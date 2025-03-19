65 Of The Coolest Ways Various Countries Take Care Of Their Citizens
Depending on where you live, you might be a huge fan of your government, or you may feel extremely disappointed in and overlooked by every politician your nation has. As frustrating as keeping up with the news can be, it can also be refreshing to hear a reminder every once in a while that some governments actually do care about their citizens. And this list is full of beautiful examples!
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most creative, innovative and thoughtful ways countries around the world are taking care of their residents. From providing free sunscreen on the beach to giving care packages to pregnant moms, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos that should restore a bit of your faith in humanity. (And might encourage you to move to another country!)
A Copy Of The Bill We Got When Our Daughter Was Born In Canada
It’s the same amount I was billed for hernia surgery yesterday. And I got to choose an excellent surgeon.
In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing
In Amsterdam, You Can Spot These Little ‘Menstruation Stations’ Where Anyone In Need Can Grab Tampons, Napkins, And Cups For Free
If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View
Looking at trees is the best view. We had beautiful row of trees outside our house, provided shade and privacy, birds singing all day. Then a storm took them down. Everybody was telling me how amazing that the trees are gone because now we have “view” of the ocean. Boring blueish grey mass, I was sad every time I looked out of the window. We don’t live there anymore, hope the trees are allowed to grow back.
In Rotterdam We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations
Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket‘S Produce Section
Bus Stop With A Little Library In Brittany, France
Average College Cafeteria Meal In France (Public University, €3.30)
American here, how much is it? If you didn't know, we charge our children for lunch.
Dearest American Friends, This Is What A Public Toilet Should Look Like, Love From Europe
We have some bathroom stalls like that but not many and yes we HATE them.
Meanwhile In Canada
My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar
This Bottle Of Vinegar Is Official First Aid For Jellyfish Stings On A Beach In Australia
An Old Telephone Booth Now Used As A Free Book Exchange, In A Tiny Village In France
There Are Bins Along Cycle Paths In The Netherlands Which Allow You To Throw Out Rubbish Without Slowing Down
Their aim must be good. I'll bet they'd be great at cornhole.
Hospital Food In Australia 🇦🇺
I always had good food the 4 times in my life that I was in the hospital. My 2 kids, thyroid surgery and reflux surgery.
Finland's Maternity Box - The Box Every Pregnant Woman In Finland Gets. Mine Came Today So I Thought I'd Show You All What I Got
We picked up the box from the post office, and even Simba was excited.
There is a snow suit, hat, mittens, and another warm body suit. Sleeping bag and sheet. Hats, balaclava, pads, socks, tights, and the small bag has a little book, a toy, condoms, and some other small baby hygiene products.
There's a cloth diaper, and a towel, but the rest is almost all clothing in various styles and forms, all gender-neutral. The bottom of the box is also a mattress, so the baby is able to use it as a bed at the beginning of her life. All of the clothes are very high quality, and a good chunk of what came in the box was made in Finland or by Finnish companies.
Scotland has these too, we copied it from Finland. Ours have a lot more in them than what's pictured here and things for the mum as well as baby. Every pregnant person can get one through their midwife and it's completely free. (There are videos on YouTube showing people opening them and showing whats inside for anyone who's interested.)
How A Prison Cell In Denmark Looks Like
Here, they probably wouldn't allow the drapes or the lamp cord. Because we don't want any hangin's.
This Is The Medicine I Take Once Every Two Weeks, Which Allows Me To Live A Fairly Normal Life. If I Had To Pay Myself, They Would Cost 6,129 Dkk/1,126 USD. Thank You Universal Health Care
We Have A Self-Driving Bus In My City
That’s cute but I’d rather walk than be in that traveling sardine can.
The Toilet Paper In Peru Has A Smaller Paper Roll In Its Centre, To Be Taken On Trips/Purse
Meanwhile, In Canada
Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden
Prison Cell In Halden, Norway. Anders Breivik Is Complaining About Inhumane Conditions In This Prison
This Is How Much An Emergency Ambulance Ride Ended Up Costing Me In Germany (10.00€)
I'm From The Netherlands & We Have Vending Machines For Eggs
New Seoul Subway Trains Tell You How Crowded Each Cell Is By Colour
The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers
$320 Pesos ($16 Dollars) Of Vegetables And Fruits Here In México
A Wine Vending Machine In Germany
There Is A Swing Made For Wheelchairs At This Park In Mexico
You Get A Show-Cause Notice On Failure To Vote In Australia
The Horrible Cost Of A Four Day Hospital Stay In Australia. (TV Hire)
In Switzerland, In Most Vending Machines There Is A Pregnancy Test Called Maybe Baby
Some Buses In Switzerland Now Have USB-C Ports In Addition To USB-A
Lifeboat Weather Forecasting System Is Littlestone, UK
This Park In Germany Has A Special Container For Pizza Boxes
LED Bathroom Handles At Train Station In Sweden Change Colors Based On Occupancy
Mascots On Sugary Cereal (And All Candy) Censored In México To Fight Childhood Obesity
I’m From Australia And Recently Turned 17, And Got A Birthday Card From The Government To Enrol To Vote
It is compulsory in Australia to vote in state and federal elections. Although I must admit that really means you receive a voting slip, have your name marked off and must hand the voting slip in.
Here In Switzerland, We Have Vending Machines Just For Selling Cheese
Our Toasters Are Longer In Germany Since We Have Long Bread Slices
Speaking as a German: these are originally made for toasting two slices of toastbread at the same time.
There Is A Sauna At This Burger King In Helsinki
Is it the one that Richard Ayoade went to on his show Travel Man?
How This Korean Coffee Shop Minimizes Its Trash Volume With This Cup Stacking System
This Extra High Traffic Light Button For Horseriders In The Netherlands
‘Pay Phones’ In Australia Are All Free
For Anyone Curious, This Is What A Birthing Suite Looks Like In A Public Danish Hospital
In Washington, Dc, You Can Ask Local Agencies To Speak Your Language. We Have Cards You Can Give To Government Workers To Remind Them
0.81€ Meal In A Turkish Uni
How The Crosswalks In The UK Tell You What Direction To Look Before Crossing
Puppy Parking At Our New Post Office
This Tram In Australia Has A Place To Hold Your Surfboard While Travelling To/From The Beach
Amsterdam In A Nutshell
My Local Library In The Netherlands Has These Flaps To Prevent Rain Falling On Your Bike Saddle
In Australia When You Turn 50 The Federal Government Sends You A Kit To Poop In And Send Back To Them
My City Has A Lot Of Capybaras So We Have These Special Signs Warning Drivers To Be Mindful Of Them
Here In Sweden, The Ice-Cream Truck Goes Around. All Year Long
All year round ice cream vans in the uk are selling much more than ice cream and sprinkles 😉