ADVERTISEMENT

UNICEF's Innocenti Report Card 19 evaluates child well-being across OECD and EU countries, ranking countries not by infrastructure or cleanliness, as many "best places to live" lists do, but by how children actually fare.

The report uses six outcome-based indicators grouped into three equally weighted dimensions: mental health, physical health, and skills.

Each area draws on two specific markers. Mental health considers life satisfaction and adolescent suicide rates. Physical health includes child mortality and overweight prevalence. Skills are measured by academic performance and by how easily children form friendships.

Ranking offers a grounded, child-first lens on what it truly means for a country to support its youngest citizens. Other elements, such as parental leave, housing, and childcare, help explain how families experience life in each country, but they don’t influence the rankings themselves.