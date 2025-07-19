Shamed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot’s illicit display of affection, caught on a kiss cam, has been mockingly reproduced at a Philadelphia baseball match.

The reenactment comes two days after what was intended to be a warm moment shared at a festive event set the internet alight for all the wrong reasons.

The circulating footage depicting the two ducking out of the camera’s view triggered vocal speculation about extramarital treachery on the spot—from the band’s lead singer, on stage, through the loudspeakers.

The two’s reaction resulted in an internet hunt which bore bitter fruit quickly: Byron’s wife Meghan, removed her married surname from her socials, Astronomer announced that they have placed the culprits on leave, and most recently, the incident’s reproduction for an entire stadium’s amusement three states away.

    The reenactment created some off-field amusement for baseball fans

    Philadelphia Phillies mascot on field, humorously mocking CEO during baseball kiss cam scandal event.

    Image credits: phillies

    Footage of the match depicts the kiss cam going about its usual business of spotlighting couples and lingering expectantly until they snogged.

    Perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies’ painful and ultimately futile efforts to defend their home turf led the camera person to seek out some off-field entertainment.

    The lens surprised three couples who were happy enough to comply before it settled on the unmissable 6-foot-6 fluffy figure of the Phil Phanatic.

    Baseball mascot humorously mocking disgraced CEO on kiss cam with fans kissing at Phillies game scoreboard.

    Image credits: phillies

    The footage depicts the mascot behind another with his likeness, and his arms around its girth as the camera zooms in.

    Phillie Phanatic’s performance mimicked Byron and Cabot’s embarrassment

    The two hairy creatures could be seen standing for a while, supposedly unsuspecting, before realizing they were being plastered across the big screen.

    Baseball mascot in Phillies stadium humorously mocking CEO during kiss cam scandal on large digital screen.

    Image credits: phillies

    The figure in front raises its hands to its face before spinning away and facing its back to the camera.

    Phil–much like Byron when he attempted to hide from the camera at the Coldplay concert–threw himself to the ground as baseball fans in the background grinned full-beam while filming with their phones.

    Phillie Phanatic’s contributions follow a tide of reactions (and memes) to the now sensationalized scandal.

    The mascot is one of many to reenact the CEO’s indiscretion, with some offering ways he could have avoided going viral

    Baseball mascot hilariously mocking disgraced CEO during kiss cam moment at Phillies game in Citizens Bank Park.

    Image credits: phillies

    Influencer Jayplussharon, who has two million viewers, also shared his thoughts on the video when he demonstrated on Instagram how to react when caught cheating on the kiss cam.

    According to the internet personality, the first and most obvious way to proceed is to “celebrate like nothing happened,” followed by the second option: play fighting.

    According to Jay, another alternative is the Heimlich maneuver, which would have merely required Byron to readjust his stance ever so slightly and feign a life-saving activity.

    The final alternative for subterfuge could have been “you crack my back, I’ll crack yours,” the influencer noted.

    Others just saw it as an opportunity to slam Coldplay

    The general public would not be left out, and numerous memes and comments surfaced on social media.

    Couple awkwardly captured on kiss cam screen during baseball game as mascot mocks disgraced CEO scandal.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    “Billy, this is Andy Byron,” read the caption to a still from the 2011 movie Moneyballposted on X.

    “He’s CEO of  the billion dollar company, Astronomer, and he’s worth 10’s of millions of dollars.” 

    “He has 2 kids and a wife, of which he cheats on with a Human Resources executive. His only defect is that he likes Coldplay.”

    It is not the first time the internet has used the opportunity to slam the London band.

    “Imagine going viral and THATS how your wife finds out you secretly listen to Coldplay,” wrote one netizen on Facebook.

    Byron’s wife sent a strong signal across her social media accounts

    As can be imagined, reactions from Astronomer and Byron’s scorned wife, Meghan, were not as light-hearted.

    Group of people outdoors smiling, capturing a casual moment unrelated to baseball mascot or CEO scandal.

    Image credits: Megan Kerrigan

    Bored Pandareported on July 18 that she reacted shortly after the video went viral on social media, removing her married surname from all her accounts to send a strong signal to her seemingly unfaithful husband.

    It was later noted that she had deactivated all her accounts, presumably after being pestered by the public and the media.

    Astronomer, Byron’s employer, has since reacted too, and they made a promise to the public

    Smiling man in a light blue shirt, representing a disgraced CEO involved in a kiss cam scandal.

    Image credits: astronomer

    The company where Byron serves as CEO and Cabot as HR chief, also commented on the odium.

    In a post published on X on July 18, it wrote:

    Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

    “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

     

    It further noted that Byron and Cabot have been placed on leave while the former’s position has been temporarily filled by co-founder Pete de Joy.

    The public feels Phillie’s reenactment is insensitive

    Commenters reacting to Phillie’s mockery appeared unimpressed.

    “This is an eternal embarrassment for the families of the cheats, their private pain has now become entertainment for the entire world,” observed one person.

    Baseball players celebrating on field with cheering crowd in background during a lively game moment at the stadium.

    Image credits: phillies

    “I’m sure the spouses probably had an inkling of what was going on or that something was going on somewhere. At least they have confirmation and practically the whole world in their corner,” speculated another.

    “Maybe the only silver lining they’re experiencing right now, is the endless mockery and public shaming of the cheaters right now.

    “If that was my spouse who’d been found out in this way – I might be quite enjoying their humiliation,” wrote one person speaking for many.

    Social media has mixed feelings about the entire debacle

    Baseball mascot hilariously mocks disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal, enjoying their humiliation at the game.

    Image credits: GoNoles_2022

    Baseball mascot humorously mocks disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal, enjoying their humiliation in front of fans.

    Image credits: subdivisionguy

    Tweet by Hunter Hurley mocking a disgraced CEO in a baseball mascot kiss cam scandal, highlighting public humiliation online.

    Image credits: hunterhurleywx

    Baseball mascot hilariously mocking disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal, enjoying their public humiliation at the game.

    Image credits: TheCryptoU

    Tweet by Ayomidé reacting to a kiss cam scandal, mentioning embarrassment and private pain of disgraced CEO.

    Image credits: Ayomide

    Tweet discussing public reaction to rich people’s humiliation, mentioning baseball mascot mocking CEO in Kiss Cam scandal.

    Image credits: oldscarf1stweek

    Baseball mascot humorously mocks disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal, highlighting public humiliation and viral moment.

    Image credits: DanKnowsStuff

    Tweet showing baseball mascot humorously mocking disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal, highlighting enjoying their humiliation.

    Image credits: keepcalmnchopon

    Baseball mascot hilariously mocking disgraced CEO during a Kiss Cam moment at a live game event.

    Image credits: LudisCharta

    Baseball mascot making a humorous gesture during a game, playfully mocking disgraced CEO in a public moment.

    Image credits: DCR869

    Baseball mascot humorously mocks disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal, enjoying their humiliation in front of fans.

    Image credits: Jasonjude24

    Baseball mascot humorously mocking disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal at a lively sports event crowd.

    Image credits: TBrown_Phan

    Twitter post by Guljar Malik reacting to internet roasting over kiss cam scandal involving a disgraced CEO.

    Image credits: GuljarMaliklive

    Baseball mascot in colorful costume humorously mocking disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal at stadium event.

    Image credits: invest_answers

    Tweet showing reaction to baseball mascot hilariously mocking disgraced CEO during kiss cam scandal.

    Image credits: realELFIGURIN

