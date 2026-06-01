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Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated Runway Walk Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons: “Pelvis First!”
Stassi Schroeder walking runway at Sports Illustrated event wearing orange bikini with colorful blurred background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated Runway Walk Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons: “Pelvis First!”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Vanderpump Rules veteran Stassi Schroeder made her runway debut during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit portion of Miami Swim Week on Sunday, May 31.

What should have been a triumphant moment for her turned into a lightning rod for social media criticism. She was mocked for departing from the traditional catwalk posture and entering the stage with her hips swaying in a manner that put her “pelvis first.”

Highlights
  • Stassi Schroeder made her runway debut at Miami Swim Week’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit segment over the weekend.
  • Her walk quickly went viral for an unconventional “pelvis-first” style, sparking heavy social media backlash.
  • Some supporters, however, defended Schroeder by praising her post-baby physique.

Some suspected the move was a failed attempt to accentuate her curves.

“Was she trying to make her behind look bigger?” one asked.

RELATED:

    Netizens widely mocked Stassi Schroeder’s walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event

    Close-up portrait of Stassi Schroeder with flawless makeup and styled hair

    Image credits: stassischroeder

    Schroeder walked the Sports Illustrated runway in a bright orange two-piece bikini.

    She let her brunette hair loose, which cascaded down her shoulders and almost touched her waist, and topped off her look with golden earrings, necklaces, and hand accessories that blinged under the spotlight.

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    None of this captured netizens’ attention quite like Schroeder’s walk, though.

    Stassi Schroeder posing in a cream bikini surrounded by tropical leaves

    Image credits: stassischroeder

    “She did not walk. She led with her hips like they owed her money. Sports Illustrated or Sports Illustrated Pelvis Edition,” one critic commented.

    “Just to be clear, this is the unsexiest walk I’ve ever seen,” claimed a second, while a third likened Schroeder’s walk to an “ostrich.”

    Stassi Schroeder walking the runway in a coral bikini at Sports Illustrated event

    Image credits: Sports Illustrated

    “It made me appreciate models I thought could not walk,” remarked a fourth.

    “She tried giving herself a BBL with that walk, but it did not land,” asserted a fifth.

    Tweet about pelvis first runway walk going viral

    Image credits: thetaylorperrin

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    One user pointed out that Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel “also did the pelvis-first thing.”

    They went on to ask: “Did Sports Illustrated tell every Bravo celebrity to do that?”

    “Quit putting Bravolebrities on a runway. It’s embarrassing,” someone else voiced.

    Bravo celebrities, or Bravolebrities, for those unversed, are celebrities who appear on reality shows aired by the US television network Bravo. 

    Amid the criticism, Schroeder’s fans who applauded her fitness after giving birth to two children

    Stassi Schroeder runway walk in coral bikini capturing viral 'pelvis first' moment

    Image credits: virtualrealitea

    Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January 2021.

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    The couple expanded their family with a second child, a son named Messer Rhys Clark, in 2023.

    Sports Illustrated runway walk with models in bikinis during fashion show

    Image credits: Sports Illustrated

    A 2018 University of Utah study found that many women retain some baby weight or experience shifts in fat distribution after pregnancy, including added pounds around the lower waist. Schroeder, however, did not appear to show those changes.

    In fact, she showcased prominent abdominal definition during her runway walk.

    Model posing in polka dot bikini at Sports Illustrated event

    Image credits: stassischroeder

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    “I wish I could have looked like this after having two kids,” a Schroeder fan wrote on X.

    “I don’t have kids, but I still do not look half as decent. Kudos to her for maintaining herself,” said a second.

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    “Amazing after two children,” a third wrote, while a fourth simply called Schroeder “mom goals.”

    Schroeder went on a strict diet to prepare for her Sports Illustrated runway debut

    Close-up portrait of model with makeup and earrings

    Image credits: stassischroeder

    “Stassi really wanted to look incredible for the show, so she went on a massive diet,” a source close to the reality star told TheDaily Mail on Monday.

    “She skipped breakfast, had only a salad for lunch, and then did not touch a carb after 5 p.m., so she was having only about 600 calories a day,” another source added.

    Social media comment praising body positivity

    Image credits: kimalyssa88

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    “The weight just melted off her body, but that kind of diet is very hard to do because the cravings are insane, Stassi said. It’s not easy for her to diet that hard, but the results were amazing, and she felt great about herself,” the second source revealed.

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    Social media meme with humorous kitchen scene in reply to video

    Image credits: Capn_Reynolds

    Schroeder had previously shared that she does intermittent fasting to stay slender.

    There are many methods of intermittent fasting, with the most common being not having a meal for 16 hours and eating only within a chosen eight-hour window.

    Intermittent fasting often allows people to satisfy their cravings within a designated eating window, making it a popular choice among many, including Schroeder, who once said she loved that she could “still have ranch dressing.” 

    Functional nutritionist Monica Partier told The Daily Mail that intermittent fasting improves metabolic flexibility, stabilizes blood sugar, and promotes cellular repair.

    “I love Stassi but this has me weak,” a social media user said about Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated walk

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    Tweet explaining back issue affects Stassi Schroeder's Sports Illustrated runway walk posture

    Image credits: bin_gbada


    Tweet defending Stassi Schroeder's posture and walk insecurities on Sports Illustrated runway

    Image credits: aboutasteph

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    Tweet praising Stassi Schroeder's confident Sports Illustrated runway walk appearance

    Image credits: KathrynCardozo

    Tweet stating Sports Illustrated runway walk matches professional model training

    Image credits: StaticPuddyll

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    Tweet applauding Stassi Schroeder's courage walking Sports Illustrated runway half naked

    Image credits: booklover_novel

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    Social media comment calling Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated runway walk the unsexiest walk seen

    Image credits: stottpie

    Tweet discussing heels giving better posture in Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated runway walk

    Image credits: Themrbachelor

    Social media reaction expressing strong emotions about Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated runway walk

    Image credits: britttlifts

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    Tweet comparing reality TV girls’ shoulder wiggle to Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated runway walk

    Image credits: Rio__in

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    Comment criticizing swimsuit fit on models in Stassi Schroeder’s Sports Illustrated runway walk

    Image credits: SassyPantsSuzy

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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