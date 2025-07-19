Shamed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot’s illicit display of affection, caught on a kiss cam, has been mockingly reproduced at a Philadelphia baseball match.

The reenactment comes two days after what was intended to be a warm moment shared at a festive event set the internet alight for all the wrong reasons.

The circulating footage depicting the two ducking out of the camera’s view triggered vocal speculation about extramarital treachery on the spot—from the band’s lead singer, on stage, through the loudspeakers.

The two’s reaction resulted in an internet hunt which bore bitter fruit quickly: Byron’s wife Meghan, removed her married surname from her socials, Astronomer announced that they have placed the culprits on leave, and most recently, the incident’s reproduction for an entire stadium’s amusement three states away.

The reenactment created some off-field amusement for baseball fans

Footage of the match depicts the kiss cam going about its usual business of spotlighting couples and lingering expectantly until they snogged.

Perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies’ painful and ultimately futile efforts to defend their home turf led the camera person to seek out some off-field entertainment.

The lens surprised three couples who were happy enough to comply before it settled on the unmissable 6-foot-6 fluffy figure of the Phil Phanatic.

The footage depicts the mascot behind another with his likeness, and his arms around its girth as the camera zooms in.

Phillie Phanatic’s performance mimicked Byron and Cabot’s embarrassment

The two hairy creatures could be seen standing for a while, supposedly unsuspecting, before realizing they were being plastered across the big screen.

The figure in front raises its hands to its face before spinning away and facing its back to the camera.

Phil–much like Byron when he attempted to hide from the camera at the Coldplay concert–threw himself to the ground as baseball fans in the background grinned full-beam while filming with their phones.

Phillie Phanatic’s contributions follow a tide of reactions (and memes) to the now sensationalized scandal.

The mascot is one of many to reenact the CEO’s indiscretion, with some offering ways he could have avoided going viral

Influencer Jayplussharon, who has two million viewers, also shared his thoughts on the video when he demonstrated on Instagram how to react when caught cheating on the kiss cam. According to the internet personality, the first and most obvious way to proceed is to “celebrate like nothing happened,” followed by the second option: play fighting. According to Jay, another alternative is the Heimlich maneuver, which would have merely required Byron to readjust his stance ever so slightly and feign a life-saving activity.

The final alternative for subterfuge could have been “you crack my back, I’ll crack yours,” the influencer noted.

Others just saw it as an opportunity to slam Coldplay

The general public would not be left out, and numerous memes and comments surfaced on social media.

“Billy, this is Andy Byron,” read the caption to a still from the 2011 movie Moneyballposted on X.

“He’s CEO of the billion dollar company, Astronomer, and he’s worth 10’s of millions of dollars.”

“He has 2 kids and a wife, of which he cheats on with a Human Resources executive. His only defect is that he likes Coldplay.”

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being “toxic,” says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post. The married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company’s HR chief at a Coldplay concert. “The text groups and… pic.twitter.com/n5FMwINXhl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

It is not the first time the internet has used the opportunity to slam the London band.

“Imagine going viral and THATS how your wife finds out you secretly listen to Coldplay,” wrote one netizen on Facebook.

Byron’s wife sent a strong signal across her social media accounts

As can be imagined, reactions from Astronomer and Byron’s scorned wife, Meghan, were not as light-hearted.

Bored Pandareported on July 18 that she reacted shortly after the video went viral on social media, removing her married surname from all her accounts to send a strong signal to her seemingly unfaithful husband.

It was later noted that she had deactivated all her accounts, presumably after being pestered by the public and the media.

Astronomer, Byron’s employer, has since reacted too, and they made a promise to the public

The company where Byron serves as CEO and Cabot as HR chief, also commented on the odium.

In a post published on X on July 18, it wrote:

Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay & Sharon (@jayplussharon)

It further noted that Byron and Cabot have been placed on leave while the former’s position has been temporarily filled by co-founder Pete de Joy.

The public feels Phillie’s reenactment is insensitive

Commenters reacting to Phillie’s mockery appeared unimpressed.

“This is an eternal embarrassment for the families of the cheats, their private pain has now become entertainment for the entire world,” observed one person.

“I’m sure the spouses probably had an inkling of what was going on or that something was going on somewhere. At least they have confirmation and practically the whole world in their corner,” speculated another.

“Maybe the only silver lining they’re experiencing right now, is the endless mockery and public shaming of the cheaters right now.

“If that was my spouse who’d been found out in this way – I might be quite enjoying their humiliation,” wrote one person speaking for many.

Social media has mixed feelings about the entire debacle

