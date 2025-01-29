ADVERTISEMENT

Working in an office has its fair share of pros and cons. On the one hand, it can be comfortable, you’re not doing manual labor, you get to use your brain, and you sometimes have space for genuine creativity. On the other hand, some of your work can feel meaningless, work-life balance is tough to manage, your superiors can get pretty toxic sometimes, and you spend way too much time being sedentary with your eyes glued to the screen.

‘My Office Life’ is a fun and quirky Instagram account that shares hilarious memes about work. They are beyond relatable if you work at an office. So, we collected some of the funniest pics to boost your mood while you’re on your coffee break. Scroll down to check them out! Oh, and if you have any colleagues who you think could use a meme break, be sure to send them this post.

#1

Tweet humorously suggests meetings without food should be emails, reflecting office life humor.

myofficelife , x.com Report

    #2

    Tweet by Laura joking about office work, suggesting to be the person who ends meetings early.

    myofficelife , x.com Report

    #3

    Office meme about email typo: "Should you have any questions please don't. Hesitate to ask." Shared by user Unhinged_chaosQueen.

    myofficelife , x.com Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been at the place I'm at for over two years but I don't have a company e-mail. My coworkers keep asking ME why I don't have one. How should I know?

    It’s not just burnout and work-life balance that are top-of-mind for many Americans. CNN reports that many recent college graduates are struggling to find employment. In some niche cases, students who receive their diplomas apply to hundreds of companies without any success. It’s mind-boggling.

    Public policy professor David Deming from the Harvard Kennedy School told CNN that the unemployment gap is partly due to changing employer expectations, as well as an increase in competition. “What you’re seeing is a consequence of the success we’ve had in educating more people. Graduating college no longer gives you a leg up, as recent cohorts have seen the highest graduation rates ever,” Deming said, adding that skill requirements for entry-level roles are higher today than a decade ago.

    Meanwhile, a survey from the higher education online magazine Intelligent found that 58% of hiring managers believe recent college graduates are unprepared for the workforce. On the flip side, if recruiters or managers can’t find the people they want to fill positions, it might be an issue with them offering wages that are too low to appeal to talented, skilled, and in-demand workers.
    #4

    Office humor meme with a masked character reacting to a boss's email about wearing masks.

    myofficelife Report

    #5

    Elderly wizard at a desk with a laptop, humorously depicting office work on a Monday morning.

    myofficelife Report

    #6

    Funny office meme of a vintage painting; text about contemplating returning to work after a lunch break.

    myofficelife Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar to when you're driving to work and thinking "You know I could just keep on driving and see where I end up".

    All that being said, burnout is a major issue that many workers face when they have to deal with long-term stress that isn’t managed properly. Someone who burns out becomes cynical about their job, feels chronically exhausted and dissatisfied, feels more negative about everything, and generally tries to distance themselves or emotionally disconnect from what they do at work.

    Not only does this negatively impact people’s physical and mental health, but it also leads to worse job performance.

    As reported by the American Psychological Association back in 2021, 79% of employees reported work-related stress in the preceding month. Over half of American employees admitted that work-related stress negatively impacted them, leading to less effort at their jobs, as well as less interest, motivation, and energy. Over a third of employees said that they experienced cognitive weariness, just under a third said they were emotionally exhausted, and nearly half also admitted they were physically fatigued.
    #7

    Tweet humorously depicts office life, saying: "People: You look so unapproachable. Me: And yet, here you are."

    myofficelife , x.com Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to spend my weekends with liberty spikes and dressed all in black and patches and steel spikes downtown. So many tourists wanted their picture with me. Some of us can't NOT look approachable.

    #8

    Man in office humorously reacting to a desk fire, surrounded by posters and office items, illustrating funny office memes.

    myofficelife Report

    rivergondron avatar
    river
    river
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hello, IT, have you tried turning it off and on again?

    #9

    Office meme with woman frowning, highlighting frustration about job applications and interviews.

    myofficelife Report

    As per SHRM’s research, 44% of employees in the United States said they were burned out at work in 2024.

    Meanwhile, 45% of them felt emotionally drained and 51% said they felt ‘used up’ when their workday ended. Workers struggling with burnout are three times as likely to actively look for another job than those who aren’t chronically exhausted.
    #10

    Man smirking at an event, with a caption about a coworker clapping back at the boss; office work meme humor.

    myofficelife Report

    #11

    Two men walking, one in casual attire, one in business attire, captioned "IT and Sales," representing funny office dynamics.

    myofficelife Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sales also makes like 5X as much as anyone who actually does the real work.

    #12

    Old woman reflecting on being fully staffed at work, humorous office meme.

    myofficelife Report

    Dealing with burnout isn’t as easy and simple as telling someone to take better care of their health and fitness, though those are core aspects of the change that needs to happen.

    Other approaches include communicating and then enforcing healthier boundaries with your workload and managers, as well as speaking to your superiors about creating a more sustainable pace at the office.

    The key here is being honest about how your relationship with work affects you and how it needs to change so that you feel full of energy and motivation.

    Meanwhile, SHRM suggests reframing your expectations and perceptions and finding ways to stay optimistic.
    #13

    Baby Yoda holding a cup, capturing the funny office meme essence with a relatable caption about a supervisor's reaction.

    myofficelife Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "So if you knew it, why didn't you do anything to prevent it?"

    #14

    Man in office chair with dog on lap, humorously illustrating funny office work environment.

    myofficelife Report

    #15

    Office meme of a person crying in a car, eating a sandwich, humorously depicting the daily work routine.

    myofficelife Report

    However, if you’re stuck in a truly toxic workplace environment, you can and should apply to new jobs and look for that ‘Plan B’ company you can hop to for better pay, culture, perks, and hours.

    The irony is that some of the most resilient and patient workers stay in really bad situations way longer than they should, while their other colleagues may have already recognized how toxic things are and already jumped ship.

    The long and short of it is that you should not feel constantly exhausted, anxious, and demotivated working anywhere. Everyone deserves better.
    #16

    Office meme about meetings, humorously noting how saying "it's just about finding that balance" always gains agreement.

    myofficelife Report

    #17

    Office meme with a person smirking, text reads: "Are you busy on Friday? That entirely depends on the rest of the information."

    myofficelife Report

    #18

    Office meme with cash in meal prep containers labeled "Burger King" and "Popeyes" for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    myofficelife Report

    Currently, 23.1k internet users follow the ‘My Office Life’ account on Instagram. Originally, the account was created nearly a decade ago, in the summer of 2015.

    The idea behind the content is very straightforward: the curator shares the most amusing and relatable images that touch on the highs and lows of being in an office. Their tagline is, “If you work in an office you'll understand,” so relatability is naturally a core aspect of the memes they choose to feature.

    #19

    Cars lined up at a Starbucks drive-thru, humorously depicting the reality of office work traffic delays.

    myofficelife Report

    #20

    Funny office meme about doing other people's jobs if you excel at your own.

    myofficelife , x.com Report

    #21

    Office humor meme with a humorous note on a desk about avoiding small talk, next to a Starbucks coffee cup.

    myofficelife Report

    Speaking more broadly, memes fundamentally have to be relatable on some level in order to spread. If the audience doesn’t connect with the images or the ideas you share, they won’t go viral, and you can’t rightfully call them memes.

    Successful memes also rely on superb visual clarity to get their message across. So, you want to use high-definition images, clear fonts, and generally have shorter captions instead of walls of text.

    #22

    Baseball players with "work email at 5:00 on Friday" and "me," humorously depicting office work frustration.

    myofficelife Report

    #23

    "Funny meme text about looking at someone and thinking 'shutup' even though they're not speaking, capturing office life humor."

    myofficelife Report

    #24

    Man leaning over a desk with a focused expression, capturing a funny office moment.

    myofficelife Report

    alaina66 avatar
    alaina66
    alaina66
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or...called in sick and ran into my boss as I was buying a barbecue grill and supplies to have a party.

    The only exceptions to visual clarity happen if you’re sharing no-context, ‘cursed,’ or ironic memes where the entire purpose is to create a sense of chaos and confusion.

    But more ‘traditional’ memes want to instantly connect with their audience as they scroll through their social media feeds. If they can’t do that, the audience will just scroll on without stopping.
    #25

    Cartoon characters looking unimpressed, capturing the humor of working in an office environment.

    myofficelife Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Value" is a diffuse term and doesn't mean anything without a rating

    #26

    Crying man at computer, humorous meme about office work procrastination.

    myofficelife Report

    #27

    Large jar filled with quarters, a funny representation of office work frustrations.

    myofficelife Report

    Which of these memes did you find the most relatable, dear Pandas? What do you like and dislike the most about working in an office? How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

    How many cups of coffee have you had today? We’d love to hear all about your relationship with work, so if you have a spare moment, scroll down to the comments to share your thoughts.
    #28

    Office meme showing a man in a suit sitting tiredly next to a jar of cheese balls, capturing post-work exhaustion humor.

    myofficelife Report

    #29

    Text meme highlighting office humor: "Me: This show is boring. Boss: Again, this is a Zoom conference."

    myofficelife Report

    #30

    A serious office worker's face with text about dealing with cheerful colleagues in the morning.

    myofficelife Report

    #31

    Child in winter clothing screaming at a car bumper, with text about quitting a job; office work humor meme.

    myofficelife Report

    #32

    Office worker cooking bacon on a griddle at a desk, illustrating funny office meme.

    myofficelife Report

    #33

    Funny meme about office life, humorously rating a coworker's email skills but praising their donut contributions.

    myofficelife Report

    #34

    Person wrapped in blankets with a laptop and coffee, humorously depicting working in an office on days off.

    myofficelife Report

    #35

    Office workers on dinosaur chairs at desks, representing funny office work dynamics and supply humor.

    myofficelife Report

    #36

    Meme of a character with face paint, captioned about slapping a co-worker for $25,000, humorously highlighting office dynamics.

    myofficelife Report

    #37

    Text meme about office work: "Did some financial planning, retire at 62, live comfortably for eleven minutes."

    myofficelife Report

    #38

    Funny office meme: person jokingly wants to end the day at 10:30am, highlighting the exhaustion of office work.

    myofficelife Report

    #39

    Office meme with historical figures reacting skeptically to the phrase "We're more than a company, we're a family."

    myofficelife Report

    #40

    Medieval art style illustrating chaotic office work environment with people fighting humorously.

    myofficelife Report

    #41

    Office meme of a worker being caught off guard by a boss in a factory.

    myofficelife Report

    #42

    Funny office meme about living paycheck to paycheck, now direct deposit to direct deposit, highlighting work life humor.

    myofficelife Report

    #43

    Funny meme about HR asking if an employee was called stupid, illustrating office humor.

    myofficelife Report

    #44

    Office meme showing an empty cubicle, contrasting with the job description of a fast-paced, high-energy environment.

    myofficelife Report

    #45

    Man in suit sitting on sidewalk says, "God as my witness, I will quit," capturing funny office work frustration.

    myofficelife Report

    #46

    Person in a hazmat suit using a computer in an office setting, capturing the humor of working in an office.

    myofficelife Report

    #47

    A serious-looking man at a desk with text about office work and being sick.

    myofficelife Report

    #48

    Funny office meme on a letter board: "Don't forget to drink water and get sun, you're basically a houseplant with complicated emotions."

    myofficelife Report

    #49

    Illustration of a character in bed with text humorously depicting the dread of office work on Monday.

    myofficelife Report

    #50

    Person with braids and mustache looking unimpressed, captioned "When you think it's the weekend but it's only Wednesday"—office meme.

    myofficelife Report

    #51

    A woman runs from a car, humorously depicting the office experience of being asked to work after hours.

    myofficelife Report

    #52

    Surprised Pikachu meme illustrating a funny office scenario with a boss and employee exchange.

    myofficelife Report

    #53

    Office meme with a board ranking contact methods from text to skywriting and calling.

    myofficelife Report

    #54

    Funny office meme about travel desires clashing with bank account reality.

    myofficelife Report

    #55

    Man humorously standing afar from mountain labeled "Friday," illustrating office work week struggles.

    myofficelife Report

    #56

    Office meme showing a man looking unamused despite starting the day with a smile.

    myofficelife Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to do that. On my way to work, I would think of a favorite song, a funny story, a joke I'd heard, something cute my grandkids had done. I would go into the office smiling and the day would be better. People would respond to my mood and we got along well.

    #57

    Office meme showing a man holding a festive mug, looking unhappy about going to work instead of watching Christmas movies.

    myofficelife Report

    #58

    Office life meme about childhood memories, highlighting the frustrations and necessities of adult work life.

    myofficelife Report

    #59

    Woman sitting in a car looking frustrated, with humorous text about not finding a parking spot at the office.

    myofficelife Report

    #60

    A man in an office holding a coffee cup with a tired expression, a humorous meme about losing sleep to daylight saving time.

    myofficelife Report

    #61

    Weather forecast meme humorously depicting office life; sunny with a "breakdown later in the week".

    myofficelife Report

    #62

    Squidward looking tired, sitting in a chair, reflecting office work fatigue with a caption about it being only Tuesday.

    myofficelife Report

    #63

    Funny office meme about managing work expectations and giving percentages for a raise.

    myofficelife Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wishful thinking. If you give 75%, you get a card saying thank you for your hard work and maybe a candy bar.

    #64

    Woman at desk with an annoyed expression, capturing the humor of office interactions for funny meme content.

    myofficelife Report

    #65

    Man in business attire sprinting late, humorously depicting an office work scenario.

    myofficelife Report

    #66

    Cartoon of a person in office attire, holding a briefcase with a humorous caption about being late to work.

    myofficelife Report

    #67

    Cartoon character humorously sneaking away, reflecting funny office meme about calling in sick.

    myofficelife Report

    #68

    Young person in black talks to an older colleague in an office-like setting, humorously depicting office work dynamics.

    myofficelife Report

    #69

    Funny meme about working in an office, highlighting a humorous take on customer service skills.

    myofficelife Report

    #70

    Text reads: "I don’t really rise and shine, I caffeinate & hope for the best," capturing funny office work life.

    myofficelife Report

    #71

    Tweet about office work humor, reminiscing about singing a Blink-182 song as a kid and realizing its truth now.

    myofficelife Report

    #72

    Man with mustache looking at phone, funny meme about working in an office and prioritizing sleep for work.

    myofficelife Report

