ADVERTISEMENT

Working in an office has its fair share of pros and cons. On the one hand, it can be comfortable, you’re not doing manual labor, you get to use your brain, and you sometimes have space for genuine creativity. On the other hand, some of your work can feel meaningless, work-life balance is tough to manage, your superiors can get pretty toxic sometimes, and you spend way too much time being sedentary with your eyes glued to the screen.

‘My Office Life’ is a fun and quirky Instagram account that shares hilarious memes about work. They are beyond relatable if you work at an office. So, we collected some of the funniest pics to boost your mood while you’re on your coffee break. Scroll down to check them out! Oh, and if you have any colleagues who you think could use a meme break, be sure to send them this post.