ADVERTISEMENT

Some countries are known for having dangerously high pollution levels, poor sanitation, and large amounts of unmanaged waste. These problems are usually caused by overpopulation, industrial activity, or weak environmental policies.

The term “dirtiest” doesn’t mean these places are bad overall. It refers to measurable pollution indicators, such as air quality (PM2.5), contaminated water, and levels of trash.

Based on these factors, here are the 14 most polluted countries in the world, according to the Swiss air quality company IQAir.