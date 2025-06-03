Best Countries To Live In 2025: What The Rankings Don’t Reveal

ADVERTISEMENT

According to AARO data from November 2023, roughly 5.4 million Americans now live abroad. Migration is growing, but not always to the countries that top global rankings.

The pandemic reshaped how people think about quality of life. For many, “best” no longer means highest GDP or safest streets, but feeling balanced, supported, and free. That’s why places with Nordic calm and pristine systems still aren’t a universal fit.

Instead of chasing someone else’s definition of the good life, more Americans are pursuing their own. A 2025 Forbes survey found that 17% plan to move abroad in the next five years, with 5% already in transition.

So, where are they headed? Here are the countries that rank high on paper and in real life.

What Makes a Country the “Best”?

Image credits: Pexels / Bhuwan Dhingra

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been the go-to measure of a country’s success for decades. It calculates total economic output, covering stability, productivity, and growth (per Investopedia).

But here’s the problem: GDP was never meant to reflect how people live.

As a Harvard Business Review article by Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy noted, “GDP was not designed to assess welfare or the well-being of citizens.” It’s a gauge of production, not personal happiness.

This mismatch matters more than ever. GDP doesn’t measure access to healthcare, life expectancy, work-life balance, or social trust, things many now prioritize when choosing where to live.

And for expats, other essentials come into play: affordability, residency pathways, safety, and how welcoming the local community is.

“We need to move beyond GDP to capture the aspects of our lives that are more important,” said Sweta Saxena, Director at the Economic Commission for Africa (per UNECA).

To truly understand what makes a country livable, we need to look beyond numbers and ask what kind of life those numbers enable.

Best Countries To Live in

According to the 2024 Best Countries ranking from U.S. News & World Report, these universally healthy countries should be on your roster.

Switzerland

Image credits: Freepik / alexgolovinphotography

Switzerland has consistently topped the global ranks of welfare countries. Located in west-central Europe, the landlocked, mountainous country ranked 1st on the list of best countries in the world for the third consecutive year and the seventh time in nine years (per Forbes).

“When I spoke to experts for the story about Switzerland, they each talked about the country’s stability and high quality of life and these strengths are underscored in our perceptions data,” said Elliott Davis, a U.S. News & World Report reporter.

“It’s no surprise that a stable, consistent country like Switzerland would top our rankings seven times in nine years.”

Switzerland is a leading country in paramount categories like quality of life, entrepreneurship, and openness to business. However, Switzerland’s relatively high cost of living, growing isolation, and cultural barriers might dim the shine of the “world’s best country.”

Denmark and Sweden

Image credits: Freepik / rudojdavid16

Nordic nations frequently dominate quality-of-life rankings, and for good reason. Denmark and Sweden, in particular, stand out for their social systems, personal freedoms, and public trust. According to Euro News, most residents even self-report being happy.

Denmark holds the top spot for quality of life and ranks 10th overall, while Sweden comes in second for quality of life and sixth overall. These high scores stem from a blend of economic stability, universal services, low corruption, and reliable healthcare.

Image credits: Freepik / achimprill

These societies also rank high in public trust. About 74% of Danes say they trust most people (per The Guardian), while 43% of Swedes report trust in their national government, above the OECD average (per OECD).

That said, choosing between them depends on lifestyle preferences. Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, blends city life with nature, which is ideal for those seeking energy and green space.

Denmark, meanwhile, leans cozy, embracing the “hygge” lifestyle of calm, comfort, and community.

Image credits: unsplash / Barnabas Davoti

Norway consistently ranks among the world’s best for quality of life, earning the fourth spot in 2024. The country combines economic strength, backed by vast oil reserves second only to Russia in Europe (per BBC), with social policies that prioritize public welfare.

It’s also remarkably safe and family-friendly. Many Norwegian cities enjoy low crime rates, and locals routinely express trust in their institutions: 64% trust the national government, 61% trust civil services, and 53% trust local authorities (per Performance Magazine).

Norway’s education system is another highlight. Public universities are tuition-free, even for international students, making it an especially attractive destination for families and young professionals (per InterNations).

Canada

Image credits: Pexels / Daniel Joseph Petty

Canada is notorious for its love-and-hate relationships with visitors and citizens alike.

The U.S. News & World Report ranked the multicultural country the 4th best country overall and the 5th best for quality of life.

Canada is an ideal destination for many immigrants worldwide, drawn to its plentiful work opportunities, safety, free healthcare, best-in-class education facilities, growing economy, and natural wonders (per Global Immigration Services).

The other not-so-appealing side of the North American country is its deepening housing affordability crisis, with large numbers of people reportedly fleeing cities like Vancouver after many homes soared to almost $1 million (per The New York Times).

While Canada has long been a prime country for immigrants and students, long-term expats might not be so pleased by the relatively high cost of living.

A recent RBC poll revealed that nearly half of Canadians can no longer afford their standard of living due to increasing costs (per CTV News).

Underrated European Destinations

Beyond the “ideal” Nordic countries, less-hyped locations quietly become expat favorites, especially for Americans looking for lifestyle, affordability, and community.

Portugal and Spain

Image credits: Pixabay / jackmac34

Portugal and Spain are rising stars on relocation lists, especially for digital nomads. Both offer lower living costs than the US, mild climates, stunning coastlines, and strong expat communities, making them ideal for lifestyle seekers on a budget.

Image credits: Pixabay / TGG23

Healthcare is another major plus. Spain ranks 19th and Portugal 23rd in the 2024 World Index of Healthcare Innovation (per FREOPP).

Portugal’s appeal extends beyond the stats. “Once they learn more about the pathways available, many people prefer to move to Portugal for retirement, golden visas or digital nomad visas because it’s safe, friendly and beautiful with a lower cost of living,” said Expatsi founder Jen Barnett.

Netherlands and Germany

Image credits: Pixabay / ArminEP

Entrepreneurs and remote workers have increasingly turned to the Netherlands, thanks to the DAFT (Dutch American Friendship Treaty) visa. This policy lets American self-employed individuals apply for residency after arrival, offering a rare path to European relocation.

Germany, by contrast, attracts a broader range of expats, including retirees, owing to its robust infrastructure, innovative economy, and highly skilled workforce. It’s no surprise that Germany continues to top entrepreneurship rankings.

Image credits: Pixabay / kueckhovener

However, both countries face growing challenges around housing. The Netherlands has a shortage of roughly 401,000 homes (per Global Politics). Meanwhile, many refugees in Germany, some of whom have been there since 2015, remain unhoused (per DIFU).

Where Americans Are Moving and Why

Despite the glowing rankings of Nordic countries, most Americans abroad are settling elsewhere.

According to Business Insider, the countries with the highest US expat populations include Spain, Japan, France, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Israel, the UK, Canada, and, leading the list, Mexico.

What makes these destinations so attractive? For many, it’s the practical mix of tax incentives, streamlined remote work policies, dual-citizenship opportunities, cultural familiarity, and accessible residency paths.

Image credits: Freepik / prostooleh

Before You Move: The Unmeasured Metrics You Might Want to Consider

Image credits: Freepik / EyeEm

What’s the point of relocating to the world’s “best” country if it doesn’t feel like home?

Traditional rankings often overlook the emotional dimensions of relocation, such as belonging, cultural fit, language comfort, family dynamics, and life stage.

These factors determine whether your experience feels enriching or isolating, even in the most statistically “perfect” place.

For example, Thailand is considered the sixth-best destination globally for expats. Its inviting culture and accessible lifestyle create a sense of community and ease.

Compare that with Japan, which is ranked second overall yet struggles with work-life balance. A recent government survey revealed that one in ten Japanese workers logs over 80 hours of overtime each month (per the World Economic Forum).