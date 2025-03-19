Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most creative, innovative and thoughtful ways countries around the world are taking care of their residents. From providing free sunscreen on the beach to giving care packages to pregnant moms , we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos that should restore a bit of your faith in humanity. (And might encourage you to move to another country !)

Depending on where you live, you might be a huge fan of your government , or you may feel extremely disappointed in and overlooked by every politician your nation has. As frustrating as keeping up with the news can be, it can also be refreshing to hear a reminder every once in a while that some governments actually do care about their citizens. And this list is full of beautiful examples!

#1 A Copy Of The Bill We Got When Our Daughter Was Born In Canada Share icon

#2 In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing Share icon

#3 In Amsterdam, You Can Spot These Little ‘Menstruation Stations’ Where Anyone In Need Can Grab Tampons, Napkins, And Cups For Free Share icon

#4 If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View Share icon

#5 In Rotterdam We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations Share icon

#6 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket‘S Produce Section Share icon

#7 Bus Stop With A Little Library In Brittany, France Share icon

#8 Average College Cafeteria Meal In France (Public University, €3.30) Share icon

#9 Dearest American Friends, This Is What A Public Toilet Should Look Like, Love From Europe Share icon

#10 Meanwhile In Canada Share icon

#11 My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar Share icon

#12 This Bottle Of Vinegar Is Official First Aid For Jellyfish Stings On A Beach In Australia Share icon

#13 An Old Telephone Booth Now Used As A Free Book Exchange, In A Tiny Village In France Share icon

#14 There Are Bins Along Cycle Paths In The Netherlands Which Allow You To Throw Out Rubbish Without Slowing Down Share icon

#15 Hospital Food In Australia 🇦🇺 Share icon

#16 Finland's Maternity Box - The Box Every Pregnant Woman In Finland Gets. Mine Came Today So I Thought I'd Show You All What I Got Share icon We picked up the box from the post office, and even Simba was excited.

There is a snow suit, hat, mittens, and another warm body suit. Sleeping bag and sheet. Hats, balaclava, pads, socks, tights, and the small bag has a little book, a toy, condoms, and some other small baby hygiene products.

There's a cloth diaper, and a towel, but the rest is almost all clothing in various styles and forms, all gender-neutral. The bottom of the box is also a mattress, so the baby is able to use it as a bed at the beginning of her life. All of the clothes are very high quality, and a good chunk of what came in the box was made in Finland or by Finnish companies.



#17 How A Prison Cell In Denmark Looks Like Share icon

#18 This Is The Medicine I Take Once Every Two Weeks, Which Allows Me To Live A Fairly Normal Life. If I Had To Pay Myself, They Would Cost 6,129 Dkk/1,126 USD. Thank You Universal Health Care Share icon

#19 We Have A Self-Driving Bus In My City Share icon

#20 The Toilet Paper In Peru Has A Smaller Paper Roll In Its Centre, To Be Taken On Trips/Purse Share icon

#21 Meanwhile, In Canada Share icon

#22 Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden Share icon

#23 Prison Cell In Halden, Norway. Anders Breivik Is Complaining About Inhumane Conditions In This Prison Share icon

#24 This Is How Much An Emergency Ambulance Ride Ended Up Costing Me In Germany (10.00€) Share icon

#25 I'm From The Netherlands & We Have Vending Machines For Eggs Share icon

#26 New Seoul Subway Trains Tell You How Crowded Each Cell Is By Colour Share icon

#27 The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers Share icon

#28 $320 Pesos ($16 Dollars) Of Vegetables And Fruits Here In México Share icon

#29 A Wine Vending Machine In Germany Share icon

#30 There Is A Swing Made For Wheelchairs At This Park In Mexico Share icon

#31 You Get A Show-Cause Notice On Failure To Vote In Australia Share icon

#32 The Horrible Cost Of A Four Day Hospital Stay In Australia. (TV Hire) Share icon

#33 In Switzerland, In Most Vending Machines There Is A Pregnancy Test Called Maybe Baby Share icon

#34 Some Buses In Switzerland Now Have USB-C Ports In Addition To USB-A Share icon

#35 Lifeboat Weather Forecasting System Is Littlestone, UK Share icon

#36 This Park In Germany Has A Special Container For Pizza Boxes Share icon

#37 LED Bathroom Handles At Train Station In Sweden Change Colors Based On Occupancy Share icon

#38 Mascots On Sugary Cereal (And All Candy) Censored In México To Fight Childhood Obesity Share icon

#39 I’m From Australia And Recently Turned 17, And Got A Birthday Card From The Government To Enrol To Vote Share icon

#40 Here In Switzerland, We Have Vending Machines Just For Selling Cheese Share icon

#41 Our Toasters Are Longer In Germany Since We Have Long Bread Slices Share icon

#42 There Is A Sauna At This Burger King In Helsinki Share icon

#43 How This Korean Coffee Shop Minimizes Its Trash Volume With This Cup Stacking System Share icon

#44 This Extra High Traffic Light Button For Horseriders In The Netherlands Share icon

#45 ‘Pay Phones’ In Australia Are All Free Share icon

#46 For Anyone Curious, This Is What A Birthing Suite Looks Like In A Public Danish Hospital Share icon

#47 In Washington, Dc, You Can Ask Local Agencies To Speak Your Language. We Have Cards You Can Give To Government Workers To Remind Them Share icon

#48 0.81€ Meal In A Turkish Uni Share icon

#49 How The Crosswalks In The UK Tell You What Direction To Look Before Crossing Share icon

#50 Puppy Parking At Our New Post Office Share icon

#51 This Tram In Australia Has A Place To Hold Your Surfboard While Travelling To/From The Beach Share icon

#52 Amsterdam In A Nutshell Share icon

#53 My Local Library In The Netherlands Has These Flaps To Prevent Rain Falling On Your Bike Saddle Share icon

#54 In Australia When You Turn 50 The Federal Government Sends You A Kit To Poop In And Send Back To Them Share icon

#55 My City Has A Lot Of Capybaras So We Have These Special Signs Warning Drivers To Be Mindful Of Them Share icon

#56 Here In Sweden, The Ice-Cream Truck Goes Around. All Year Long Share icon

#57 Sun Clock In Valencia, Spain Share icon

#58 A Air Conditioned "Dog Parking" Outside A Mall In Sweden Share icon

#59 Sweden Has Baby Stroller Parking Spots Share icon

#60 Book Tree In Arbone-La-Foret, France Share icon

#61 Traffic Light In Sweden Letting Blind People Feel The Road Layout Share icon

#62 Garbage Sorting Sweden Share icon

#63 School Lunch In South Korea Share icon

#64 A Double Ended Bus In Malmo, Sweden Share icon