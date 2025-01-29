72 Funny Memes That Sum Up What It’s Like Working In An Office
Working in an office has its fair share of pros and cons. On the one hand, it can be comfortable, you’re not doing manual labor, you get to use your brain, and you sometimes have space for genuine creativity. On the other hand, some of your work can feel meaningless, work-life balance is tough to manage, your superiors can get pretty toxic sometimes, and you spend way too much time being sedentary with your eyes glued to the screen.
‘My Office Life’ is a fun and quirky Instagram account that shares hilarious memes about work. They are beyond relatable if you work at an office. So, we collected some of the funniest pics to boost your mood while you’re on your coffee break. Scroll down to check them out! Oh, and if you have any colleagues who you think could use a meme break, be sure to send them this post.
I'm more in the all meetings should be 10m MAX camp.
I've been at the place I'm at for over two years but I don't have a company e-mail. My coworkers keep asking ME why I don't have one. How should I know?
It’s not just burnout and work-life balance that are top-of-mind for many Americans. CNN reports that many recent college graduates are struggling to find employment. In some niche cases, students who receive their diplomas apply to hundreds of companies without any success. It’s mind-boggling.
Public policy professor David Deming from the Harvard Kennedy School told CNN that the unemployment gap is partly due to changing employer expectations, as well as an increase in competition. “What you’re seeing is a consequence of the success we’ve had in educating more people. Graduating college no longer gives you a leg up, as recent cohorts have seen the highest graduation rates ever,” Deming said, adding that skill requirements for entry-level roles are higher today than a decade ago.
Meanwhile, a survey from the higher education online magazine Intelligent found that 58% of hiring managers believe recent college graduates are unprepared for the workforce. On the flip side, if recruiters or managers can’t find the people they want to fill positions, it might be an issue with them offering wages that are too low to appeal to talented, skilled, and in-demand workers.
Similar to when you're driving to work and thinking "You know I could just keep on driving and see where I end up".
All that being said, burnout is a major issue that many workers face when they have to deal with long-term stress that isn’t managed properly. Someone who burns out becomes cynical about their job, feels chronically exhausted and dissatisfied, feels more negative about everything, and generally tries to distance themselves or emotionally disconnect from what they do at work.
Not only does this negatively impact people’s physical and mental health, but it also leads to worse job performance.
As reported by the American Psychological Association back in 2021, 79% of employees reported work-related stress in the preceding month. Over half of American employees admitted that work-related stress negatively impacted them, leading to less effort at their jobs, as well as less interest, motivation, and energy. Over a third of employees said that they experienced cognitive weariness, just under a third said they were emotionally exhausted, and nearly half also admitted they were physically fatigued.
I used to spend my weekends with liberty spikes and dressed all in black and patches and steel spikes downtown. So many tourists wanted their picture with me. Some of us can't NOT look approachable.
As per SHRM’s research, 44% of employees in the United States said they were burned out at work in 2024.
Meanwhile, 45% of them felt emotionally drained and 51% said they felt ‘used up’ when their workday ended. Workers struggling with burnout are three times as likely to actively look for another job than those who aren’t chronically exhausted.
Sales also makes like 5X as much as anyone who actually does the real work.
Dealing with burnout isn’t as easy and simple as telling someone to take better care of their health and fitness, though those are core aspects of the change that needs to happen.
Other approaches include communicating and then enforcing healthier boundaries with your workload and managers, as well as speaking to your superiors about creating a more sustainable pace at the office.
The key here is being honest about how your relationship with work affects you and how it needs to change so that you feel full of energy and motivation.
Meanwhile, SHRM suggests reframing your expectations and perceptions and finding ways to stay optimistic.
"So if you knew it, why didn't you do anything to prevent it?"
However, if you’re stuck in a truly toxic workplace environment, you can and should apply to new jobs and look for that ‘Plan B’ company you can hop to for better pay, culture, perks, and hours.
The irony is that some of the most resilient and patient workers stay in really bad situations way longer than they should, while their other colleagues may have already recognized how toxic things are and already jumped ship.
The long and short of it is that you should not feel constantly exhausted, anxious, and demotivated working anywhere. Everyone deserves better.
Currently, 23.1k internet users follow the ‘My Office Life’ account on Instagram. Originally, the account was created nearly a decade ago, in the summer of 2015.
The idea behind the content is very straightforward: the curator shares the most amusing and relatable images that touch on the highs and lows of being in an office. Their tagline is, “If you work in an office you'll understand,” so relatability is naturally a core aspect of the memes they choose to feature.
Speaking more broadly, memes fundamentally have to be relatable on some level in order to spread. If the audience doesn’t connect with the images or the ideas you share, they won’t go viral, and you can’t rightfully call them memes.
Successful memes also rely on superb visual clarity to get their message across. So, you want to use high-definition images, clear fonts, and generally have shorter captions instead of walls of text.
The only exceptions to visual clarity happen if you’re sharing no-context, ‘cursed,’ or ironic memes where the entire purpose is to create a sense of chaos and confusion.
But more ‘traditional’ memes want to instantly connect with their audience as they scroll through their social media feeds. If they can’t do that, the audience will just scroll on without stopping.
"Value" is a diffuse term and doesn't mean anything without a rating
I used to do that. On my way to work, I would think of a favorite song, a funny story, a joke I'd heard, something cute my grandkids had done. I would go into the office smiling and the day would be better. People would respond to my mood and we got along well.
Wishful thinking. If you give 75%, you get a card saying thank you for your hard work and maybe a candy bar.