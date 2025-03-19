ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on where you live, you might be a huge fan of your government, or you may feel extremely disappointed in and overlooked by every politician your nation has. As frustrating as keeping up with the news can be, it can also be refreshing to hear a reminder every once in a while that some governments actually do care about their citizens. And this list is full of beautiful examples!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most creative, innovative and thoughtful ways countries around the world are taking care of their residents. From providing free sunscreen on the beach to giving care packages to pregnant moms, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos that should restore a bit of your faith in humanity. (And might encourage you to move to another country!)

#1

A Copy Of The Bill We Got When Our Daughter Was Born In Canada

Hand gesture against a kitchen floor and cabinets, illustrating ways countries care for citizens.

pennoyerneff avatar
Aspiring Canuck
Aspiring Canuck
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s the same amount I was billed for hernia surgery yesterday. And I got to choose an excellent surgeon.

    #2

    In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing

    Pedestrian crossing assistance by Land Transport Authority for senior citizens and disabled persons.

    #3

    In Amsterdam, You Can Spot These Little ‘Menstruation Stations’ Where Anyone In Need Can Grab Tampons, Napkins, And Cups For Free

    Menstruation station providing free sanitary products, showing a country's care for citizens.

    lisagillies86 avatar
    KnightOwl
    KnightOwl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scotland gives these out free too. Most public bathrooms have boxes or shelves full of period products for people to help themselves to. This was introduced as part of a Scottish government movement to eradicate period poverty.

    #4

    If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View

    Signs addressing tree vandalism, highlighting how countries care for their citizens and environment.

    hana_lo avatar
    2x4b523p
    2x4b523p
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at trees is the best view. We had beautiful row of trees outside our house, provided shade and privacy, birds singing all day. Then a storm took them down. Everybody was telling me how amazing that the trees are gone because now we have “view” of the ocean. Boring blueish grey mass, I was sad every time I looked out of the window. We don’t live there anymore, hope the trees are allowed to grow back.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    In Rotterdam We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations

    Public bike repair station on a city street, showcasing a cool way countries care for citizens' transportation needs.

    robbschris avatar
    Bob Jones
    Bob Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We gave those in Australia as well but sadly many of them get vandalised

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket‘S Produce Section

    Free vegetable scraps for pets displayed in a supermarket, showcasing how countries care for their citizens.

    #7

    Bus Stop With A Little Library In Brittany, France

    Bus stop with bookshelves, showcasing creative country efforts to care for citizens.

    #8

    Average College Cafeteria Meal In France (Public University, €3.30)

    A tray with various foods including a meat dish, broccoli, bread, pastry, cheese, and chocolate cake showcasing citizen care.

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    American here, how much is it? If you didn't know, we charge our children for lunch.

    #9

    Dearest American Friends, This Is What A Public Toilet Should Look Like, Love From Europe

    Restroom stalls comparison highlighting privacy-focused citizen care in various countries.

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have some bathroom stalls like that but not many and yes we HATE them.

    #10

    Meanwhile In Canada

    Sign promoting gender diversity and inclusion in public washrooms, encouraging respect and awareness.

    #11

    My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

    Street AED station beside a heart-shaped traffic light, illustrating cool citizen care initiatives.

    #12

    This Bottle Of Vinegar Is Official First Aid For Jellyfish Stings On A Beach In Australia

    Sign offering first aid tips for tropical marine stings to ensure citizen safety at the beach.

    #13

    An Old Telephone Booth Now Used As A Free Book Exchange, In A Tiny Village In France

    Old phone booth transformed into a community library, showcasing a unique way countries care for citizens.

    #14

    There Are Bins Along Cycle Paths In The Netherlands Which Allow You To Throw Out Rubbish Without Slowing Down

    Innovative roadside net in the Netherlands for litter collection, showcasing how countries care for citizens.

    #15

    Hospital Food In Australia 🇦🇺

    Hospital meal showcasing how countries care for their citizens, featuring stew, mashed potatoes, vegetables, soup, and cake.

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always had good food the 4 times in my life that I was in the hospital. My 2 kids, thyroid surgery and reflux surgery.

    #16

    Finland's Maternity Box - The Box Every Pregnant Woman In Finland Gets. Mine Came Today So I Thought I'd Show You All What I Got

    Cardboard box with baby essentials, showcasing how countries care for citizens.

    We picked up the box from the post office, and even Simba was excited.
    There is a snow suit, hat, mittens, and another warm body suit. Sleeping bag and sheet. Hats, balaclava, pads, socks, tights, and the small bag has a little book, a toy, condoms, and some other small baby hygiene products.
    There's a cloth diaper, and a towel, but the rest is almost all clothing in various styles and forms, all gender-neutral. The bottom of the box is also a mattress, so the baby is able to use it as a bed at the beginning of her life. All of the clothes are very high quality, and a good chunk of what came in the box was made in Finland or by Finnish companies.

    lisagillies86 avatar
    KnightOwl
    KnightOwl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scotland has these too, we copied it from Finland. Ours have a lot more in them than what's pictured here and things for the mum as well as baby. Every pregnant person can get one through their midwife and it's completely free. (There are videos on YouTube showing people opening them and showing whats inside for anyone who's interested.)

    #17

    How A Prison Cell In Denmark Looks Like

    Minimalist room design showcasing how countries take care of citizens with bright natural light and simple furnishings.

    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here, they probably wouldn't allow the drapes or the lamp cord. Because we don't want any hangin's.

    #18

    This Is The Medicine I Take Once Every Two Weeks, Which Allows Me To Live A Fairly Normal Life. If I Had To Pay Myself, They Would Cost 6,129 Dkk/1,126 USD. Thank You Universal Health Care

    Hand holds a medicine pen, showcasing healthcare innovation for citizens' welfare in various countries.

    #19

    We Have A Self-Driving Bus In My City

    Yellow autonomous shuttle on a cobblestone street, exemplifying how countries care for their citizens with innovative transport solutions.

    1977karenharris avatar
    KazzaHazza
    KazzaHazza
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s cute but I’d rather walk than be in that traveling sardine can.

    #20

    The Toilet Paper In Peru Has A Smaller Paper Roll In Its Centre, To Be Taken On Trips/Purse

    Compact travel toilet paper from a country, showcasing unique citizen care with colorful packaging on patterned fabric.

    #21

    Meanwhile, In Canada

    Egg cartons stacked on a store shelf with a price tag of $3.93, showing how countries care for citizens.

    #22

    Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden

    Plate of diverse, healthy meal options showcasing how countries care for citizens through food.

    #23

    Prison Cell In Halden, Norway. Anders Breivik Is Complaining About Inhumane Conditions In This Prison

    Modern prison cell in Finland showcasing progressive citizen care with a private bathroom and TV.

    #24

    This Is How Much An Emergency Ambulance Ride Ended Up Costing Me In Germany (10.00€)

    A medical bill showing how a country takes care of its citizens with financial aid for healthcare costs.

    #25

    I'm From The Netherlands & We Have Vending Machines For Eggs

    Vending machine offering fresh eggs; a unique way countries care for citizens.

    #26

    New Seoul Subway Trains Tell You How Crowded Each Cell Is By Colour

    Subway digital display in Korea showing detailed station information, exemplifying how countries care for their citizens.

    #27

    The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers

    Sunscreen dispenser on a sandy beach, part of innovative ways countries care for their citizens.

    #28

    $320 Pesos ($16 Dollars) Of Vegetables And Fruits Here In México

    Assorted fresh fruits and vegetables on a counter, showcasing how countries take care of their citizens with healthy food.

    #29

    A Wine Vending Machine In Germany

    Vending machine for drinks in a rural setting, showcasing a unique way countries take care of citizens.

    #30

    There Is A Swing Made For Wheelchairs At This Park In Mexico

    Accessible swing for wheelchair users in a public park, showcasing inclusive care for citizens.

    #31

    You Get A Show-Cause Notice On Failure To Vote In Australia

    Letter from NSW Electoral Commission addressing failure to vote notification, part of citizen care initiatives.

    #32

    The Horrible Cost Of A Four Day Hospital Stay In Australia. (TV Hire)

    Receipt from Hills Health Solutions showing rental details, demonstrating how countries care for citizens’ needs.

    #33

    In Switzerland, In Most Vending Machines There Is A Pregnancy Test Called Maybe Baby

    Vending machine showcasing unique citizen care items like chocolate and pregnancy tests, highlighting innovative countries.

    #34

    Some Buses In Switzerland Now Have USB-C Ports In Addition To USB-A

    USB charging port on a wall, a smart solution for how countries care for citizens' convenience.

    #35

    Lifeboat Weather Forecasting System Is Littlestone, UK

    Weather forecasting stone sign at Littlestone Lifeboat station, showing humorous weather predictions based on stone's condition.

    #36

    This Park In Germany Has A Special Container For Pizza Boxes

    Pizza box recycling stand in a park, showcasing a unique way countries care for their citizens.

    #37

    LED Bathroom Handles At Train Station In Sweden Change Colors Based On Occupancy

    Modern public toilets in a European country, showcasing innovative citizen care amenities.

    #38

    Mascots On Sugary Cereal (And All Candy) Censored In México To Fight Childhood Obesity

    Cereal boxes of Chocolaty Lucky Charms and Corn Pops on a store shelf, showcasing unique packaging in different countries.

    #39

    I’m From Australia And Recently Turned 17, And Got A Birthday Card From The Government To Enrol To Vote

    Birthday card encouraging provisional voting enrollment in Australia.

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is compulsory in Australia to vote in state and federal elections. Although I must admit that really means you receive a voting slip, have your name marked off and must hand the voting slip in.

    #40

    Here In Switzerland, We Have Vending Machines Just For Selling Cheese

    Cheese vending machine showcasing various dairy products, highlighting innovative ways countries care for their citizens.

    #41

    Our Toasters Are Longer In Germany Since We Have Long Bread Slices

    White toaster with toasted bread slice, symbolizing unique care initiatives in various countries.

    saba81de avatar
    Sandra Bartsch
    Sandra Bartsch
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speaking as a German: these are originally made for toasting two slices of toastbread at the same time.

    #42

    There Is A Sauna At This Burger King In Helsinki

    Red Burger King sauna door showcasing unique citizen services.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it the one that Richard Ayoade went to on his show Travel Man?

    #43

    How This Korean Coffee Shop Minimizes Its Trash Volume With This Cup Stacking System

    Recycling station for liquids, paper, and plastic cups highlights how countries care for their citizens' environment.

    #44

    This Extra High Traffic Light Button For Horseriders In The Netherlands

    Bicycle-friendly traffic light and signs in a peaceful street, highlighting ways countries care for citizens.

    #45

    ‘Pay Phones’ In Australia Are All Free

    Free public payphone in Australia, showcasing a unique way the country cares for its citizens.

    #46

    For Anyone Curious, This Is What A Birthing Suite Looks Like In A Public Danish Hospital

    Modern hospital room with advanced medical equipment and cozy decor showing innovative citizen care.

    #47

    In Washington, Dc, You Can Ask Local Agencies To Speak Your Language. We Have Cards You Can Give To Government Workers To Remind Them

    Card offering language assistance in French, showcasing how countries take care of their citizens' communication needs.

    #48

    0.81€ Meal In A Turkish Uni

    Meal tray showcasing various countries' citizen care with soup, salads, pasta, and desserts.

    #49

    How The Crosswalks In The UK Tell You What Direction To Look Before Crossing

    Crosswalk with "Look Left" guidance, part of how countries care for their citizens' safety.

    #50

    Puppy Parking At Our New Post Office

    Puppy parking area with water station outside an Australian post office, showcasing citizen-friendly amenities.

    #51

    This Tram In Australia Has A Place To Hold Your Surfboard While Travelling To/From The Beach

    Public transport with surfboard rack showcasing cool ways countries care for citizens.

    #52

    Amsterdam In A Nutshell

    Historic buildings with a sign reading "The City Is Never Finished" highlight ways countries care for citizens.

    #53

    My Local Library In The Netherlands Has These Flaps To Prevent Rain Falling On Your Bike Saddle

    Bicycles parked in a unique stand with integrated tables, showcasing a country's innovative citizen care approach.

    #54

    In Australia When You Turn 50 The Federal Government Sends You A Kit To Poop In And Send Back To Them

    Bowel cancer screening kit showcasing ways countries care for citizens' health.

    #55

    My City Has A Lot Of Capybaras So We Have These Special Signs Warning Drivers To Be Mindful Of Them

    Night road with trees, streetlights, and a capybara crossing sign, showcasing country's citizen safety efforts.

    #56

    Here In Sweden, The Ice-Cream Truck Goes Around. All Year Long

    Snow-covered cars in a parking lot at night, showcasing how countries handle winter conditions.

    1977karenharris avatar
    KazzaHazza
    KazzaHazza
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All year round ice cream vans in the uk are selling much more than ice cream and sprinkles 😉

    #57

    Sun Clock In Valencia, Spain

    Sundial on a building in front of a pharmacy, showcasing a unique way countries care for citizens' needs.

    #58

    A Air Conditioned "Dog Parking" Outside A Mall In Sweden

    Dog parking station with air conditioning, showcasing innovative ways countries care for their citizens.

    #59

    Sweden Has Baby Stroller Parking Spots

    Stroller parked under a shelter in a European country, showcasing unique citizen care with stroller parking.

    #60

    Book Tree In Arbone-La-Foret, France

    Tree library in a park, showcasing a unique way countries care for their citizens with free book access.

    #61

    Traffic Light In Sweden Letting Blind People Feel The Road Layout

    Braille panel on a pedestrian crossing button, showcasing how countries care for visually impaired citizens.

    #62

    Garbage Sorting Sweden

    Recycling bins in a modern setup showcasing innovative ways countries support their citizens.

    #63

    School Lunch In South Korea

    Tray of diverse foods showcasing how countries care for their citizens with a healthy meal.

    #64

    A Double Ended Bus In Malmo, Sweden

    Green articulated bus at a Scandinavian Center, showcasing citizen care innovations.

    #65

    In Mexico, Fake Police Patrols Are Put In Roads To Make Drivers Slow Down On Dangerous Highways

    A decoy police car on roadside, illustrating how countries creatively ensure citizen safety.

