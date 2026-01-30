ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have wasted precious hours scrolling through social media. Apart from the post itself, we also take time to read the comments underneath, many of which can sometimes be more entertaining. 

Just take a look at these examples. They’re funny and unhinged enough to make you stop scrolling. Some may even compel you to keep the conversation going through a witty response of your own. 

You’ve likely seen some variation of exchanges featured in these screenshots. Read through for your entertainment today.

#1

Screenshot of weird, funny, and totally unhinged TikTok comments about the meaning of claustrophobic.

    #2

    TikTok comments showing a funny mix-up between homophobic and claustrophobic in a weird, unhinged conversation.

    #3

    TikTok comments showing a funny conversation about a movie name in weird and unhinged TikTok comments thread.

    You may wonder how TikTok commenters can come up with such funny comments, remarks that would get the attention of a professional comedian. So we went ahead and asked one. 

    Michael Halcomb is a stand-up comic who also teaches joke writing. According to him, one thing that makes social media comments stand out is their succinctness.

    #4

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with playful legal threats and jokes in a social media thread.

    #5

    TikTok comments conversation about quality app called Wink with funny and weird exchanges between users.

    #6

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with a playful exchange about boyfriend and husband relationships.

    “On TikTok, pretty much nobody's going to read a long comment that feels like a mini-lecture. But EVERYONE will read the short roasts because they're basically mic drop moments,” Halcomb told Bored Panda.

    This is a technique called reductive writing, which Halcomb says is primarily about stripping away unnecessary words and syllables. It’s pretty much like cutting out all the fat and getting the remaining meat.

    #7

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments discussing Naruto release with playful user interactions.

    #8

    TikTok comments exchange with funny and weird replies about someone falling, showcasing unhinged humor.

    #9

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments featuring a typo correction about college in an unhinged thread.

    Every joke needs a setup and a punch line. Halcomb says the TikTok videos themselves act as the setups, and all you need to do, as the writer, is to provide the final punch. 

    “When the setup is already done for you, writing the punchline is a bit easier,” he said.

    #10

    Screenshot of weird, funny, and totally unhinged TikTok comments featuring a chaotic conversation with emojis and misspellings.

    #11

    TikTok comments showing funny and unhinged interactions with users laughing and replying creatively.

    #12

    TikTok comment exchange featuring funny and weird responses, highlighting unhinged humor in social media interactions.

    Comedy is also about disrupting patterns through absurdity, as Halcomb explains. As he noted, TikTok commenters often give the audience a masterclass in pattern disruption. 

    After people scroll and see the same thing several times, the comment that gets the most attention is the one that disrupts the pattern, often because of its absurdity.
    #13

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments showing a humorous exchange about cheese and American identity.

    #14

    TikTok comments exchange about homemade Nutella missing nuts, showcasing weird and funny unhinged humor in the thread.

    #15

    Weird and funny TikTok comments showing playful interactions about unexpected snow in a humorous conversation.

    Social media comment sections are apparently built for such comedic banter. As PR strategist and EasyPR Co-founder and CEO Suvrangsou Das explains, these comment boxes encourage “unthought-out answers instead of refinement.” 

    “Users leave short phrases that layer upwards to produce a common joke that others who are scrolling can see,” he said, noting that readers become more involved rather than being mere spectators, while the comments become the “parallel performance” that accompanies the video itself.

    #16

    Hand drawing a portrait with TikTok comment about making it braille, showing weird funny and unhinged TikTok comments.

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that Anne Frank, not Helen Keller...?

    #17

    Funny and weird TikTok comments exchange mentioning autoimmune and autotune in a casual conversation with emojis.

    #18

    TikTok comments showing a funny exchange about walking barefoot outside with wordplay on sole and soul.

    Because structure is less prioritized in social media comment boxes like TikTok, Das says short jokes become more important because of timing. Couple that with absurd phrasing that the audience is already familiar with, and you get a flow of responses. 

    “Recognized allusions provide foreigners with a common vocabulary, whereas riffing drives the joke on without requiring either ownership or set-up.”

    #19

    TikTok comments thread with funny and weird exchanges about family and spaghetti on the toilet in a bathroom setting.

    #20

    Funny and weird TikTok comments thread discussing a bus elevator with multiple users reacting and replying humorously.

    #21

    TikTok comments with weird, funny, and unhinged replies about scars and strange habits in a dark mode interface.

    #22

    TikTok comments showing a funny conversation about the meaning of "lo siento" with weird and unhinged replies.

    #23

    Screenshot of a funny and weird TikTok comment thread with multiple self-replies and humorous confusion.

    #24

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with users reacting humorously under a video.

    #25

    Funny and weird TikTok comments with playful emojis showing unhinged and relatable user replies on a social media post.

    #26

    TikTok comments thread with funny and weird replies including a joking refusal to grab a Capri Sun.

    #27

    TikTok comments thread showing weird, funny, and unhinged replies about blurry eyes and health concerns.

    #28

    TikTok comments thread showing a funny conversation about lactose intolerance and dairy challenges with 209 likes.

    #29

    TikTok comments about 1st period with funny and weird replies, highlighting quirky and unhinged TikTok comments.

    #30

    Screenshot of a weird and funny TikTok comment exchange about turning to Christ with emojis and bold warnings.

    #31

    Anime character with sad expression and TikTok comments about doom and Chinese censorship in weird funny TikTok comments thread

    #32

    TikTok comment thread with a funny image urging to stay in school, showcasing weird and unhinged TikTok comments.

    #33

    TikTok comments showing a funny exchange with people in white shirts and reactions, highlighting weird TikTok comments.

    #34

    TikTok comments showing weird, funny, and unhinged reactions with emojis and contrasting opinions on a dark background.

    #35

    TikTok comments thread showing funny, weird, and unhinged interactions with playful misspellings and reactions.

    #36

    TikTok comments thread showing funny and unhinged replies about using a marble cutting board for chopping tasks.

    #37

    TikTok comment about unusual behavior with funny reply, illustrating weird and unhinged TikTok comments.

    #38

    TikTok comments showing funny and weird exchanges about Europe and ragebait with likes and replies.

    #39

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments debating the musical Hamilton and American history with playful confusion.

    #40

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments, featuring a user traumatized by mommy egg and another noting no likes.

    #41

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with playful and unhinged replies in a conversation thread.

    #42

    TikTok comments showing weird and funny interactions about headcanons and apple juice in an unhinged exchange.

    #43

    Screenshot of weird funny TikTok comments showing playful and unhinged conversation about attractive toes and loving what they like.

    #44

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments discussing what an apple does with crying emoji reaction.

    #45

    Screenshot of weird, funny TikTok comments with playful exchange about states while doodling, highlighting TikTok comments humor.

    #46

    TikTok comments dialogue with a pun on finding God in spirit and a photo of a Spirit Airlines plane at an airport.

    #47

    TikTok comment asking if the sky is yellow with funny, weird, and unhinged reactions and likes displayed.

    #48

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments discussing red snail eggs and craving an egg, highlighting unhinged TikTok comments.

    #49

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments about a whiteboard pen with misspelled words and playful replies.

    #50

    TikTok comments thread showing funny and weird replies about being an insufferable person in a humorous conversation.

    #51

    TikTok comment thread showing a funny exchange involving the word pegyosister with many likes and replies.

    #52

    TikTok comments humorously repeating French nationality with an image labeled gates of hell featuring the Eiffel Tower.

    #53

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with users asking unusual questions and humorous replies.

    #54

    TikTok comments thread showing funny and weird interactions about Santa giving presents with humorous replies.

    #55

    Screenshot of funny TikTok comments discussing why Death Valley is named that, showcasing weird and unhinged humor.

    #56

    TikTok comments showing funny and weird reactions about a video playing in reverse with high velocity flick off.

    #57

    TikTok comments showing a funny exchange about playing Bee Swarm Simulator with thousands of likes.

    #58

    TikTok video with funny comments about Olivia Rodrigo and a humorous conversation about a character named Jim.

    #59

    Close-up of a funny TikTok comment under a post about tomato soup mac n cheese, showcasing weird TikTok comments.

    #60

    TikTok comment thread showing a funny and unhinged reply about Keith David and rollerblading.

    #61

    TikTok comments thread showing funny and weird exchanges with likes and replies on a dark background.

    #62

    Screenshot of weird, funny TikTok comments discussing a black hole with playful and unhinged replies in a comment thread.

    #63

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments showing one user asking for space and another calling it embarrassing.

    #64

    Screenshot of funny and weird TikTok comments with emojis discussing religion and confusion in a humorous thread.

    #65

    TikTok comment thread showing a funny and weird mix-up, highlighting unhinged TikTok comments in a casual style.

    #66

    TikTok comments thread showing funny and weird interactions including misspellings and emoji reactions.

    #67

    TikTok funny comment thread with users questioning confusion alongside a Homer Simpson meme reaction.

    #68

    Screenshot of funny and weird TikTok comments with a misspelled word and laughing emojis in a dark mode interface.

    #69

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments showing a humorous exchange about fictional characters and job applications.

    #70

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments showing a humorous and unhinged reply about faith and Jesus.

    #71

    Screenshot of weird, funny, and unhinged TikTok comments with playful and confused messages on a black background.

    #72

    TikTok comments thread with a funny cat image and playful text showing weird and unhinged reactions.

    #73

    TikTok comments showing funny and unhinged conversation between two users humorously mistaking each other.

    #74

    Unhinged TikTok comments showing a funny exchange about being evil and playing Tetris with crying emoji reaction.

    #75

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with reactions and emojis on a dark background.

    #76

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments with users exchanging humorous messages about Jesus and minors.

    #77

    Screenshot of weird funny TikTok comments discussing a layered joke comparing training to be a doctor with an onion.

    #78

    Screenshot of weird TikTok comments thread with humorous replies questioning a word between yes and no.

    #79

    Screenshot of weird and funny TikTok comments discussing the character Bambi in a humorous conversation thread.

    #80

    TikTok comment thread where one user mistakes a rock in a bowl for something else in a funny, weird exchange.

