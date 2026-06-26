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Scrolling through thousands of stranger reactions on platforms like TikTok has become its own form of entertainment. You can find some unhinged, dumb, and often funnier replies than the content itself.

If you are looking for the absolute peak of this chaotic art form, one TikTok account tracks and jots it all down in one place. We have scrolled through the madness and collected the best screenshots right here.

They prove that you should never skip the comments, because sometimes, that’s where the real comedy lives.