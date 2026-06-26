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Scrolling through thousands of stranger reactions on platforms like TikTok has become its own form of entertainment. You can find some unhinged, dumb, and often funnier replies than the content itself.

If you are looking for the absolute peak of this chaotic art form, one TikTok account tracks and jots it all down in one place. We have scrolled through the madness and collected the best screenshots right here.

They prove that you should never skip the comments, because sometimes, that’s where the real comedy lives.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A screenshot of funny TikTok comments, featuring an unhinged comment saying, 'Thank god I'm atheist,' followed by 'thank who?'

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Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thank Atheismo the God of Atheism. He told me there are no Gods, who am I to deny the word of a God?

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    #2

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a sarcastic reply to a user's misspelt tragic news.

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    #3

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a user asking about a movie name and a clever reply, a funny TikTok comment.

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    As TikTok’s user base grew to 1.59 billion active users globally, the comments grew with it. The average TikTok post now receives around 66 comments, compared to just 24 on Instagram.

    And the responses have taken on a life of their own.

    Recent research found that TikTok comment sections have become active environments for culture and connection. Humor, shared references, and phrases that create instant inside jokes are bringing large numbers of people together.

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    The study found that these linguistic signals do two things at once: they pull insiders together, and they signal to outsiders that there is a whole culture they are missing.
    #4

    Screenshot showing unhinged TikTok comments about William Wonka and the Hunger Games of Candyland.

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    #5

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments debating the topological nature of holes in a black hole discussion.

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    #6

    Unhinged TikTok comments with a user asking why dogs are awkward and a reply about them going to hell.

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    The language of the comments has become its own area of study.

    A 2024 paper published in IDEAS journal analyzed TikTok comment sections and found sophisticated linguistic patterns at work. It found slang terms that can quickly move from obscure to mainstream, driven by the platform’s algorithm.

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    #7

    A screenshot of unhinged TikTok comments where a user asks about an event, leading to a punny response.

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    #8

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments featuring a user asking about brail, sparking a humorous exchange about blind people.

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    #9

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a user correcting grammar, then receiving a witty comeback.

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    In a recent survey, 91% of people said they spend time in the comments section of social platforms.

    A third of them said they spend time commenting themselves, while 65% said comments sections are funnier than the creators themselves.

    “Commentary is now a form of currency. Actually, it’s the main point of interest. We want to have commentary on the culture that we’re consuming, not just consume the culture prescribed to us,” says Annie House, head of strategy at OK Cool.

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    #10

    TikTok comments showing funny and unhinged replies discussing whether someone flew a plane.

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    Barry Patterson
    Barry Patterson
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flan a plane is the past tense of flewed.

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    #11

    A funny and unhinged TikTok comment chain where one user jokes about picking armpit hairs with teeth.

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    #12

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment section with funny and unhinged comments about tattoo pain and California.

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    Even though comments can be bought in the form of bots, there are still some refreshingly unfiltered ones out there. People say exactly what they think whether that’s a joke, a callout, or something completely unhinged.

    And somewhere in this chaos, inside jokes are born. A lot of times the comments only make sense if you’ve spent enough hours on the app.

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    For example, the classic “bro really said” comment showing up under any video where someone does or says something stupid.

    Then there’s the capitalization chaos. For example, “moo DENG” — a pygmy hippo who went viral and became a TikTok obsession. People started dropping her name in random caps under completely unrelated videos, paired with a purple heart. It caught on as a way to express something that is too cute, too chaotic, or just too much to put into words.
    #13

    Funny and unhinged TikTok comments from a user surprised Japanese families laugh together.

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    #14

    Unhinged TikTok comments with a user asking about salmonella and another replying 'me'.

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    #15

    A funny TikTok comment exchange asking about hair ties and then responding, showing unhinged comments.

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    One reason people scroll straight to the comments after watching a video is because they want to know if everyone else felt the same thing they just did.

    Experts call this the false consensus effect. It is a deeply human tendency to assume that others share our beliefs and see them as normal. We watch something funny, unsettling, or bizarre, and almost instinctively, we look for confirmation. The comment section is where that confirmation lives.

    In today’s hyperconnected world, this bias is more active than ever. Our reliance on social media as a primary source of information means we are constantly checking our perceptions against other people’s reactions.

    It is less about being right and more about feeling less alone in what we just experienced.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Image shows two toucans on a branch with tropical scenery. Below is a TikTok comment from user deb saying my favorite animal tupac.

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    #17

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments discussing naming future adults, with one unhinged comment asking, 'What is Havanna?'

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    #18

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments showing one user impersonating Michael Jackson with funny and unhinged comments.

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    Even brands and influencers now realize the power of comments.

    The replies provide a snapshot into public opinion and trending topics.

    By tapping into inside jokes, brands can easily show off their personality. Companies like Duolingo and Ryanair are already experts at this. They use clever replies to build huge followings and connect with younger audiences.
    #19

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments where users discuss police reading a diary for information on a person who unhinged people.

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who are they talking about?

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    #20

    Screenshot of funniest TikTok comments: One user describes spilling beer and food on someone, another asks Big tip?, and the first user responds idk he still had his clothes on.

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    Liz Cole, chief social officer at agency VML, which handles social media for Audible, says the comments offer something traditional content often cannot: speed and low stakes.

    “It allows us to test things in a very quick and lightweight way that doesn't require a whole big production every single time,” she said.

    Audible’s approach is to occasionally drop the corporate mask — just enough to feel human. “There’s just enough personality to be able to imagine that there is a real person there understanding these titles, engaging with the lore, and taking part in the community,” Cole added.
    #21

    Screenshot of funniest TikTok comments: One user asks for a name, and another user named Eric Rov replies simply, Eric, garnering 76 likes.

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    #22

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a user asking for an explanation and an unhinged, cryptic reply.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ironically, I had to look up what "lwk" meant because I didn't get it XD It's apparently slang for "lowkey" XD

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    While comment sections can be a hub for negativity and hate, they are also a source of humor and authenticity.

    That is what makes the best TikTok replies so satisfying to stumble upon. They are not produced or optimized.

    They are just someone, somewhere, saying exactly the wrong or right thing at exactly the right time.
    #23

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments about speech impediment, an unhinged comment from a user.

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    #24

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a user asking for a game name and an unhinged, intimidating reply.

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    #25

    Screenshot of unhinged TikTok comments, including a user promoting their Roblox account after a somber comment.

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    #26

    A TikTok comment section featuring funny, unhinged comments about Freddy Mercury vs. Freddy Fazbear.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's.... that's not a real person, though XD

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    #27

    TikTok comments showing a funny and unhinged argument about a translator's skills.

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    #28

    A series of funny and unhinged TikTok comments discussing seeing sounds in background music.

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    #29

    TikTok comment thread with funny, unhinged remarks about cheese vs. shredded coconut or Colby Jack.

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    #30

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments about airplane water not boiling, an unhinged comment about altitude.

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    #31

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a user humorously misunderstanding an idiom about a Charmander sticker.

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    #32

    A screenshot of unhinged TikTok comments featuring a user sharing a wild story about Soulja Boy music.

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    #33

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments showing a user asking how to write a sound, and another user replying with an attempt.

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    #34

    Funny TikTok comments about a giant lemon being mistaken for AI, showcasing unhinged discussions.

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    #35

    A funny TikTok comment section where a user shares their math test score and a controversial reply about their mom.

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    #36

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment section featuring funny and unhinged comments about foxes biting.

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    #37

    TikTok comments with users booing, exemplifying funny and unhinged comments on TikTok.

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    #38

    Funny TikTok comment reading there's and take your time, showcasing unhinged comments on TikTok.

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    #39

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments discussing swapping names for happy trails and desire paths.

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    #40

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments where someone asks for a joke explanation, leading to El Thankito.

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    #41

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments featuring a humorous debate about sharks in water.

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    #42

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments showing a conversation about video quality and the app Wink.

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    #43

    Screenshot of funniest TikTok comments: A series of replies where one user asks a question, another user replies In and out, and a final user clarifies that its a f***ing restaurant.

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    #44

    Screenshot of funniest TikTok comments: User asks wait is this not satire, another says I dont sa tires, and a third user responds with you have no idea the doom I felt when I received the notif for this reply without context.

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    #45

    Screenshot of TikTok comments showcasing funny, unhinged exchanges and replies.

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    #46

    A funny TikTok comment exchange where a user asks for a song name and another replies 'call out my name'.

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    #47

    A funny TikTok comment asking about Charlie Kirk in 2014, receiving a Cyborg response, typical of unhinged TikTok comments.

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    #48

    TikTok comment where a user says flowers bloom when you walk and the creator confirms, illustrating funny TikTok comments.

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    #49

    A screenshot of funny TikTok comments with a playful exchange about names not ending in uh.

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