it, if merited. Just stop shoving it down our throats. Discretion is a word you all should figure out the meaning of.

    #20

    Tweet from user replying to a political comment about curriculum content, reflecting frustration with the current political situation.

    zoerosebryant Report

    #21

    Twitter user reacts to political situation, sharing opinions as people express frustration online with current politics.

    NYPoliticalMom Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check out the UKs crackdown on free speech. The EU cancelling elections.....

    #22

    Tweet showing public frustration with the current political situation, highlighting candid opinions shared online.

    billifer1973 Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I think you are mistaken. Education and experience replaces simple licenses on upper levels of life.

    #23

    Tweet from Adam Schiff criticizing political decision on tariffs raising costs of groceries, gas, and housing amid current political frustration.

    SenAdamSchiff Report

    #24

    Tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation and fiscal responsibility, shared on social media platform.

    anthonyzenkus Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Your analogy is wrong and juvenile. Grow up you twisted goofball.

    #25

    Tweet screenshot expressing frustration with the current political situation, shared online with 39.1K likes.

    yeeeerika Report

    #26

    Tweet showing a critical opinion about the current political situation with strong online reactions from people.

    BlackKnight10k Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Logic isn't your strong point. Go back to figuring out coloring books.

    #27

    Tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation, focusing on freedom and societal issues people discuss online.

    Home_Mentions Report

    #28

    Tweet screenshot showing a political opinion about Republicans and liberals, reflecting people’s frustration with the political situation online.

    notcapnamerica Report

    lorabrick avatar
    Lola July
    Lola July
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    That's a joke for certain. Republicans have brains, they don't date the pathetic.

    #29

    Social media post expressing frustration with the current political situation and party conflicts online.

    acnewsitics Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hard to believe how backwards libtards think. A 100 billion dollars sent to Ukraine to fight a proxy war isn't stupid to you ?

    #30

    Tweet by Thomas Massie discussing national debt, deficit, and military budget amid political frustration online.

    RepThomasMassie Report

    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the U.S.A. is like a teenager who just discovered they’ve bulked up. The rest of the world is older, wiser, calmer. The U.S. government thinks that being powerful and aggressive equals a strong position, the rest of us are baffled that you’ve homeless and families who struggle to eat, veterans who need support and a health system that’s screwed but hey, you’ve got a shiny new missile / tank / aircraft. Your priorities are those of a teenage boy.

    #31

    People expressing frustration with the current political situation by sharing their thoughts online in a viral social media post.

    admcrlsn Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....and Joe Biden killing a million peopel in the Ukraine with billions of our tax dollars is ?

    Tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation about long education and lack of jobs, shared online.

    soicessika Report

    #33

    Tweet showing shocked animated hippo and giraffe, reflecting people's frustration with the current political situation online.

    Geiger_Capital Report

    #34

    User tweet about frustration with the current political situation and its impact on the stock market.

    SkylerforNY Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh you really need to join reality Skyler. Start by getting a real name. I will call you David.

    #35

    User expressing frustration about the current political situation in a social media post with an unhappy emoji.

    trouble_man90 Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you think that women is smart I have a couple of bridges for sale.

    #36

    Social media post expressing frustration about the current political situation and unfulfilled promises by Republicans.

    kate_p45 Report

    #37

    Tweet discussing frustration with current political situation and unfair tax policies shared online by user Being J Wood.

    BeingJWood Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    A childish oversimplification of things. Do a bit of research and think about how stupid your statements are.

    #38

    Screenshot of a political social media post showing frustration with the U.S. government, illustrating online political opinions.

    fkamorena Report

    #39

    Tweet about frustration with the current political situation, highlighting government branches and public fear online.

    littlewhitty Report

    #40

    Tweet showing a user sharing a humorous story reflecting frustration with the current political situation online.

    verysmallriver Report

    #41

    Tweet expressing frustration about the economy and people living with parents amid current political situation online.

    Cigarettes_R_Us Report

    #42

    Tweet showing public frustration with Education Department loan collections amid current political discussions online.

    pbgomez_ Report

    djanesko_1 avatar
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Education of children should be county/ state level responsibility. Why do you want central control of education ? Are you a f*****t ? Pay your debts, you signed the loan papers. Pay up dead beat !

    #43

    Social media post showing public frustration with the current political situation and opinions shared online.

    DapperDomo Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, you *can't* explain the economics of tariffs to people who think workplace diversity crashes planes.

    #44

    Tweet from The Lincoln Project criticizing an unpopular president, reflecting frustration with the current political situation online.

    ProjectLincoln Report

    #45

    Tweet on political situation and mass layoffs, showing public frustration and opinions shared online.

    AesPolitics1 Report

    #46

    Tweet expressing frustration with tariffs and price increases, reflecting people's views on the current political situation online.

    dieworkwear Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a political debate on social media with people expressing frustration about immigration policies online.

    JamesSurowiecki Report

    #48

    Tweet showing frustration with current political situation, including a sarcastic comment about giving a dog a bath and a White House quote.

    helen Report

    #49

    Social media post highlighting people's frustration with the current political situation and economic concerns online.

    Mikel_Jollett Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the upside, the current administration does seem to be making an effort to get us away from rampant capitalism and consumerism.

    #50

    Social media post highlighting people’s frustration with the current political situation and economic complaints online.

    MajestyRia Report

    #51

    A tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation and concern about the future from the younger generation.

    chrisdmowrey Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a political social media post expressing frustration with current political opinions online.

    LakotaMan1 Report

    #53

    Online post expressing frustration about political situation, high costs, and job uncertainty shared by a young user.

    dumbtwt7 Report

    #54

    Social media users expressing frustration with the current political situation through a humorous birthday card.

    Whotfismick Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a social media post showing frustration with the current political situation and emotional distress.

    DrToniSaidit Report

    #56

    Tweet about politicians stealing tax dollars shared by a user expressing frustration with the current political situation online.

    MilaLovesJoe Report

    #57

    Tweet expressing frustration with inflation and tariffs affecting love, reflecting online sentiments about the political situation.

    DRG_tweets329 Report

    #58

    Tweet discussing the current political situation with ongoing wars and public frustration shared online.

    AesPolitics1 Report

    #59

    User expressing frustration about high rent prices in a social media post related to the current political situation.

    carolinerenard_ Report

    #60

    Tweet discussing current political situation, expressing criticism of America First ideology and online public opinions.

    AutonomousAllie Report

    #61

    A social media post expressing frustration with politicians, reflecting the current political situation online.

    SydneyBattle Report

    #62

    Social media post expressing frustration with the current political situation, showing public opinion online.

    taeseru Report

    #63

    Tweet expressing frustration with the current political situation, calling for free healthcare and livable wages online.

    outbreakupdates Report

    #64

    A humorous image showing Vatican City with Costco and Waffle House buildings, reflecting political situation frustrations online.

    HeroDividend Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing frustration about healthcare cuts and tax policies amid current political situation.

    RepGregLandsman Report

    #66

    Meme with cartoon character stating none of your problems are because someone else is a billionaire, reflecting political situation online.

    LolOverruled Report

    #67

    Tweet about political frustration with a Robin Hood cartoon questioning lessons on taxation and government.

    LibertyCappy Report

    #68

    Social media post showing people done with the current political situation expressing opinions about immigration and entitlements.

    elonmusk Report

    #69

    Tweet about political tensions between India and Pakistan, reflecting what people think online in the current political situation.

    moronhumor Report

    #70

    User tweet expressing frustration about the current political situation and online reactions, with 57.2K likes.

    roywoodjr Report

    #71

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration with current political situation and discussing political divisions online.

    sovereignbrah Report

    #72

    User tweet expressing frustration with current political situation and sharing thoughts online, part of 74 posts discussion.

    hxnicho Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a political tweet expressing frustration with current political situation and Democrats' priorities online.

    MattWalshBlog Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing frustration with the current political situation and public opinions online.

    EvanAKilgore Report

